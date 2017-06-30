₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Think Twice Before You Follow Him To The Hotel: My Personal Encounter by rationalmind(m): 9:13pm On Jun 29
The nature of my work is one that involves a lot of travel. As a result, I spend more nights in hotels than I spend in my own house.
Roughly three weeks ago, I checked into a hotel in Owerri. I recall sleeping as soon as i took my shower as I was stressed. Around 3 am, heat woke me from sleep. I noticed the A.C had gone off, the bulb wasn't coming up when I turned the switch, there was no power supply in the room. I knew I had to do something as therea no way I'll be able to sleep with the heat.
I called the reception through the intercom and no one picked. I stepped out of the room trying to find my way to the reception so as to lodge a complaint. I met a lady who was half dressed. I asked if there was power supply in her room, she said no and immediately beckoned on me to please follow her to her room.
At first, I was scared and reluctant. On second thought, I felt there was nothing the lady could do to me so i followed her. When we got to the room, the guy she lodged with had a seizure, seems it was epilepsy.
She told me to please help her lift him on the bed. Lift wetin, I said to myself. At that moment, I wasn't sure if it was contagious and I wasn't ready to take chances so I told her to calm down. I explained to her he'll regain consciousness in a matter of minutes.
I went back to my room and forgot about the power outage that took me out in the first place.
I couldn't sleep any longer. Several thoughts crept into my mind. What if he had died and it wasn't a seizure, how is she going to explain it?
I wanted to share on nairaland but i've been on marathon work since then. Glad I eventually found time to share as I hope this piece will one day save someone.
Mods should please move to the appropriate section of in the wrong one.
17 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Think Twice Before You Follow Him To The Hotel: My Personal Encounter by Cholls(m): 9:18pm On Jun 29
my brother ok sir
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Think Twice Before You Follow Him To The Hotel: My Personal Encounter by superemmy(m): 9:31pm On Jun 29
Here to read comments
|Re: Think Twice Before You Follow Him To The Hotel: My Personal Encounter by SirMichael1: 9:32pm On Jun 29
The moral of the story as I'm kinda lost here
Nothing happened because you didn't enter and you're saying we should think twice before we take her to the hotel. Really? What's the moral of this story self?
BTW, the right section for this thread will be in the recycle bin
79 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Think Twice Before You Follow Him To The Hotel: My Personal Encounter by luminouz(m): 9:34pm On Jun 29
Don't get u OP....we should be careful of d kinda help we give or hotels without light
Lefulefu ...come in here!!!
28 Likes
|Re: Think Twice Before You Follow Him To The Hotel: My Personal Encounter by rationalmind(m): 9:38pm On Jun 29
luminouz:
Careful before lodging strangers in hotels. Anything can happen over the night.
9 Likes
|Re: Think Twice Before You Follow Him To The Hotel: My Personal Encounter by rationalmind(m): 9:40pm On Jun 29
SirMichael1:
Go back to read the OP. This time, slowly.
12 Likes
|Re: Think Twice Before You Follow Him To The Hotel: My Personal Encounter by luminouz(m): 9:45pm On Jun 29
rationalmind:OK...I get it!!!!
3 Likes
|Re: Think Twice Before You Follow Him To The Hotel: My Personal Encounter by eipreel(f): 9:46pm On Jun 29
Okay sir. We have heard
4 Likes
|Re: Think Twice Before You Follow Him To The Hotel: My Personal Encounter by WORDWORLD: 9:48pm On Jun 29
Dont you think the location has nothing to do with it. It can as well happen anywhere.
3 Likes
|Re: Think Twice Before You Follow Him To The Hotel: My Personal Encounter by lefulefu(m): 9:52pm On Jun 29
luminouz:me sef iyam not understanding the story.i be expect the story be about a guy wey carry a babe to hotel room for shaggin tinzs but b4 the guy go pull down boxers for action the babe turn to coffin and the guy screamed and left the room.at least if the storyline follow dat way i for understand wetin d moral of d story go be. Ehmmm...Victornezzar,Lalas247 abeg make una come check weda una go understand op story.
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Think Twice Before You Follow Him To The Hotel: My Personal Encounter by Homeboiy(m): 9:55pm On Jun 29
The guy na fool
u just drink minerals go de fúck woman
he lost strength from over fûcking
BT I no get d moral lesson of ur story sha
4 Likes
|Re: Think Twice Before You Follow Him To The Hotel: My Personal Encounter by sainty2k3(m): 9:58pm On Jun 29
The lesson is clear, I wonder what the people above me are saying. Ladies, Be careful before you follow any man to the hotel, he might have epilepsy ,or other medical conditions, . if he died while you two are alone you will be in a big trouble
47 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Think Twice Before You Follow Him To The Hotel: My Personal Encounter by luminouz(m): 10:00pm On Jun 29
lefulefu:Lmaoooooooo!!!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Think Twice Before You Follow Him To The Hotel: My Personal Encounter by rationalmind(m): 10:01pm On Jun 29
lefulefu:
Nawa o. It won't always be seizures. It could have been something more serious. Could easily have been death. The lady was lucky hers was a temporary seizure. I don't know how to further break it down
3 Likes
|Re: Think Twice Before You Follow Him To The Hotel: My Personal Encounter by lefulefu(m): 10:09pm On Jun 29
rationalmind:knowing the way our nigerian system works both u and the lady would have been accused by the police of being responsible for the man"s death if he had died.u know how our police dey act.
1 Like
|Re: Think Twice Before You Follow Him To The Hotel: My Personal Encounter by davide470(m): 10:11pm On Jun 29
But really, your story is not full sha.
What happened to the man?
What happened to the girl?
2 Likes
|Re: Think Twice Before You Follow Him To The Hotel: My Personal Encounter by ikeepitreal(m): 10:14pm On Jun 29
You acted smartly. i also would have never touched the ailing man because if a case of death were to occur, considering the pathetic systemic abuse by the Nigerian police force,you may have been implicated.
3 Likes
|Re: Think Twice Before You Follow Him To The Hotel: My Personal Encounter by rationalmind(m): 10:19pm On Jun 29
davide470:
I never went back to check. Apparently, he must have regained consciousness as they checked out before me.
|Re: Think Twice Before You Follow Him To The Hotel: My Personal Encounter by SirMichael1: 10:27pm On Jun 29
rationalmind:Lemme read that long post again? Make I hear name
Btw, you should be busy with work, don't you think?
|Re: Think Twice Before You Follow Him To The Hotel: My Personal Encounter by SirJeffry(m): 10:34pm On Jun 29
If you have such case, simply intimate the manager and the police, but if you are a broke dude like me, abeg bail yourself with legs before Naija police take you shine like Evans.
|Re: Think Twice Before You Follow Him To The Hotel: My Personal Encounter by brainhack(m): 10:35pm On Jun 29
rationalmind:
@Op just voiced thoughts i have been having lately Even for guys that invite girls to spend weekends at their cribs. What if the girl dies of natural causes, wetin you go talk. No be small matter.
6 Likes
|Re: Think Twice Before You Follow Him To The Hotel: My Personal Encounter by dkronicle(m): 10:46pm On Jun 29
guys b4 u fork a girl, ask her if she is suffering from epilepsy. vice versa
|Re: Think Twice Before You Follow Him To The Hotel: My Personal Encounter by Victornezzar(m): 11:12pm On Jun 29
lefulefu:boss me don read am b4 u mention me sef oo
In 1 word d Op is just like dis
4 Likes
|Re: Think Twice Before You Follow Him To The Hotel: My Personal Encounter by debspauly(f): 11:15pm On Jun 29
your story and headline doesn't add up..
1 Like
|Re: Think Twice Before You Follow Him To The Hotel: My Personal Encounter by Ishilove: 11:46pm On Jun 29
rationalmind:Did he later regain consciousness?
|Re: Think Twice Before You Follow Him To The Hotel: My Personal Encounter by lefulefu(m): 12:22am
Victornezzar:...
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Think Twice Before You Follow Him To The Hotel: My Personal Encounter by DonMekino(m): 5:41am
I think the lesson is... Don't leave the hotel room when there's power outage
1 Like
|Re: Think Twice Before You Follow Him To The Hotel: My Personal Encounter by CHESTER48(m): 6:30am
rationalmind:this nonsense should be moved to the recycle bin. Nonsense with no mora lesson. How can u tell us not to follow him to a hotel, when u just talked off point. Bleep some people have low brain problems
|Re: Think Twice Before You Follow Him To The Hotel: My Personal Encounter by rationalmind(m): 6:41am
Ishilove:
Madam, long time.
He must have regained consciousness, they checked out before me.
It seems a sizable number of folks here are either without a brain or a non functional one.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Think Twice Before You Follow Him To The Hotel: My Personal Encounter by Tahrah(f): 6:44am
CHESTER48:Maybe you just chill and read the story again,the moral lesson is don't follow anyone to the hotel.The guy the lady followed had a seizure and could have possibly died thereby implicating the lady.Hope you get it now?
6 Likes
|Re: Think Twice Before You Follow Him To The Hotel: My Personal Encounter by FortuneTeller(f): 6:46am
I'm sure you are a married man. You followed the woman thinking you would get in her bed but you were almost robbed. The moral of the story is to stop cheating on your wife, lest God punish you.
