|Ubi Franklin And His Struggles With Suicidal Thoughts And Depression by pittoilet(f): 3:03pm
Tripple MG, Ubi Franklin reveals his struggles with suicidal thoughts and depression, despite all the riches, and how he overcame them.
See his revelations below...
http://www.looknaija.com/2017/06/ubi-franklin-reveals-struggles-suicidal-thoughts-depression/
https://www.instagram.com/p/BV6vKXSjb5t/?hl=en
|Re: Ubi Franklin And His Struggles With Suicidal Thoughts And Depression by joedams: 4:45pm
The epistle according to Franklin
|Re: Ubi Franklin And His Struggles With Suicidal Thoughts And Depression by pittoilet(f): 4:46pm
your depression compared to some people's current depression in this CHANGE era is nothing!
4 Likes
|Re: Ubi Franklin And His Struggles With Suicidal Thoughts And Depression by Jaytecq(m): 4:46pm
this one tire me
1 Like
|Re: Ubi Franklin And His Struggles With Suicidal Thoughts And Depression by joiful(f): 4:46pm
Sorry o
|Re: Ubi Franklin And His Struggles With Suicidal Thoughts And Depression by bumi10: 4:46pm
sweet boy
|Re: Ubi Franklin And His Struggles With Suicidal Thoughts And Depression by imohchard(m): 4:47pm
Isnt it better to commit suicide in a lamborghini than inside keke maruwa?
Just thinking though
3 Likes
|Re: Ubi Franklin And His Struggles With Suicidal Thoughts And Depression by omatule2000: 4:47pm
Great
|Re: Ubi Franklin And His Struggles With Suicidal Thoughts And Depression by Oladelson(m): 4:47pm
OKAY
|Re: Ubi Franklin And His Struggles With Suicidal Thoughts And Depression by Josh44s(m): 4:47pm
Who wan die make e die. Fvck it! Nobody gives a shiit!
1 Like
|Re: Ubi Franklin And His Struggles With Suicidal Thoughts And Depression by Freiden(m): 4:47pm
|Re: Ubi Franklin And His Struggles With Suicidal Thoughts And Depression by iamnicer: 4:48pm
Make I sleep small first
Before reading the handout above
|Re: Ubi Franklin And His Struggles With Suicidal Thoughts And Depression by adorablevic(f): 4:48pm
this just to know that Money isn't everything
serving God is d ultimate...
6 Likes
|Re: Ubi Franklin And His Struggles With Suicidal Thoughts And Depression by missyadorable(f): 4:48pm
This Ubi Franklin is a disgrace to the species that walk about with deek!
A woman dumped you and you feel sad,depressed with suicidal thoughts...
Instead of proving you are a man by marrying another wife as soon as possible,you are busy whining over one woman, in a man's world,filled with numerous desperate women(as they say)
You are officially an hediot!
Go and Die!!
Lilian Esoro will stay alive and take care of your(HER) son
2 Likes
|Re: Ubi Franklin And His Struggles With Suicidal Thoughts And Depression by helphelp: 4:48pm
Your own Na rich man depression na
|Re: Ubi Franklin And His Struggles With Suicidal Thoughts And Depression by beardlessdude: 4:49pm
Anti depressants. No need for this long crap
1 Like
|Re: Ubi Franklin And His Struggles With Suicidal Thoughts And Depression by ishua: 4:50pm
Lillian Esoro please answer
|Re: Ubi Franklin And His Struggles With Suicidal Thoughts And Depression by ItalianWine(f): 4:50pm
3 Likes
|Re: Ubi Franklin And His Struggles With Suicidal Thoughts And Depression by timbs001(m): 4:50pm
Great and encouraging piece there for those who would take time to read.
May God bless and keep you Ubi.
To anyone out there struggling with depression, may God set you free.
3 Likes
|Re: Ubi Franklin And His Struggles With Suicidal Thoughts And Depression by johnbuck81(m): 4:51pm
I guess it's all about woman matter.
|Re: Ubi Franklin And His Struggles With Suicidal Thoughts And Depression by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 4:52pm
women are Angel of death... they can fix ur life and unfixed it... just play them around , impregnate as many as u can... and live the rest of ur life happily and a fulfilled life
1 Like
|Re: Ubi Franklin And His Struggles With Suicidal Thoughts And Depression by flyover30(m): 4:54pm
was in his shoes 5 yrs back. can still remember.
|Re: Ubi Franklin And His Struggles With Suicidal Thoughts And Depression by elantraceey(f): 4:55pm
Wonderful and inspiring piece. I'm glad I read it, May Of continue to bless you Ubi.
1 Like
|Re: Ubi Franklin And His Struggles With Suicidal Thoughts And Depression by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 4:55pm
adorablevic:serving God with empty stomach u go tire my guy
1 Like
|Re: Ubi Franklin And His Struggles With Suicidal Thoughts And Depression by Connoisseur(m): 4:56pm
Ordinary say woman leave you, you want to kill yourself.
When men get better wahala still dey
Smh
|Re: Ubi Franklin And His Struggles With Suicidal Thoughts And Depression by KKKWHITE(m): 4:57pm
ItalianWine:
|Re: Ubi Franklin And His Struggles With Suicidal Thoughts And Depression by Danhumprey: 4:57pm
na woman do this one strong thing?
Chai!
|Re: Ubi Franklin And His Struggles With Suicidal Thoughts And Depression by GlobalGisting: 5:00pm
God gat you buddie. You are a survivor. Only those whose emotions are dead and who do not have conscience that will never comprehend what you wrote above. Keeping on keeping the Faith.
3 Likes
|Re: Ubi Franklin And His Struggles With Suicidal Thoughts And Depression by Brandmanager(m): 5:02pm
ok
|Re: Ubi Franklin And His Struggles With Suicidal Thoughts And Depression by oake(m): 5:03pm
Life is hard. You will fall, you will fail and you will be hurt, but remember, what hurts yiu today will make you stronger tomorrow. The only thing you have to know is to RISE - Ryan D'Souza
|Re: Ubi Franklin And His Struggles With Suicidal Thoughts And Depression by Ephhay(f): 5:05pm
Thank God for your life.
|Re: Ubi Franklin And His Struggles With Suicidal Thoughts And Depression by ivolt: 5:07pm
Strong man Franklin
The latest casualty of nolly/hollyhood scam called love.
