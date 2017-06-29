Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" (17470 Views)

The Rapper Reply by asking him to Show his followers something else apart from being in stores and rented jets.



See below:



After Malaysia Based, Nigerian Big Boy Claims Rapper Phyno Once Beg him to buy Him Gucci during his visit to Malaysia.The Rapper Reply by asking him to Show his followers something else apart from being in stores and rented jets.

Infact am even tired of pyhno and that idiot too 3 Likes











But phyo lash am.sha Ah e don turn war oooBut phyo lash am.sha 21 Likes

phyno kuru igba ga ba

anyi so gi na azu 33 Likes

it's a ghen ghen something... 12 Likes

This is conscienceless finishing...... 6 Likes 1 Share

hushpuppi right now 72 Likes 6 Shares

The Dog messed with the wrong folk!!! 6 Likes

Hushpupi, don't mess with Eze Nnunu. He is the street type and loved by many. 31 Likes







ORISHIWALA





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iTKzNJPsiXI OKWA IFUGOORISHIWALA 5 Likes

It seems Hushpuppy paid either Seun or Lalasticlala to promote his news on nairaland. The guy is trending on twitter already 20 Likes 3 Shares

Wait oh, it looks like phyno is not someone you can mess with even though he's so quite. 9 Likes

expect new single soon 1 Like

una never tie?

we've heard, next........

So na these two over fed babies story I go use dey burn my data now 1 Like

mtswwwww...dey don start

IS OKAY

Kids

how do we really know he begged for d picture

cos to me looks like phyno actually begged for it



wetin concern me sef, two rich boys begging for attention 3 Likes

Alobam no need to reply him





" I bu onye ala ?" " I bu onye ala ?" 1 Like

See grown-ups.... Well, their beef, their problem.

U fools 1 Like 1 Share

this guy is so desperate for fame.....focus on your fraudulent or whatever hustle you are into that we don't care to know PHYNO FINO is a role model and you are no way near him.....sense fall on you. hushmumu. 8 Likes