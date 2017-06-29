Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Kidnaps A Magistrate In Imo, Rapes Her Severally In The Bush (15166 Views)

A suspected kidnapper, Akachukwu Agu, has confessed to consistently raping a female magistrate kidnapped and kept in his custody.



The suspect, who was arrested with 35 victims, including seven children, told newsmen at the Imo State Police Command in Owerri that he was sleeping with the magistrate in the bush before she was rescued by the police.



Agu said he went into kidnapping less than three months ago in order to measure up with his mates considering the responsibilities that awaited him as a father.



However, the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike, said while parading 36 suspects in connection with kidnapping, armed robbery, child trafficking, cultism, murder, possession of fake currency notes, among others, that the suspects included those who abducted Rev. Father Charles Nwachukwu, identified as Ogadinma Ajonuma, Chinedu Odoemenam and Uzoma Mejuru.



Others include Akachukwu Agu, Chima Agujuo, Tochukwu Chima and Desmond Akano who kidnapped the magistrate.



The CP said some of the suspects – Femi Ajibola from Avu, Uzoka Ikenna Polycarp, Ahanonu Chikadibia and Chibuike Nwauzor – revealed that they kidnapped one Mrs.Obiageri Ekukema at Avu in Owerri West Local Government Area of the state.



He said one pump action rifle and one locally made pistol were recovered from suspects.



Also paraded were Igboerika Ifeanyi, Obodo John Ifeanyi and Agumadu Tochukwu, all three, suspected student cultists from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri.



The CP said the suspects had attacked and robbed one Felix of the same university in Ezeiobodo Hostel and took away his laptop, charger and extension wire, and inflicted injuries on his hands.



https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/crime/i-kidnapped-raped-magistrate-severally--kidnap-suspect/203557.html 2 Likes

This particular one should be killed though. Kidnapping and multiple raping. He should be hanged by the balls and decapitated.

Just allow the magistrate to judge him now...





Police and media trial ?? It is very unprofessional to release the name of a rape victim. Do you know the trauma she will be undergoing with her family.



Shame on the NPF.



Why don't you just charge them to court and get a conviction.

The man is possessed. Nigeria is in need of deliverance and spiritual cleansing, recent happenings are beyond physical. Where are the men of God of this country? Oh sorry they are busy counting tithes and offering.

Agu said he went into kidnapping less than three months ago in order to measure up with his mates considering the responsibilities that awaited him as a father.



Its now by raping ur victims that u measure up and fulfil ur responsibilities as a father?

