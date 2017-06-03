



Other factors to consider when choosing a University to study are the reputation of the University, graduate employment rate, the general ranking of the institution and the quality of facilities present in the university.



The regret of most persons today is that they didn’t have the adequate information and guide to enable them choose the right courses of study.



Still wondering which course to study in Nigeria? Your answer is here. Today I will be Guiding you on the hot cake courses to study in Any Nigeria University.



However, you must understand that Irrespective of your course of study, when you show yourself worthy, employers will seek your services. The order of arrangement shouldn’t be a problem to you.



Hot Cake Courses To Study In Nigeria Universities



1. Nursing



Nursing as a course is seriously getting more exposure in Nigeria. Gone are the days when it was classed as female occupation. These days, more guys are going into nursing. Trust me, it is a hot cake course.



2. Law



The fact that lawyers are less patronized these days due to the level of corrupting in the country is not a strong signal that the course is not lucrative or profitable. You don’t need to limit yourself to court room. There are many other things to do as a lawyer. You can become an attorney for a big company or even a family lawyer and start earning big.



3. Accounting



As the name implies, accounting is the language of serious business. It is a very marketable and hot cake course in Nigeria.



4. Estate Management



You help people to manage their property and you get rewarded. This is what estate management is about. There are so many opportunities for estate management professionals both home and abroad. This course is indeed a hot cake.



5. Pharmacy



Meet the big guy.This course is very interesting especially when you study it in Uniben; you become Doctor of pharmacy immediately you graduate. Generally, Pharmacy is a lucrative, marketable and hot cake course. As a pharmacy graduate, self employment will not be a major problem to you.



6. Engineering



Meet the guys that intimate law and management science students with their lab coats and drawing boards. They do not joke with ELA, EMA and MEE. They are called Engineering students.



There is no year you will not find Engineering in the list of hot and most sought after courses. Engineering as a whole is a very nice course to study. Engineering courses sell in all major industries around the world.



7. Medicine



Many persons believe that medicine is overrated in Nigeria. The truth of the matter remains that medicine is a hot cake course. It is high paying and marketable both at home abroad.



8. Entrepreneurship



This is a newly introduced course in many Universities. With the economy situation of the country, developing entrepreneurial skills is the way. It is a very promising and hot cake course.



9. Mass Communication



Mass communication gives you the golden opportunity to meet new persons daily and as well penetrate both public and private sectors. They can work in TV stations, Newspaper publishing firms and so on.



10. Marketing



The demand for marketers is on the increase. Every company wants to make profit and as well establish their brand. This factor makes marketing as a course a hot cake.



11. Biochemistry



Biochemistry as a course is becoming more popular in Nigeria. You won’t have any regret studying it. It is hot cake right now.



12. Economics



Economics and accounting work hand in hand. It is a course you should think of studying. It pays…



13. Geology



Geologists study earth processes such as flood and earthquake. Since oil is the major source of revenue in Nigeria, Geologists are in good position to penetrate the sector.



14. Mathematics



This dy/dx has been the nightmare of many students right from primary school. Because many persons are afraid to major in mathematics, the demand for mathematicians has increased astronomically. Many firms are actively recruiting mathematicians. The course is currently a hot cake.



15. Architecture



Architecture is a very great course to study. One thing about architecture is that it makes you self employed. Architecture is a top course.



