Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" (17470 Views)

Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by oluwatosin400: 3:30pm
After Malaysia Based, Nigerian Big Boy Claims Rapper Phyno Once Beg him to buy Him Gucci during his visit to Malaysia.


The Rapper Reply by asking him to Show his followers something else apart from being in stores and rented jets.

See below:

Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/06/29/show-your-followers-something-else-apart-from-rented-jets-rapper-phyno-to-hushpuppi/

7 Likes

Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by steve6: 3:34pm
Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by ochobaba(m): 3:35pm
Infact am even tired of pyhno and that idiot too

3 Likes

Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by tyson98: 3:36pm
Ah e don turn war ooo grin




But phyo lash am.sha

21 Likes

Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by Homeboiy(m): 3:42pm
phyno kuru igba ga ba
anyi so gi na azu

33 Likes

Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by pweshboi(m): 3:42pm
it's a ghen ghen something...

12 Likes

Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by jay2pee(m): 3:43pm
This is conscienceless finishing......

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by Khd95(m): 3:49pm
hushpuppi right now grin

72 Likes 6 Shares

Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by Kingblingz(m): 4:10pm
The Dog messed with the wrong folk!!!

6 Likes

Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by lonelydora(m): 4:49pm
Hushpupi, don't mess with Eze Nnunu. He is the street type and loved by many.

31 Likes

Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by ziego(m): 4:50pm
OKWA IFUGO


ORISHIWALA


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iTKzNJPsiXI

5 Likes

Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by Papiikush: 4:50pm
It seems Hushpuppy paid either Seun or Lalasticlala to promote his news on nairaland. The guy is trending on twitter already undecided

20 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by Dudeweedlmao(m): 4:50pm
Wait oh, it looks like phyno is not someone you can mess with even though he's so quite.

9 Likes

Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by Jaytecq(m): 4:50pm
expect new single soon

1 Like

Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by ClintonNzedimma(m): 4:50pm
If you're bored like I am, here's what to do: Place a cube of sugar where ants are prevalent in your house. Observe as one ant will spot it, the little snitch will then go and report to others. After it has left, remove it, so that when the other ants come they will think the other ant is a liar and will never trust it again.

86 Likes 15 Shares

Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by exlinkleads(f): 4:50pm
una never tie?
Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by expressforecast: 4:51pm
we've heard, next........
Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by hammer2010(m): 4:51pm
So na these two over fed babies story I go use dey burn my data now

1 Like

Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by jegz25(m): 4:51pm
mtswwwww...dey don start sad
Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by Oladelson(m): 4:51pm
IS OKAY
Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by ItalianWine(f): 4:51pm
The idle presidential aircraft in london consumes 4k pounds everyday for parking lot and its idleness. By 12am this morning,it would be 50days it has stayed idle and if you multiply that by N400/1pounds for 50days it will amount to N80,000,000.00 doing nothing but waiting for the President Muhammadu Buhari to get well.
Is this a government or a mistake?

25 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by alignacademy(m): 4:51pm
In a related development ...
Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by IamSINZ(m): 4:52pm
--
Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by Partnerbiz3: 4:52pm
Kids
Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by adorablevic(f): 4:52pm
how do we really know he begged for d picture
cos to me looks like phyno actually begged for it

wetin concern me sef, two rich boys begging for attention

3 Likes

Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by UwaBuPawPaw: 4:52pm
Alobam no need to reply him
Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by Stanleywaxy(m): 4:52pm
grin grin

" I bu onye ala ?"

1 Like

Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by austyn0(m): 4:52pm
See grown-ups.... Well, their beef, their problem.
Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by rattlesnake(m): 4:52pm
U fools

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by ceeethru: 4:52pm
this guy is so desperate for fame.....focus on your fraudulent or whatever hustle you are into that we don't care to know PHYNO FINO is a role model and you are no way near him.....sense fall on you. hushmumu.

8 Likes

Re: Phyno: "Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" by Talkingboy: 4:53pm
[c

1 Like

