|Hot Cake Courses Every Student Wants To Study In Nigeria Universities by Emmyloaded: 8:11am
One of the frequently asked questions by Students is the list of best courses to study in Nigeria. Admitted course of study matters a lot. Our major information and advice here is to help you learn how to research your ideal subject, understand the type of course that suits you and where you should go to study.
Other factors to consider when choosing a University to study are the reputation of the University, graduate employment rate, the general ranking of the institution and the quality of facilities present in the university.
The regret of most persons today is that they didn’t have the adequate information and guide to enable them choose the right courses of study.
Still wondering which course to study in Nigeria? Your answer is here. Today I will be Guiding you on the hot cake courses to study in Any Nigeria University.
However, you must understand that Irrespective of your course of study, when you show yourself worthy, employers will seek your services. The order of arrangement shouldn’t be a problem to you.
Hot Cake Courses To Study In Nigeria Universities
1. Nursing
Nursing as a course is seriously getting more exposure in Nigeria. Gone are the days when it was classed as female occupation. These days, more guys are going into nursing. Trust me, it is a hot cake course.
2. Law
The fact that lawyers are less patronized these days due to the level of corrupting in the country is not a strong signal that the course is not lucrative or profitable. You don’t need to limit yourself to court room. There are many other things to do as a lawyer. You can become an attorney for a big company or even a family lawyer and start earning big.
3. Accounting
As the name implies, accounting is the language of serious business. It is a very marketable and hot cake course in Nigeria.
4. Estate Management
You help people to manage their property and you get rewarded. This is what estate management is about. There are so many opportunities for estate management professionals both home and abroad. This course is indeed a hot cake.
5. Pharmacy
Meet the big guy.This course is very interesting especially when you study it in Uniben; you become Doctor of pharmacy immediately you graduate. Generally, Pharmacy is a lucrative, marketable and hot cake course. As a pharmacy graduate, self employment will not be a major problem to you.
6. Engineering
Meet the guys that intimate law and management science students with their lab coats and drawing boards. They do not joke with ELA, EMA and MEE. They are called Engineering students.
There is no year you will not find Engineering in the list of hot and most sought after courses. Engineering as a whole is a very nice course to study. Engineering courses sell in all major industries around the world.
7. Medicine
Many persons believe that medicine is overrated in Nigeria. The truth of the matter remains that medicine is a hot cake course. It is high paying and marketable both at home abroad.
8. Entrepreneurship
This is a newly introduced course in many Universities. With the economy situation of the country, developing entrepreneurial skills is the way. It is a very promising and hot cake course.
9. Mass Communication
Mass communication gives you the golden opportunity to meet new persons daily and as well penetrate both public and private sectors. They can work in TV stations, Newspaper publishing firms and so on.
10. Marketing
The demand for marketers is on the increase. Every company wants to make profit and as well establish their brand. This factor makes marketing as a course a hot cake.
11. Biochemistry
Biochemistry as a course is becoming more popular in Nigeria. You won’t have any regret studying it. It is hot cake right now.
12. Economics
Economics and accounting work hand in hand. It is a course you should think of studying. It pays…
13. Geology
Geologists study earth processes such as flood and earthquake. Since oil is the major source of revenue in Nigeria, Geologists are in good position to penetrate the sector.
14. Mathematics
This dy/dx has been the nightmare of many students right from primary school. Because many persons are afraid to major in mathematics, the demand for mathematicians has increased astronomically. Many firms are actively recruiting mathematicians. The course is currently a hot cake.
15. Architecture
Architecture is a very great course to study. One thing about architecture is that it makes you self employed. Architecture is a top course.
Source: http://www.emmyloaded.com.ng/hot-cake-courses-student-wants-study/
|Re: Hot Cake Courses Every Student Wants To Study In Nigeria Universities by OrestesDante: 8:51am
Hot cake? Which one?
|Re: Hot Cake Courses Every Student Wants To Study In Nigeria Universities by Evablizin(f): 9:05am
Hot cake,Hot carryover if you don't work hard,I don talk ma own
|Re: Hot Cake Courses Every Student Wants To Study In Nigeria Universities by Elthugnificent(m): 11:31am
Evablizin:Talking base on experience I guess.
|Re: Hot Cake Courses Every Student Wants To Study In Nigeria Universities by Evablizin(f): 11:42am
Elthugnificent:my former rummie's experience she is on probation
|Re: Hot Cake Courses Every Student Wants To Study In Nigeria Universities by Elthugnificent(m): 1:04pm
Evablizin:You are not a good roommate o. Why did you not encourage her and show her the ropes.
|Re: Hot Cake Courses Every Student Wants To Study In Nigeria Universities by Aburi001: 5:35pm
Go study ANYTHING and graduate even with 3rd class, a good job is waiting for you provided you're well connected
You can even become a Senator, Governor etc
Ask DINO MELAYE, he will confirm my claims (See them below, the EVIL GENIUS)
|Re: Hot Cake Courses Every Student Wants To Study In Nigeria Universities by Nltaliban(m): 5:35pm
Who the hell still cares about your course
Even if you study YORUBA ENGINEERING, it's not our business
We know successful people and not HOT POO COURSES
|Re: Hot Cake Courses Every Student Wants To Study In Nigeria Universities by scovic11: 5:36pm
Medical Laboratory Science
|Re: Hot Cake Courses Every Student Wants To Study In Nigeria Universities by SimSify(m): 5:36pm
BANKING AND FINANCE NKO..
|Re: Hot Cake Courses Every Student Wants To Study In Nigeria Universities by sugeriphie(f): 5:36pm
ECONOMICS ALL THE WAY......
|Re: Hot Cake Courses Every Student Wants To Study In Nigeria Universities by tinny898(m): 5:36pm
4 diz 9ja??
Lemme cum and b gown
|Re: Hot Cake Courses Every Student Wants To Study In Nigeria Universities by folakemigeh(f): 5:36pm
Where is Computer Science? ??
|Re: Hot Cake Courses Every Student Wants To Study In Nigeria Universities by VickyRotex(f): 5:37pm
Afi Hot Akara na.
Engineering is not a course!
There are various programs under Engineering!
|Re: Hot Cake Courses Every Student Wants To Study In Nigeria Universities by johnime: 5:37pm
ACCOUNTING WITHOUT ACCA IS A WASTE
LAW WITHOUT LAW SCHOOL IS A SHAMBLE
ARCHITECT WITHOUT CERTIFICATION NA NONSES
MASS COMMUNICATION WITHOUT INTERSHIP FOR ATLEAT 2 YEARS .................SORRY IS YOUR NAME
|Re: Hot Cake Courses Every Student Wants To Study In Nigeria Universities by cmaximus(m): 5:38pm
After acquiring degree in all this course at the end no work
|Re: Hot Cake Courses Every Student Wants To Study In Nigeria Universities by emerich(m): 5:38pm
Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science (BMLS)
Hottest at the moment.....
|Re: Hot Cake Courses Every Student Wants To Study In Nigeria Universities by Sadejos(m): 5:38pm
Hot cookies abi where is the job that makes these courses hot cake or hot dog shift make I see road
|Re: Hot Cake Courses Every Student Wants To Study In Nigeria Universities by seunny4lif(m): 5:39pm
Hot cake
Hot carryover
Hot no job if your fada no know OBJ
Hot jobless of you are not careful
|Re: Hot Cake Courses Every Student Wants To Study In Nigeria Universities by Shieldjnr: 5:39pm
Chemical engineering
|Re: Hot Cake Courses Every Student Wants To Study In Nigeria Universities by Evaberry(f): 5:39pm
...
hot cake course that will not even fetch u 45k after graduation
op u r mad eh
|Re: Hot Cake Courses Every Student Wants To Study In Nigeria Universities by maxiuc(m): 5:39pm
Abeg who get time for school
Sell one or two property take am do visa go Malaysia or dubai come back in two years time to buy it back in bulk
Who get time for school
|Re: Hot Cake Courses Every Student Wants To Study In Nigeria Universities by smackazi(m): 5:40pm
No Computer Science??
|Re: Hot Cake Courses Every Student Wants To Study In Nigeria Universities by Naijabams(m): 5:40pm
Bro seems u forgotten about PHYSICS as well
|Re: Hot Cake Courses Every Student Wants To Study In Nigeria Universities by seunny4lif(m): 5:40pm
VickyRotex:Help me tell am
Engineering na department ooooooh
OP
Yet no Computer Sci
|Re: Hot Cake Courses Every Student Wants To Study In Nigeria Universities by marisdgreat(f): 5:41pm
folakemigeh:aunty i
|Re: Hot Cake Courses Every Student Wants To Study In Nigeria Universities by marisdgreat(f): 5:42pm
smackazi:great naccosite
|Re: Hot Cake Courses Every Student Wants To Study In Nigeria Universities by Kingluqman89(m): 5:42pm
Hmmm.. This one go weak all d people wey dey do other courses wey no dey here. Proudly biochemist!
|Re: Hot Cake Courses Every Student Wants To Study In Nigeria Universities by seunny4lif(m): 5:42pm
smackazi:I too wonder oooooh
OP no know wetin him dey talk
No Computer Sci and you have Mathematics
|Re: Hot Cake Courses Every Student Wants To Study In Nigeria Universities by free2ryhme: 5:44pm
Who wan study yahoo yahoo
Na hot cake too
|Re: Hot Cake Courses Every Student Wants To Study In Nigeria Universities by Obunike99: 5:44pm
Alright
