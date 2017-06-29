₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hushpuppi To Phyno: "If Your House Can Buy My Shoes, I Will Give You N5 Million" by WotzupNG: 4:59pm
So, it all started when Hushpuppi shaded Phyno and Iceprince by claiming they were both wearing fake Patek Phillip wristwatches. That didn’t sit well with Phyno who blasted Hushpuppi by claiming he’s not the type that brags on social media, unlike hushpuppi who rushes to the new media to showcase any little achievement. In the rapper’s post, he made mention of how he built a house for his mum without bragging about it. Now, Hushpuppi wants a picture of the house to see if it costs as much as his shoes, lol.
|Re: Hushpuppi To Phyno: "If Your House Can Buy My Shoes, I Will Give You N5 Million" by sexybbstar(f): 5:03pm
I don't want to comment... Bye bye
|Re: Hushpuppi To Phyno: "If Your House Can Buy My Shoes, I Will Give You N5 Million" by delishpot: 5:03pm
This one wey dress like body wey dem put for laying in state abi na wake keep naim no want us to hear word these days again. Evans tori don dey fade now na huspupi own dey shele.
No need to waste that 5 milla go and invest it in those youths wey dey find capital and make profit from it.
|Re: Hushpuppi To Phyno: "If Your House Can Buy My Shoes, I Will Give You N5 Million" by Papiikush: 5:04pm
And the idiot replies.
I wonder why good people die and these attention seekers live longer. First it was bobrisky now this?
I think he should be kidnapped and killed.
Where are kidnappers when you need one?
|Re: Hushpuppi To Phyno: "If Your House Can Buy My Shoes, I Will Give You N5 Million" by sehin79(m): 5:04pm
evans please kidnap this gye and demand 100 million naira this is a potential client lol
|Re: Hushpuppi To Phyno: "If Your House Can Buy My Shoes, I Will Give You N5 Million" by idoncare440(f): 5:10pm
w@ is wrong with dis gay boy self... ki leleyi tun wi bayi..... make we wey ni get anything hear word nau....
|Re: Hushpuppi To Phyno: "If Your House Can Buy My Shoes, I Will Give You N5 Million" by Becoted001: 5:11pm
Chai, I go find money buy that shoe
|Re: Hushpuppi To Phyno: "If Your House Can Buy My Shoes, I Will Give You N5 Million" by GavelSlam: 5:13pm
This idiot should keep quiet.
Phyno we recognise as a hardworking artiste.
Anything he's gained we can attest to his labour.
What does this wannabe celebrity do for a living?
No shop, no office, no platform, no skill, no idea.
I forgot to add: No sense of style.
Complete money miss Road.
|Re: Hushpuppi To Phyno: "If Your House Can Buy My Shoes, I Will Give You N5 Million" by GossipHeart(m): 5:19pm
Everyone knows he's a Yahoo boy
He's currently wanted by the Malaysian government for fraud
He ought to lay low and enjoy the money he's already stolen from innocent people but he's stupid enough to be flaunting his ill gotten money on Instagram
If i were him, i wouldn't let anyone know how i roll, no Instagram or Facebook, i will just retire from that lifestyle and start a legit business
He will be arrested by EFCC soon
Trust me
|Re: Hushpuppi To Phyno: "If Your House Can Buy My Shoes, I Will Give You N5 Million" by biz2get(m): 5:20pm
When Money is Made Easily...
It reduces the balance between Immature and Mature.
This case is an EXAMPLE OF IMMATURE BEHAVIOURS.
|Re: Hushpuppi To Phyno: "If Your House Can Buy My Shoes, I Will Give You N5 Million" by presented007(m): 5:20pm
Nairaland sef we don finish Evans the Billionaire kidnapper matter now na Husppus*y and Phyno...
|Re: Hushpuppi To Phyno: "If Your House Can Buy My Shoes, I Will Give You N5 Million" by UwaBuPawPaw: 5:20pm
Taah... puppish boy..Which yeye shoe
|Re: Hushpuppi To Phyno: "If Your House Can Buy My Shoes, I Will Give You N5 Million" by liftedhigh: 5:20pm
|Re: Hushpuppi To Phyno: "If Your House Can Buy My Shoes, I Will Give You N5 Million" by Iwu1432: 5:20pm
Na wah.....
|Re: Hushpuppi To Phyno: "If Your House Can Buy My Shoes, I Will Give You N5 Million" by priceaction: 5:20pm
All these drug boys
|Re: Hushpuppi To Phyno: "If Your House Can Buy My Shoes, I Will Give You N5 Million" by incredibleace(m): 5:21pm
9ice come and carry your people oooh
|Re: Hushpuppi To Phyno: "If Your House Can Buy My Shoes, I Will Give You N5 Million" by SmartyPants: 5:21pm
What does this hushpup of a man do for a living?
|Re: Hushpuppi To Phyno: "If Your House Can Buy My Shoes, I Will Give You N5 Million" by dolphinife: 5:21pm
Money miss road
|Re: Hushpuppi To Phyno: "If Your House Can Buy My Shoes, I Will Give You N5 Million" by BroZuma: 5:21pm
|Re: Hushpuppi To Phyno: "If Your House Can Buy My Shoes, I Will Give You N5 Million" by fuckerstard: 5:21pm
The downfall of hush dog underway. Tons of young rich boys & girls wey no dey make noise
Lousy fraudstar!
|Re: Hushpuppi To Phyno: "If Your House Can Buy My Shoes, I Will Give You N5 Million" by remi1444(m): 5:21pm
husspoopoo is rich from his ill gotten Money but his sense is like that of one failed nairaland music artiste who I haven't seen his song on abegmusic,tooxclusive,naijaloaded etc.but all he does is post about his girlfriend. If, you know his hit the like button.
|Re: Hushpuppi To Phyno: "If Your House Can Buy My Shoes, I Will Give You N5 Million" by shegra58: 5:22pm
idoncare440:You get blood for your body
|Re: Hushpuppi To Phyno: "If Your House Can Buy My Shoes, I Will Give You N5 Million" by Oyindidi(f): 5:22pm
Papiikush:Evans is eyeing him
|Re: Hushpuppi To Phyno: "If Your House Can Buy My Shoes, I Will Give You N5 Million" by menwongo(m): 5:22pm
Phyno I know,
Who is this Hushpuppi?
*Modified*
I now know his type.
He promise to help 100 persons with their education on twitter but the account goes dormant there after
https://www.informationng.com/tag/ray-hushpuppi
|Re: Hushpuppi To Phyno: "If Your House Can Buy My Shoes, I Will Give You N5 Million" by kowema(f): 5:22pm
Everyone is finding their voice now even this hush-Busky.
Thanks to social media, any rat can now be famous
|Re: Hushpuppi To Phyno: "If Your House Can Buy My Shoes, I Will Give You N5 Million" by AntiWailer: 5:22pm
f00lish boy.
So your shoe can buy his house ?
If that is true, we will only pity the breast that fed you.
You are f00lish.
|Re: Hushpuppi To Phyno: "If Your House Can Buy My Shoes, I Will Give You N5 Million" by SageTravels: 5:22pm
Phyno does not Brag Bro
|Re: Hushpuppi To Phyno: "If Your House Can Buy My Shoes, I Will Give You N5 Million" by stasius: 5:22pm
I like his blouse.
Hahahha
|Re: Hushpuppi To Phyno: "If Your House Can Buy My Shoes, I Will Give You N5 Million" by Dollysmithsmart: 5:23pm
Rubbish..... This guy sha wants to be noticed.... Abeg go sit down!. Rich people don't make noise
