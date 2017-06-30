Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / "Your Husband Has Been Having Sex With Me" - 13-Year-Old Maid Tells Her Madam (14699 Views)

The 14-year old marriage between a couple, Osieme and his wife, Nonye (surname withheld) has crashed after the mother of four returned from a trip, discovered used condoms in her room and their 13-year old house help told her it was her husband that used it on her when she was not around.



P.M.EXPRESS reports that the incident happened at Nnewi Town where the husband sells motor spare parts at the Nkwo market in Nnewi Local Government, Anambra State but the couple are from Umuchu Town in Aguata Local Government Area in the Anambra State.



The maid also told her madam that since she came to their house, she has been sharing her husband with her and was unable to get pregnant because of the condoms.



She explained to her madam that since her husband has been sleeping with her, he was the person that usually packed them and probably he forgot the ones she found in their bedroom.



P.M.EXPRESS gathered that Osieme used to live in Lagos and was at the Ladipo market before his business collapsed and he then moved to Nnewi.



It was gathered that it was while he was struggling to pick up in business that he met Nonye who was a senior civil servant and they later got married according to Igbo tradition and thereafter formalised with a church wedding.



P.M.EXPRESS gathered that Nonye obtained some loans and gave Osieme to support his business and bought him a Space Wagon Car for the smooth running of his business.



Nonye was also said to have given him some money to start a building project in their village.



However, when things turned round for Osieme, he started flirting around; chasing other women including widows.



These had resulted in constant quarrels and fighting which both families had tried to resolve but Osieme continued.



P.M.EXPRESS gathered that Nonye traveled to Abuja for a seminar, returned and found the condoms littered under their matrimonial bed.



She was surprised because they have never used condom since they got married and had to summon the house girl to ask to know how many women her husband brought into the house when she was not around.



The girl told her that she did not see her husband with any woman.



She then threatened to deal with her and showed her the used condoms, accusing the girl of lying to her who was even her relation that brought her over to train her.



The house girl then told her madam what happened and she broke down in tears.



Nonye later parked her property, picked her children with the house girl and left the flat at Nnewi to Onitsha where she is now living with her children.

http://pmexpressng.com/ive-sharing-husband-maid-13-tells-madam/

It's sick and disheartening to hear of this kind of stories..



I don't even know what's wrong with people though.. Cheating on someone who stood by you through thick and thin in your struggles only when things begins to get better you start chasing those who never new your story..



May God deliver us from cheating spouse.



Some women will just hire a pretty, sexy, full breasted housemaid that has all the quality that they themselves lack. Well, they are called house helps and they help their madams all round



This is my judgement: the wife should look for another husband while the teenager occupy the other room. 8 Likes

the mother of four returned from a trip, discovered used condoms in her room and their 13-year old house help told her it was her husband that used it on her when she was not around Hello? Before commenting_ THE GIRL IS 13! THEREFORE;

1. The man is a paedophile.

1a. He is guilty of statutory rape.

2. He should be tried for the above first, every other can come later.



while he was struggling to pick up in business that he met Nonye who was a senior civil servant and they later got married . Nonye obtained some loans and gave Osieme to support his business and bought him a Space Wagon Car for the smooth running of his business . However, when things turned round for Osieme, he started flirting around; chasing other women including widows.



D man Fvck up big time

See them. Whenever 18yr old get married in the north, they generate some much noise about how the ambition of the "little" girl is truncated, but here is a 13 yrs old housemaid sharing same cassava with her madam.

13 yrs - housemaid, not in school.

13 yrs - sharing cassava with her madam. 12 Likes 1 Share

olu77:

This is my judgement: the wife should look for another husband while the teenager occupy the other room. but does the bolded justify sleeping with a 13years old maid but does the bolded justify sleeping with a 13years old maid 5 Likes

Ehn ehn!!!! Na wa o..... And I just dey recover from one weakness oo..

kingphilip:

Justification is a big word were some men get married to children. Justification is a big word were some men get married to children.

nextprince:

See them. Whenever 18yr old get married in the north, they generate some much noise about how the ambition of the "little" girl is truncated, but here is a 13 yrs old housemaid sharing same cassava with her madam.

13 yrs - housemaid, not in school.

13 yrs - sharing cassava with her madam.

Not making excuses, but read the last /2nd to the last paragraph- the girl is her relative, whom she brought to train.

The girl is probably in school, and they are relatives.

It's unfortunate that the man in question is a paedophile.

That's statutory rape of the girl btw. I dont think any sensible person should support that way of life.

18year old getting married is fine, many women do that in all parts of the world, without an eyeball being raised. The problem is with child brides, which i believe everyone should condemn. Not making excuses, but read the last /2nd to the last paragraph- the girl is her relative, whom she brought to train.The girl is probably in school, and they are relatives.It's unfortunate that the man in question is a paedophile.That's statutory rape of the girl btw. I dont think any sensible person should support that way of life.18year old getting married is fine, many women do that in all parts of the world, without an eyeball being raised. The problem is with child brides, which i believe everyone should condemn. 7 Likes

olu77:

This is my judgement: the wife should look for another husband while the teenager occupy the other room. I'm sure you are just a paedophile like the man in question if you actually read the story and comment this I'm sure you are just a paedophile like the man in question if you actually read the story and comment this 6 Likes





Sharp man...





He is scared of contracting something from the small maid.

Because the days are bad...and the preek must be safe.



But the girl is upset he is not giving her 'raw'.



#TeamSkinToSkin. Sharp man...He is scared of contracting something from the small maid.Because the days are bad...and the preek must be safe.But the girl is upset he is not giving her 'raw'.#TeamSkinToSkin. 6 Likes 1 Share

Nawa ooo,wicked and weak man,you could'nt manage your business and God blessed you with a helper that changed your life yet you failed,you abuse her relative at the same brought shame to her kai 4 Likes 1 Share

Some men can be silly.

Gheghen....

Odikwa serious.......

Hmmmmm. This is very bad!





seen

EPIC !!!

The husband is just a typical philanderer... 4 Likes

kingphilip:

That is men for you....natural onijekujes



Wire wire Man

kingphilip:

Agree by liking this post I Agree. I Agree.

It's easy to say all sorts of things...

It's very easy to point fingers at other folks doing things less worse than what you're doing, JUST BECAUSE YOURS IS STILL IN "secret".



It doesn't justify the man. He's a paedophile. He is evil. Heartless monkey!



Who are you in the dark? Just because his has come to light doesn't make him an evil beast. He couldn't control his passion. If you are controlling yours, be the first to cast a stone.



I can only pray that God help him and still save the marriage.

Nigeria - Land of Legal Pedophilia.



Tufiakwa!



This should be police case. 2 Likes

Men = onijekunjes since 1600BC