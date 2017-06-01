Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Joy Odama Died Of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning, Not Cocaine - New Autopsy Reveals (7280 Views)

Joy Odama: Alhaji Usman Adamu, The Prime Suspect In Her Death Appears / Joy Odama Died Of Cocaine Poison, Alhaji On The Run / Joy Odama Murdered By Alhaji In Abuja, Parents Call For Justice (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Force Spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, told journalists in Abuja that the new report carried out by CP Wilson Akhiwu, Force consultant showed that Joy died after inhaling carbon monoxide fumes ‎and not cocaine as reported by Dr. Jibrin. .



The FPRO said a suspect, Alhaji Usman Adamu, has been arrested by the police. Moshood, who dismissed reports of police cover up, added that Adamu would be charged to court soon. .



Joy’s mother, Philomena Odama‎, had petitioned the IGP; the Senate President, and the Speaker of House of Assembly, alleging that her daughter was tricked by Alhaji Usman under the pretence of offering her financial help.



Source; A 200- level undergraduate student of Mass Communications at the Cross River State University, Joy Odama,whose mother claimed she was killed by an Alhaji, died after inhaling carbon monoxide. This is according to the police autopsy report revealed on Thursday. .The Force Spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, told journalists in Abuja that the new report carried out by CP Wilson Akhiwu, Force consultant showed that Joy died after inhaling carbon monoxide fumes ‎and not cocaine as reported by Dr. Jibrin. .The FPRO said a suspect, Alhaji Usman Adamu, has been arrested by the police. Moshood, who dismissed reports of police cover up, added that Adamu would be charged to court soon. .Joy’s mother, Philomena Odama‎, had petitioned the IGP; the Senate President, and the Speaker of House of Assembly, alleging that her daughter was tricked by Alhaji Usman under the pretence of offering her financial help.Source; http://drinosblog.blogspot.co.ke/2017/06/joy-odama-died-of-carbon-monoxide.html 1 Like

Twisted to sweet the suspect.. discharged and acquitted .. 5 Likes

9ja police and docs always doing what they know how to do best.. changing d situation of things to favour d highest bidder 7 Likes

The wicked must never go unpunished. Alhj or what you call yourself, you must reap what you sow. 6 Likes

The chronic disease we call "Nigeria police" will never seek and follow righteousness neither will they crave for fairness and justice.







They exudes pain, misery and injustice.







#spits 7 Likes

I dey come make I sleep 1 Like

We lack reliable Autopsy reports here in Nigeria. 1 Like





The Aso rock clinic budget is more than the entire federation yet Buhari wunt make use of the clinic but fly overseas when he has headache....how many of us protested Characteristics of a zoo republic.... why blame the police when your president budgeted billions of dollars for his feeding after taking sachet Milo during the campaign .The Aso rock clinic budget is more than the entire federation yet Buhari wunt make use of the clinic but fly overseas when he has headache....how many of us protested 10 Likes

In a hotel? Nah fume chamber? 8 Likes





Thank God.



Atleast Alhaji has been exonerated from the death of this unfortunate Aristo. Thank God.Atleast Alhaji has been exonerated from the death of this unfortunate Aristo.

Money can change all things. 2 Likes

Every life has value, as no one can create one.



Alhaji Adamu must not go scot free. Justice must be done. 3 Likes

I don't believe the autopsy results..most hausa Alhajis are known for rituals stuff... Dem plenty for Lagos too... Buying houses up and down.. Within 3months they would have erect a magnificent building.....

That's by the way sha...





Iya joy knows joy was befriending Alhaji..and didn't say anything about it cos money was coming in cos all what she is saying she doesn't know... I don't believe either....

May God give her the fortitude to move on



And ladies not all alhaji are men of God cos of the title ascribe to their names... May God continue to save us

Naija

Old autopsy= drug abuse

New autopsy= generator fumes.



Some people are blaming the girl as olosho. But if you follow the story from the beginning, you will know it is more to that. A girl who in needs yeilded her mums advice to solicit for help from alhaji, in other to help her pay her school fees. Alhaji promised to help the girl, took her number and some days later called her to come and take the money. She went there alone without her mum and something went wrong as the alhaji called her mum to go to certain hospital to see her daughter who collapsed in his house as he was meant to understand because, he was out of town. Main whole the lady is dead already. It created wahala and police was involved.

They found out that it was alhaji that drugged the girl to sleep with her after doing autopsy. NGO took it over. Interviewed on of the ladies ( cook or cleaner) that was taken to the police station.

The lady accused alhaji of drugging her and and that alhaji offered her ,I think 100k to tell police that it was generator fumes that took over the house, but she refused. She accused the DPO of collecting hundreds of thousands from the alhaji to burry the case. She ran into hiding. The story escalated, alhaji declared wanted, now new results said it was not drug again but generator fumes, which correlated with what the cleaner said they wanted her to write as a statement. You can see that it is hard to judge this girl as runs girl.

May you never be in a stage of seeking help from a wrong hand. 2 Likes 1 Share

I smell cover - up......

Source of carbon monoxide in Alhaji's house? Was he lighting her fire, with firewood? 4 Likes

Nigeria police gives judgement to highest bidder. 1 Like

slay queen....meanwhile.. 1 Like

chaiiiii......

Ezactly wat the cook sed dey were plotting 2 Likes

They always seek financial assistance from the same called gworo eaters, honestly this particular tribe in Nigeria is the most shameless tribe.

.





Its a pity the little girl died in the process of looking for better life up north.







Until they change their mentality of money before anything from that land of rising sun.

This Alh. is truly influential as we have had alot of stories and each word contradicts the other.



Well the wealthy weld alot of powers when it comes to the police 1 Like

So how come she was the only one in the room that died, the rest of the girls sleeping on the same bed with her did not die? It's like Alhaji has greased the palms of the police to manipulate the report.

Naija I hail thee! RIP joy Adama! Alhaji, you shall surely pay!

H

Trial by error autopsy

Nigeria Nd der autopsy skills

Jabioro:

Twisted to sweet the suspect.. discharged and acquitted ..

You can't even differentiate between sweet and suit. I won't be surprised if you are an undergraduate or graduate and have done Use of English in utme. And people like you will also be blaming government for not providing employment when you don't have the mental substance to make you employable. You can't even differentiate between sweet and suit. I won't be surprised if you are an undergraduate or graduate and have done Use of English in utme. And people like you will also be blaming government for not providing employment when you don't have the mental substance to make you employable. 1 Like

End of a slay Queen

Hay God!

wadetaw202:





You can't even differentiate between sweet and suit. I won't be surprised if you are an undergraduate or graduate and have done Use of English in utme. And people like you will also be blaming government for not providing employment when you don't have the mental substance to make you employable. 1 Like

Only God knows the truth! Her Family should leave everything to God!

Except she's epileptic or asthmatic or was in a small room for a long time, she can't just inhale carbon monoxide and die. Even consuming excess suya (which contains carbon monoxide) isn't enough. I'm no doc though

slayer of slay queens( only if dey can learn from such aviodable disaster)