₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,831,369 members, 3,627,856 topics. Date: Friday, 30 June 2017 at 03:43 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Jealous Woman Pours Hot Water On Her Fellow Housewife In Yobe . Graphic Photos (5818 Views)
Fulani Herdsman Rapes Housewife In Oyo For Four Days / Jealous Woman Pours Hot Water On Another Lady In The North (Graphic Pics) / 20-Year-Old Man Kidnaps And Rapes Housewife In Jigawa (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Jealous Woman Pours Hot Water On Her Fellow Housewife In Yobe . Graphic Photos by Angelanest: 12:48pm
A jealous housewife in Damaturu, Yobe state capital has reportedly landed her colleague in a hospital after allegedly pouring hot water on her. Although, details are still sketchy, the victim who was badly burnt - is currently receiving Medical attention at State the Specialist Hospital, Damaturu.
According to reports, the case is currently being handled by Northeast Youth Innitiative For Development (NEYIF) a none profit organization based in Damaturu alongside the Damaturu Police command and Family of the victim to arrest the Husband and the Culprit, who are at large.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/jealous-woman-pours-hot-water-fellow-housewife-yobe-graphic-photos.html
1 Share
|Re: Jealous Woman Pours Hot Water On Her Fellow Housewife In Yobe . Graphic Photos by Angelanest: 12:50pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Jealous Woman Pours Hot Water On Her Fellow Housewife In Yobe . Graphic Photos by Ajewealth123(m): 1:02pm
Some people are meant to be created as animals, how can you look at a fellow human being and give them this type of body harm?
Even till today,I no fit kill ordinary fowl.
Cos he get one goat wey I tie down beat back then,that memory still haunts me anytime I remember it
1 Like
|Re: Jealous Woman Pours Hot Water On Her Fellow Housewife In Yobe . Graphic Photos by Tinnytony24(m): 1:19pm
Ayemi te mi!!... .... D man marry 2 of una... Bt u wnt am all by ur own.... Ewooo!!...
1 Like
|Re: Jealous Woman Pours Hot Water On Her Fellow Housewife In Yobe . Graphic Photos by anonymuz(m): 2:29pm
Graphic?
|Re: Jealous Woman Pours Hot Water On Her Fellow Housewife In Yobe . Graphic Photos by DesChyko(m): 2:38pm
Certain areas in my heart region felt sick looking at this picture. Somewhere it is documented that one should be slow to anger.
1 Like
|Re: Jealous Woman Pours Hot Water On Her Fellow Housewife In Yobe . Graphic Photos by Thunderlicious: 2:38pm
Avoid polygamy dem no dey hear.
2 Likes
|Re: Jealous Woman Pours Hot Water On Her Fellow Housewife In Yobe . Graphic Photos by obikiel(m): 2:38pm
wicked
say no to polygamy
all i see is boiled face
2 Likes
|Re: Jealous Woman Pours Hot Water On Her Fellow Housewife In Yobe . Graphic Photos by givemedatin: 2:38pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: Jealous Woman Pours Hot Water On Her Fellow Housewife In Yobe . Graphic Photos by Papiikush: 2:38pm
Jealous of her husband's dick? Love? Money?
Women are destructive
|Re: Jealous Woman Pours Hot Water On Her Fellow Housewife In Yobe . Graphic Photos by vanida6(f): 2:38pm
gosssh dis is wickedness
1 Like
|Re: Jealous Woman Pours Hot Water On Her Fellow Housewife In Yobe . Graphic Photos by praxisnetworks: 2:39pm
vanida6:No. It is what a woman can do.
|Re: Jealous Woman Pours Hot Water On Her Fellow Housewife In Yobe . Graphic Photos by xavier0327(f): 2:39pm
Jesu...this looks infected! God have mercy
1 Like
|Re: Jealous Woman Pours Hot Water On Her Fellow Housewife In Yobe . Graphic Photos by notoriousbabe: 2:40pm
Their religion allows them to marry four wives and whatever that comes with them
2 Likes
|Re: Jealous Woman Pours Hot Water On Her Fellow Housewife In Yobe . Graphic Photos by Zalza: 2:41pm
This woman look like a 10yr old girl...abi my eye dey deceive me?
|Re: Jealous Woman Pours Hot Water On Her Fellow Housewife In Yobe . Graphic Photos by nzepaula41(f): 2:41pm
is this ever a fair thing to do.
What if the punishment was to do the same to her?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hImzDfoONI4
|Re: Jealous Woman Pours Hot Water On Her Fellow Housewife In Yobe . Graphic Photos by safiaapussy: 2:41pm
I want to do NCAN, but I no like to dey insult northerners cuz I'm their slave and they're my masters
1 Like
|Re: Jealous Woman Pours Hot Water On Her Fellow Housewife In Yobe . Graphic Photos by ItsawrapOutfit: 2:42pm
This isn't right
1 Like
|Re: Jealous Woman Pours Hot Water On Her Fellow Housewife In Yobe . Graphic Photos by apache4: 2:42pm
( RIP ) Rest In Pieces & Burn In Hell..........
1 Share
|Re: Jealous Woman Pours Hot Water On Her Fellow Housewife In Yobe . Graphic Photos by Olasco93: 2:43pm
I thought it's Normal and Peaceful to marry more than One wife in the Northern hemishere. Or the cause may just be that there's impatiality in the sharing of Cucumber by the husband.
Anyways, the woman should be brought to order if found guilty.
1 Like
|Re: Jealous Woman Pours Hot Water On Her Fellow Housewife In Yobe . Graphic Photos by apache4: 2:43pm
apache4:Useless Cultist
|Re: Jealous Woman Pours Hot Water On Her Fellow Housewife In Yobe . Graphic Photos by Samadhii(m): 2:43pm
Haa! Oloriburuku ni eniyan o!
|Re: Jealous Woman Pours Hot Water On Her Fellow Housewife In Yobe . Graphic Photos by vanida6(f): 2:44pm
praxisnetworks:ousssh I can do dat one
1 Like
|Re: Jealous Woman Pours Hot Water On Her Fellow Housewife In Yobe . Graphic Photos by itiswellandwell: 2:47pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: Jealous Woman Pours Hot Water On Her Fellow Housewife In Yobe . Graphic Photos by scarletkinq(m): 2:47pm
nzepaula41:women are witches. Minus ma mama sis wife gfs
|Re: Jealous Woman Pours Hot Water On Her Fellow Housewife In Yobe . Graphic Photos by profnigga(m): 2:48pm
wickedness of d highest degree... .
here is my judgment...
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
law of karma...
lt seems dis person belo me has somtin different
|Re: Jealous Woman Pours Hot Water On Her Fellow Housewife In Yobe . Graphic Photos by free2ryhme: 2:49pm
Women and jealousy are 5&6
1 Like
|Re: Jealous Woman Pours Hot Water On Her Fellow Housewife In Yobe . Graphic Photos by itiswellandwell: 2:49pm
Very bad. Jealous women are synonymous to devil.
Check my signature for your quality customised Atm card flash drive.
|Re: Jealous Woman Pours Hot Water On Her Fellow Housewife In Yobe . Graphic Photos by scarletkinq(m): 2:49pm
praxisnetworks:what's women do
I Don’t Know My Husband Was A Kidnapper!- Evans' Wife(photos) / A Black Man Eaten By Thai People / Graphic Photos: Armed Robbers Caught Along Mowe Lagos Ibadan Express Way
Viewing this topic: ozeman(m), chinah609(m), Pakkay1441, ebimila, Samayus, Aminat508(f), tblaq, xamilola(f), emtony2000, lomzy1(m), obiink, febo15(m), superior494(m), viexcey(f), fadasam, yomi007k(m), NosaHenry(m), proudmomof02, milanseedorf(m), kemifemi, pinnket, sorzy1(m), BoombGodpikin and 37 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16