FUTO is on fire! The OCT building here in FUTO is on Fire.



After the compulsory surcharge fee payment by the student of which the school authority imposed on their student for damaged facilities during the peaceful protest that turned violent.





Could this be a nemesis or not?





Is this live? 1 Like

FTC na the bad guys caused the fire 2 Likes

These are the ICT Staff parking out properties. 1 Share

No fire sevice in there? No fire sevice in there?

Fynestboi do the needful

Everything in Nigeria not always looking appealing to the eyes. Just take a glance at the surrounding of the school...

A closer investigation might reveal bulk negligence on the part of the management. I'm sure most of those awkward looking structures don't have fire extinguisher fitted in them. 3 Likes 1 Share

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dx7C5FuT-rg?list=PLnyPm5N2V8klOXInyU0BHjIPlAoP078fQ the person that caused it deserve this type of slap 3 Likes

Sad

Sadly, innocent students would still pay for the damages along with miscreants who failed JAMB and took advantage of the chaos

Chai!

u put heading like say na d whole university catch fire u put heading like say na d whole university catch fire 1 Like

witch at work abi?[color=#990000][/color]

The building is high on kwale weed



Its a building in the school in fire.

Not "FUTO on Fire"

Trust me, that would have been terrible.



I personally don't like fire outbreak. It can be so bad. That's why every building should have an extinguisher and fire detector, especially public buildings and homes.

I hope no one got hurt.





OMG

what could have caused the fire?

Is dis actually a university? .....smh

Nigeria is.......

Run run run

Change the title to "A Building in FUT Owerri is on fire"



See how you make my mind jump up

Our firm carries out Structural Evaluation of any Structure that has been affected by fire or has stayed so long before. As a matter of fact, every building needs to be Structurally Evaluated once in every 10 years.. It's not expensive. We run some hi-tech analysis using equipment and give you the result. You will know if the building is healthy or not.

Fire attacks the structural strength. Hence the tests before you start renovation after fire.

