US Based Nigerian Doctor Cries Out To Government Over Murder Of His Mom. Photos by Angelanest: 12:15pm
A Nigerian medical doctor living in the U.S has called on the Nigeria government and her security agencies to urgently unravel the circumstance surrounding the murder of his mother at their Umuoshi village in Avutu, Obowo Local Government Area, Imo State Nigeria and ask for the prosecution of those behind the wicked act.
The only child of his parents, Dr. Ikechukwu Nwosu accused the Nigeria Police of asking for money before carrying out the investigation into the murder of his mother.
Calling for justice, he alleged that two out of the three suspected killers are in police custody and have confessed to the crime before being transferred to the State CID in Owerri, from Obowo police division.
He shared the photo of the two arrested suspects and that of the one at large as well as giving details of his encounter with the police below:
"My name is Ikechukwu Nwosu, I am a Medical doctor based in the United States of America, but a native of Umuoshi, Avutu in Obowo Local Government Area, Imo State Nigeria. I am the only child of my parents, Mr. Emmanuel Nwosu and Mrs. Maria Nwosu. I have never felt as much sorrow as I am feeling at this moment writing this story and begging the Nigerian people to join me in seeking justice for the death of my precious mother, Mrs. Maria Nwosu who was shot and killed by gunmen in our home in the village at Umuoshi Avutu in Obowo Local Government Area, Imo State Nigeria. "
He said : "Thursday, June 8, 2017 9:07pm (USA) ET/Friday, June 9, 2017 2:07am Nigerian time, is a day and moment I will never forget because it is the time I received the worst call of my life. I was informed that my mother was shot and killed by unknown gunmen, and “fortunately” for me, my dad was not killed as well. You can imagine how I felt, given that I had just finished speaking with my parents over the phone two hours earlier when I got off work before I got that horrible call. Mind you, my mother was supposed to be getting ready to come to the US to visit me and my family including her newborn grand-daughter on June 23, 2017."
The only son of the deceased stated "When I called my dad, he was already at the hospital where he and a family member rushed my mum in an effort to save her life. Of course he was distraught at the time. He could not even communicate with me because he was crying so deeply. When he finally got himself together, he managed to tell me how the incident unfolded, and how the love of his life was shot in few seconds without him having a chance to protect his wife. He went on to tell me that he had gone to the Police Station at Otoko (the headquarter of Obowo Local Government) to report the horrible crime that just happened; however the police first asked for money before they could follow him to the hospital and the crime scene. Upon getting there, police demanded that my dad call a photographer to take pictures of my mother and the crime scene (Mind you, this is a man whose wife had just been killed in a horrific way, yet police is making him run around in the early hours of the morning). My dad finally found a photographer who was willing to take the pictures, but not until he was paid for his services by my dad."
He averred that "Two days later my Dad was notified of the whereabouts of some of the suspected young, evil boys who killed his wife, and they happened to be from my community. My dad was able to call people, whose identity I will not mention for security reasons, to ensure that those boys were caught. Fortunately, they were able to catch three boys who admitted they were involved in the crime. They were immediately taken to the police station and were handed over to police. My family was informed that there was an additional person involved, but when they went after this person, the suspect got away from them. I would expect police to spring into action in searching for this boy, or even go to his house to obtain a photo of him and make the public aware of his identity, but unfortunately none of these happened. As days went by, we learned that there were more people involved, and that the individual on the run knew their identity. The three suspects in custody where transferred to the State CID in Owerri. At this point, I was hearing that police in Owerri would come see the crime scene, but there was no haste in action from them in doing so. As a matter of fact, they were given money because they claimed they needed it for gas (petrol) and to charter more vehicles to enable them to make more arrests when they get to my community. When they arrived, they also asked for money for food, and it was given to them."
The USA based medical doctor queried "As days went by, police demanded an autopsy to be done on my mother, and of course the payment to the doctor for performing the autopsy came out of my family’s pocket. That was not the end of it. It was said that the doctor who performed the autopsy would not be the one to stitch my mum’s open body. Now the person who was supposed to do it collected his own payment. But wait, that is not the end. Do you know that my dad had to also pay the photographer who was documenting the autopsy process for his services?"
"Now I ask myself, what is the job of the government and the police in protecting and serving her citizens? To know that a crime of this magnitude was committed, yet there is not much activity in catching the remaining suspected perpetrators who are on the run and no news in arraigning those in custody to court in order to begin their judgement proceedings baffles me; although I would not say I am surprised. I was told that police even obtained pictures of those suspects on the run, yet I have not seen any publication in the news warning the public of these evil doers and the threat they pose to the public. Who knows, you, your family or friend may be interacting with a suspected killer and armed robber without knowing because police have not made the faces of these suspected killers known to the public."
Re: US Based Nigerian Doctor Cries Out To Government Over Murder Of His Mom. Photos by Angelanest: 12:16pm
sad
Re: US Based Nigerian Doctor Cries Out To Government Over Murder Of His Mom. Photos by Randyhot(m): 12:16pm
I deeply sympathize with you on this tragic loss..
My advice to you is to start making arrangements to come down to nigeria and assist your dad in bringing this evil men to justice.
The issue of the Nigerian police and corruption, indiscipline, incompetence and greed is best discussed with and left with God alone.
Re: US Based Nigerian Doctor Cries Out To Government Over Murder Of His Mom. Photos by Homeboiy(m): 12:22pm
OK FG will for that
Re: US Based Nigerian Doctor Cries Out To Government Over Murder Of His Mom. Photos by Randyhot(m): 12:37pm
That smiling criminal is an eye opener on the level of depravity most of our youths had degenerated to.
What have we done to be so cursed in this country?
Oh lord why
Re: US Based Nigerian Doctor Cries Out To Government Over Murder Of His Mom. Photos by Specialspesh: 12:39pm
Feel for him
Re: US Based Nigerian Doctor Cries Out To Government Over Murder Of His Mom. Photos by Papiikush: 2:16pm
Fact: America has the largest number of serial killers.
Re: US Based Nigerian Doctor Cries Out To Government Over Murder Of His Mom. Photos by Lalas247(f): 2:16pm
Hmmm see chain for leg like slavery days
Re: US Based Nigerian Doctor Cries Out To Government Over Murder Of His Mom. Photos by Oladelson(m): 2:16pm
OKAY CONTINU
Re: US Based Nigerian Doctor Cries Out To Government Over Murder Of His Mom. Photos by seXytOhbAd(m): 2:17pm
Sigh. My brother, sorry for your loss. May your mom's soul rest in peace. The truth is that the Nigerian police is the most shameless, ineffective institution in Nigeria. For someone who has been out of touch with the country, kindly note that the Nigerian police is number 1 in corruption, the judiciary is number 2,immigration is number 3, legislative is number 4.
Thank God the killers were caught. If a "big man" were involved, they'd have buried the case for real.
Re: US Based Nigerian Doctor Cries Out To Government Over Murder Of His Mom. Photos by Onyinye15(f): 2:17pm
why is the criminal smiling? too many untold stories I suppose
Randyhot:
Re: US Based Nigerian Doctor Cries Out To Government Over Murder Of His Mom. Photos by Tapout(m): 2:17pm
that guy's unrepentancy is legendary.... Smiling with chains on his legs .... R u sure he is ok
Re: US Based Nigerian Doctor Cries Out To Government Over Murder Of His Mom. Photos by WebSurfer(m): 2:17pm
Somebody will die and the police will still be asking for money before investigation ...
What type of useless country is this
Re: US Based Nigerian Doctor Cries Out To Government Over Murder Of His Mom. Photos by celestialAgent(m): 2:18pm
If I say what is on my mind, I might get myself in trouble. Let me just shut the fvck up.
Re: US Based Nigerian Doctor Cries Out To Government Over Murder Of His Mom. Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 2:18pm
Allah gives, and Allah takes.
He should be grateful his father survived
..because even though that boy is smiling there...Naija criminals no get joy
Re: US Based Nigerian Doctor Cries Out To Government Over Murder Of His Mom. Photos by GeneralOjukwu: 2:19pm
Ohaneze. ...I salute you!
Re: US Based Nigerian Doctor Cries Out To Government Over Murder Of His Mom. Photos by jobaltol: 2:20pm
I will advise him to quickly relocate his dad to the US...his life is not safe...Nigeria is just like a hobbessian land...brutish, short and nasty...a word is enough for the wise
Re: US Based Nigerian Doctor Cries Out To Government Over Murder Of His Mom. Photos by ziego(m): 2:21pm
Re: US Based Nigerian Doctor Cries Out To Government Over Murder Of His Mom. Photos by fatymore(f): 2:21pm
Randyhot:so they can kill him too.. Let him forget it and leave them to God.. Nothing is working in Nigeria again
Re: US Based Nigerian Doctor Cries Out To Government Over Murder Of His Mom. Photos by eyinjuege: 2:22pm
I believe that woman was killed by people jealous that she's travelling to go and see her grandchild in US.
Some people are animals in human skin. Evil to the core. I'm sure they're not robbers, since they didn't ask for money.
If that guy can just remove his father from there, before they come after the father too.
If he's coming home for burial, he should just move around with police escorts if possible.
Re: US Based Nigerian Doctor Cries Out To Government Over Murder Of His Mom. Photos by oheni(f): 2:22pm
Re: US Based Nigerian Doctor Cries Out To Government Over Murder Of His Mom. Photos by adewumiopeyemi(m): 2:23pm
Nigeria police which way..
Re: US Based Nigerian Doctor Cries Out To Government Over Murder Of His Mom. Photos by nzepaula41(f): 2:23pm
Oh
God have mercy.
All I can say is, I. Hope Nigeria gets better.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hImzDfoONI4
Re: US Based Nigerian Doctor Cries Out To Government Over Murder Of His Mom. Photos by oheni(f): 2:23pm
Re: US Based Nigerian Doctor Cries Out To Government Over Murder Of His Mom. Photos by adewumiopeyemi(m): 2:24pm
Yeah u are right same with Nigeria
Papiikush:
Re: US Based Nigerian Doctor Cries Out To Government Over Murder Of His Mom. Photos by Richy4(m): 2:24pm
No wonder people don't do autopsy In Nigeria to know the cause of death...One really have to go through all this process....
I can see why they blame death on family members or witches......
Re: US Based Nigerian Doctor Cries Out To Government Over Murder Of His Mom. Photos by buchilino(m): 2:24pm
Randyhot:
COME N DO WAT IN NIGERIA?. I SUGGEST BRINGS OVER TO D U.S. OR D ELSE D SAME PPLE DAT KILLED D MOTHER, MAY END UP KILLING D DAD ALSO.
Re: US Based Nigerian Doctor Cries Out To Government Over Murder Of His Mom. Photos by ipobarecriminals: 2:25pm
ipobs police can't be trusted.The same state police released Evans ti go and continue his development. The same ipob yoots murdered a US/Nigerian soldier and now this.They should transfer those. bastards yoots to FCT,Sokoto/Lagos command. Worthless people .Anybody wey nor ikechukwu Nwosu should tell him to sidon there,make he nor come home/send any kobo for investigation. Those bastards that killed her nor go die well
