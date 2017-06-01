₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,830,881 members, 3,625,905 topics. Date: Thursday, 29 June 2017 at 06:29 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ali Baba's Twins, Ejiro And Tejiri Graduate From Pre-Degree Programme (13208 Views)
Alibaba Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With Throwback Photos / Comedian, Alibaba Shows Off His Muscles (Photo) / Alibaba Celebrates His 51st Birthday With Amazing Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ali Baba's Twins, Ejiro And Tejiri Graduate From Pre-Degree Programme by pittoilet(f): 4:34pm
Acclaimed Nigerian king of comedy and actor, Alibaba, took to Instagram to celebrate his charming twins, Ejiro and Tejiri who graduated from their pre-degree programme today.
The day’s celebration is even more special because the young champs crowned it all with with various awards.
True to his nature, the proud father teased that the cost of their graduation gowns are equivalent to his school fees in the university. Plus, the twins (who he comically refers to as Bogof -born one get one free) he adds, won’t let his shoes and suits rest.
Did someone miss the memo that there is joy in sharing?
What did the king expect with grown sons? LOL!
http://www.looknaija.com/2017/06/wedding-party-star-alibaba-celebrates-twins-graduate/
lalasticlala
2 Likes
|Re: Ali Baba's Twins, Ejiro And Tejiri Graduate From Pre-Degree Programme by eezeribe(m): 4:36pm
Wonderful... The twins even share the same eye problem...
Ooh,it's even pre-degree programme,they never start.
20 Likes
|Re: Ali Baba's Twins, Ejiro And Tejiri Graduate From Pre-Degree Programme by Yomzzyblog: 4:48pm
Nice one..
1 Like
|Re: Ali Baba's Twins, Ejiro And Tejiri Graduate From Pre-Degree Programme by emotions1: 4:56pm
pre-degree sef the do graduation...
wish them all the best in their journey
#RepTwinx
4 Likes
|Re: Ali Baba's Twins, Ejiro And Tejiri Graduate From Pre-Degree Programme by liftedhigh: 4:57pm
|Re: Ali Baba's Twins, Ejiro And Tejiri Graduate From Pre-Degree Programme by liftedhigh: 5:27pm
|Re: Ali Baba's Twins, Ejiro And Tejiri Graduate From Pre-Degree Programme by Talkingboy: 5:27pm
.
|Re: Ali Baba's Twins, Ejiro And Tejiri Graduate From Pre-Degree Programme by MasterChen: 5:27pm
Nice. That name "Tejiri" reminds me of this stuff our Yoruba grannies used back then. But we call it Tagiri
4 Likes
|Re: Ali Baba's Twins, Ejiro And Tejiri Graduate From Pre-Degree Programme by mayorjosh(m): 5:27pm
So?
4 Likes
|Re: Ali Baba's Twins, Ejiro And Tejiri Graduate From Pre-Degree Programme by oscaruzie(m): 5:28pm
eezeribe:
B_A_D_B_E_L_L_E
oya coman gona be going....
1 Like
|Re: Ali Baba's Twins, Ejiro And Tejiri Graduate From Pre-Degree Programme by nurez305(m): 5:28pm
```
*HEADMASTER: how much is passport photograph for children?*
*PHOTOGRAPHER: the price for the passport is N100 per child*
*HEADMASTER: No, the pupils are 500 in numbers, so we are paying N50*
*PHOTOGRAPHER: ok no problem sir, you can pay N50 each since they are many*
*HEADMASTER: class teacher go & inform the pupils that they should bring N150 each tomorrow for the passports.*
*ClASS-TEACHER: ok sir, i will inform them right away*
*ClASS-TEACHER: Good day pupils, you are all to come with N200 tomorrow for passports.*
*PUPIL: Mummy we were asked to bring N300 for passport at school*
*MUMMY: Father, your son was asked to come to sch with N500 passport fee tomorrow.*
*FATHER: OOH My God. BUHARI make things costly day by day, including education. We have said it, this man is wicked.*
```Moral lesson: 'LET THE CHANGE BEGIN WITH YOU AND I'. Honesty and sincerity are all that we need to make this country a better place!
Pls forward this to all your friends, colleagues, groups & all Nigerians. Think about it. Change begin with YOU, change your motives and thought.
Thanks for being Nigerian.
24 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ali Baba's Twins, Ejiro And Tejiri Graduate From Pre-Degree Programme by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 5:28pm
Buy naija product cooll baba
|Re: Ali Baba's Twins, Ejiro And Tejiri Graduate From Pre-Degree Programme by deepwater(f): 5:28pm
Pre-degree? Celebration?!!!
Those days, we teased pre degree students by telling them that 'na pencil dem use write your name for board o, if you no read your book well begin form jambito, management go use eraser clean am sharp sharp!
NwaAmaikpe I know you dropped out from pre degree
4 Likes
|Re: Ali Baba's Twins, Ejiro And Tejiri Graduate From Pre-Degree Programme by Dollysmithsmart: 5:28pm
Joy of a father
God please give me long life in good health to see my children's children
1 Like
|Re: Ali Baba's Twins, Ejiro And Tejiri Graduate From Pre-Degree Programme by Victornezzar(m): 5:29pm
emotions1:guy me sef shock oo
I be tink say pple wey dey do pre degree no dey pass jamb
|Re: Ali Baba's Twins, Ejiro And Tejiri Graduate From Pre-Degree Programme by atorioke(m): 5:30pm
eezeribe:
|Re: Ali Baba's Twins, Ejiro And Tejiri Graduate From Pre-Degree Programme by Josh44s(m): 5:30pm
eezeribe:
1 Like
|Re: Ali Baba's Twins, Ejiro And Tejiri Graduate From Pre-Degree Programme by Mpiato01: 5:31pm
Congrats boys...though I wonder what kind of show off u will display after ur main degree.
|Re: Ali Baba's Twins, Ejiro And Tejiri Graduate From Pre-Degree Programme by jejemanito: 5:31pm
|Re: Ali Baba's Twins, Ejiro And Tejiri Graduate From Pre-Degree Programme by claremont(m): 5:31pm
Pre-degree graduate.
|Re: Ali Baba's Twins, Ejiro And Tejiri Graduate From Pre-Degree Programme by lacasera14(m): 5:31pm
so this is news. predegree program, not even degree. since when did people start graduating from predegree and to even add a gown to it. na wa oh
4 Likes
|Re: Ali Baba's Twins, Ejiro And Tejiri Graduate From Pre-Degree Programme by AreaFada2: 5:32pm
liftedhigh:
Very bad.
|Re: Ali Baba's Twins, Ejiro And Tejiri Graduate From Pre-Degree Programme by Category1: 5:33pm
F
|Re: Ali Baba's Twins, Ejiro And Tejiri Graduate From Pre-Degree Programme by Category1: 5:33pm
Pre-degree kwa?
|Re: Ali Baba's Twins, Ejiro And Tejiri Graduate From Pre-Degree Programme by pweshboi(m): 5:34pm
pre-degree? and u gree wear the graduation abi Nah matriculation gown de ni. pliex!!!!!!! in Naija here it's either u show ur matriculation pix into an higher institution for a full degree program or convocation pix for passing out. anything short of that is... SE BA PUO
1 Like
|Re: Ali Baba's Twins, Ejiro And Tejiri Graduate From Pre-Degree Programme by Brandmanager(m): 5:37pm
|Re: Ali Baba's Twins, Ejiro And Tejiri Graduate From Pre-Degree Programme by Oju4190: 5:38pm
Dis papas dey do pre degree
|Re: Ali Baba's Twins, Ejiro And Tejiri Graduate From Pre-Degree Programme by myners007: 5:41pm
Congrat
|Re: Ali Baba's Twins, Ejiro And Tejiri Graduate From Pre-Degree Programme by Livefreeordieha(m): 5:45pm
MasterChen:to summersault
|Re: Ali Baba's Twins, Ejiro And Tejiri Graduate From Pre-Degree Programme by enemyofprogress: 5:45pm
mtcheeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: Ali Baba's Twins, Ejiro And Tejiri Graduate From Pre-Degree Programme by lagdmark(m): 5:46pm
Category1:Half bread is better than nothing
Justus Esiri Honoured By Nollywood / Jiah Khan’s Last Heartbreak Letter To Boyfriend Before Committing Suicide / Halle Berry Vs Toni Braxton Who's Beautiful?
Viewing this topic: lovelove2323, Annivers, moha225, sprado(m), ineed2know(m), brighttech95(m), Shegzkenneth(m), olawalebabs(m), firstworld, damoskiy(m), bellville, soberdrunk(m), Jetleeee, Nakuza(m), oluyemisee(f), Mcsteamy1429, Kaiser5000, anonyguy, Sensual(f), denitro(m), depost, Ronnicute(m), gratefulme40, nkehenry(f), raziboi(m), Enezoza(f), akunle20, runathread, Lanre4uonly(m), Olulinks(m), schrondinger, AMvanquish, YorceelinaBlaq(f), yuglaereht, Nnamdig2(m), xoella, olazy6(m), abidex0z(m), Obascoetubi, dejidejavu, Michdear(f), temmiedebbie(f), marmelo, Lilipawpaw, omoleka(f), nofij(m), Fatasy(m), freezyprinzy(m), wizjaybee(m), methusah(m), massinola(m), Zico5(m), RetroBoy, Ereabbeyf, aminusanti(m), ogazi4u(m), yemiosinbajo, BizNameBroker, gemini6228, Mrteju(m), oebson(m), Easybab4life, akintob(m), BidemiBidex, funmi4love(f), liljaydee(m), Hauneg(f), edirawa, habeeorlar(m), Olotubodmas(m), Unibentested(m), nikkygal(f), taxsman(m), bahyor, ASPchris(m), regent, Aniumah, brugge007(m), DaPuncline, DonGalilo(m), Geogeo1, crest2j(m), yinkaellamz(m), freeman777(m), baal(m), Toluwani95, softclickppc(m), IAmBhijay(m), faizsanusi(m), profedet and 167 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25