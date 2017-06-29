Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Hushpuppi To Phyno: "If Your House Can Buy My Shoes, I Will Give You N5 Million" (18933 Views)

Hushpuppi Buys 6 Pairs Of Shoes For 2million Naira. See So, it all started when Hushpuppi shaded Phyno and Iceprince by claiming they were both wearing fake Patek Phillip wristwatches. That didn’t sit well with Phyno who blasted Hushpuppi by claiming he’s not the type that brags on social media, unlike hushpuppi who rushes to the new media to showcase any little achievement. In the rapper’s post, he made mention of how he built a house for his mum without bragging about it. Now, Hushpuppi wants a picture of the house to see if it costs as much as his shoes, lol.. See http://www.nairaland.com/3203530/hushpuppi-buys-6-pairs-shoes

I don't want to comment... Bye bye 15 Likes 1 Share

This one wey dress like body wey dem put for laying in state abi na wake keep naim no want us to hear word these days again. Evans tori don dey fade now na huspupi own dey shele.



No need to waste that 5 milla go and invest it in those youths wey dey find capital and make profit from it. 104 Likes 6 Shares





I wonder why good people die and these attention seekers live longer. First it was bobrisky now this?



I think he should be kidnapped and killed.



Where are kidnappers when you need one? And the idiot replies.I wonder why good people die and these attention seekers live longer. First it was bobrisky now this?I think he should be kidnapped and killed.Where are kidnappers when you need one? 52 Likes 2 Shares

evans please kidnap this gye and demand 100 million naira this is a potential client lol 35 Likes 1 Share

w@ is wrong with dis gay boy self... ki leleyi tun wi bayi..... make we wey ni get anything hear word nau.... 8 Likes 1 Share

Chai, I go find money buy that shoe 1 Like

This idiot should keep quiet.



Phyno we recognise as a hardworking artiste.



Anything he's gained we can attest to his labour.



What does this wannabe celebrity do for a living?



No shop, no office, no platform, no skill, no idea.



I forgot to add: No sense of style.



Complete money miss Road. 81 Likes 2 Shares



Everyone knows he's a Yahoo boy



He's currently wanted by the Malaysian government for fraud



He ought to lay low and enjoy the money he's already stolen from innocent people but he's stupid enough to be flaunting his ill gotten money on Instagram



If i were him, i wouldn't let anyone know how i roll, no Instagram or Facebook, i will just retire from that lifestyle and start a legit business



He will be arrested by EFCC soon



Trust me 88 Likes

When Money is Made Easily...





It reduces the balance between Immature and Mature.



This case is an EXAMPLE OF IMMATURE BEHAVIOURS. 9 Likes

Nairaland sef we don finish Evans the Billionaire kidnapper matter now na Husppus*y and Phyno... 69 Likes 3 Shares

Taah... puppish boy..Which yeye shoe 1 Like

Na wah..... 3 Likes

All these drug boys 2 Likes

9ice come and carry your people oooh 32 Likes

What does this hushpup of a man do for a living? 9 Likes

Money miss road 5 Likes

The downfall of hush dog underway. Tons of young rich boys & girls wey no dey make noise



Lousy fraudstar! 12 Likes

husspoopoo is rich from his ill gotten Money but his sense is like that of one failed nairaland music artiste who I haven't seen his song on abegmusic,tooxclusive,naijaloaded etc.but all he does is post about his girlfriend. If, you know his hit the like button. 29 Likes 2 Shares

idoncare440:

w@ is wrong with dis gay boy self... ki leleyi tun wi bayi..... make we wey ni get anything hear word nau.... You get blood for your body You get blood for your body 1 Like

Papiikush:





I wonder why good people die and these attention seekers live longer



I think he should be kidnapped and killed.



Where are kidnappers when you need one? And the idiot replies.I wonder why good people die and these attention seekers live longerI think he should be kidnapped and killed.Where are kidnappers when you need one? Evans is eyeing him Evans is eyeing him 4 Likes 1 Share



Who is this Hushpuppi?



*Modified*

I now know his type.

He promise to help 100 persons with their education on twitter but the account goes dormant there after

https://www.informationng.com/tag/ray-hushpuppi Phyno I know,Who is this Hushpuppi?*Modified*I now know his type.He promise to help 100 persons with their education on twitter but the account goes dormant there after 3 Likes

Everyone is finding their voice now even this hush-Busky.

Thanks to social media, any rat can now be famous





So your shoe can buy his house ?









If that is true, we will only pity the breast that fed you.



You are f00lish. f00lish boy.So your shoe can buy his house ?If that is true, we will only pity the breast that fed you.You are f00lish. 5 Likes 1 Share

Phyno does not Brag Bro 2 Likes

I like his blouse.



Hahahha 8 Likes