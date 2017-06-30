₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,831,409 members, 3,627,969 topics. Date: Friday, 30 June 2017 at 04:52 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / "Your Husband Has Been Having Sex With Me" - 13-Year-Old Maid Tells Her Madam (14699 Views)
When A Woman Doesn't Mind Sharing Her Husband With Other Girls / I’ve Been Stripped Unclad – Mother Of Twins Killed By Drunken-Cop / Wife Bathes Husband With Hot Water For Sleeping With Her Mother (Graphic Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"Your Husband Has Been Having Sex With Me" - 13-Year-Old Maid Tells Her Madam by dre11(m): 1:47pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/ive-sharing-husband-maid-13-tells-madam/
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Having Sex With Me" - 13-Year-Old Maid Tells Her Madam by kingphilip(m): 1:48pm
It's sick and disheartening to hear of this kind of stories..
I don't even know what's wrong with people though.. Cheating on someone who stood by you through thick and thin in your struggles only when things begins to get better you start chasing those who never new your story..
May God deliver us from cheating spouse.
Agree by liking this post
40 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Having Sex With Me" - 13-Year-Old Maid Tells Her Madam by olu77(m): 1:52pm
Some women will just hire a pretty, sexy, full breasted housemaid that has all the quality that they themselves lack. Well, they are called house helps and they help their madams all round
This is my judgement: the wife should look for another husband while the teenager occupy the other room.
8 Likes
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Having Sex With Me" - 13-Year-Old Maid Tells Her Madam by PaperLace: 1:52pm
the mother of four returned from a trip, discovered used condoms in her room and their 13-year old house help told her it was her husband that used it on her when she was not aroundHello? Before commenting_ THE GIRL IS 13! THEREFORE;
1. The man is a paedophile.
1a. He is guilty of statutory rape.
2. He should be tried for the above first, every other can come later.
while he was struggling to pick up in business that he met Nonye who was a senior civil servant and they later got married. Nonye obtained some loans and gave Osieme to support his business and bought him a Space Wagon Car for the smooth running of his business. However, when things turned round for Osieme, he started flirting around; chasing other women including widows.
This is why some women don't believe in hustling with a man, and some don't want their man to get wealthy. So many men like Osieme _the moment they become wealthy, they go haywire.
31 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Having Sex With Me" - 13-Year-Old Maid Tells Her Madam by Gurumaharaji(m): 1:53pm
D man Fvck up big time
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Having Sex With Me" - 13-Year-Old Maid Tells Her Madam by nextprince: 1:57pm
Nnewi Town where the husband sells motor spare parts at the Nkwo market in Nnewi Local Government, Anambra State but the couple are from Umuchu Town in Aguata Local Government Area in the Anambra State.
See them. Whenever 18yr old get married in the north, they generate some much noise about how the ambition of the "little" girl is truncated, but here is a 13 yrs old housemaid sharing same cassava with her madam.
13 yrs - housemaid, not in school.
13 yrs - sharing cassava with her madam.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Having Sex With Me" - 13-Year-Old Maid Tells Her Madam by kingphilip(m): 1:57pm
olu77:but does the bolded justify sleeping with a 13years old maid
5 Likes
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Having Sex With Me" - 13-Year-Old Maid Tells Her Madam by laborious(m): 2:00pm
Ehn ehn!!!! Na wa o..... And I just dey recover from one weakness oo..
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Having Sex With Me" - 13-Year-Old Maid Tells Her Madam by olu77(m): 2:03pm
kingphilip:
Justification is a big word were some men get married to children.
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Having Sex With Me" - 13-Year-Old Maid Tells Her Madam by eyinjuege: 2:14pm
nextprince:
Not making excuses, but read the last /2nd to the last paragraph- the girl is her relative, whom she brought to train.
The girl is probably in school, and they are relatives.
It's unfortunate that the man in question is a paedophile.
That's statutory rape of the girl btw. I dont think any sensible person should support that way of life.
18year old getting married is fine, many women do that in all parts of the world, without an eyeball being raised. The problem is with child brides, which i believe everyone should condemn.
7 Likes
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Having Sex With Me" - 13-Year-Old Maid Tells Her Madam by Rukkydelta(f): 3:11pm
olu77:I'm sure you are just a paedophile like the man in question if you actually read the story and comment this
6 Likes
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Having Sex With Me" - 13-Year-Old Maid Tells Her Madam by NwaAmaikpe: 3:50pm
Sharp man...
He is scared of contracting something from the small maid.
Because the days are bad...and the preek must be safe.
But the girl is upset he is not giving her 'raw'.
#TeamSkinToSkin.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Having Sex With Me" - 13-Year-Old Maid Tells Her Madam by Evablizin(f): 3:50pm
Nawa ooo,wicked and weak man,you could'nt manage your business and God blessed you with a helper that changed your life yet you failed,you abuse her relative at the same brought shame to her kai
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Having Sex With Me" - 13-Year-Old Maid Tells Her Madam by madridguy(m): 3:50pm
Some men can be silly.
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Having Sex With Me" - 13-Year-Old Maid Tells Her Madam by bukjossy(m): 3:50pm
Gheghen....
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Having Sex With Me" - 13-Year-Old Maid Tells Her Madam by Lexusgs430: 3:51pm
Odikwa serious.......
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Having Sex With Me" - 13-Year-Old Maid Tells Her Madam by itiswellandwell: 3:51pm
Hmmmmm. This is very bad!
Check my signature for your quality customised Atm card flash drive.
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Having Sex With Me" - 13-Year-Old Maid Tells Her Madam by miqos02(m): 3:51pm
seen
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Having Sex With Me" - 13-Year-Old Maid Tells Her Madam by strawb(m): 3:52pm
EPIC !!!
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Having Sex With Me" - 13-Year-Old Maid Tells Her Madam by helphelp: 3:52pm
The husband is just a typical philanderer...
4 Likes
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Having Sex With Me" - 13-Year-Old Maid Tells Her Madam by Aprilivangie(f): 3:54pm
kingphilip:
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Having Sex With Me" - 13-Year-Old Maid Tells Her Madam by burkingx(f): 3:55pm
1 Like
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Having Sex With Me" - 13-Year-Old Maid Tells Her Madam by bunchyproject(m): 3:55pm
Wire wire Man
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Having Sex With Me" - 13-Year-Old Maid Tells Her Madam by burkingx(f): 3:55pm
1 Like
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Having Sex With Me" - 13-Year-Old Maid Tells Her Madam by Nma27(f): 3:55pm
kingphilip:I Agree.
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Having Sex With Me" - 13-Year-Old Maid Tells Her Madam by emusmithy(m): 3:57pm
It's easy to say all sorts of things...
It's very easy to point fingers at other folks doing things less worse than what you're doing, JUST BECAUSE YOURS IS STILL IN "secret".
It doesn't justify the man. He's a paedophile. He is evil. Heartless monkey!
Who are you in the dark? Just because his has come to light doesn't make him an evil beast. He couldn't control his passion. If you are controlling yours, be the first to cast a stone.
I can only pray that God help him and still save the marriage.
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Having Sex With Me" - 13-Year-Old Maid Tells Her Madam by PAGAN9JA(m): 3:57pm
Nigeria - Land of Legal Pedophilia.
Tufiakwa!
This should be police case.
2 Likes
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Having Sex With Me" - 13-Year-Old Maid Tells Her Madam by burkingx(f): 3:58pm
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Having Sex With Me" - 13-Year-Old Maid Tells Her Madam by Aprilivangie(f): 3:58pm
Men = onijekunjes since 1600BC
|Re: "Your Husband Has Been Having Sex With Me" - 13-Year-Old Maid Tells Her Madam by Islie: 3:59pm
NwaAmaikpe:
who be this
4 Likes
We Love You Caitlyn Jenner!!!! When Your Father Becomes A WOMAN!!!! / Are You Facing Manhood Challenges in Your Marriage? Get Permanent Solution. / Can You Live In Ur Father In Law's House?????
Viewing this topic: temitope06(m), sirbrw(m), camaraderi(m), Gabbynicoletta, bukibabe, teaser101, blacknight(m), joseboy199(m), trojanhorse2(m), mayorsho89(m), OliviaYolanda, phkka1(m), Sunky200(m), hardewalex23(m), b0rn2fuck(m), Jlake(m), effoi, Reader1988, Demayour, tulus(f), olabent85(m), Innobee99(m), Monday5(m), codedest, xpensivealex(m), vetinosae, lokojay1989(m), Olayinka777, pendragon35(m), 33bandit(m), whytediamond(m), Ivoe(f), libracares, theblessing, vitality22(m), dikeigbo2(m), gfullmoon(m), shekauvsbuhari, sixpacks, Joyekpen, kayola11(m), undisputednesta(m), roysam(m), shuddy29(m), ogemore(f), Sajio(m), vodkat, monimay(m), shigoawesu(m), agoshofin(m), EddieCAD, adams009, Southboy(m), nedman77, donkaz2, arimahoseloka(m), stjames3(m), decub, rane06(f), Flowers, suretx(m), kidaby, preciousman(m), rangerover(m), Sall(m), bendike, rossy8, olajyde3, radah(m), martins1213, Zipporah9, crystalsoul, dacool1(m), bankcole001, Enesha(m), Olagold(m), morason(m), TheRector(m), cerowo(f), Mezie107(m), cmecproblem(m), deskhal(m), okims, tdesh(f), edidiongmichael(m), Kenplanet(m), chikaflora, Viula(m), sugeriphie(f), Kirigidi(m), johnreh, Lumimosa, tpdgenius(m), Johnumama(m), gbemfag, darkhorse4ward(m), eagledan, GarbaAudu, minexpo(m), Caustics, geezonaire1415, debayun(m), shfizle(m), kayjee16, austinereds(m), dedifferrence(m), awesomely, ijustdey, chimeziedickson, yemi1261(m), tukur2002n(m), jhudit(f), Ib2014(m), Greenlandncom(m), zeekeyboy, bolseas(f), akindele91(m), DUDU2dCORE(m), reeny99, mrbizmart, whizcartel(m), rxgodwin(m), valandy99(m), Donbigi2(m), yinkozy, gidis1stson(m) and 269 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 154