|China, Nigeria, Others Push Global Debt To A Record High Of $217 Trillion by Truth234: 5:46am On Jun 30
Global debt rose to a new all-time high of $217 trillion in the first quarter of 2017, according to the Institute of International Finance.
The institute said global borrowing hit 327 percent of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP) after data showed emerging market borrowing surged by $3 trillion to $56 trillion.
Making it 218 percent of emerging economies combined GDP and 5 percent higher than the first quarter of 2016.
China’s debt stood out of the entire emerging economies, rising by $2 trillion to $33 trillion. While the rest added $1 trillion.
Similarly, Nigeria’s external debt rose by $4.4 billion or 46 percent from $9.46 billion to $13.81 billion in 2107. While domestic debt climbed by N3.46tn or 40.71 percent to N11.97 trillion in 2017 from N8.51 trillion. Bringing the total debt to N19.2 trillion record high.
The report further revealed that while developed nations cut their total debt by over $2 trillion in the past year, emerging economies are adding more debts.
“Rising debt may create headwinds for long-term growth and eventually pose risks for financial stability,” the report stated.
“In some cases, this sharp debt build-up has already started to become a drag on sovereign credit profiles, including in countries such as China and Canada.”
Highlighting the danger of rising global debt, Samed Olukoya, a foreign exchange research analyst at Investors King Ltd said: “With rising interest rates in the U.S, and the European Central Bank announcing its readiness to unwind its quantitative easing program with possibility of a rate hike as early as the third quarter, global cost of borrowing would surge and stall new job creation and earnings if global debt is not checked.”
So far, the Federal Government has spent over N500bn (N474bn and $127.9m) to service both domestic and external debts in the first quarter of 2017.
http://investorsking.com/china-nigeria-others-push-global-debt-to-a-record-high-of-217-trillion/
|Re: China, Nigeria, Others Push Global Debt To A Record High Of $217 Trillion by olisa4(m): 6:03am On Jun 30
|Re: China, Nigeria, Others Push Global Debt To A Record High Of $217 Trillion by Arian11(m): 6:16am On Jun 30
...... imaging someone having all these money
GOD please give me 30 million dollars out of my future money
|Re: China, Nigeria, Others Push Global Debt To A Record High Of $217 Trillion by mikezuruki(m): 6:52am On Jun 30
Who is the globe indebted to?
|Re: China, Nigeria, Others Push Global Debt To A Record High Of $217 Trillion by Truth234: 7:46am On Jun 30
The cost of servicing debt will worsen Nigeria's financial position if not checked, especially with the drop in foreign reserves and low oil prices.
|Re: China, Nigeria, Others Push Global Debt To A Record High Of $217 Trillion by wamiikechukwu(m): 5:16pm On Jun 30
very soon we will be borrowing from aliens .
|Re: China, Nigeria, Others Push Global Debt To A Record High Of $217 Trillion by oluseyiforjesus(m): 7:21am
Sometimes I get confused Abt d debt issue.
Happy New Month to all,
Nigerians aku iroju oooo
|Re: China, Nigeria, Others Push Global Debt To A Record High Of $217 Trillion by lovelygurl(f): 7:21am
Omg 46%
|Re: China, Nigeria, Others Push Global Debt To A Record High Of $217 Trillion by AntiWailer: 7:22am
mikezuruki:
I taya
|Re: China, Nigeria, Others Push Global Debt To A Record High Of $217 Trillion by EddieCAD: 7:23am
Even China still borrows money
|Re: China, Nigeria, Others Push Global Debt To A Record High Of $217 Trillion by abumeinben(m): 7:24am
And some malfunctioning president still wanted to borrow $29.2b
|Re: China, Nigeria, Others Push Global Debt To A Record High Of $217 Trillion by Benekruku(m): 7:24am
Who is the world owing?
|Re: China, Nigeria, Others Push Global Debt To A Record High Of $217 Trillion by Bestchoice4me(m): 7:25am
Truth234:Unpayable debt,besides if it's payable,who are dey paying it to?...
|Re: China, Nigeria, Others Push Global Debt To A Record High Of $217 Trillion by ebuka10box(m): 7:25am
y Nigeria no go dey in debt when we have a dead president
|Re: China, Nigeria, Others Push Global Debt To A Record High Of $217 Trillion by Ihateafonja: 7:25am
irepnaija4eva:
Eazybay:
Benekruku:
Arian11:
|Re: China, Nigeria, Others Push Global Debt To A Record High Of $217 Trillion by MrMystrO(m): 7:26am
mikezuruki:
Now that's a good question. You are now beginning to think Right. And you wanna know something else, the money to pay back these debts, Does Not Exist!! And the Only way to try to pay back, is through more borrowing and as such, the cycle continues. Welcome to the financial world. (Or rather, The Eternal Financial Scam)
|Re: China, Nigeria, Others Push Global Debt To A Record High Of $217 Trillion by Flamzey00: 7:26am
D name Nigeria alone is lyk a curse to some pple. D country sabi accumulate debt . It's beta Bubu should return on time make we use d country stake for Bet9ja.
|Re: China, Nigeria, Others Push Global Debt To A Record High Of $217 Trillion by EddieCAD: 7:28am
#fact
|Re: China, Nigeria, Others Push Global Debt To A Record High Of $217 Trillion by Edum13656: 7:29am
the legislatures should not allow that finance woman to borrow anything...
|Re: China, Nigeria, Others Push Global Debt To A Record High Of $217 Trillion by wawappl: 7:30am
Benekruku:God
|Re: China, Nigeria, Others Push Global Debt To A Record High Of $217 Trillion by burkingx(f): 7:30am
|Re: China, Nigeria, Others Push Global Debt To A Record High Of $217 Trillion by DabuIIIT: 7:31am
What do naija gat to show for being part of that record? I am sure maintaining the vegetable and the jet of the vegetable in London makes the list!
|Re: China, Nigeria, Others Push Global Debt To A Record High Of $217 Trillion by Benekruku(m): 7:31am
wawappl:
|Re: China, Nigeria, Others Push Global Debt To A Record High Of $217 Trillion by samogo1: 7:32am
Nigeria shall be great again
|Re: China, Nigeria, Others Push Global Debt To A Record High Of $217 Trillion by hopefulLandlord: 7:33am
Who does "The Globe" owe the money? Saturn? Uranus? Mars?
|Re: China, Nigeria, Others Push Global Debt To A Record High Of $217 Trillion by Eazybay(m): 7:34am
Funny topic!! Who dem dey owe? Money is indeed an illusion.
Keep your orders coming.. I really appreciate.
LOVELY VOGUE frames? Check my signature.
|Re: China, Nigeria, Others Push Global Debt To A Record High Of $217 Trillion by ugosonics: 7:34am
O dieqwu.
|Re: China, Nigeria, Others Push Global Debt To A Record High Of $217 Trillion by Tastemoney(m): 7:35am
Did they add the N320 borrowed Tochukwu?
|Re: China, Nigeria, Others Push Global Debt To A Record High Of $217 Trillion by irepnaija4eva(m): 7:37am
Then who the hell are we owning?
The DECEPTICONS ?
|Re: China, Nigeria, Others Push Global Debt To A Record High Of $217 Trillion by sakalisis(m): 7:37am
Ok ooo
|Re: China, Nigeria, Others Push Global Debt To A Record High Of $217 Trillion by onatisi(m): 7:39am
Truth234:
Similarly, Nigeria’s external debt rose by $4.4 billion or 46 percent from $9.46 billion to $13.81 billion in 2107. While domestic debt climbed by N3.46tn or 40.71 percent to N11.97 trillion in 2017 from N8.51 trillion. Bringing the total debt to N19.2 trillion record high.
So far, the Federal Government has spent over N500bn (N474bn and $127.9m) to service both domestic and external debts in the first quarter of 2017.
http://investorsking.com/china-nigeria-others-push-global-debt-to-a-record-high-of-217-trillion/
what has this government spent all these monies on and yet they keep borrowing more money every year with nothing tangible to show for it.
|Re: China, Nigeria, Others Push Global Debt To A Record High Of $217 Trillion by DAVE5(m): 7:55am
This one weak me gan
