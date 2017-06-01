Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ice Prince Replies Hushpuppi: Big Dogs Dont Bark! (20379 Views)

Hell, Too much attention for Hush Hush?



NEWS VIA: Nigerian Rapper, Ice Prince has followed on Phyno's mauling of Hushpuppi. The rapper shared a picture of his car side mirror on his instagram and wrote: "Big Dogs Dont Bark ! F@$k is a puppy loud for ? May We all be Successful "Hell, Too much attention for Hush Hush?NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/06/ice-prince-replies-hushpuppi-big-dogs.html

It is confirmed.

These artistes were paid to make Hushpuppy trend. Same thing he did with Davido. Very soon we will start seeing the bìtch ass Nigga in music videos.



Smh...Entertainment industry is fücked up.





By the way Ice, big dogs dey bark oh cause in this present generation your body size doesn't matter. You better bark before small small dogs take you shine.





10eola:

Please who knows Hushpuppi's real name oooo

Aja one... Gbera 75 Likes 1 Share



that guy is a small pikin no brain...money miss road.... Waa gbayi omo oba!!!that guy is a small pikin no brain...money miss road....

Oboy! Seun, lalasticlala...

These guys wan keep una busy 4rm now o, no shaking

Epic reply . Never fyck with rappers who word plays 8 Likes 1 Share

husspoopoo is rich from his ill gotten Money but his sense is like that of one failed nairaland music artiste who I haven't seen his song on abegmusic,tooxclusive,naijaloaded etc.but all he does is post about his girlfriend. If, you know his hit the like button. 99 Likes 2 Shares

But wait? Who told Ice prince that Big Dogs don't bark. In fact they are the best barkers.



Cocks are known for crows and cackles

Goats for bleating

Birds for chirping...



Dogs are known for barks

Hence, the Statement: "Dogs (Big or small) don't bark" is False



#IStandWithHushpuppi



don't quote me But wait? Who told Ice prince that Big Dogs don't bark. In fact they are the best barkers.Cocks are known for crows and cacklesGoats for bleatingBirds for chirping...Dogs are known for barksHence, the Statement: "Dogs (Big or small) don't bark" is False#IStandWithHushpuppidon't quote me 15 Likes 2 Shares

Ok nah when the fight finish lemme no

Omo... Hear another punchline

its obvious this was all staged...

Gnen ghen,,,

remi1444:

husspoopoo is rich from his ill gotten Money but his sense is like that of one failed nairaland music artiste who I haven't seen his song on abegmusic,tooxclusive,naijaloaded etc.but all he does is post about his girlfriend. If, you know his hit the like button. airforce1 go soon attack u airforce1 go soon attack u 7 Likes

gozie112:

airforce1 go soon attack u na my boss oo...him boy loyal...run outta nairaland na my boss oo...him boy loyal...run outta nairaland

Ice Prince? Are you still a rapper?



EFCC is the biggest joke in the history of mankind



Here is a well known Yahoo boy flaunting his ill gotten riches on Instagram and EFCC are busy arresting weak innocent people and collecting money from them then release them



Hushpuppi is wanted by the Malaysian government for fraud that's why he will never go back to Malaysia



EFCC is a big joke 20 Likes 1 Share

10eola:

Please who knows Hushpuppi's real name oooo



His real name is Raymond Adedeji



Coincidence ?? I don't think so 1 Like

Papiikush:

Vizkiz, you're yet to deactivate oo Vizkiz, you're yet to deactivate oo

Abeg what does this hushpupi do for a living ?





When you finally catch that dude called Hushpuppi. Season of Hushpuppi film.When you finally catch that dude called Hushpuppi. 9 Likes 1 Share

Ice Prince, Hush Puppi and Co are all mad...

Iceprince calm down o

Mtcheww. Just because one money miss road idiot said somebody is wearing fake watch. Na wa ooo. Anyway i think he just wants attention or something. But it definitely aint really about the damn watches. 1 Like

Who are they?

This hushpuppi guy sef

dog puppy thread again let my fingers go frail. If I comment on any bushpuppy thread again let my fingers go frail.

Story

ohhh not again!!!





just free this nigga shuuu... bet, hushpuppi is really having a nice time nw..



getting famous with every tweets Nd messages... smh