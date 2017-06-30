Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / China, Nigeria, Others Push Global Debt To A Record High Of $217 Trillion (1892 Views)

What 1 Trillion Naira Looks Like? Photo / Nigeria Inflation Soars To Almost Four-year High Of 12.8% / Nigeria's Inflation Surges To Three Year High Of 11.4% - Bloomberg (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The institute said global borrowing hit 327 percent of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP) after data showed emerging market borrowing surged by $3 trillion to $56 trillion.



Making it 218 percent of emerging economies combined GDP and 5 percent higher than the first quarter of 2016.



China’s debt stood out of the entire emerging economies, rising by $2 trillion to $33 trillion. While the rest added $1 trillion.



Similarly, Nigeria’s external debt rose by $4.4 billion or 46 percent from $9.46 billion to $13.81 billion in 2107. While domestic debt climbed by N3.46tn or 40.71 percent to N11.97 trillion in 2017 from N8.51 trillion. Bringing the total debt to N19.2 trillion record high.



The report further revealed that while developed nations cut their total debt by over $2 trillion in the past year, emerging economies are adding more debts.



“Rising debt may create headwinds for long-term growth and eventually pose risks for financial stability,” the report stated.



“In some cases, this sharp debt build-up has already started to become a drag on sovereign credit profiles, including in countries such as China and Canada.”



Highlighting the danger of rising global debt, Samed Olukoya, a foreign exchange research analyst at Investors King Ltd said: “With rising interest rates in the U.S, and the European Central Bank announcing its readiness to unwind its quantitative easing program with possibility of a rate hike as early as the third quarter, global cost of borrowing would surge and stall new job creation and earnings if global debt is not checked.”



So far, the Federal Government has spent over N500bn (N474bn and $127.9m) to service both domestic and external debts in the first quarter of 2017.



http://investorsking.com/china-nigeria-others-push-global-debt-to-a-record-high-of-217-trillion/ Global debt rose to a new all-time high of $217 trillion in the first quarter of 2017, according to the Institute of International Finance.The institute said global borrowing hit 327 percent of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP) after data showed emerging market borrowing surged by $3 trillion to $56 trillion.Making it 218 percent of emerging economies combined GDP and 5 percent higher than the first quarter of 2016.China’s debt stood out of the entire emerging economies, rising by $2 trillion to $33 trillion. While the rest added $1 trillion.Similarly, Nigeria’s external debt rose by $4.4 billion or 46 percent from $9.46 billion to $13.81 billion in 2107. While domestic debt climbed by N3.46tn or 40.71 percent to N11.97 trillion in 2017 from N8.51 trillion. Bringing the total debt to N19.2 trillion record high.The report further revealed that while developed nations cut their total debt by over $2 trillion in the past year, emerging economies are adding more debts.“Rising debt may create headwinds for long-term growth and eventually pose risks for financial stability,” the report stated.“In some cases, this sharp debt build-up has already started to become a drag on sovereign credit profiles, including in countries such as China and Canada.”Highlighting the danger of rising global debt, Samed Olukoya, a foreign exchange research analyst at Investors King Ltd said: “With rising interest rates in the U.S, and the European Central Bank announcing its readiness to unwind its quantitative easing program with possibility of a rate hike as early as the third quarter, global cost of borrowing would surge and stall new job creation and earnings if global debt is not checked.”So far, the Federal Government has spent over N500bn (N474bn and $127.9m) to service both domestic and external debts in the first quarter of 2017.

...... imaging someone having all these money





GOD please give me 30 million dollars out of my future money ...... imaging someone having all these moneyGOD please give me 30 million dollars out of my future money 4 Likes

Who is the globe indebted to? 1 Like

The cost of servicing debt will worsen Nigeria's financial position if not checked, especially with the drop in foreign reserves and low oil prices.

very soon we will be borrowing from aliens . 2 Likes

Sometimes I get confused Abt d debt issue.

Happy New Month to all,

Nigerians aku iroju oooo 3 Likes

Omg 46%

mikezuruki:

Who is the globe indebted to?

I taya I taya

Even China still borrows money

And some malfunctioning president still wanted to borrow $29.2b 9 Likes

Who is the world owing? 1 Like

Truth234:

Global debt rose to a new all-time high of $217 trillion in the first quarter of 2017, according to the Institute of International Finance.



The institute said global borrowing hit 327 percent of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP) after data showed emerging market borrowing surged by $3 trillion to $56 trillion.



Making it 218 percent of emerging economies combined GDP and 5 percent higher than the first quarter of 2016.



China’s debt stood out of the entire emerging economies, rising by $2 trillion to $33 trillion. While the rest added $1 trillion.



Similarly, Nigeria’s external debt rose by $4.4 billion or 46 percent from $9.46 billion to $13.81 billion in 2107. While domestic debt climbed by N3.46tn or 40.71 percent to N11.97 trillion in 2017 from N8.51 trillion. Bringing the total debt to N19.2 trillion record high.



The report further revealed that while developed nations cut their total debt by over $2 trillion in the past year, emerging economies are adding more debts.



“Rising debt may create headwinds for long-term growth and eventually pose risks for financial stability,” the report stated.



“In some cases, this sharp debt build-up has already started to become a drag on sovereign credit profiles, including in countries such as China and Canada.”



Highlighting the danger of rising global debt, Samed Olukoya, a foreign exchange research analyst at Investors King Ltd said: “With rising interest rates in the U.S, and the European Central Bank announcing its readiness to unwind its quantitative easing program with possibility of a rate hike as early as the third quarter, global cost of borrowing would surge and stall new job creation and earnings if global debt is not checked.”



So far, the Federal Government has spent over N500bn (N474bn and $127.9m) to service both domestic and external debts in the first quarter of 2017.



http://investorsking.com/china-nigeria-others-push-global-debt-to-a-record-high-of-217-trillion/ Unpayable debt,besides if it's payable,who are dey paying it to?... Unpayable debt,besides if it's payable,who are dey paying it to?... 1 Like

y Nigeria no go dey in debt when we have a dead president 1 Like

irepnaija4eva:

Then who the hell are we owning?

The DECEPTICONS ? Eazybay:

Funny topic!! Who dem dey owe? Money is indeed an illusion.







Keep your orders coming.. I really appreciate.

LOVELY VOGUE frames? Check my signature. Benekruku:

Who is the world owing?





Arian11:

...... imaging someone having all these money





GOD please give me 30 million dollars out of my future money

mikezuruki:

Who is the globe indebted to?



Now that's a good question. You are now beginning to think Right. And you wanna know something else, the money to pay back these debts, Does Not Exist!! And the Only way to try to pay back, is through more borrowing and as such, the cycle continues. Welcome to the financial world. (Or rather, The Eternal Financial Scam) Now that's a good question. You are now beginning to think Right. And you wanna know something else, the money to pay back these debts, Does Not Exist!! And the Only way to try to pay back, is through more borrowing and as such, the cycle continues. Welcome to the financial world. (Or rather, The Eternal Financial Scam) 6 Likes

D name Nigeria alone is lyk a curse to some pple. D country sabi accumulate debt . It's beta Bubu should return on time make we use d country stake for Bet9ja. 1 Like

#fact

the legislatures should not allow that finance woman to borrow anything... 1 Like

Benekruku:

Who is the world owing?





God God

1 Like

What do naija gat to show for being part of that record? I am sure maintaining the vegetable and the jet of the vegetable in London makes the list! 2 Likes

wawappl:

God





Nigeria shall be great again

Who does "The Globe" owe the money? Saturn? Uranus? Mars? 1 Like

Funny topic!! Who dem dey owe? Money is indeed an illusion.







Keep your orders coming.. I really appreciate.

LOVELY VOGUE frames? Check my signature.

O dieqwu. .. abeg check my signature for cheap data plan

Did they add the N320 borrowed Tochukwu? 1 Like



The DECEPTICONS ? Then who the hell are we owning?The DECEPTICONS

Ok ooo

Truth234 :





Similarly, Nigeria’s external debt rose by $4.4 billion or 46 percent from $9.46 billion to $13.81 billion in 2107. While domestic debt climbed by N3.46tn or 40.71 percent to N11.97 trillion in 2017 from N8.51 trillion. Bringing the total debt to N19.2 trillion record high.



So far, the Federal Government has spent over N500bn (N474bn and $127.9m) to service both domestic and external debts in the first quarter of 2017.



http://investorsking.com/china-nigeria-others-push-global-debt-to-a-record-high-of-217-trillion/





what has this government spent all these monies on and yet they keep borrowing more money every year with nothing tangible to show for it. Similarly, Nigeria’s external debt rose by $4.4 billion or 46 percent from $9.46 billion to $13.81 billion in 2107. While domestic debt climbed by N3.46tn or 40.71 percent to N11.97 trillion in 2017 from N8.51 trillion. Bringing the total debt to N19.2 trillion record high.So far, the Federal Government has spent over N500bn (N474bn and $127.9m) to service both domestic and external debts in the first quarter of 2017.what has this government spent all these monies on and yet they keep borrowing more money every year with nothing tangible to show for it. 1 Like