5 Life Saving Facts You Should Know by Opinionated: 4:06pm
Life sometimes throws sudden and unexpected situations at us, therefore, it’s important to have some basic knowledge at hand to help deal with these situations. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 5 life saving facts you should know.
The Limits of the Human Body Tend to Follow a “Rule of 3”
This means people can generally go three minutes without air, three hours without shelter in extreme weather conditions, three days without water and three weeks without food. However, this can change from person to person depending on one’s body. Nevertheless, it’s important to know these vital limits of the human body because you never know when you might need it.
If Cooking Oil Catches Fire, Turn off The Burner and Cover the Pot
Never be so careless with cooking oil that it reaches the point of catching fire, nevertheless if it does happen, you shouldn’t use water to put off grease fires. The water molecules will sink to the bottom of the hot pan, evaporate instantly and shoot the flames even higher. Therefore, the best way to put out an oil fire is cut the heat (by turning off the burner) and taking away the oxygen (by covering the pot).
If You Get Hurt in a Public Place, Single Out One Person for Help
This is to avoid the by-stander effect, which is a psychological phenomenon in which crowds of people fail to help somebody because they think someone else will intervene. Therefore, if you ever get hurt in public and can call out for help, pick one person (many times, this will be the nearest person) and direct your immediate pleas to them. If you can’t speak, then approach the person and try to let him/her see where you are hurt so they know something is wrong with you. You’ll be more likely to get the help you need.
To Save a Person From Electrocution, Hit the Person With a Big Stick
This might sound funny, but if you see someone else being electrocuted and you’re unable to shut off the source of electricity, try hitting the person hard with a non-conductive object, like a big stick. This can help prevent the person from being fatally electrocuted. The firm whack that you gave the person with the stick can help break the circuit of electricity, and help protect you from being electrocuted in your attempt to save the person
Never Use Water Alone to Put Out an Electrical Fire
This is because water conducts electricity and you can be badly shocked in the process. Try to first cut off the electricity supply to whatever it is that is on fire and use a class C fire extinguisher to help put out the fire or at least keep it under control before the emergency response team arrives. This is why you must always have a functional fire extinguisher in your home. Considering how useful a fire extinguisher will be to you in the event of a fire, you should never forfeit having this item in your home for any reason whatsoever.
source: http://www.opinions.ng/5-life-saving-facts-know/
|Re: 5 Life Saving Facts You Should Know by Benbisco(f): 4:41pm
Nice. Very informative. Thanks op.
|Re: 5 Life Saving Facts You Should Know by joyAA(f): 5:39pm
|Re: 5 Life Saving Facts You Should Know by dollarcoolcat(m): 6:58pm
HELPFUL!
|Re: 5 Life Saving Facts You Should Know by NwaAmaikpe: 7:46pm
These are all theoretical.
In reality, the body's first response is always flee, flight before fight.
So my people, if you are in any of these situations, just remember Usain Bolt.
|Re: 5 Life Saving Facts You Should Know by Sammybase(m): 7:46pm
|Re: 5 Life Saving Facts You Should Know by HolyCraig: 7:46pm
@Point number 4. Never hit the person with a wet stick, so that what happened in 1954 will not repeat itself
|Re: 5 Life Saving Facts You Should Know by Kutunban: 7:47pm
I guess this should also be included in the first aid course.
|Re: 5 Life Saving Facts You Should Know by AreaFada2: 7:48pm
|Re: 5 Life Saving Facts You Should Know by jobbers: 7:48pm
|Re: 5 Life Saving Facts You Should Know by Hannahyoumg: 7:49pm
|Re: 5 Life Saving Facts You Should Know by Larryfest(m): 7:50pm
|Re: 5 Life Saving Facts You Should Know by Innodon(m): 7:51pm
|Re: 5 Life Saving Facts You Should Know by HolyHero: 7:52pm
never try to attack an attacker unless you are absolutely sure you will succeed or if it's a life or death situation.. it's very risky to try and fail you might not live to tell the story
|Re: 5 Life Saving Facts You Should Know by hunniebun: 7:55pm
nice write up....well said.
its all about saving lives
but wait oh,that electrocution side,what if the person uses a big stick to hit the person that is being electrocuted very well and the person nau falls down and.......
they'll now say you....
ah no oh I kant
|Re: 5 Life Saving Facts You Should Know by Naughtytboy: 7:56pm
Never advice a woman in love or asernal fan
|Re: 5 Life Saving Facts You Should Know by hunniebun: 7:57pm
HolyCraig:
what happened?
|Re: 5 Life Saving Facts You Should Know by Darkseid(m): 7:58pm
Seems like Jumia travel is the new Evans. It's not bad, at least I dey learn something new.
|Re: 5 Life Saving Facts You Should Know by leksmedia: 8:01pm
And Jumia Travels forgot to tell us that the stick had better not be a wet one, and also do no hit the person on the head, this could cause brain damage.
|Re: 5 Life Saving Facts You Should Know by donkenny(m): 8:01pm
I love the part that says hit the person with a big stick... Not ordinary stick oooo use 2 by 2
|Re: 5 Life Saving Facts You Should Know by guy2two: 8:05pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Is this actually coming from a man?
|Re: 5 Life Saving Facts You Should Know by admindim: 8:13pm
|Re: 5 Life Saving Facts You Should Know by yomi007k(m): 8:17pm
6.If ur not ready to have kids please abstain or make sure u use a condom.
|Re: 5 Life Saving Facts You Should Know by OlaDapxon(m): 8:37pm
guy2two:no o, a wimp.
|Re: 5 Life Saving Facts You Should Know by johnbuck81(m): 8:39pm
when I was very very young..electric shocked me while playing with my elder brother. we were like 5and7. I woke up with the whole waterside in our house back then in P. H... after the whole incident MA elder brother told me our uncle hit my hand that was stock to the electric with a very big stick. it was an experience I will never forget in my life.
|Re: 5 Life Saving Facts You Should Know by newyorks(m): 8:40pm
to whom it may concern, op be careful with me.
|Re: 5 Life Saving Facts You Should Know by Godmother(f): 8:45pm
Very informative piece, especially the one about saving someone being electrocuted.
