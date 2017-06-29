₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Kidnaps A Magistrate In Imo, Rapes Her Severally In The Bush by mazaje14(m): 2:38pm
A suspected kidnapper, Akachukwu Agu, has confessed to consistently raping a female magistrate kidnapped and kept in his custody.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/crime/i-kidnapped-raped-magistrate-severally--kidnap-suspect/203557.html
2 Likes
|Re: Man Kidnaps A Magistrate In Imo, Rapes Her Severally In The Bush by prospero5(m): 2:47pm
era of kidnappers' arrests.
arrest them all.
9 Likes
|Re: Man Kidnaps A Magistrate In Imo, Rapes Her Severally In The Bush by veekid(m): 3:26pm
Another ipob pulling Evans on his flatinoes crew
13 Likes
|Re: Man Kidnaps A Magistrate In Imo, Rapes Her Severally In The Bush by Papiikush: 3:26pm
Apparently Nigeria is in the Kidnapping Era.
This is just the beginning because if Evans gets released it will be massive.
This particular one should be killed though. Kidnapping and multiple raping. He should be hanged by the balls and decapitated.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Kidnaps A Magistrate In Imo, Rapes Her Severally In The Bush by Dandeedadrunk(m): 3:27pm
,
|Re: Man Kidnaps A Magistrate In Imo, Rapes Her Severally In The Bush by TroubleMaker47(m): 3:27pm
Just imagine if the kidnapped magistrate is asked to preside over his trial!
Na to kukuma
35 Likes
|Re: Man Kidnaps A Magistrate In Imo, Rapes Her Severally In The Bush by Zico5(m): 3:27pm
That's their work. Thank God they have started developing their region. May okike obiama bless ibo land. Very soon with this device of kidnapping, child trafficking, armed robbery, etc, their erosion laden desert will become advance Lagos, Dubai, Bangkok, and other notable places they have developed.
8 Likes
|Re: Man Kidnaps A Magistrate In Imo, Rapes Her Severally In The Bush by obembet(m): 3:27pm
Just allow the magistrate to judge him now...
Evan's family
3 Likes
|Re: Man Kidnaps A Magistrate In Imo, Rapes Her Severally In The Bush by amiibaby(f): 3:27pm
Cool he shall pay the price
1 Like
|Re: Man Kidnaps A Magistrate In Imo, Rapes Her Severally In The Bush by Nutase(f): 3:28pm
Police and media trial ?? It is very unprofessional to release the name of a rape victim. Do you know the trauma she will be undergoing with her family.
Shame on the NPF.
Why don't you just charge them to court and get a conviction.
7 Likes
|Re: Man Kidnaps A Magistrate In Imo, Rapes Her Severally In The Bush by MadCow1: 3:28pm
No joy in that Imo State.
|Re: Man Kidnaps A Magistrate In Imo, Rapes Her Severally In The Bush by NwaAmaikpe: 3:28pm
Thank God the Magistrate didn't get pregnant... I am also sure she didn't tell her husband this side of the story.
But the rapist really needs to go for fertility tests.
How come after several jamborees with the Magistrate, he didn't still get her pregnant.
Na wa sha.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Kidnaps A Magistrate In Imo, Rapes Her Severally In The Bush by exlinkleads(f): 3:28pm
MadCow1:
And who told u that?
1 Like
|Re: Man Kidnaps A Magistrate In Imo, Rapes Her Severally In The Bush by DieBuhari: 3:28pm
Femi Ajibola.
Afonja going all the way to Imo to commit crime
2 Likes
|Re: Man Kidnaps A Magistrate In Imo, Rapes Her Severally In The Bush by ajigiteri(m): 3:29pm
The man is possessed. Nigeria is in need of deliverance and spiritual cleansing, recent happenings are beyond physical. Where are the men of God of this country? Oh sorry they are busy counting tithes and offering.
|Re: Man Kidnaps A Magistrate In Imo, Rapes Her Severally In The Bush by lafflaff123(m): 3:29pm
What's her name?
|Re: Man Kidnaps A Magistrate In Imo, Rapes Her Severally In The Bush by Pidgin2(f): 3:29pm
Obviously Biafra will be a land of the living dead
|Re: Man Kidnaps A Magistrate In Imo, Rapes Her Severally In The Bush by ivolt: 3:29pm
Hang the bastard!
|Re: Man Kidnaps A Magistrate In Imo, Rapes Her Severally In The Bush by lexy2014: 3:29pm
mazaje14:Agu said he went into kidnapping less than three months ago in order to measure up with his mates considering the responsibilities that awaited him as a father.
Its now by raping ur victims that u measure up and fulfil ur responsibilities as a father?
7 Likes
|Re: Man Kidnaps A Magistrate In Imo, Rapes Her Severally In The Bush by excanny: 3:29pm
Okorocha should enact a death penalty bill in this Imo. The state has turned into a capital of kidnapping.
1 Like
|Re: Man Kidnaps A Magistrate In Imo, Rapes Her Severally In The Bush by basty: 3:29pm
What Biafra would be reduced to after their independence will marvel the world. These people that behave like animals.
Most of unthinkable crimes in Nigeria were brought by the Igbos. I think this is one of the reasons the Hausas detest these people.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Kidnaps A Magistrate In Imo, Rapes Her Severally In The Bush by veacea: 3:30pm
Haaaaaaaaaaa
This is too much we need to see the face of the criminal
|Re: Man Kidnaps A Magistrate In Imo, Rapes Her Severally In The Bush by OkoYibo: 3:30pm
It's nothing new. As a Governor, Chris Ngige was kidnapped by his kinsmen.
There is no limit to the extent of crimes that can be committed by the rejected tribe of Israel.
|Re: Man Kidnaps A Magistrate In Imo, Rapes Her Severally In The Bush by Lanre4uonly(m): 3:30pm
This is serious.
|Re: Man Kidnaps A Magistrate In Imo, Rapes Her Severally In The Bush by Abalado: 3:30pm
whr is d criminal face nah,,yigbo pipu and crime sha, dem swear for nna ni,,,,
|Re: Man Kidnaps A Magistrate In Imo, Rapes Her Severally In The Bush by Chanchit: 3:31pm
The guy is finished.
|Re: Man Kidnaps A Magistrate In Imo, Rapes Her Severally In The Bush by Funjosh(m): 3:31pm
|Re: Man Kidnaps A Magistrate In Imo, Rapes Her Severally In The Bush by OkoYibo: 3:31pm
lexy2014:
Don't you know that being a renowned criminal is one of the most important requirements for gaining respect where Agu comes from?
There is no respected member of their tribe without a clean criminal record. They must have committed one crime or the other to make it.
1 Like
|Re: Man Kidnaps A Magistrate In Imo, Rapes Her Severally In The Bush by burkingx(f): 3:31pm
5 Likes
|Re: Man Kidnaps A Magistrate In Imo, Rapes Her Severally In The Bush by OkoYibo: 3:31pm
DieBuhari:
Unlike the flatheaded piglets who go to Indonesia, Malaysia, China, India and Cambodia to peddle drugs.
The generational criminals can even sell drugs in Hell.
1 Like
|Re: Man Kidnaps A Magistrate In Imo, Rapes Her Severally In The Bush by SuperS1Panther: 3:31pm
Osus marka y?
1 Like
Nigerian Drug Smuggling Gang Busted In Pakistan / Cross River State Police Command Arrest Suspected Armed Robbers In Calabar / Kidnapped Dangote Company Director Remains Missing Three Weeks After
