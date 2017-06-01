Acclaimed Nigerian king of comedy and actor, Alibaba, took to Instagram to celebrate his charming twins, Ejiro and Tejiri who graduated from their pre-degree programme today.The day’s celebration is even more special because the young champs crowned it all with with various awards.True to his nature, the proud father teased that the cost of their graduation gowns are equivalent to his school fees in the university. Plus, the twins (who he comically refers to as Bogof -born one get one free) he adds, won’t let his shoes and suits rest.Did someone miss the memo that there is joy in sharing?What did the king expect with grown sons? LOL!lalasticlala

```



*HEADMASTER: how much is passport photograph for children?*



*PHOTOGRAPHER: the price for the passport is N100 per child*



*HEADMASTER: No, the pupils are 500 in numbers, so we are paying N50*



*PHOTOGRAPHER: ok no problem sir, you can pay N50 each since they are many*



*HEADMASTER: class teacher go & inform the pupils that they should bring N150 each tomorrow for the passports.*



*ClASS-TEACHER: ok sir, i will inform them right away*



*ClASS-TEACHER: Good day pupils, you are all to come with N200 tomorrow for passports.*



*PUPIL: Mummy we were asked to bring N300 for passport at school*



*MUMMY: Father, your son was asked to come to sch with N500 passport fee tomorrow.*



*FATHER: OOH My God. BUHARI make things costly day by day, including education. We have said it, this man is wicked.*



```Moral lesson: 'LET THE CHANGE BEGIN WITH YOU AND I'. Honesty and sincerity are all that we need to make this country a better place!



Pls forward this to all your friends, colleagues, groups & all Nigerians. Think about it. Change begin with YOU, change your motives and thought.



Thanks for being Nigerian. 24 Likes 3 Shares