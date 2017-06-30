₦airaland Forum

Cadillac Escala: Reimagining The Conventions Of Luxury Automobile (photos) by autojosh: 11:31am
The Cadillac Escala – from the Spanish word for “scale” – is a reflection of Cadillac’s design evolution. Immediately apparent are the sculpted exterior lines on its large frame, giving it the appearance of gliding down the road. Inside, it features a “dual-personality” interior – transitioning from an aluminum-accented front cockpit to a wood-accented rear. A stunning combination of tech-centric innovation and handcrafted elegance, it is at once a symbol of arrival.

The Escala’s interior is assembled with hand cut-and-sewn techniques. But it also offers several unique new touches that display its grandeur, like an innovative one-piece interior trim, a nearly translucent headliner and opulent rear seating. Inside you’ll find an OLED touch screen spanning the front console, a central module control that responds to your voice, touch and gestures, and a rear seat connectivity system.

In addition to the technology and craftsmanship, the Escala offers a robust performance system featuring a powerful 4.2L Twin-Turbo V8 engine and a new RWD-centric mixed-material construction which makes it as powerful as it is beautiful.

Would you love to buy one when the concept makes it to reality?

https://autojosh.com/cadillac-escala/

Re: Cadillac Escala: Reimagining The Conventions Of Luxury Automobile (photos) by autojosh: 11:33am
Re: Cadillac Escala: Reimagining The Conventions Of Luxury Automobile (photos) by autojosh: 11:34am
Re: Cadillac Escala: Reimagining The Conventions Of Luxury Automobile (photos) by chiefbuchiV12(m): 11:37am
Cadillac....... My favourite American luxury marque

Re: Cadillac Escala: Reimagining The Conventions Of Luxury Automobile (photos) by Benjom(m): 11:41am
Beautiful Beast

Re: Cadillac Escala: Reimagining The Conventions Of Luxury Automobile (photos) by ikeepitreal(m): 11:46am
The car looks so aggressive and incorporates sleekness at the same time. cool car.

Re: Cadillac Escala: Reimagining The Conventions Of Luxury Automobile (photos) by Goahead(m): 12:08pm
First time American car impressed me - although, I still believe she'd be a guzzler.

Re: Cadillac Escala: Reimagining The Conventions Of Luxury Automobile (photos) by DatLagboi: 1:00pm
Re: Cadillac Escala: Reimagining The Conventions Of Luxury Automobile (photos) by mayorjosh(m): 1:00pm
This autojosh angry

You go just they post cars wey person never get the money

When I they think of how to convert from leggedes benz to corolla 2005 you they show me this one again

Take your time oo

Re: Cadillac Escala: Reimagining The Conventions Of Luxury Automobile (photos) by johnreh: 1:01pm
end time escalade.

Re: Cadillac Escala: Reimagining The Conventions Of Luxury Automobile (photos) by Babanehz: 1:01pm
COOLLL!!!


Re: Cadillac Escala: Reimagining The Conventions Of Luxury Automobile (photos) by fittty(m): 1:02pm
I've always bought and owned the brand. Always been a sucker for Cadillacs. Proud owner of a CTS. I call him "Dessert Storm" grin....� �Jump in the Cadillac girl lets put some miles on it♩�♩�

Re: Cadillac Escala: Reimagining The Conventions Of Luxury Automobile (photos) by pato405: 1:02pm
Just imagine the head-lamps, tiny but wicked!

Re: Cadillac Escala: Reimagining The Conventions Of Luxury Automobile (photos) by Abalado: 1:03pm
d car look like buhari official car, tho dt him own name bens sha, abeg who go dey drive buhari car now sef

Re: Cadillac Escala: Reimagining The Conventions Of Luxury Automobile (photos) by dotna(m): 1:04pm
Re: Cadillac Escala: Reimagining The Conventions Of Luxury Automobile (photos) by ozo13(m): 1:04pm
With constant hustle n God grace , we will get there.amen

Re: Cadillac Escala: Reimagining The Conventions Of Luxury Automobile (photos) by maxiuc(m): 1:04pm
Wonderfully made

Where is hushppuppi he should buy one not all those Gucci Pant nd slippers he Braggs with


American machine

Try drive this for east and watch your Ass been kidnapped
Re: Cadillac Escala: Reimagining The Conventions Of Luxury Automobile (photos) by danthamccoy(m): 1:04pm
Just look at shocked
Can't even lie, I'd much rather be unhappy in this than in a Pencil Light.
Re: Cadillac Escala: Reimagining The Conventions Of Luxury Automobile (photos) by 2shure: 1:05pm
Cadilac dem dey get parts for naija.
Abegi
Re: Cadillac Escala: Reimagining The Conventions Of Luxury Automobile (photos) by ziego(m): 1:05pm

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X1ESC2CaQK0

Re: Cadillac Escala: Reimagining The Conventions Of Luxury Automobile (photos) by whizzyleejr(m): 1:06pm
Sof work
Re: Cadillac Escala: Reimagining The Conventions Of Luxury Automobile (photos) by whitebeard(m): 1:07pm
The car is worth $60,000
Re: Cadillac Escala: Reimagining The Conventions Of Luxury Automobile (photos) by Benekruku(m): 1:07pm



Heaven on wheels!


Whoever said money is not everything doesn't know where to shop!


Re: Cadillac Escala: Reimagining The Conventions Of Luxury Automobile (photos) by Ogashub(m): 1:08pm
I can buy this ones for 81million instead of the danfo bus of Yesterday
Re: Cadillac Escala: Reimagining The Conventions Of Luxury Automobile (photos) by rozayx5(m): 1:10pm
Dayuuuuuum

See rims shocked


This is whip reloaded
Re: Cadillac Escala: Reimagining The Conventions Of Luxury Automobile (photos) by Piiko(m): 1:11pm
shocked This car is a beauty I will buy it for my crush ibkayee on her birthday cool

Re: Cadillac Escala: Reimagining The Conventions Of Luxury Automobile (photos) by toxxnoni(m): 1:11pm
grin sad
Re: Cadillac Escala: Reimagining The Conventions Of Luxury Automobile (photos) by AntiWailer: 1:12pm
Chaiiiii
Re: Cadillac Escala: Reimagining The Conventions Of Luxury Automobile (photos) by Rayman5(m): 1:12pm
Goahead:
First time American car impressed me - although, I still believe she'd be a guzzler.
sharap so Ford ,mosler,pontiac&Chevy no impress u abi mtcheweww
Re: Cadillac Escala: Reimagining The Conventions Of Luxury Automobile (photos) by Orpe7(m): 1:14pm
I can bet my left balls that some of our theifnators don book down
Re: Cadillac Escala: Reimagining The Conventions Of Luxury Automobile (photos) by chukwukahenry(m): 1:15pm
If I hear say senator DD Melaye no get am
Re: Cadillac Escala: Reimagining The Conventions Of Luxury Automobile (photos) by GeneralOjukwu: 1:19pm
Bookmarked for reference. ...

Would buy it as soon as I return from Abidjan.

A beg, where Major Adekunle? shocked

