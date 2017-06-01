Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / We’ll Reject Restructuring Done By Buhari Govt – Ohanaeze Youths (4357 Views)

Awka— OHANAEZE Ndigbo, the apex-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, yesterday, took a swipe at the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, for allegedly ordering that the November 18, 2017 governorship election in Anambra State should not be conducted.



This came as Stakeholders of Willie Obiano 2nd Tenure Organisation expressed worry over the threat, pleading with IPOB to rescind its decision.





This is even as Ohanaeze Youths Council, OYC, said it would reject any restructuring of Nigeria carried out by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying it would not reflect equity and fairness.



President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nwodo, who led other national leaders of the organisation to the Anambra State House of Assembly, warned leaders of groups championing self-rule for the Igbo nation not to arrogate to themselves the supreme leadership of Igboland.



He said though it was obvious that Ndigbo were suffering marginalization in the affairs of the country, Igbo was still part and parcel of Nigeria, adding that in seeking mitigation of the injustice being meted to Ndigbo, civilized approach should be adopted.



He lashed out at the leader of IPOB for, according to him, making unguarded utterances that Anambra State governorship election slated for November would not hold, explaining that such utterance had already drawn the attention of the Inspector General of Police who, he stated, had deployed more police personnel to patrol Anambra State.



Kanu’s utterance, Nwodo stated, had breached the undertaking he took before him (Nwodo) when he was released from detention.





Earlier, Governor Willie Obiano, speaking through his Senior Special Assistant on Legislative Matters, Chief Chiedozie Ezeugwa, said the state government was committed to the Igbo cause and would continue to do everything to support the Ohanaeze in protecting the interest of the Igbo.



In their speeches, Speaker of Anambra Assembly, Mrs Rita Maduagwu and a former national chairman of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Victor Umeh, said the Igbo should avoid being divided in whatever cause they would pursue in the prevailing circumstance, adding that the time to listen to the Igbo had come.



Chief Enefe, of Stakeholders of Willie Obiano 2nd Tenure Organisation, who spoke at Akwu Ukwu town in Idemili South Local Government Area of the state during a town hall meeting of Obiano support group in the area, yesterday, said such directive by IPOB was not good for the development in Igbo land.



About 1,500 members of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, and people from other political parties had gathered to give their support for Governor Willie Obiano’s second term bid during the town hall meeting.





Also, Ohanaeze youths said they would rather prefer a restructuring exercise to be overseen by an Igbo leader or a leader from the South but not from the North.



According to them, any restructuring conducted by the Buhari administration would definitely favour the North, thereby leading to continuation of the agitations.



Secretary General of the Council, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, who said this, explained that restructuring of Nigeria overseen by a leader from the South would definitely ensure equity and fairness to all parts of the country.



Meanwhile, the council has alleged plan by unnamed Igbo leaders to plan the arrest and detention of its leader, Maxi Okechukwu Isiguzoro over statements the group has been issuing in support of Biafra agitation.



In another development, plans have been concluded by youth leaders in the Niger Delta region to hold a conference on the current agitations for the realisation of Biafran state and calls for restructuring with a view to coming up with a position.



A statement by the chairman of the Nigerian Young Professionals Forum and former governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, Mr. Moses Siasia, said the gathering, which would hold in Port Harcourt, was informed by the current debate on restructuring.



The statement read: “60 carefully selected young leaders across the Niger Delta will be meeting in Port Harcourt next week over calls for the immediate restructuring of the country by prominent Nigerians and geopolitical groups on the basis of a growing national consensus to redefine the connections that bind the country and the disturbing hate comments from many groups.”



“The roundtable meeting was born out the current national discourse on the need to restructure the country and redefine our existence as a people.



“The meeting will also address internal issues in the region, such as the need for political leaders who are occupying public trust to be more accountable to the people. It will fashion out economic solutions that will aid the much need growth and development in the Niger Delta so that those who are into productive ventures in the society would be encouraged with the aim of moving out of the old order, where miscreants are celebrated.”

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/06/well-reject-restructuring-done-buhari-govt-ohanaeze-youths/ By Vincent Ujumadu, Anayo Okoli, Charles Kumolu, Enyim Enyim & Chimaobi Nwaiwu.

for me I remain loyal to PEACE in NIGERIA.





GOD BLESS NIGERIA. 13 Likes 1 Share

I wish all these divisive elements could jus stop. 4 Likes 2 Shares

I wish all these divisive elements could jus stop. this is not something you can just wish away. this is not something you can just wish away. 19 Likes 1 Share

What Exactly Do They Want ?



1.We want Biafra! Biafra or death



2. Ok! Leave North before Oct 1



3. Northern Youth can't drive us out of Nigeria.



4. Restructure Nigeria.



5. We want restructuring but we don't want it under this government.



6. Igbos Oya take meat.



7. Nigeria haba na bone una give us.



8.ok! Give back the meat,



9. No! Small meat still dey there.



10.Wetin Una want gon gon?



Lol! Shea na only Northerners go sit for the conference? Mind you we can't afford to waste another money on restructuring dialogue. Gej national conference report is still there. This present government have already picked some of the report and put it into use. 43 Likes 3 Shares

for me I remain loyal to PEACE in NIGERIA.





GOD BLESS NIGERIA.



Come and give us peace in Benue State



Fulani are wiping us out and taking over our lands. Come and give us peace in Benue StateFulani are wiping us out and taking over our lands. 14 Likes

make dem pack now dis making noise is too much abeg 5 Likes

I just love what's happening in Nigeria. Buhari must fall. 3 Likes

Everybody should face their fathers name. Parasites won't come here. 3 Likes

Stop being mischievous. [ quote].You must be very ignorant if you think you can ask anyone to relocate when division proccesses have not been concluded.Besides,how will moving out of the north gives Igbos Biafra? You lot should stop being mischievous.If the northerners are serious about breaking up Nigeria, then they should stop hiding behind quit notices.Referendum is very simple.This is the reason "This is even as Ohanaeze Youths Council, OYC, said it would reject any restructuring of Nigeria carried out by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari,Nonsense!Stop being mischievous. 19 Likes 1 Share

for me I remain loyal to PEACE in NIGERIA.





GOD BLESS NIGERIA. God is perfect and can never make a mistake by blessing a fraud,. Kiss the truth. God is perfect and can never make a mistake by blessing a fraud,. Kiss the truth. 1 Like 1 Share

[You must be very ignorant if you think you can ask anyone to relocate when division proccesses have not been concluded.

Besides,how will moving out of the north gives Igbos Biafra? You lot should stop being mischievous.



The best way to show your enemy which you love to hate is to disconnect yourself totally from that your enemy.





If the northerners are serious about breaking up Nigeria, then they should stop hiding behind quit notices.Referendum is very simple.



I can't speak for Northerners Coz I'm not one.







This is the reason "This is even as Ohanaeze Youths Council, OYC, said it would reject any restructuring of Nigeria carried out by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, ]saying it would not reflect equity and fairness.



You failed to read the part of my comment that says we can't afford to waste another money on restructuring dialogue abi? Gej report is still there and that's what everybody is calling for. The best way to show your enemy which you love to hate is to disconnect yourself totally from that your enemy.I can't speak for Northerners Coz I'm not one.You failed to read the part of my comment that says we can't afford to waste another money on restructuring dialogue abi? Gej report is still there and that's what everybody is calling for. 7 Likes

I wish all these divisive elements could jus stop. f



For once, Nigeria has to honestly look at the claimed grievances and work towards a Nigeria that is a genuine nation because the truth is very few Nigerians want Nigeria to remain the same, not just Igbos to be absolutely honest.



Nigeria has procrastinated on nation building for too long. Time to restructure and rehash how the country does things. For once, Nigeria has to honestly look at the claimed grievances and work towards a Nigeria that is a genuine nation because the truth is very few Nigerians want Nigeria to remain the same, not just Igbos to be absolutely honest.Nigeria has procrastinated on nation building for too long. Time to restructure and rehash how the country does things. 2 Likes

JUST YESTERDAY I TOLD SOMEONE THAT THESE PEOPLE DON'T KNOW WHAT THEY WANT. 6 Likes

Well,they may be right as the only restructuring done so far by the Buhari's government include: northernization of every sectors of our national life,distrubution of structural/economic development based on his infamous & mathematically incorrect 97% & 5% statement,clamping down on major igbo businessmen(e.g.Ifeanyi Ubah. Don't anyone care to know why no government policy have affected Dangote even the controversial forex issue?) among the many other ill-decisions of this useless government. 7 Likes

f



For once, Nigeria has to honestly look at the claimed grievances and work towards a Nigeria that is a genuine nation because the truth is very few Nigerians want Nigeria to remain the same, not just Igbos to be absolutely honest.



Nigeria has procrastinated on nation building for too long. Time to restructure and rehash how the country does things.

1st, they want restructuring.

2nd, if restructuring is not done before 2019, election will not hold I'm the south-east

3rd This.



Which way? 1st, they want restructuring.2nd, if restructuring is not done before 2019, election will not hold I'm the south-east3rd This.Which way? 3 Likes

So Ohaneze want restructuring that will favour the South abi? 2 Likes

I just love what's happening in Nigeria. Buhari must fall. Like wise you and your ancestors Like wise you and your ancestors

I just love what's happening in Nigeria. Buhari must fall. don't be carried away by what you are reading online. restructuring can only work if it is supported by the north. for now, the talk of restructuring is like trying to impregnate a dead horse. don't be carried away by what you are reading online. restructuring can only work if it is supported by the north. for now, the talk of restructuring is like trying to impregnate a dead horse. 3 Likes

One thing i guaranty the igbos in the north is "HELL"if they fail to leave the north before 1st oct

for me I remain loyal to PEACE in NIGERIA.





GOD BLESS NIGERIA. God cannot bless evil ... A land of injustice and inequality.. A land solely for the 97%



God obliterates such land God cannot bless evil ... A land of injustice and inequality.. A land solely for the 97%God obliterates such land 2 Likes

So Ohaneze want restructuring that will favour the South abi?





a restructure that will favour all

And reflect equity and fairness

That's what the Ibo man is asking for



Some said it's too much to ask

The story of the land they call my country a restructure that will favour allAnd reflect equity and fairnessThat's what the Ibo man is asking forSome said it's too much to askThe story of the land they call my country 2 Likes 1 Share

One thing i guaranty the igbos in the north is "HELL"if they fail to leave the north before 1st oct and when they time comes... They will walk up to you first and ask.. Are you ola or ugo ? and when they time comes... They will walk up to you first and ask.. Are you ola or ugo ? 2 Likes 1 Share

JUST YESTERDAY I TOLD SOMEONE THAT I DON'T KNOW WHAT I WANT. 2 Likes

Pls just reject it

Well done jare. They are just bunch of confused clowns. Well done jare. They are just bunch of confused clowns. 5 Likes

My Igbo brothers should better grow up. 1 Like

watin una want self 3 Likes