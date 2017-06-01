₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ice Prince Replies Hushpuppi: Big Dogs Dont Bark! by TriumphJohnson(m): 4:55pm
Nigerian Rapper, Ice Prince has followed on Phyno's mauling of Hushpuppi. The rapper shared a picture of his car side mirror on his instagram and wrote: "Big Dogs Dont Bark ! F@$k is a puppy loud for ? May We all be Successful "
Hell, Too much attention for Hush Hush?
NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/06/ice-prince-replies-hushpuppi-big-dogs.html
|Re: Ice Prince Replies Hushpuppi: Big Dogs Dont Bark! by Papiikush: 4:56pm
It is confirmed.
These artistes were paid to make Hushpuppy trend. Same thing he did with Davido. Very soon we will start seeing the bìtch ass Nigga in music videos.
Smh...Entertainment industry is fücked up.
By the way Ice, big dogs dey bark oh cause in this present generation your body size doesn't matter. You better bark before small small dogs take you shine.
10eola:
Aja one... Gbera
|Re: Ice Prince Replies Hushpuppi: Big Dogs Dont Bark! by stGabrielo(m): 5:00pm
Waa gbayi omo oba!!!
that guy is a small pikin no brain...money miss road....
|Re: Ice Prince Replies Hushpuppi: Big Dogs Dont Bark! by liftedhigh: 5:00pm
Oboy! Seun, lalasticlala...
These guys wan keep una busy 4rm now o, no shaking
|Re: Ice Prince Replies Hushpuppi: Big Dogs Dont Bark! by PMWSpirit(m): 5:03pm
Epic reply . Never fyck with rappers who word plays
|Re: Ice Prince Replies Hushpuppi: Big Dogs Dont Bark! by remi1444(m): 5:05pm
husspoopoo is rich from his ill gotten Money but his sense is like that of one failed nairaland music artiste who I haven't seen his song on abegmusic,tooxclusive,naijaloaded etc.but all he does is post about his girlfriend. If, you know his hit the like button.
|Re: Ice Prince Replies Hushpuppi: Big Dogs Dont Bark! by OrestesDante: 5:21pm
But wait? Who told Ice prince that Big Dogs don't bark. In fact they are the best barkers.
Cocks are known for crows and cackles
Goats for bleating
Birds for chirping...
Dogs are known for barks
Hence, the Statement: "Dogs (Big or small) don't bark" is False
#IStandWithHushpuppi
don't quote me
|Re: Ice Prince Replies Hushpuppi: Big Dogs Dont Bark! by Evablizin(f): 5:27pm
Ok nah when the fight finish lemme no
|Re: Ice Prince Replies Hushpuppi: Big Dogs Dont Bark! by Becoted001: 5:30pm
Omo... Hear another punchline
|Re: Ice Prince Replies Hushpuppi: Big Dogs Dont Bark! by 10eola(m): 5:36pm
Please who knows Hushpuppi's real name oooo
|Re: Ice Prince Replies Hushpuppi: Big Dogs Dont Bark! by Brown14(m): 5:41pm
its obvious this was all staged...
|Re: Ice Prince Replies Hushpuppi: Big Dogs Dont Bark! by gozie112(m): 5:49pm
Gnen ghen,,,
|Re: Ice Prince Replies Hushpuppi: Big Dogs Dont Bark! by gozie112(m): 5:51pm
remi1444:airforce1 go soon attack u
|Re: Ice Prince Replies Hushpuppi: Big Dogs Dont Bark! by remi1444(m): 5:53pm
gozie112:na my boss oo...him boy loyal...run outta nairaland
|Re: Ice Prince Replies Hushpuppi: Big Dogs Dont Bark! by veekid(m): 5:59pm
Ice Prince? Are you still a rapper?
|Re: Ice Prince Replies Hushpuppi: Big Dogs Dont Bark! by GossipHeart(m): 6:00pm
EFCC is the biggest joke in the history of mankind
Here is a well known Yahoo boy flaunting his ill gotten riches on Instagram and EFCC are busy arresting weak innocent people and collecting money from them then release them
Hushpuppi is wanted by the Malaysian government for fraud that's why he will never go back to Malaysia
EFCC is a big joke
|Re: Ice Prince Replies Hushpuppi: Big Dogs Dont Bark! by GossipHeart(m): 6:00pm
10eola:
His real name is Raymond Adedeji
Coincidence ?? I don't think so
|Re: Ice Prince Replies Hushpuppi: Big Dogs Dont Bark! by SirMichael1: 6:01pm
Papiikush:
Vizkiz, you're yet to deactivate oo
|Re: Ice Prince Replies Hushpuppi: Big Dogs Dont Bark! by hakeem4(m): 6:01pm
Abeg what does this hushpupi do for a living ?
|Re: Ice Prince Replies Hushpuppi: Big Dogs Dont Bark! by DONSMITH123(m): 6:01pm
Season of Hushpuppi film.
When you finally catch that dude called Hushpuppi.
|Re: Ice Prince Replies Hushpuppi: Big Dogs Dont Bark! by NextGovernor(m): 6:01pm
Ice Prince, Hush Puppi and Co are all mad...
|Re: Ice Prince Replies Hushpuppi: Big Dogs Dont Bark! by Ogashub(m): 6:03pm
|Re: Ice Prince Replies Hushpuppi: Big Dogs Dont Bark! by Nma27(f): 6:03pm
Iceprince calm down o
|Re: Ice Prince Replies Hushpuppi: Big Dogs Dont Bark! by millomaniac: 6:03pm
Mtcheww. Just because one money miss road idiot said somebody is wearing fake watch. Na wa ooo. Anyway i think he just wants attention or something. But it definitely aint really about the damn watches.
|Re: Ice Prince Replies Hushpuppi: Big Dogs Dont Bark! by jashar(f): 6:03pm
Who are they?
|Re: Ice Prince Replies Hushpuppi: Big Dogs Dont Bark! by Ephhay(f): 6:03pm
This hushpuppi guy sef
|Re: Ice Prince Replies Hushpuppi: Big Dogs Dont Bark! by naijaboiy: 6:03pm
If I comment on any bush
|Re: Ice Prince Replies Hushpuppi: Big Dogs Dont Bark! by holluwai(m): 6:03pm
Story
|Re: Ice Prince Replies Hushpuppi: Big Dogs Dont Bark! by EmyLeo(m): 6:03pm
ohhh not again!!!
just free this nigga shuuu... bet, hushpuppi is really having a nice time nw..
getting famous with every tweets Nd messages... smh
|Re: Ice Prince Replies Hushpuppi: Big Dogs Dont Bark! by INVESTORBNAIRA: 6:04pm
OrestesDante:you stand with hushpuppi but na only 2k5 dey uŕ acct ode
