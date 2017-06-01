₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|We’ll Reject Restructuring Done By Buhari Govt – Ohanaeze Youths by Nne5(f): 5:15am
By Vincent Ujumadu, Anayo Okoli, Charles Kumolu, Enyim Enyim & Chimaobi Nwaiwu.
Awka— OHANAEZE Ndigbo, the apex-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, yesterday, took a swipe at the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, for allegedly ordering that the November 18, 2017 governorship election in Anambra State should not be conducted.
|Re: We’ll Reject Restructuring Done By Buhari Govt – Ohanaeze Youths by ORACLE1975(m): 5:17am
for me I remain loyal to PEACE in NIGERIA.
GOD BLESS NIGERIA.
|Re: We’ll Reject Restructuring Done By Buhari Govt – Ohanaeze Youths by Nne5(f): 5:22am
|Re: We’ll Reject Restructuring Done By Buhari Govt – Ohanaeze Youths by madridguy(m): 5:25am
|Re: We’ll Reject Restructuring Done By Buhari Govt – Ohanaeze Youths by Kbanka: 5:40am
I wish all these divisive elements could jus stop.
|Re: We’ll Reject Restructuring Done By Buhari Govt – Ohanaeze Youths by raker300: 5:44am
Kbanka:this is not something you can just wish away.
|Re: We’ll Reject Restructuring Done By Buhari Govt – Ohanaeze Youths by alade112(m): 6:02am
What Exactly Do They Want ?
1.We want Biafra! Biafra or death
2. Ok! Leave North before Oct 1
3. Northern Youth can't drive us out of Nigeria.
4. Restructure Nigeria.
5. We want restructuring but we don't want it under this government.
6. Igbos Oya take meat.
7. Nigeria haba na bone una give us.
8.ok! Give back the meat,
9. No! Small meat still dey there.
10.Wetin Una want gon gon?
Lol! Shea na only Northerners go sit for the conference? Mind you we can't afford to waste another money on restructuring dialogue. Gej national conference report is still there. This present government have already picked some of the report and put it into use.
|Re: We’ll Reject Restructuring Done By Buhari Govt – Ohanaeze Youths by Terkimbi01: 6:05am
ORACLE1975:
Come and give us peace in Benue State
Fulani are wiping us out and taking over our lands.
|Re: We’ll Reject Restructuring Done By Buhari Govt – Ohanaeze Youths by Kutis2030(m): 6:43am
make dem pack now dis making noise is too much abeg
|Re: We’ll Reject Restructuring Done By Buhari Govt – Ohanaeze Youths by nototribalist: 7:17am
I just love what's happening in Nigeria. Buhari must fall.
|Re: We’ll Reject Restructuring Done By Buhari Govt – Ohanaeze Youths by nototribalist: 7:18am
Everybody should face their fathers name. Parasites won't come here.
|Re: We’ll Reject Restructuring Done By Buhari Govt – Ohanaeze Youths by Nne5(f): 7:31am
alade112:
1.We want Biafra! Biafra or death[ quote].You must be very ignorant if you think you can ask anyone to relocate when division proccesses have not been concluded.
Besides,how will moving out of the north gives Igbos Biafra? You lot should stop being mischievous.
Northern Youth can't drive us out of Nigeria.If the northerners are serious about breaking up Nigeria, then they should stop hiding behind quit notices.Referendum is very simple.
4. Restructure Nigeria.This is the reason "This is even as Ohanaeze Youths Council, OYC, said it would reject any restructuring of Nigeria carried out by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying it would not reflect equity and fairness."
6. Igbos Oya take meat.Nonsense!
Stop being mischievous.
|Re: We’ll Reject Restructuring Done By Buhari Govt – Ohanaeze Youths by ESDKING: 7:34am
ORACLE1975:God is perfect and can never make a mistake by blessing a fraud,. Kiss the truth.
|Re: We’ll Reject Restructuring Done By Buhari Govt – Ohanaeze Youths by ESDKING: 7:39am
alade112:It's getting boring .
|Re: We’ll Reject Restructuring Done By Buhari Govt – Ohanaeze Youths by alade112(m): 7:53am
Nne5:
The best way to show your enemy which you love to hate is to disconnect yourself totally from that your enemy.
I can't speak for Northerners Coz I'm not one.
You failed to read the part of my comment that says we can't afford to waste another money on restructuring dialogue abi? Gej report is still there and that's what everybody is calling for.
|Re: We’ll Reject Restructuring Done By Buhari Govt – Ohanaeze Youths by londoner: 7:56am
Kbanka:f
For once, Nigeria has to honestly look at the claimed grievances and work towards a Nigeria that is a genuine nation because the truth is very few Nigerians want Nigeria to remain the same, not just Igbos to be absolutely honest.
Nigeria has procrastinated on nation building for too long. Time to restructure and rehash how the country does things.
|Re: We’ll Reject Restructuring Done By Buhari Govt – Ohanaeze Youths by alizma: 7:59am
JUST YESTERDAY I TOLD SOMEONE THAT THESE PEOPLE DON'T KNOW WHAT THEY WANT.
|Re: We’ll Reject Restructuring Done By Buhari Govt – Ohanaeze Youths by Paperwhite(m): 8:00am
Well,they may be right as the only restructuring done so far by the Buhari's government include: northernization of every sectors of our national life,distrubution of structural/economic development based on his infamous & mathematically incorrect 97% & 5% statement,clamping down on major igbo businessmen(e.g.Ifeanyi Ubah. Don't anyone care to know why no government policy have affected Dangote even the controversial forex issue?) among the many other ill-decisions of this useless government.
|Re: We’ll Reject Restructuring Done By Buhari Govt – Ohanaeze Youths by Kbanka: 8:04am
londoner:
1st, they want restructuring.
2nd, if restructuring is not done before 2019, election will not hold I'm the south-east
3rd This.
Which way?
|Re: We’ll Reject Restructuring Done By Buhari Govt – Ohanaeze Youths by greatiyk4u(m): 8:05am
So Ohaneze want restructuring that will favour the South abi?
|Re: We’ll Reject Restructuring Done By Buhari Govt – Ohanaeze Youths by Oladimejyy(m): 8:05am
nototribalist:Like wise you and your ancestors
|Re: We’ll Reject Restructuring Done By Buhari Govt – Ohanaeze Youths by blaqoracle: 8:06am
nototribalist:don't be carried away by what you are reading online. restructuring can only work if it is supported by the north. for now, the talk of restructuring is like trying to impregnate a dead horse.
|Re: We’ll Reject Restructuring Done By Buhari Govt – Ohanaeze Youths by Oladimejyy(m): 8:07am
One thing i guaranty the igbos in the north is "HELL"if they fail to leave the north before 1st oct
|Re: We’ll Reject Restructuring Done By Buhari Govt – Ohanaeze Youths by zombieHUNTER: 8:09am
ORACLE1975:God cannot bless evil ... A land of injustice and inequality.. A land solely for the 97%
God obliterates such land
|Re: We’ll Reject Restructuring Done By Buhari Govt – Ohanaeze Youths by zombieHUNTER: 8:12am
greatiyk4u:a restructure that will favour all
And reflect equity and fairness
That's what the Ibo man is asking for
Some said it's too much to ask
The story of the land they call my country
|Re: We’ll Reject Restructuring Done By Buhari Govt – Ohanaeze Youths by zombieHUNTER: 8:15am
Oladimejyy:and when they time comes... They will walk up to you first and ask.. Are you ola or ugo ?
|Re: We’ll Reject Restructuring Done By Buhari Govt – Ohanaeze Youths by zombieHUNTER: 8:17am
alizma:
|Re: We’ll Reject Restructuring Done By Buhari Govt – Ohanaeze Youths by Jesusloveyou(m): 8:23am
Pls just reject it
|Re: We’ll Reject Restructuring Done By Buhari Govt – Ohanaeze Youths by nextprince: 8:37am
alade112:
Well done jare. They are just bunch of confused clowns.
|Re: We’ll Reject Restructuring Done By Buhari Govt – Ohanaeze Youths by whitering: 8:39am
My Igbo brothers should better grow up.
|Re: We’ll Reject Restructuring Done By Buhari Govt – Ohanaeze Youths by exlinkleads(f): 8:39am
watin una want self
|Re: We’ll Reject Restructuring Done By Buhari Govt – Ohanaeze Youths by magoo10: 8:40am
Nigeria at this moment of history is in dire need of wisdom to solve its monumental problems especially with regards to its unity.the APC govt rode to power on deceit and lies thus will not be trusted in over seeing the restructuring of the country.
the govt should organize a referendum supervised by the united nations and international communities to decide the faith of indigenous people especially as the country is said to have expired
