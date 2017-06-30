₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,831,266 members, 3,627,408 topics. Date: Friday, 30 June 2017 at 12:42 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies (11990 Views)
Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) / Davido Builds House For Young Boy, Utibe Who Sang "If"(photos) / Davido Builds A House For Utibe Who Sang ‘IF’ (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by information1: 8:36am
The mother of Utibe’the boy who captured heart’s by singing Davido’s song has died.
Davido vowed to look after Utibe’s education and also built a brand new home for them.
The man who brought their plight to lift @shamrock80s composed:Rest in peace UTIBES MUM.. U struggled to live, u where always telling me u want to start business I told u to recover first, now I got a call u are gone so soon, if life was to be sold I will buy some more years for u…I tried to battle with ur health,but my best wasn’t good enough, Who will look after utibe and the two younger sisters.. Who will live in the huz we are building for u… I just wish u slept in that huz even for a second.. My heart is heavy. But GOD knows best. Rip ma’am. @instablog9ja @davidoofficial
https://informationengine.wordpress.com/2017/06/30/mother-of-boy-who-captured-davidos-heart-dies/
1 Like
|Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by shege45: 8:36am
haba...now wey baba God don put eye for thier mata
ooo lord FTC TWICE IN A ROLL...
i dedicate ds to all my nigga's still struggling to do hiv test,as at a week ago i was in ur shoes,now am free.gather morale go do am..
3 Likes
|Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by praxisnetworks: 8:37am
Camlot000007:nope...nairalanders will surely supply yours within seven days.
17 Likes
|Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by Camlot000007: 8:42am
Quote at ur risk
1 Like
|Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by OrestesDante: 8:52am
RIP
|Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by Papiikush: 8:55am
Sad. So sad...
1 Like
|Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by toxxnoni(m): 8:57am
Sad
1 Like
|Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by KingsoBabaTips(m): 9:02am
This is a very good opportunity for the family !!!
|Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by Mologi(m): 9:02am
Camlot000007:
was it how it was supplied to you?
My guy use your senses,if you don't have one make good money at least it would be called yours.
6 Likes
|Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by Camlot000007: 9:08am
Mologi:Oya judge urself from ur English
Before I knock that ur mouth
1 Share
|Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by Tinnytony24(m): 9:09am
Dis guy no get joy o ... U dey talk of coffin supply ... Jst pray say no b ur own coffin dem go demand
Camlot000007:
|Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by Lilimax(f): 9:12am
omg!
She is not alive to inhabit the house currently being built for her son.
Death errh....!!!
RIP Utibe's mum.
1 Like
|Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by Camlot000007: 9:18am
praxisnetworks:
Couple with ur family
Foolish Nigerians instead of facing the real fact, always looking for an avenue to lash out their anger
The dead is dead already
Won't she be buried? Fool
|Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by praxisnetworks: 9:19am
Camlot000007:
Fixed.
2 Likes
|Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by Camlot000007: 9:25am
praxisnetworks:
Confirmed
1 Like
|Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by Mologi(m): 9:27am
Camlot000007:I guess you are one of this childish adult that they are talking about.
you don't make this kind of comments when you are sensible.
6 Likes
|Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by praxisnetworks: 9:29am
Camlot000007:Expand pain you? Paseda will use your blood for elections... Don't worry.
1 Like
|Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by Camlot000007: 9:30am
Mologi:Now I get ur grammar
2 Likes
|Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by Camlot000007: 9:32am
praxisnetworks:Agreed
|Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by praxisnetworks: 9:36am
Camlot000007:I have decreed into your life! It is so. Quote me and go blind.
1 Like
|Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by wetdspace(m): 10:21am
naija I hail thee!!! When things start to de sweet....hmmm
if na true RIP to her.
1 Like
|Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by czaratwork: 11:31am
Davido, na today you dey promise?
|Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by adewuyiade: 11:31am
Rip
Re open lautech
1 Like
|Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by Evaberry(f): 11:32am
..
does anyone else know what I'm thinking
.
David built a house the mum dies
hmmm
David David why did you kill this boy's mum for your success.. why did you use her blood to pay for the house.
foolish and stupid nairalanders won't believe David is a ritualist who killed that boys mother for his own success
|Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by wintersnow(m): 11:32am
Awww this is so sad..may her soul rest in peace
|Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by burkingx(f): 11:32am
|Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by goldedprince: 11:32am
it is called blood sacrifice. nothing goes for nothing. davido i am your number one fan but why do this. must you be famous at the expense of innocent people?
he use am
2 Likes
|Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by ekensi01(m): 11:32am
Davido don use her pay for all he did for them.
2 Likes
|Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by wintersnow(m): 11:33am
KingsoBabaTips:
Did you take ya drugs this morning?
|Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by Jakumo(m): 11:33am
Looking at the scary picture of this unfortunate woman, one can only hope that her life was not claimed by HIV/AIDS.
1 Like
|Re: Mother Of Davido's Boy, Utibe, Dies by Decryptor(m): 11:33am
She looked sickly. What was wrong with her? Davido should have used the money fo the house to send her to a good hospital to treat her before building a house. Misplaced priorities!
1 Like
So Cute! I Haven’t Seen Such A Beautiful And End Owed Black Woman [see Photos] / June 28, 2014... Birthday Shout-out To Governor Fashola / Nneze Richards Celebrates Her Birthday With Amazing Photos
Viewing this topic: hotboz, NicoBaba(m), Jefersoun, sheky24, sed4real1(m), sylviaeo(f), ameri9ja, ashiriasemota, chimdi101, OluchiDelly, wasbas(f), crown247(m), wahabest(m), nkowaputa(m), Outlaw07(m), ZirdoRoray(m), Olamira(f), frankobinnafrank(m), ekwemzy2014(m), youngibe(m), cushycute(f), ardedapor, zyphr(m), oshdam2015, Olalekanbanky1(m), jasper042(m), emerged01(m), PraiseJesus24, angela56, Sashd, roolnaado(m), Epraize(m), LUGBE, omoola007(m), vesselchino(m), kton(m), Lordjiggs09(m), Segzee1, JohnWriter, Decrozz(m), Lordneyo, Chuksbeth24(m), Moneyyy, Mriwuchi, Wfabimbola(m), Danhumprey, Benz4pimp(m), meritocrat, Casinger, CovenantSam, thekhal and 127 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11