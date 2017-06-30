₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,831,266 members, 3,627,408 topics. Date: Friday, 30 June 2017 at 12:42 PM

Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies (11990 Views)

Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) / Davido Builds House For Young Boy, Utibe Who Sang "If"(photos) / Davido Builds A House For Utibe Who Sang ‘IF’ (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by information1: 8:36am
The mother of Utibe’the boy who captured heart’s by singing Davido’s song has died.

Davido vowed to look after Utibe’s education and also built a brand new home for them.

The man who brought their plight to lift @shamrock80s composed:Rest in peace UTIBES MUM.. U struggled to live, u where always telling me u want to start business I told u to recover first, now I got a call u are gone so soon, if life was to be sold I will buy some more years for u…I tried to battle with ur health,but my best wasn’t good enough, Who will look after utibe and the two younger sisters.. Who will live in the huz we are building for u… I just wish u slept in that huz even for a second.. My heart is heavy. But GOD knows best. Rip ma’am. @instablog9ja @davidoofficial

https://informationengine.wordpress.com/2017/06/30/mother-of-boy-who-captured-davidos-heart-dies/

1 Like

Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by shege45: 8:36am
haba...now wey baba God don put eye for thier mata


ooo lord FTC TWICE IN A ROLL...
i dedicate ds to all my nigga's still struggling to do hiv test,as at a week ago i was in ur shoes,now am free.gather morale go do am..

3 Likes

Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by praxisnetworks: 8:37am
Camlot000007:
Davido time to supply coffin don come again and put am for social media like before
sad nope...nairalanders will surely supply yours within seven days.

17 Likes

Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by Camlot000007: 8:42am
Quote at ur risk

1 Like

Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by OrestesDante: 8:52am
RIP
Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by Papiikush: 8:55am
Sad. So sad...

1 Like

Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by toxxnoni(m): 8:57am
Sad

1 Like

Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by KingsoBabaTips(m): 9:02am
This is a very good opportunity for the family !!!
Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by Mologi(m): 9:02am
Camlot000007:
Davido time to supply coffin don come again and put am for social media like before


was it how it was supplied to you?
My guy use your senses,if you don't have one make good money at least it would be called yours.

6 Likes

Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by Camlot000007: 9:08am
Mologi:



Is it how supplied it to you?
My guy use your senses,if you don't have one make good money at least it would be called yours.


Oya judge urself from ur English
Before I knock that ur mouth

1 Share

Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by Tinnytony24(m): 9:09am
Dis guy no get joy o angry... U dey talk of coffin supply cry... Jst pray say no b ur own coffin dem go demand undecided
Camlot000007:
Davido time to supply coffin don come again and put am for social media like before
Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by Lilimax(f): 9:12am
omg! cry cry
She is not alive to inhabit the house currently being built for her son.
Death errh....!!!
RIP Utibe's mum.

1 Like

Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by Camlot000007: 9:18am
praxisnetworks:
sad nope...nairalanders will surely supply yours within seven days.

Couple with ur family
Foolish Nigerians instead of facing the real fact, always looking for an avenue to lash out their anger
The dead is dead already
Won't she be buried? Fool
Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by praxisnetworks: 9:19am
Camlot000007:


Couple with my family
Foolish Nigerians instead of facing the real fact, always looking for an avenue to lash out their anger
The dead is dead already
Won't she be buried? I am a Fool

Fixed.

2 Likes

Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by Camlot000007: 9:25am
praxisnetworks:
sad nope...nairalanders will surely supply mine within seven days.

Confirmed

1 Like

Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by Mologi(m): 9:27am
Camlot000007:
Oya judge urself from ur English Before I knock that ur mouth
I guess you are one of this childish adult that they are talking about.
you don't make this kind of comments when you are sensible.

6 Likes

Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by praxisnetworks: 9:29am
Camlot000007:


Confirmed
Expand pain you? Paseda will use your blood for elections... Don't worry.

1 Like

Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by Camlot000007: 9:30am
Mologi:


I guess I am one of this childish adult that they are talking about.

I wont make this kind of comments when am sensible.
Now I get ur grammar

2 Likes

Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by Camlot000007: 9:32am
praxisnetworks:

Paseda will use my blood for elections... Don't worry.
Agreed
Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by praxisnetworks: 9:36am
Camlot000007:

Agreed
I have decreed into your life! It is so. Quote me and go blind.

1 Like

Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by wetdspace(m): 10:21am
naija I hail thee!!! When things start to de sweet....hmmm
if na true RIP to her.

1 Like

Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by czaratwork: 11:31am
Davido, na today you dey promise?
Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by adewuyiade: 11:31am
Rip

Re open lautech

1 Like

Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by Evaberry(f): 11:32am
..

does anyone else know what I'm thinking
.
David built a house the mum dies
hmmm


David David why did you kill this boy's mum for your success.. why did you use her blood to pay for the house.

foolish and stupid nairalanders won't believe David is a ritualist who killed that boys mother for his own success
Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by wintersnow(m): 11:32am
Awww this is so sad..may her soul rest in peace
Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by burkingx(f): 11:32am
shocked
Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by goldedprince: 11:32am
it is called blood sacrifice. nothing goes for nothing. davido i am your number one fan but why do this. must you be famous at the expense of innocent people?
he use am

2 Likes

Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by ekensi01(m): 11:32am
Davido don use her pay for all he did for them. cool

2 Likes

Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by wintersnow(m): 11:33am
KingsoBabaTips:
This is a very good opportunity for the family !!!


Did you take ya drugs this morning?
Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by Jakumo(m): 11:33am
Looking at the scary picture of this unfortunate woman, one can only hope that her life was not claimed by HIV/AIDS.

1 Like

Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by Decryptor(m): 11:33am
She looked sickly. What was wrong with her? Davido should have used the money fo the house to send her to a good hospital to treat her before building a house. Misplaced priorities!

1 Like

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

So Cute! I Haven’t Seen Such A Beautiful And End Owed Black Woman [see Photos] / June 28, 2014... Birthday Shout-out To Governor Fashola / Nneze Richards Celebrates Her Birthday With Amazing Photos

Viewing this topic: hotboz, NicoBaba(m), Jefersoun, sheky24, sed4real1(m), sylviaeo(f), ameri9ja, ashiriasemota, chimdi101, OluchiDelly, wasbas(f), crown247(m), wahabest(m), nkowaputa(m), Outlaw07(m), ZirdoRoray(m), Olamira(f), frankobinnafrank(m), ekwemzy2014(m), youngibe(m), cushycute(f), ardedapor, zyphr(m), oshdam2015, Olalekanbanky1(m), jasper042(m), emerged01(m), PraiseJesus24, angela56, Sashd, roolnaado(m), Epraize(m), LUGBE, omoola007(m), vesselchino(m), kton(m), Lordjiggs09(m), Segzee1, JohnWriter, Decrozz(m), Lordneyo, Chuksbeth24(m), Moneyyy, Mriwuchi, Wfabimbola(m), Danhumprey, Benz4pimp(m), meritocrat, Casinger, CovenantSam, thekhal and 127 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.