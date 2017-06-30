₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,831,315 members, 3,627,583 topics. Date: Friday, 30 June 2017 at 01:50 PM

''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) - Music/Radio - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / ''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) (580 Views)

"Aka'n Elu" By Amadon, A Nairalander (AUDIO) / Doremi By Ovaflow 'A Nairalander' (Audio) / "Awka Get Boys" By Wills, A Nairalander (Audio) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) by ipafricaStaff(m): 12:06pm
Mufaya - multi talented maestro who recently got a record deal from One house entertainment dishes out his first official wave "Bannis". The song was produced by Kezyklef, strings by Fiokee while mixed and mastered by Mixmonsta. Listen, download and share your views.

Twitter / Instagram: @kingmufaya

----------------> Anusiobi Itfranklyn

DOWNLOAD VIA: https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/237237

Re: ''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) by ziego(m): 12:27pm
finally FTC don enter my turn

i dedicate it to my lovely fiancee WHITNEY SOMADILA

my naturally beautiful woman embarassed embarassed embarassed kiss kiss kiss kiss kiss

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: ''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) by sheedy407(m): 12:27pm
Pls where is Air Force 1 ?
Re: ''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) by mickeyrova(m): 12:28pm
You tried anyway!!
Re: ''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) by Hotshawarma: 12:28pm
sheedy407:
Pls where is Air Force 1 ?
u guys should free him..calling him on every thread that has to do with music is getting stale....
Re: ''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) by NwaAmaikpe: 12:28pm
shocked

Nice one, this song can be used by herbalists or psychiatric homes in making mad people dance

Or used in charming snakes.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: ''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) by Benekruku(m): 12:28pm



Cool Noise!



Re: ''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) by ajigiteri(m): 12:28pm
Pls we need you to sign and mentor airforce1 as your backup singer he's been idle and restless for a while.

1 Like

Re: ''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) by Benjom(m): 12:29pm
At least, you gotta start from somewhere. Good.
Re: ''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) by ziego(m): 12:30pm
ajigiteri:
Pls we need you to sign and mentor airforce1 as your backup singer he's been idle and restless for a while.



HERE IS THE SIGN


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1uYKEJpkGzc
Re: ''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) by kinkybunny(f): 12:31pm
Nice track.
Re: ''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) by 2shure: 12:36pm
U sef wan take pix like wizkid.
U don mature pass like dat now guy
Re: ''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) by idrisolaide(m): 12:40pm
cool
Re: ''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) by Darksider131: 12:42pm
ziego:
finally FTC don enter my turn

i dedicate it to my lovely fiancee WHITNEY SOMADILA

my naturally beautiful woman embarassed embarassed embarassed kiss kiss kiss kiss kiss


cute

I like her tho
Re: ''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) by Chidizman(m): 12:43pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

Nice one, this song can be used by herbalists or psychiatric homes in making mad people dance

Or used in charming snakes.

Re: ''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 12:45pm
I have created 3 different threads for 3 different songs of mine..& none of it made frontpage.

Well,
Listen to my new song dedicated to all Nigerian rappers at


https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/233002/
Checkout my other songs at https://my.notjustok.com/p/oracle
I AM THE ORACLE

Re: ''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) by ziego(m): 12:48pm
Darksider131:
cute

I like her tho

GOOD thanks for liking her for me
Re: ''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) by skitkid2(m): 12:50pm
K
Re: ''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) by Opoki(m): 1:04pm
HarkymTheOracle:
I have created 3 different threads for 3 different songs of mine..& none of it made frontpage.

Well,
Listen to my new song dedicated to all Nigerian rappers at

Direct download link:
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/233002/

Don't give up, look for other means to promote your songs, your stardom may not start from NL but surely will be identified by it when you make it big. Do get angry that your post never made it to FP too. God bless our hustle.
I AM THE ORACLE
Re: ''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) by Opoki(m): 1:06pm
HarkymTheOracle:
I have created 3 different threads for 3 different songs of mine..& none of it made frontpage.

Well,
Listen to my new song dedicated to all Nigerian rappers at

Direct download link:
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/233002/

I AM THE ORACLE

Don't give up, look for other means to promote your songs, your stardom may not start from NL but surely will be identified by it when you make it big. Do get angry that your post never made it to FP too. God bless our hustle.
Re: ''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 1:09pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

Nice one, this song can be used by herbalists or psychiatric homes in making mad people dance

Or used in charming snakes.

Re: ''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 1:10pm
Opoki:


Don't give up, look for other means to promote your songs, your stardom may not start from NL but surely will be identified by it when you make it big. Do get angry that your post never made it to FP too. God bless our hustle.
Thanks man

1 Like

Re: ''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) by niyiforeal(m): 1:14pm
HarkymTheOracle:
I have created 3 different threads for 3 different songs of mine..& none of it made frontpage.

Well,
Listen to my new song dedicated to all Nigerian rappers at

Direct download link:
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/233002/
I AM THE ORACLE
so far u are dope and gud at wat u do u will surely shine � it is a just a matter of time bless up bro put God first
Re: ''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) by aktolly54(m): 1:16pm
HarkymTheOracle:
I have created 3 different threads for 3 different songs of mine..& none of it made frontpage.

Well,
Listen to my new song dedicated to all Nigerian rappers at

Direct download link:
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/233002/
I AM THE ORACLE
Maybe you buy your way out, you need to spend at times to promote your business (music)
Re: ''bannis" By Mufaya, A Nairalander (audio) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 1:37pm
aktolly54:
Maybe you buy your way out, you need to spend at times to promote your business (music)
Are u telling me the Op bought his way to Nairalands FP?

(0) (Reply)

Is It Midnight Crew Or Ogunmola? / 'double Six' New Single 'attention' Crazzzzzzzy / Music Production,where Do I Learn?

Viewing this topic: adamu257, xender(m), Papiikush, MEILYN(m) and 4 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.