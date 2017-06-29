₦airaland Forum

European Court Sentences Baby To Death by Holuwahphemy(m): 4:46pm
A European Human Rights Court has given its verdict on a case of human rights that will compel a couple to allow their sick baby to die.

The parents of the baby Chris Gard and Connie Yates have been in a long legal battle to save their baby who is suffering from a serious genetic illness.

The baby is currently on life support while treatment options were being considered.

At 8 weeks old, Charlie was diagnosed with mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome and is considered to be only one of 16 babies worldwide with this disease.

His condition is progressive and currently incurable and eventually fatal.

Meanwhile, doctors are developing treatments for the various mitochondrial conditions, including the nucleoside treatment Charlie’s parents have been fighting for.

Charlie’s parents prayed the court to determine if they, as parents, have the right to continue to provide medical treatments for their son or if he should be allowed to die.

The parents of the 10-months old baby wants the court to let them use a potentially life-saving drug from the U.S. on their son.

They believed that the drug (which is still experimental), would help their son’s genetic condition rather than allow him to die as doctors have recommended.

However a June 27 ruling of the court held that the application by the parents was ‘inadmissible’.

The court said that the baby was being exposed to continued pain, suffering and distress in pursuit of treatments that were unsure.

It added that any additional treatment would continue to cause harm to the baby stressing that its ruling is “Final”.

“The EHRC also removed the interim measure to keep Charlie’s life support in place.

A spokesman for Great Ormond Street Hospital, where Charlie has been treated since October, has told the parents that there is “no rush” to remove Charlie’s life support.

The spokesman said that any future treatment will involve careful planning and discussion.”

The hospital has said that though there is a deadline in place for Charlie, they wouldn’t have to follow it exactly. The discussion and planning will take some days to work out.

Meanwhile, Charlie’s parents have so far raised over £1.3 million through a GoFundMe account for his treatment.

With the ruling of the court, the parents are unsure what they want to do with the money.

They plan to donate some to the U.S. hospital willing to treat Charlie, while the rest will be put into a charity for other children with similar mitochondrial conditions “so that nobody else ever has to go through what we have.”

She said, “We’d like to save other babies and children because these medications have been proven to work and we honestly have so much belief in them.” (NAN)


https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/international/european-court-sentences-baby-to-death/203677.html

Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by Raddie(m): 4:52pm
How then do we find a cure?

Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by TheHistorian(m): 8:06pm
God help us!

Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by Papiikush: 8:06pm
Such an innocent baby is deserted to die while Hushpuppy and bobrisky are alive.

Wicked world we live in

Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by 00Ademi(m): 8:06pm
2nd to comment....


Modified



Wtf!!!! Seun 8:06pm and i was placed at fifth...why
Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by ettacool(m): 8:07pm
Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by Bishopvic: 8:07pm
Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by Godswillnwaoma(m): 8:07pm
I don't know what to type this has made me speechless I swear. they should do anything possible to treat this baby and bring him to normal life.




I must confess,white people dey try for anything that has to do with saving of life. if Na Africa especially this useless Nigeria the doctor for allow the baby to die.

Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by Donaldomo(m): 8:07pm
Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by Ask4bigneyo(m): 8:07pm
Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by Ogashub(m): 8:07pm
Rest in peace baby better to die now than die when sins and pleasures of this world have taken over u

Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by Hannahyoumg: 8:07pm
Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by shammah1(m): 8:08pm
So sad. He shouldn't be allowed to die. Where's their faith? The almighty God can heal the baby. Nairaland, let's join faith and pray for God's intervention and miracle to take place. I strongly believe he can be healed since God created him. cry

Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by ziego(m): 8:08pm
Okay

Heels want kill this woman

Hahahhahahahajahah


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hXs8yJSr4jQ
Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by NwaAmaikpe: 8:08pm
shocked


No!!
The baby has a right to life


He is actually enjoying the gift of life on that life support...why should a court be that wicked.

Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by timilehin007(m): 8:08pm
thank you Lord for my kid...haling and healthy
Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by Ealiserwest(m): 8:08pm
Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by Urdreamgirl(f): 8:08pm
poor baby..
Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by Ask4bigneyo(m): 8:08pm
Donaldomo:
Waoooo...
Are you an ambulance? abi which one b Waoooo

Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by Afam4eva(m): 8:09pm
Why don't they allow the parents to try the drug on the child. It won't hurt since the baby is going to be killed anyways.
Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by pampamafolabi8: 8:09pm
what a way to die for such an innocent child..
Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by beamtopola: 8:09pm
Imagine if Nigeria is been restructured today, about 2/3 of nairalanders account will remain dormant, cos their state govement wont b able to pay salaries and as such will retrench most workers, and they won't be able to buy data, or most of them who ran business in that state will abandon their businesses and such there will b no money to purchase data.
And most of this tribalism will stop.
And seun will become poor.
And most of this tribalism will stop.
And seun will become poor.

Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by NwaNimo1(m): 8:09pm
The child once registered at birth becomes the property of the state,.....

Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by sweetval: 8:09pm
[/b]The parents of the 10-months old baby wants the court to let them use a potentially life-saving drug from the U.S. on their son.
[b]

Life saving drug.. undecided
Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by Desdola(m): 8:09pm
Just don't know what to say

Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by tunjijones(m): 8:09pm
Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by johnlegend01: 8:10pm
Interesting!
A death sentence on a sick baby.
I appreciate the idea of the parents to help other sick babies with the raised fund. God will bless them lots.
Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by Lalas247(f): 8:10pm
Wow! So sad
But it's cause the baby is on life support literally hanging in there .. feel for the parents sha
Guess the parents can use some of the money to start a foundation to help parents and children with same condition or donate money for research etc on better treatment

Heart goes out to them sad

Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by jagugu88li(f): 8:10pm
Pizzagate and Monsanto playing mind games.

There's many stories coming forward about kids being forcefully having to go through this. No baby is sick........trials are being conducted on them.

Then South Africa will have so much HIV (bye bye gold) and East and West (bye bye oil) Africa will have Ebola. I dont trust anything these days. These kids are victims of the trials, Africa or Asia will be the victim of whatever they are actually doing.

Paranoia grin
Re: European Court Sentences Baby To Death by phlamesG(m): 8:10pm
omg! What an odd world cry cry

