₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,831,315 members, 3,627,583 topics. Date: Friday, 30 June 2017 at 01:50 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / ''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) (580 Views)
"Aka'n Elu" By Amadon, A Nairalander (AUDIO) / Doremi By Ovaflow 'A Nairalander' (Audio) / "Awka Get Boys" By Wills, A Nairalander (Audio) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) by ipafricaStaff(m): 12:06pm
Mufaya - multi talented maestro who recently got a record deal from One house entertainment dishes out his first official wave "Bannis". The song was produced by Kezyklef, strings by Fiokee while mixed and mastered by Mixmonsta. Listen, download and share your views.
Twitter / Instagram: @kingmufaya
----------------> Anusiobi Itfranklyn
DOWNLOAD VIA: https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/237237
|Re: ''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) by ziego(m): 12:27pm
finally FTC don enter my turn
i dedicate it to my lovely fiancee WHITNEY SOMADILA
my naturally beautiful woman
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) by sheedy407(m): 12:27pm
Pls where is Air Force 1 ?
|Re: ''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) by mickeyrova(m): 12:28pm
You tried anyway!!
|Re: ''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) by Hotshawarma: 12:28pm
sheedy407:u guys should free him..calling him on every thread that has to do with music is getting stale....
|Re: ''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) by NwaAmaikpe: 12:28pm
Nice one, this song can be used by herbalists or psychiatric homes in making mad people dance
Or used in charming snakes.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: ''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) by Benekruku(m): 12:28pm
Cool Noise!
|Re: ''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) by ajigiteri(m): 12:28pm
Pls we need you to sign and mentor airforce1 as your backup singer he's been idle and restless for a while.
1 Like
|Re: ''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) by Benjom(m): 12:29pm
At least, you gotta start from somewhere. Good.
|Re: ''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) by ziego(m): 12:30pm
ajigiteri:
HERE IS THE SIGN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1uYKEJpkGzc
|Re: ''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) by kinkybunny(f): 12:31pm
Nice track.
|Re: ''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) by 2shure: 12:36pm
U sef wan take pix like wizkid.
U don mature pass like dat now guy
|Re: ''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) by idrisolaide(m): 12:40pm
|Re: ''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) by Darksider131: 12:42pm
ziego:cute
I like her tho
|Re: ''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) by Chidizman(m): 12:43pm
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: ''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 12:45pm
I have created 3 different threads for 3 different songs of mine..& none of it made frontpage.
Well,
Listen to my new song dedicated to all Nigerian rappers at
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/233002/
Checkout my other songs at https://my.notjustok.com/p/oracle
I AM THE ORACLE
|Re: ''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) by ziego(m): 12:48pm
Darksider131:
GOOD thanks for liking her for me
|Re: ''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) by skitkid2(m): 12:50pm
K
|Re: ''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) by Opoki(m): 1:04pm
HarkymTheOracle:
|Re: ''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) by Opoki(m): 1:06pm
HarkymTheOracle:
Don't give up, look for other means to promote your songs, your stardom may not start from NL but surely will be identified by it when you make it big. Do get angry that your post never made it to FP too. God bless our hustle.
|Re: ''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 1:09pm
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: ''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 1:10pm
Opoki:Thanks man
1 Like
|Re: ''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) by niyiforeal(m): 1:14pm
HarkymTheOracle:so far u are dope and gud at wat u do u will surely shine � it is a just a matter of time bless up bro put God first
|Re: ''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) by aktolly54(m): 1:16pm
HarkymTheOracle:Maybe you buy your way out, you need to spend at times to promote your business (music)
|Re: ''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 1:37pm
aktolly54:Are u telling me the Op bought his way to Nairalands FP?
(0) (Reply)
Is It Midnight Crew Or Ogunmola? / 'double Six' New Single 'attention' Crazzzzzzzy / Music Production,where Do I Learn?
Viewing this topic: adamu257, xender(m), Papiikush, MEILYN(m) and 4 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12