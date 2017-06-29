₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|European Court Sentences Baby To Death by Holuwahphemy(m): 4:46pm
A European Human Rights Court has given its verdict on a case of human rights that will compel a couple to allow their sick baby to die.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/international/european-court-sentences-baby-to-death/203677.html
|Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by Raddie(m): 4:52pm
How then do we find a cure?
|Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by TheHistorian(m): 8:06pm
God help us!
|Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by Papiikush: 8:06pm
Such an innocent baby is deserted to die while Hushpuppy and bobrisky are alive.
Wicked world we live in
|Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by 00Ademi(m): 8:06pm
|Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by ettacool(m): 8:07pm
|Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by Bishopvic: 8:07pm
|Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by Godswillnwaoma(m): 8:07pm
I don't know what to type this has made me speechless I swear. they should do anything possible to treat this baby and bring him to normal life.
I must confess,white people dey try for anything that has to do with saving of life. if Na Africa especially this useless Nigeria the doctor for allow the baby to die.
|Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by Donaldomo(m): 8:07pm
|Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by Ask4bigneyo(m): 8:07pm
|Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by Ogashub(m): 8:07pm
Rest in peace baby better to die now than die when sins and pleasures of this world have taken over u
|Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by Hannahyoumg: 8:07pm
|Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by shammah1(m): 8:08pm
So sad. He shouldn't be allowed to die. Where's their faith? The almighty God can heal the baby. Nairaland, let's join faith and pray for God's intervention and miracle to take place. I strongly believe he can be healed since God created him.
|Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by ziego(m): 8:08pm
|Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by NwaAmaikpe: 8:08pm
No!!
The baby has a right to life
He is actually enjoying the gift of life on that life support...why should a court be that wicked.
|Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by timilehin007(m): 8:08pm
thank you Lord for my kid...haling and healthy
|Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by Ealiserwest(m): 8:08pm
|Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by Urdreamgirl(f): 8:08pm
|Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by Ask4bigneyo(m): 8:08pm
Donaldomo:Are you an ambulance? abi which one b Waoooo
|Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by Afam4eva(m): 8:09pm
Why don't they allow the parents to try the drug on the child. It won't hurt since the baby is going to be killed anyways.
|Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by pampamafolabi8: 8:09pm
what a way to die for such an innocent child..
|Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by beamtopola: 8:09pm
|Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by NwaNimo1(m): 8:09pm
The child once registered at birth becomes the property of the state,.....
|Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by sweetval: 8:09pm
[/b]The parents of the 10-months old baby wants the court to let them use a potentially life-saving drug from the U.S. on their son.
[b]
Life saving drug..
|Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by Desdola(m): 8:09pm
Just don't know what to say
|Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by tunjijones(m): 8:09pm
|Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by johnlegend01: 8:10pm
A death sentence on a sick baby.
I appreciate the idea of the parents to help other sick babies with the raised fund. God will bless them lots.
|Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by Lalas247(f): 8:10pm
Wow! So sad
But it's cause the baby is on life support literally hanging in there .. feel for the parents sha
Guess the parents can use some of the money to start a foundation to help parents and children with same condition or donate money for research etc on better treatment
Heart goes out to them
|Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by jagugu88li(f): 8:10pm
Pizzagate and Monsanto playing mind games.
There's many stories coming forward about kids being forcefully having to go through this. No baby is sick........trials are being conducted on them.
Then South Africa will have so much HIV (bye bye gold) and East and West (bye bye oil) Africa will have Ebola. I dont trust anything these days. These kids are victims of the trials, Africa or Asia will be the victim of whatever they are actually doing.
Paranoia
|Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by phlamesG(m): 8:10pm
omg! What an odd world
