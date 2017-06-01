Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Phyno Blasts Hushpuppi After Accusing Him & Ice Prince Of Wearing Fake Wristwatc (11070 Views)

Belinda Effah Shares Photos Of Oyinbo Lady Wearing Fake Bum Pad In US / "Beverly Osu Is Wearing Fake Camel Toe" - Fans React To Gym Photo Of Ex-BBA Star / Patoranking Busted For Wearing Fake Yezzy By US Page (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





The flamboyant big boy stated that the rappers buy the counterfeits of designer products but frowned at pirates reproducing their music.



What goes around, comes around is the angle portrayed by Hushpuppi, who decribed himself as a philanthropist and a hard worker on his Instagram page.





Phyno took the no chill route as he slammed him for his statement.



The rapper stated that he bought a house, a car for his mom but he never mentioned it on social media.



He slammed Ray by telling him that they are not on the same level, adding that he lives and dies for Gucci and the social media.



Check More Via Source:

http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/06/phyno-blast-hushpuppi-after-accusing.html?m=1 Hushpuppi took time out to call rappers, Ice Prince and Phyno for patronizing the imitation of luxurious items.The flamboyant big boy stated that the rappers buy the counterfeits of designer products but frowned at pirates reproducing their music.What goes around, comes around is the angle portrayed by Hushpuppi, who decribed himself as a philanthropist and a hard worker on his Instagram page.Phyno took the no chill route as he slammed him for his statement.The rapper stated that he bought a house, a car for his mom but he never mentioned it on social media.He slammed Ray by telling him that they are not on the same level, adding that he lives and dies for Gucci and the social media.Check More Via Source: 8 Likes 1 Share





Don't you all know you are making idiots famous? Before we say Jack Lalasticlala will push this to Frontpage.



Just watch and see... I promise to deactivate my account if it reaches Frontpage



***Modified



Ha! Lala, come here... You just made him relevant by replying.Don't you all know you are making idiots famous? Before we say Jack Lalasticlala will push this to Frontpage.Just watch and see... I promise to deactivate my account if it reaches Frontpage***ModifiedHa! Lala, come here... 44 Likes 1 Share

exactly

Na he who chop bellefull dey reply critics. Phyno don get e money; so let him do as e like

THRASH!

7 Likes 2 Shares

Make una dey blast unaselves



When person die make una let us know





Idiot...



So you could afford all those things you mentioned and you still couldn't afford an original Patek Phillipe



What is wealth if class is absent.





Phyno devote more time to looking classy as rightly advised by that bearded gay Hushpuppi and reduce the energy spent on bleaching creams.



Because the tribe you claim to represent are not known for bleaching.



Bobrisky is not your rival. Idiot...So you could afford all those things you mentioned and you still couldn't afford an original Patek PhillipeWhat is wealth if class is absent.Phyno devote more time to looking classy as rightly advised by that bearded gay Hushpuppi and reduce the energy spent on bleaching creams.Because the tribe you claim to represent are not known for bleaching.Bobrisky is not your rival. 11 Likes 2 Shares

00

decent comment from a celebrity(phyno) to a tout(Hushpuppy) who thinks his money can buy him a celebrity status . Wetin concern me sef.



Abeg where that Buhari sef? 36 Likes

Phyno don vess

Lol







Forecast easily on your phone and get

Lotto Results o se ti go 1 Like

Phyno can neva go wrong! 13 Likes

Papiikush:





Don't you all know you are making idiots famous? Before we say Jack Lalasticlala will push this to Frontpage.



Just watch and see... I promise to deactivate my account if it reaches Frontpage You just made him relevant by replying.Don't you all know you are making idiots famous? Before we say Jack Lalasticlala will push this to Frontpage.Just watch and see... I promise to deactivate my account if it reaches Frontpage

Bros how far, your account still dey active!

Abi you want beating before you do what you said you would do? Bros how far, your account still dey active!Abi you want beatingbefore you do what you said you would do? 34 Likes 2 Shares

SURVEY





IF YOU THINK HUSHPUPPI'S MONEY IS NOT CLEAN , CLICK LIKE , IF YOU THINK HIS MONEY IS CLEAN, SHARE 27 Likes 5 Shares

Epic response: you live and die for gucci...I live and die for my people



Phyno you too much 33 Likes

imagine,,, olodo ara e,,,





Cool...



Visit Cool...Visit www.entmirror.com if you're business minded

Phyno shouldn't have answered that bastard... He is way bigger than that attention seeker 11 Likes

Please who is that puppy? where did he graduated from? who is his father? and most importantly, what does he do for a living? 20 Likes

But come to think of it, hush puppi has a point....





I know Phyno but who is Hushpuppi









. I know Phyno but who is Hushpuppi 6 Likes

y should u blast someone if u truely know that the watch isnt fake............i smell the fakeness of the watch in my room self!



This is a typical Igbo man reply This is a typical Igbo man reply 9 Likes

Please who is talking? Hushpuppi wey dey wear blouse and will be saying "it's Gucci" please gerrariahia man.... fuvking gay, na him type all these oyibo men dey fvck for nyash 4 Likes

Kai Rip to gucci and social media

Why giving him the attention he doesn't deserve

He got what he wanted

See finishing.

The boy keeps seeking media popularity.

The hunger is different.

Phyno is a brand while hushpuppi is promoting a Gucci brand.

#Boy

#Men

#Difference 7 Likes