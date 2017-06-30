₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FUTO OCT Building Is On Fire! (Photos) by Teophilus96(m): 10:00am
FUTO is on fire! The OCT building here in FUTO is on Fire.
After the compulsory surcharge fee payment by the student of which the school authority imposed on their student for damaged facilities during the peaceful protest that turned violent.
Could this be a nemesis or not?
|Re: FUTO OCT Building Is On Fire! (Photos) by fuckerstard: 10:09am
Is this live?
|Re: FUTO OCT Building Is On Fire! (Photos) by Teophilus96(m): 10:13am
More
|Re: FUTO OCT Building Is On Fire! (Photos) by coliboyswag: 10:17am
FTC na the bad guys caused the fire
|Re: FUTO OCT Building Is On Fire! (Photos) by Teophilus96(m): 10:21am
more
These are the ICT Staff parking out properties.
|Re: FUTO OCT Building Is On Fire! (Photos) by Teophilus96(m): 10:21am
fuckerstard:
Yeah
|Re: FUTO OCT Building Is On Fire! (Photos) by fuckerstard: 10:23am
Teophilus96:
No fire sevice in there?
|Re: FUTO OCT Building Is On Fire! (Photos) by Teophilus96(m): 10:25am
coliboyswag:
That money they collected from us,the same money is what they would now use to repair the damage.
|Re: FUTO OCT Building Is On Fire! (Photos) by Teophilus96(m): 10:26am
fuckerstard:
My brother we can't find any
|Re: FUTO OCT Building Is On Fire! (Photos) by Teophilus96(m): 10:31am
Fynestboi do the needful
|Re: FUTO OCT Building Is On Fire! (Photos) by christejames(m): 10:33am
Everything in Nigeria not always looking appealing to the eyes. Just take a glance at the surrounding of the school...
A closer investigation might reveal bulk negligence on the part of the management. I'm sure most of those awkward looking structures don't have fire extinguisher fitted in them.
|Re: FUTO OCT Building Is On Fire! (Photos) by Teophilus96(m): 10:36am
More
|Re: FUTO OCT Building Is On Fire! (Photos) by fuckerstard: 10:40am
Teophilus96:
What's inside the OCT building sef?
|Re: FUTO OCT Building Is On Fire! (Photos) by Teophilus96(m): 10:57am
[quote author=fuckerstard post=57980922]
What's inside the OCT building sef?
[/quote
Not OCT it is ICT
That's where the school network administration is based.The computers and other gadgets for communication technology.
|Re: FUTO OCT Building Is On Fire! (Photos) by ziego(m): 11:32am
the person that caused it deserve this type of slap
|Re: FUTO OCT Building Is On Fire! (Photos) by salesforce: 11:32am
Sad
|Re: FUTO OCT Building Is On Fire! (Photos) by GeneralOjukwu: 11:33am
Sadly, innocent students would still pay for the damages along with miscreants who failed JAMB and took advantage of the chaos
|Re: FUTO OCT Building Is On Fire! (Photos) by BroZuma: 11:33am
Chai!
|Re: FUTO OCT Building Is On Fire! (Photos) by burkingx(f): 11:33am
|Re: FUTO OCT Building Is On Fire! (Photos) by lexy2014: 11:33am
Teophilus96:u put heading like say na d whole university catch fire
|Re: FUTO OCT Building Is On Fire! (Photos) by CYBERWEAVER(m): 11:33am
witch at work abi?[color=#990000][/color]
|Re: FUTO OCT Building Is On Fire! (Photos) by mikkypel(m): 11:33am
The building is high on kwale weed
|Re: FUTO OCT Building Is On Fire! (Photos) by nzepaula41: 11:33am
OmgOmg. The title had me scared.
Its a building in the school in fire.
Not "FUTO on Fire"
Trust me, that would have been terrible.
I personally don't like fire outbreak. It can be so bad. That's why every building should have an extinguisher and fire detector, especially public buildings and homes.
I hope no one got hurt.
|Re: FUTO OCT Building Is On Fire! (Photos) by Rukkydelta(f): 11:33am
OMG
what could have caused the fire?
|Re: FUTO OCT Building Is On Fire! (Photos) by Dollysmithsmart: 11:34am
Is dis actually a university? .....smh
Nigeria is.......
|Re: FUTO OCT Building Is On Fire! (Photos) by Hannahyoumg: 11:34am
Run run run
|Re: FUTO OCT Building Is On Fire! (Photos) by opalu: 11:34am
MOD
Change the title to "A Building in FUT Owerri is on fire"
See how you make my mind jump up
|Re: FUTO OCT Building Is On Fire! (Photos) by Ehins22(m): 11:34am
|Re: FUTO OCT Building Is On Fire! (Photos) by opalu: 11:35am
|Re: FUTO OCT Building Is On Fire! (Photos) by burkingx(f): 11:35am
|Re: FUTO OCT Building Is On Fire! (Photos) by wintersnow(m): 11:35am
Fire service and police nah 5 and 6
