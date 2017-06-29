₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,830,873 members, 3,625,858 topics. Date: Thursday, 29 June 2017 at 06:07 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" (17470 Views)
Church Foundation Rescues Orphanage Home From Been Evicted From Rented Apartment / Davido & HushPuppi Settle Their Rift, Hug Each Other (Photos) / Davido Replies Hushpuppi, Reveals Hush Sent Boys To Beg On His Behalf (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by oluwatosin400: 3:30pm
After Malaysia Based, Nigerian Big Boy Claims Rapper Phyno Once Beg him to buy Him Gucci during his visit to Malaysia.
The Rapper Reply by asking him to Show his followers something else apart from being in stores and rented jets.
See below:
Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/06/29/show-your-followers-something-else-apart-from-rented-jets-rapper-phyno-to-hushpuppi/
7 Likes
|Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by steve6: 3:34pm
|Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by ochobaba(m): 3:35pm
Infact am even tired of pyhno and that idiot too
3 Likes
|Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by tyson98: 3:36pm
Ah e don turn war ooo
But phyo lash am.sha
21 Likes
|Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by Homeboiy(m): 3:42pm
phyno kuru igba ga ba
anyi so gi na azu
33 Likes
|Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by pweshboi(m): 3:42pm
it's a ghen ghen something...
12 Likes
|Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by jay2pee(m): 3:43pm
This is conscienceless finishing......
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by Khd95(m): 3:49pm
hushpuppi right now
72 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by Kingblingz(m): 4:10pm
The Dog messed with the wrong folk!!!
6 Likes
|Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by lonelydora(m): 4:49pm
Hushpupi, don't mess with Eze Nnunu. He is the street type and loved by many.
31 Likes
|Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by ziego(m): 4:50pm
OKWA IFUGO
ORISHIWALA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iTKzNJPsiXI
5 Likes
|Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by Papiikush: 4:50pm
It seems Hushpuppy paid either Seun or Lalasticlala to promote his news on nairaland. The guy is trending on twitter already
20 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by Dudeweedlmao(m): 4:50pm
Wait oh, it looks like phyno is not someone you can mess with even though he's so quite.
9 Likes
|Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by Jaytecq(m): 4:50pm
expect new single soon
1 Like
|Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by ClintonNzedimma(m): 4:50pm
If you're bored like I am, here's what to do: Place a cube of sugar where ants are prevalent in your house. Observe as one ant will spot it, the little snitch will then go and report to others. After it has left, remove it, so that when the other ants come they will think the other ant is a liar and will never trust it again.
86 Likes 15 Shares
|Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by exlinkleads(f): 4:50pm
una never tie?
|Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by expressforecast: 4:51pm
we've heard, next........
|Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by hammer2010(m): 4:51pm
So na these two over fed babies story I go use dey burn my data now
1 Like
|Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by jegz25(m): 4:51pm
mtswwwww...dey don start
|Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by Oladelson(m): 4:51pm
IS OKAY
|Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by ItalianWine(f): 4:51pm
The idle presidential aircraft in london consumes 4k pounds everyday for parking lot and its idleness. By 12am this morning,it would be 50days it has stayed idle and if you multiply that by N400/1pounds for 50days it will amount to N80,000,000.00 doing nothing but waiting for the President Muhammadu Buhari to get well.
Is this a government or a mistake?
25 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by alignacademy(m): 4:51pm
In a related development ...
|Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by IamSINZ(m): 4:52pm
--
|Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by Partnerbiz3: 4:52pm
Kids
|Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by adorablevic(f): 4:52pm
how do we really know he begged for d picture
cos to me looks like phyno actually begged for it
wetin concern me sef, two rich boys begging for attention
3 Likes
|Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by UwaBuPawPaw: 4:52pm
Alobam no need to reply him
|Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by Stanleywaxy(m): 4:52pm
" I bu onye ala ?"
1 Like
|Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by austyn0(m): 4:52pm
See grown-ups.... Well, their beef, their problem.
|Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by rattlesnake(m): 4:52pm
U fools
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by ceeethru: 4:52pm
this guy is so desperate for fame.....focus on your fraudulent or whatever hustle you are into that we don't care to know PHYNO FINO is a role model and you are no way near him.....sense fall on you. hushmumu.
8 Likes
|Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by Talkingboy: 4:53pm
[c
1 Like
Adekunle Gold Hosted By BBC World Service (Photos) / Check out Iyanya's Sexy/Raunchy Birthday Cake / Tonto Dike Replies Kim Kardashian (+pics)
Viewing this topic: soloravely, timmycris(m), airex(m), Kobicove(m), baakus(m), HBB1(m), cyanohydrin, faithynuvo(m), jeevyww(m), Pweetiedude(m), miguella20(f), ConcernedNL, benjaminiyke(m), Shollyjay90(m), fav444(f), ayodeji17, mocash, winniedinipre(m), jake25, fempel(m), klenton(m), Dablack1(m), marvolio2000(m), santity100, williamsmankind(m), shangzwayne(m), ontolegit(m), Trueyarn(m), psalmsjob, femiman007(m), nerodenero, Remily(m), purplejane(f), enomakos(m), Soft10(m), wale43(m), lordnoah, moorevic(m), fairprincekenzy(m), FelixFelicis(m), ishua, TyushTal(m), osenge, Koval12, Loski26(m), PapaNnamdi, Tonytonex(m), Braaad, ghostmist, Chicallisto, geetom(m), sesaan(m), martinlooter(m), RealtorNgr, Heftyceo, NLchikeeto(f), femidly, HisSexcellency(m), nkowaputa(m), ayo22(m), PetrePan(m), ritzyvic1(m), laolay2g(m), sebeydiah, dumero, masters80, Forex4u(m), JohnnySavage(m), Fadelex(m), Sleezwizz, b0rn2fuck(m), ndlife, Oballer, chaerless(m), jeremolar(m), loyasina, cbrass(m), NotGej, Dvicman(m), Elandhas, Anonylander, RoyaleR(m), Mightyify(m), BishopZion, skrt, femmychan, MrReg(m), Flyingngel(m), illuminaty(m), DrWise, Factism(m), bamspabio007(m), jid72, mdpeace(m), generalmaxzamani, promise2(f), Azeola, Gooci(m), SonyObsessed, validman7(m), Blazinraj01(f), cutepoizin(m), EmmaLege, prest(m), AutoAffair, Abuleoshi, manuel80(m), jaey(m), a2personal2013, delishpot, Stormisova(m), susiivy(f), akinade28(f), myrrtle(m), olatunh, nappyboi001, classicalbenson(m), dharmeelawlarh, cheehummer(f), WHALEY7(m), defemidefemi(m), NeeKlaus, Femzy900(m), Ekowise(m), mistakay, amtheone(m), bojar(m), naijaboiy, Probina and 183 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11