Twitter / Instagram: @kingmufaya



----------------> Anusiobi Itfranklyn



Mufaya - multi talented maestro who recently got a record deal from One house entertainment dishes out his first official wave "Bannis". The song was produced by Kezyklef, strings by Fiokee while mixed and mastered by Mixmonsta. Listen, download and share your views.

Twitter / Instagram: @kingmufaya

DOWNLOAD VIA: https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/237237





i dedicate it to my lovely fiancee WHITNEY SOMADILA



Pls where is Air Force 1 ?

You tried anyway!!

sheedy407:

Nice one, this song can be used by herbalists or psychiatric homes in making mad people dance



Cool Noise!









Pls we need you to sign and mentor airforce1 as your backup singer he's been idle and restless for a while. 1 Like

At least, you gotta start from somewhere. Good.

ajigiteri:

HERE IS THE SIGN





Nice track.

U sef wan take pix like wizkid.

U don mature pass like dat now guy

ziego:

cute



NwaAmaikpe:





Well,

Listen to my new song dedicated to all Nigerian rappers at





https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/233002/

Checkout my other songs at

Darksider131:

K

