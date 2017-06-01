₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,830,833 members, 3,625,692 topics. Date: Thursday, 29 June 2017 at 04:36 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Phyno Blasts Hushpuppi After Accusing Him & Ice Prince Of Wearing Fake Wristwatc (11070 Views)
Belinda Effah Shares Photos Of Oyinbo Lady Wearing Fake Bum Pad In US / "Beverly Osu Is Wearing Fake Camel Toe" - Fans React To Gym Photo Of Ex-BBA Star / Patoranking Busted For Wearing Fake Yezzy By US Page (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Phyno Blasts Hushpuppi After Accusing Him & Ice Prince Of Wearing Fake Wristwatc by Muckross1122(m): 2:59pm
Hushpuppi took time out to call rappers, Ice Prince and Phyno for patronizing the imitation of luxurious items.
The flamboyant big boy stated that the rappers buy the counterfeits of designer products but frowned at pirates reproducing their music.
What goes around, comes around is the angle portrayed by Hushpuppi, who decribed himself as a philanthropist and a hard worker on his Instagram page.
Phyno took the no chill route as he slammed him for his statement.
The rapper stated that he bought a house, a car for his mom but he never mentioned it on social media.
He slammed Ray by telling him that they are not on the same level, adding that he lives and dies for Gucci and the social media.
Check More Via Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/06/phyno-blast-hushpuppi-after-accusing.html?m=1
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Phyno Blasts Hushpuppi After Accusing Him & Ice Prince Of Wearing Fake Wristwatc by Papiikush: 3:04pm
You just made him relevant by replying.
Don't you all know you are making idiots famous? Before we say Jack Lalasticlala will push this to Frontpage.
Just watch and see... I promise to deactivate my account if it reaches Frontpage
***Modified
Ha! Lala, come here...
44 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Phyno Blasts Hushpuppi After Accusing Him & Ice Prince Of Wearing Fake Wristwatc by gracefoundmme(m): 3:10pm
exactly
|Re: Phyno Blasts Hushpuppi After Accusing Him & Ice Prince Of Wearing Fake Wristwatc by veekid(m): 3:32pm
Na he who chop bellefull dey reply critics. Phyno don get e money; so let him do as e like
|Re: Phyno Blasts Hushpuppi After Accusing Him & Ice Prince Of Wearing Fake Wristwatc by TheHistorian(m): 3:33pm
THRASH!
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Phyno Blasts Hushpuppi After Accusing Him & Ice Prince Of Wearing Fake Wristwatc by free2ryhme: 3:33pm
Make una dey blast unaselves
When person die make una let us know
|Re: Phyno Blasts Hushpuppi After Accusing Him & Ice Prince Of Wearing Fake Wristwatc by NwaAmaikpe: 3:33pm
Idiot...
So you could afford all those things you mentioned and you still couldn't afford an original Patek Phillipe
What is wealth if class is absent.
Phyno devote more time to looking classy as rightly advised by that bearded gay Hushpuppi and reduce the energy spent on bleaching creams.
Because the tribe you claim to represent are not known for bleaching.
Bobrisky is not your rival.
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Phyno Blasts Hushpuppi After Accusing Him & Ice Prince Of Wearing Fake Wristwatc by joepentwo(m): 3:33pm
00
|Re: Phyno Blasts Hushpuppi After Accusing Him & Ice Prince Of Wearing Fake Wristwatc by FuckBuhari(m): 3:34pm
decent comment from a celebrity(phyno) to a tout(Hushpuppy) who thinks his money can buy him a celebrity status . Wetin concern me sef.
Abeg where that Buhari sef?
36 Likes
|Re: Phyno Blasts Hushpuppi After Accusing Him & Ice Prince Of Wearing Fake Wristwatc by hucienda: 3:34pm
Phyno don vess
|Re: Phyno Blasts Hushpuppi After Accusing Him & Ice Prince Of Wearing Fake Wristwatc by joepentwo(m): 3:34pm
|Re: Phyno Blasts Hushpuppi After Accusing Him & Ice Prince Of Wearing Fake Wristwatc by Onedibe1: 3:34pm
Lol
|Re: Phyno Blasts Hushpuppi After Accusing Him & Ice Prince Of Wearing Fake Wristwatc by expressforecast: 3:34pm
o se ti go
Forecast easily on your phone and get
Lotto Results
1 Like
|Re: Phyno Blasts Hushpuppi After Accusing Him & Ice Prince Of Wearing Fake Wristwatc by TroubleMaker47(m): 3:35pm
Phyno can neva go wrong!
13 Likes
|Re: Phyno Blasts Hushpuppi After Accusing Him & Ice Prince Of Wearing Fake Wristwatc by eanestca(m): 3:35pm
Papiikush:
Bros how far, your account still dey active!
Abi you want beating before you do what you said you would do?
34 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Phyno Blasts Hushpuppi After Accusing Him & Ice Prince Of Wearing Fake Wristwatc by Talkingboy: 3:35pm
SURVEY
IF YOU THINK HUSHPUPPI'S MONEY IS NOT CLEAN , CLICK LIKE , IF YOU THINK HIS MONEY IS CLEAN, SHARE
27 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Phyno Blasts Hushpuppi After Accusing Him & Ice Prince Of Wearing Fake Wristwatc by free2ryhme: 3:35pm
Epic response: you live and die for gucci...I live and die for my people
Phyno you too much
33 Likes
|Re: Phyno Blasts Hushpuppi After Accusing Him & Ice Prince Of Wearing Fake Wristwatc by Abalado: 3:35pm
imagine,,, olodo ara e,,,
|Re: Phyno Blasts Hushpuppi After Accusing Him & Ice Prince Of Wearing Fake Wristwatc by EntMirror: 3:35pm
�
Cool...
Visit www.entmirror.com if you're business minded
|Re: Phyno Blasts Hushpuppi After Accusing Him & Ice Prince Of Wearing Fake Wristwatc by enigma2007(m): 3:35pm
Phyno shouldn't have answered that bastard... He is way bigger than that attention seeker
11 Likes
|Re: Phyno Blasts Hushpuppi After Accusing Him & Ice Prince Of Wearing Fake Wristwatc by chicoMX(m): 3:35pm
Please who is that puppy? where did he graduated from? who is his father? and most importantly, what does he do for a living?
20 Likes
|Re: Phyno Blasts Hushpuppi After Accusing Him & Ice Prince Of Wearing Fake Wristwatc by aktom007: 3:35pm
But come to think of it, hush puppi has a point....
|Re: Phyno Blasts Hushpuppi After Accusing Him & Ice Prince Of Wearing Fake Wristwatc by felaliveson: 3:35pm
.
I know Phyno but who is Hushpuppi
.
6 Likes
|Re: Phyno Blasts Hushpuppi After Accusing Him & Ice Prince Of Wearing Fake Wristwatc by ademidedavid(m): 3:35pm
y should u blast someone if u truely know that the watch isnt fake............i smell the fakeness of the watch in my room self!
|Re: Phyno Blasts Hushpuppi After Accusing Him & Ice Prince Of Wearing Fake Wristwatc by Roseey0(f): 3:36pm
This is a typical Igbo man reply
9 Likes
|Re: Phyno Blasts Hushpuppi After Accusing Him & Ice Prince Of Wearing Fake Wristwatc by Fresca(f): 3:36pm
Please who is talking? Hushpuppi wey dey wear blouse and will be saying "it's Gucci" please gerrariahia man.... fuvking gay, na him type all these oyibo men dey fvck for nyash
4 Likes
|Re: Phyno Blasts Hushpuppi After Accusing Him & Ice Prince Of Wearing Fake Wristwatc by Evablizin(f): 3:36pm
Kai Rip to gucci and social media
|Re: Phyno Blasts Hushpuppi After Accusing Him & Ice Prince Of Wearing Fake Wristwatc by SeniorZato(m): 3:36pm
Why giving him the attention he doesn't deserve
|Re: Phyno Blasts Hushpuppi After Accusing Him & Ice Prince Of Wearing Fake Wristwatc by Arrester171: 3:36pm
He got what he wanted
|Re: Phyno Blasts Hushpuppi After Accusing Him & Ice Prince Of Wearing Fake Wristwatc by Saintsbrown(m): 3:36pm
See finishing.
The boy keeps seeking media popularity.
The hunger is different.
Phyno is a brand while hushpuppi is promoting a Gucci brand.
#Boy
#Men
#Difference
7 Likes
|Re: Phyno Blasts Hushpuppi After Accusing Him & Ice Prince Of Wearing Fake Wristwatc by 1wolex85: 3:36pm
Papiikush:
Bro, I like how Phyno reply the guy abeg, who the guy be sef?
4 Likes
I Can’t Find My Bra – Actress Goes To An Event Without Wearing A Bra (PHOTO) / This Lady Says She Has The ‘cuties Natural’ B’utt In Africa (see Photos) / D'banj Or Don Jazzy? Your Vote Please
Viewing this topic: dukecharles(m), mikhe2(m), Soso990240(m), stephenqueen, kingfriday(m), Student125(m), LugarT, mosbiod(m), cpsowelle, humblenhopeful, Yorubaangel(m), ineed2know(m), akereconfi, famouspeter(m), minijasper03(m), PedroJP(m), hennesseykrane(m), PerfectlyPerfect(m), Cyril22, vaqtorz(m), Iddiot(m), stallionsinn, damula(m), Donnyperry(m), cherish44, Sagay212, vickyviolet(f), lesterpullen, lordTK(m), massinola(m), aziak2012, EasyWhalex, Daguccizgreat(m), cutetonye009, Ozenith(m), phil0(m), henrixx(m), Disiboboy(m), ilivehere, Darchangel(m), secpowell, arewaboy01(m), GagaBrother291(m), fippycbk(m), joezy23(m), Gmajor(m), eDeity, RZArecta(m), xxgig, nwanwaoge(m), larride(m), solasoulmusic(f), xtratagem(m), Chichilas, prettytinah, morganist99(m), aircom(m), fav444(f), Ericaikince(m), mirage, tingFanG, adrian3000(m), Chidexsco8448(m), nams77, Sheezy(m), vivianbelema(f), Ddivino87(m), nwadiuko1(m), joelfm, king321, sheyishay, Maqkobi(m), h20water(m), pcaliphate(m), ejorgeneral, Bammzzie(m), Paradise163(f), classicaldon(m), DavidDplaymaker(m), sunrisemed01, popularbc, Momcherry(f), slimtosin(m), Ereolamide, shaydeenamz(m), Aaozovehe, Lucky4real28(m), plegion19, jboi81(m), hiambib(m), Promxy94(m), Nollyvin(m), Gen2Soul22 and 114 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 250