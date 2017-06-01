₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Little Girl Who Was Found Wandering In Ikorodu Reunites With Her Family. Photos by CastedDude: 6:59pm
A little girl identified as Ajebo who was found wandering around the streets of Aga, Ikorodu - has been re-united with her family members in the Onyabo's premises (headed by Mr Lanre Labinjo) @ Ireshe Road, Aga, Ikorodu. See photos below;
1 Like
|Re: Little Girl Who Was Found Wandering In Ikorodu Reunites With Her Family. Photos by Brooke60: 7:12pm
Story in details please
4 Likes
|Re: Little Girl Who Was Found Wandering In Ikorodu Reunites With Her Family. Photos by MrBrownJay1(m): 7:13pm
You know already what the mother is indirectly thinking, right?!
*** wait till I get home, you will receive proper mind resetting slaps. How is this child disgracing me like that, when I have dodo to fry and sell***
6 Likes
|Re: Little Girl Who Was Found Wandering In Ikorodu Reunites With Her Family. Photos by Heromaniaa: 7:21pm
Good news
|Re: Little Girl Who Was Found Wandering In Ikorodu Reunites With Her Family. Photos by OrestesDante: 7:27pm
Ikorodu. Den of Badoo? Thank God for her
|Re: Little Girl Who Was Found Wandering In Ikorodu Reunites With Her Family. Photos by jijingcom: 9:30pm
|Re: Little Girl Who Was Found Wandering In Ikorodu Reunites With Her Family. Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 9:30pm
Na wa...
Her mom is not even happy to have her back.
Her mom should be arrested for trying to get rid of her child whom she sees as a burden and a hindrance to her moving in with Labinde the town drummer.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Little Girl Who Was Found Wandering In Ikorodu Reunites With Her Family. Photos by teekay213(m): 9:31pm
Hope say dem Don flog sense for her body.
Make dem also give am tribal mark in case of anoda time.
1 Like
|Re: Little Girl Who Was Found Wandering In Ikorodu Reunites With Her Family. Photos by oshe11(m): 9:31pm
Is dat kid a girl or boy
Well.....
The parents shudnt forget to format her cerebrum with hard knocks to correct her/his thinking faculty
They shud also make sure she pick-pin 4 atleast an hour......
|Re: Little Girl Who Was Found Wandering In Ikorodu Reunites With Her Family. Photos by lific: 9:32pm
|Re: Little Girl Who Was Found Wandering In Ikorodu Reunites With Her Family. Photos by Sammybase(m): 9:32pm
It is well... Good night
|Re: Little Girl Who Was Found Wandering In Ikorodu Reunites With Her Family. Photos by edeXede: 9:32pm
So no jungle justice was melted on her despite the fact that she is a badoo
This is injustice to people of Ikorodu
|Re: Little Girl Who Was Found Wandering In Ikorodu Reunites With Her Family. Photos by Masquerade7: 9:33pm
Thank God she didn't fall into the hands of ritualists.
BTW. She take style resemble Yemi Blaq.
1 Like
|Re: Little Girl Who Was Found Wandering In Ikorodu Reunites With Her Family. Photos by dkam: 9:33pm
proper and thorough check should be carried out on the little girl. i fear those guys for street
|Re: Little Girl Who Was Found Wandering In Ikorodu Reunites With Her Family. Photos by keypad1: 9:33pm
She actually went to her boyfriends place.
|Re: Little Girl Who Was Found Wandering In Ikorodu Reunites With Her Family. Photos by hollowpot15684(m): 9:33pm
hmm.
I quickly remember the day I got lost.
The Ife-modakeke battle was about to end. That day, my Dog strolled into Lions den and came out with no injury..
|Re: Little Girl Who Was Found Wandering In Ikorodu Reunites With Her Family. Photos by Daboywizzy: 9:34pm
Glory to God... Plz I beg you people to investigate more oo.. This one they are both wearing white and white.. And the girl is not smiling.. I fear this jazz people
|Re: Little Girl Who Was Found Wandering In Ikorodu Reunites With Her Family. Photos by ajalawole(m): 9:35pm
Her parents need flogging
|Re: Little Girl Who Was Found Wandering In Ikorodu Reunites With Her Family. Photos by MrMystrO(m): 9:40pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Lol chaai
|Re: Little Girl Who Was Found Wandering In Ikorodu Reunites With Her Family. Photos by NLProblemChild(m): 9:40pm
Thank God for them
|Re: Little Girl Who Was Found Wandering In Ikorodu Reunites With Her Family. Photos by femo122: 9:44pm
That lovely
|Re: Little Girl Who Was Found Wandering In Ikorodu Reunites With Her Family. Photos by cytell56: 9:49pm
CastedDude:
Dem suppose to bulala all the family members and the Olori-ebi for child abuse
|Re: Little Girl Who Was Found Wandering In Ikorodu Reunites With Her Family. Photos by Sirakj(m): 9:51pm
Okay noted.
|Re: Little Girl Who Was Found Wandering In Ikorodu Reunites With Her Family. Photos by cytell56: 9:54pm
CastedDude:
|Re: Little Girl Who Was Found Wandering In Ikorodu Reunites With Her Family. Photos by ephi123(f): 9:58pm
Thank God for her. Glad she's home and safe.
|Re: Little Girl Who Was Found Wandering In Ikorodu Reunites With Her Family. Photos by freecocoa(f): 10:07pm
Pretty girl.
Good she's been found.
|Re: Little Girl Who Was Found Wandering In Ikorodu Reunites With Her Family. Photos by Pidgin2(f): 10:10pm
Wonderful news
(0) (Reply)
