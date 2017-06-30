Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies (11990 Views)

Davido vowed to look after Utibe’s education and also built a brand new home for them.



The man who brought their plight to lift @shamrock80s composed:Rest in peace UTIBES MUM.. U struggled to live, u where always telling me u want to start business I told u to recover first, now I got a call u are gone so soon, if life was to be sold I will buy some more years for u…I tried to battle with ur health,but my best wasn’t good enough, Who will look after utibe and the two younger sisters.. Who will live in the huz we are building for u… I just wish u slept in that huz even for a second.. My heart is heavy. But GOD knows best. Rip ma’am. @instablog9ja @davidoofficial



haba...now wey baba God don put eye for thier mata





ooo lord FTC TWICE IN A ROLL...

i dedicate ds to all my nigga's still struggling to do hiv test,as at a week ago i was in ur shoes,now am free.gather morale go do am.. 3 Likes

Davido time to supply coffin don come again and put am for social media like before nope...nairalanders will surely supply yours within seven days. nope...nairalanders will surely supply yours within seven days. 17 Likes

RIP

Sad. So sad...

Sad 1 Like

This is a very good opportunity for the family !!!

Davido time to supply coffin don come again and put am for social media like before



was it how it was supplied to you?

My guy use your senses,if you don't have one make good money at least it would be called yours. was it how it was supplied to you?My guy use your senses,if you don't have one make good money at least it would be called yours. 6 Likes

Is it how supplied it to you?

My guy use your senses,if you don't have one make good money at least it would be called yours.





Oya judge urself from ur English

Before I knock that ur mouth Oya judge urself from ur EnglishBefore I knock that ur mouth 1 Share

... U dey talk of coffin supply ... Jst pray say no b ur own coffin dem go demand Camlot000007:

Davido time to supply coffin don come again and put am for social media like before Dis guy no get joy o... U dey talk of coffin supply... Jst pray say no b ur own coffin dem go demand



She is not alive to inhabit the house currently being built for her son.

Death errh....!!!

RIP Utibe's mum. omg!She is not alive to inhabit the house currently being built for her son.Death errh....!!!RIP Utibe's mum. 1 Like

nope...nairalanders will surely supply yours within seven days.

Couple with ur family

Foolish Nigerians instead of facing the real fact, always looking for an avenue to lash out their anger

The dead is dead already

Won't she be buried? Fool Couple with ur familyFoolish Nigerians instead of facing the real fact, always looking for an avenue to lash out their angerThe dead is dead alreadyWon't she be buried? Fool

Couple with my family

Foolish Nigerians instead of facing the real fact, always looking for an avenue to lash out their anger

The dead is dead already

Won't she be buried? I am a Fool

Fixed. Fixed. 2 Likes

nope...nairalanders will surely supply mine within seven days.

Confirmed Confirmed 1 Like

Oya judge urself from ur English Before I knock that ur mouth I guess you are one of this childish adult that they are talking about.

you don't make this kind of comments when you are sensible. I guess you are one of this childish adult that they are talking about.you don't make this kind of comments when you are sensible. 6 Likes

Confirmed Expand pain you? Paseda will use your blood for elections... Don't worry. Expand pain you? Paseda will use your blood for elections... Don't worry. 1 Like

I guess I am one of this childish adult that they are talking about.



I wont make this kind of comments when am sensible. Now I get ur grammar Now I get ur grammar 2 Likes

Paseda will use my blood for elections... Don't worry. Agreed Agreed

Agreed I have decreed into your life! It is so. Quote me and go blind. I have decreed into your life! It is so. Quote me and go blind. 1 Like

naija I hail thee!!! When things start to de sweet....hmmm

if na true RIP to her. 1 Like

Davido, na today you dey promise?

Rip



Re open lautech 1 Like

does anyone else know what I'm thinking

David built a house the mum dies

hmmm





David David why did you kill this boy's mum for your success.. why did you use her blood to pay for the house.



foolish and stupid nairalanders won't believe David is a ritualist who killed that boys mother for his own success

Awww this is so sad..may her soul rest in peace

it is called blood sacrifice. nothing goes for nothing. davido i am your number one fan but why do this. must you be famous at the expense of innocent people?

he use am 2 Likes

Davido don use her pay for all he did for them. 2 Likes

KingsoBabaTips:

This is a very good opportunity for the family !!!



Did you take ya drugs this morning? Did you take ya drugs this morning?

Looking at the scary picture of this unfortunate woman, one can only hope that her life was not claimed by HIV/AIDS. 1 Like