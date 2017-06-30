Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Cadillac Escala: Reimagining The Conventions Of Luxury Automobile (photos) (6768 Views)

An Overview Of Rolls Royce 103ex: The Future Of Luxury Mobility / Donald Trump's Limited Edition Cadillac Trump Limo Is Now For Sale / 45 Automobile Acronyms And Their Meanings (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Escala’s interior is assembled with hand cut-and-sewn techniques. But it also offers several unique new touches that display its grandeur, like an innovative one-piece interior trim, a nearly translucent headliner and opulent rear seating. Inside you’ll find an OLED touch screen spanning the front console, a central module control that responds to your voice, touch and gestures, and a rear seat connectivity system.



In addition to the technology and craftsmanship, the Escala offers a robust performance system featuring a powerful 4.2L Twin-Turbo V8 engine and a new RWD-centric mixed-material construction which makes it as powerful as it is beautiful.



Would you love to buy one when the concept makes it to reality?



Don’t forget to like, rate, share



https://autojosh.com/cadillac-escala/ The Cadillac Escala – from the Spanish word for “scale” – is a reflection of Cadillac’s design evolution. Immediately apparent are the sculpted exterior lines on its large frame, giving it the appearance of gliding down the road. Inside, it features a “dual-personality” interior – transitioning from an aluminum-accented front cockpit to a wood-accented rear. A stunning combination of tech-centric innovation and handcrafted elegance, it is at once a symbol of arrival.The Escala’s interior is assembled with hand cut-and-sewn techniques. But it also offers several unique new touches that display its grandeur, like an innovative one-piece interior trim, a nearly translucent headliner and opulent rear seating. Inside you’ll find an OLED touch screen spanning the front console, a central module control that responds to your voice, touch and gestures, and a rear seat connectivity system.In addition to the technology and craftsmanship, the Escala offers a robust performance system featuring a powerful 4.2L Twin-Turbo V8 engine and a new RWD-centric mixed-material construction which makes it as powerful as it is beautiful.Would you love to buy one when the concept makes it to reality?Don’t forget to like, rate, share 3 Likes 1 Share

.

..

Cadillac....... My favourite American luxury marque 4 Likes

Beautiful Beast 1 Like

The car looks so aggressive and incorporates sleekness at the same time. cool car. 8 Likes

First time American car impressed me - although, I still believe she'd be a guzzler. 3 Likes





You go just they post cars wey person never get the money



When I they think of how to convert from leggedes benz to corolla 2005 you they show me this one again



Take your time oo This autojoshYou go just they post cars wey person never get the moneyWhen I they think of how to convert from leggedes benz to corolla 2005 you they show me this one againTake your time oo 7 Likes

end time escalade. 1 Like

....� �Jump in the Cadillac girl lets put some miles on it♩�♩� I've always bought and owned the brand. Always been a sucker for Cadillacs. Proud owner of a CTS. I call him "Dessert Storm"....� �Jump in the Cadillac girl lets put some miles on it♩�♩� 3 Likes

Just imagine the head-lamps, tiny but wicked! 6 Likes

d car look like buhari official car, tho dt him own name bens sha, abeg who go dey drive buhari car now sef 1 Like

With constant hustle n God grace , we will get there.amen 1 Like

Wonderfully made



Where is hushppuppi he should buy one not all those Gucci Pant nd slippers he Braggs with





American machine



Try drive this for east and watch your Ass been kidnapped



Can't even lie, I'd much rather be unhappy in this than in a Pencil Light. Just look atCan't even lie, I'd much rather be unhappy in this than in a Pencil Light.

Cadilac dem dey get parts for naija.

Abegi



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X1ESC2CaQK0 1 Like

Sof work

The car is worth $60,000







Heaven on wheels!





Whoever said money is not everything doesn't know where to shop!





2 Likes

I can buy this ones for 81million instead of the danfo bus of Yesterday





See rims





This is whip reloaded DayuuuuuumSee rimsThis is whip reloaded

This car is a beauty I will buy it for my crush ibkayee on her birthday This car is a beauty I will buy it for my crush ibkayee on her birthday 1 Like

Chaiiiii

Goahead:

First time American car impressed me - although, I still believe she'd be a guzzler. sharap so Ford ,mosler,pontiac&Chevy no impress u abi mtcheweww sharap so Ford ,mosler,pontiac&Chevy no impress u abi mtcheweww

I can bet my left balls that some of our theifnators don book down

If I hear say senator DD Melaye no get am