The nature of my work is one that involves a lot of travel. As a result, I spend more nights in hotels than I spend in my own house.



Roughly three weeks ago, I checked into a hotel in Owerri. I recall sleeping as soon as i took my shower as I was stressed. Around 3 am, heat woke me from sleep. I noticed the A.C had gone off, the bulb wasn't coming up when I turned the switch, there was no power supply in the room. I knew I had to do something as therea no way I'll be able to sleep with the heat.



I called the reception through the intercom and no one picked. I stepped out of the room trying to find my way to the reception so as to lodge a complaint. I met a lady who was half dressed. I asked if there was power supply in her room, she said no and immediately beckoned on me to please follow her to her room.



At first, I was scared and reluctant. On second thought, I felt there was nothing the lady could do to me so i followed her. When we got to the room, the guy she lodged with had a seizure, seems it was epilepsy.



She told me to please help her lift him on the bed. Lift wetin, I said to myself. At that moment, I wasn't sure if it was contagious and I wasn't ready to take chances so I told her to calm down. I explained to her he'll regain consciousness in a matter of minutes.



I went back to my room and forgot about the power outage that took me out in the first place.



I couldn't sleep any longer. Several thoughts crept into my mind. What if he had died and it wasn't a seizure, how is she going to explain it?



I wanted to share on nairaland but i've been on marathon work since then. Glad I eventually found time to share as I hope this piece will one day save someone.



The moral of the story as I'm kinda lost here



Nothing happened because you didn't enter and you're saying we should think twice before we take her to the hotel. Really? What's the moral of this story self?



The moral of the story as I'm kinda lost here

Nothing happened because you didn't enter and you're saying we should think twice before we take her to the hotel. Really? What's the moral of this story self?

BTW, the right section for this thread will be in the recycle bin



Don't get u OP....we should be careful of d kinda help we give or hotels without light

Lefulefu ...come in here!!!

luminouz:

Don't get u OP....we should be careful of d kinda help we give or hotels without light

Lefulefu ...come in here!!!

Careful before lodging strangers in hotels. Anything can happen over the night.

SirMichael1:





The moral of the story as I'm kinda lost here



Nothing happened because you didn't enter and you're saying we should think twice before we take her to the hotel. Really? What's the moral of this story self?



BTW, the right section for this thread will be in the recycle bin

Go back to read the OP. This time, slowly.

rationalmind:





OK...I get it!!!!

Okay sir. We have heard

Dont you think the location has nothing to do with it. It can as well happen anywhere. 3 Likes

luminouz:

Don't get u OP....we should be careful of d kinda help we give or hotels without light

me sef iyam not understanding the story.i be expect the story be about a guy wey carry a babe to hotel room for shaggin tinzs but b4 the guy go pull down boxers for action the babe turn to coffin and the guy screamed and left the room.at least if the storyline follow dat way i for understand wetin d moral of d story go be. Ehmmm...Victornezzar,Lalas247 abeg make una come check weda una go understand op story.

The guy na fool

u just drink minerals go de fúck woman



he lost strength from over fûcking



BT I no get d moral lesson of ur story sha 4 Likes

The lesson is clear, I wonder what the people above me are saying. Ladies, Be careful before you follow any man to the hotel, he might have epilepsy ,or other medical conditions, . if he died while you two are alone you will be in a big trouble

lefulefu:

Lmaoooooooo!!!!!!

lefulefu:

me sef iyam not understanding the story.i be expect the story be about a guy wey carry a babe to hotel room for shaggin tinzs but b4 the guy go pull down boxers for action the babe turn to coffin and the guy screamed and left the room.at least if the storyline follow dat way i for understand wetin d moral of d story go be. Ehmmm...Victornezzar,Lalas247 abeg make una come check weda una go understand op story.

Nawa o. It won't always be seizures. It could have been something more serious. Could easily have been death. The lady was lucky hers was a temporary seizure. I don't know how to further break it down

rationalmind:





knowing the way our nigerian system works both u and the lady would have been accused by the police of being responsible for the man"s death if he had died.u know how our police dey act.

But really, your story is not full sha.



What happened to the man?



What happened to the girl? 2 Likes

You acted smartly. i also would have never touched the ailing man because if a case of death were to occur, considering the pathetic systemic abuse by the Nigerian police force,you may have been implicated.

davide470:

But really, your story is not full sha.



What happened to the man?



What happened to the girl?





I never went back to check. Apparently, he must have regained consciousness as they checked out before me.

rationalmind:





Go back to read the OP. This time, slowly. Lemme read that long post again? Make I hear name



Lemme read that long post again? Make I hear name

Btw, you should be busy with work, don't you think?

If you have such case, simply intimate the manager and the police, but if you are a broke dude like me, abeg bail yourself with legs before Naija police take you shine like Evans.

rationalmind:





......



I couldn't sleep any longer. Several thoughts crept into my mind. What if he had died and it wasn't a seizure, how is she going to explain?

@Op just voiced thoughts i have been having lately
Even for guys that invite girls to spend weekends at their cribs. What if the girl dies of natural causes, wetin you go talk. No be small matter.

guys b4 u fork a girl, ask her if she is suffering from epilepsy. vice versa

lefulefu:

me sef iyam not understanding the story.i be expect the story be about a guy wey carry a babe to hotel room for shaggin tinzs but b4 the guy go pull down boxers for action the babe turn to coffin and the guy screamed and left the room.at least if the storyline follow dat way i for understand wetin d moral of d story go be. Ehmmm...Victornezzar,Lalas247 abeg make una come check weda una go understand op story. boss me don read am b4 u mention me sef oo

boss me don read am b4 u mention me sef oo

In 1 word d Op is just like dis

your story and headline doesn't add up..

rationalmind:





Nawa o. It won't always be seizures. It could have been something more serious. Could easily have been death. The lady was lucky hers was a temporary seizure. I don't know how to further break it down Did he later regain consciousness? Did he later regain consciousness?

Victornezzar:



boss me don read am b4 u mention me sef oo

...

I think the lesson is... Don't leave the hotel room when there's power outage

Ishilove:



Did he later regain consciousness?

Madam, long time.



He must have regained consciousness, they checked out before me.



Madam, long time.
He must have regained consciousness, they checked out before me.
It seems a sizable number of folks here are either without a brain or a non functional one.

CHESTER48:

Maybe you just chill and read the story again,the moral lesson is don't follow anyone to the hotel.The guy the lady followed had a seizure and could have possibly died thereby implicating the lady.Hope you get it now ?