https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/little-girl-found-wandering-ikorodu-reunites-family-photos.html A little girl identified as Ajebo who was found wandering around the streets of Aga, Ikorodu - has been re-united with her family members in the Onyabo's premises (headed by Mr Lanre Labinjo) @ Ireshe Road, Aga, Ikorodu. See photos below; 1 Like

Story in details please 4 Likes

You know already what the mother is indirectly thinking, right?!



*** wait till I get home, you will receive proper mind resetting slaps. How is this child disgracing me like that, when I have dodo to fry and sell*** 6 Likes

Good news

Ikorodu. Den of Badoo? Thank God for her





Na wa...



Her mom is not even happy to have her back.





Her mom should be arrested for trying to get rid of her child whom she sees as a burden and a hindrance to her moving in with Labinde the town drummer. Na wa...Her mom is not even happy to have her back.Her mom should be arrested for trying to get rid of her child whom she sees as a burden and a hindrance to her moving in with Labinde the town drummer. 1 Like 1 Share

Hope say dem Don flog sense for her body.

Make dem also give am tribal mark in case of anoda time. 1 Like









Well.....







The parents shudnt forget to format her cerebrum with hard knocks to correct her/his thinking faculty



They shud also make sure she pick-pin 4 atleast an hour...... Is dat kid a girl or boyWell.....The parents shudnt forget to format her cerebrum with hard knocks to correct her/his thinking facultyThey shud also make sure she pick-pin 4 atleast an hour......

Even in the midst of anger especially from the expression of the mother, the family is still happy she is back. How to apply or first bank Nigeria recruitment 2017 http://trendyupdates.com.ng/how-to-apply-for-first-bank-of-nigeria-limited-recruitment-2017/

It is well... Good night





So no jungle justice was melted on her despite the fact that she is a badoo



This is injustice to people of Ikorodu So no jungle justice was melted on her despite the fact that she is a badooThis is injustice to people of Ikorodu

Thank God she didn't fall into the hands of ritualists.



BTW. She take style resemble Yemi Blaq. 1 Like

proper and thorough check should be carried out on the little girl. i fear those guys for street

She actually went to her boyfriends place.

hmm.



I quickly remember the day I got lost.

The Ife-modakeke battle was about to end. That day, my Dog strolled into Lions den and came out with no injury..

Glory to God... Plz I beg you people to investigate more oo.. This one they are both wearing white and white.. And the girl is not smiling.. I fear this jazz people

Her parents need flogging

NwaAmaikpe:





Na wa...



Her mom is not even happy to have her back.





Her mom should be arrested for trying to get rid of her child who she sees as a burden and a hindrance to her moving in with Labinde the town drummer.

Lol chaai Lol chaai

Thank God for them

That lovely

CastedDude:

Dem suppose to bulala all the family members and the Olori-ebi for child abuse Dem suppose to bulala all the family members and the Olori-ebi for child abuse

Okay noted.

Thank God for her. Glad she's home and safe.

Pretty girl.



Good she's been found.