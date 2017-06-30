₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|We Are Not Part Of Your Agitation – Nnamdi Kanu’s Community Tell IPOB Leader by sarrki(m): 1:51pm
The Isiama Afaraukwu Ibeku Community in Umuahia north local government area of Abia State on Thursday dissociated themselves from the call for succession as being championed by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.
DAILY POST reports that the community pledged their support and loyalty to a united and indivisible Nigeria.
Isiama Afaraukwu ibeku community is the hometown of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.
Addressing journalists in a press conference organized by the community on Thursday, an elder statesman, Chief Geoffrey Onyemaobi said the people of Isiama Afaraukwu ibeku was not part of the agitation for sovereign state of Biafra, just as he raised alarm over the invasion of the community by IPOB members.
He explained that on Wednesday, the community was invaded by members of IPOB, with over five hundred vehicles, which led to heavy traffic jam in the area.
According to Onyemaobi, the IPOB members blocked the entire roads in the community and that it took residents of the community about two hours to get home from Umuahia town.
He pointed out that it took him two hours to get Isiama Afaraukwu from the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) junction, Umuahia, appealing to federal and Abia state governments to come to their aid over the invasion of the community by those he referred as ‘outsiders’.
Onyemaobi restated once again that Isiama Afaraukwu ibeku was not supporting break-up of Nigeria, maintaining that they joined other well meaning individuals on the call for Nigeria restructuring.
His words,”They invaded my community, isiama Afaraukwu Ibeku yesterday, that’s on Wednesday.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/06/30/biafra-not-part-agitation-nnamdi-kanus-community-tell-ipob-leader/
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Your Agitation – Nnamdi Kanu’s Community Tell IPOB Leader by sarrki(m): 1:53pm
God will continue to bless this community
Cc Baba Madridguy & LionDeLeo
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Your Agitation – Nnamdi Kanu’s Community Tell IPOB Leader by smartty68(m): 1:54pm
Ok
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Your Agitation – Nnamdi Kanu’s Community Tell IPOB Leader by sarrki(m): 1:56pm
I said it that igbos are different from
Criminal bandits,Terrorist called ipobs
Lead by Emir, mazi, Oba the 2nd
The onikuje of kuje
The chairman prison council
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Your Agitation – Nnamdi Kanu’s Community Tell IPOB Leader by kocvalour(m): 1:56pm
mumu chief.. who made you leader over the community?? speak for yourself
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Your Agitation – Nnamdi Kanu’s Community Tell IPOB Leader by sarrki(m): 1:57pm
kocvalour:
Spotted
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Your Agitation – Nnamdi Kanu’s Community Tell IPOB Leader by sarrki(m): 1:58pm
Ipoexposed come and see ooooo
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Your Agitation – Nnamdi Kanu’s Community Tell IPOB Leader by sarrki(m): 1:59pm
kocvalour:
Another one spotted
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Your Agitation – Nnamdi Kanu’s Community Tell IPOB Leader by eastsidechillz: 1:59pm
Your community is inconsequential
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Your Agitation – Nnamdi Kanu’s Community Tell IPOB Leader by sarrki(m): 2:00pm
eastsidechillz:
Still counting
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Your Agitation – Nnamdi Kanu’s Community Tell IPOB Leader by laudate: 2:01pm
sarrki:You forgot to add 'Rabbi' to his list of titles. His devotees have been going to kneel, bow and prostrate before him, in order to get 'blessed.'
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Your Agitation – Nnamdi Kanu’s Community Tell IPOB Leader by obamabinladen(m): 2:04pm
The Efulefu Chief or thief is pained that he has no honour again in the community after many years of deceiving the youths and the community. No one regards him again as all attention and support has gone to Nnamdi Kanu.
This is what you get when you have deceived the people for long.
Chief abeg cry me a lagoon.
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Your Agitation – Nnamdi Kanu’s Community Tell IPOB Leader by sarrki(m): 2:04pm
laudate:
Since he claimed he's a Jew
But still hold a British and Nigerian passport
He's a fraudulent guy
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Your Agitation – Nnamdi Kanu’s Community Tell IPOB Leader by sarrki(m): 2:05pm
obamabinladen:
The thing enter am well well
E pain Am
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Your Agitation – Nnamdi Kanu’s Community Tell IPOB Leader by nextprince: 2:06pm
laudate:
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Your Agitation – Nnamdi Kanu’s Community Tell IPOB Leader by Oladimejyy(m): 2:11pm
A
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Your Agitation – Nnamdi Kanu’s Community Tell IPOB Leader by obamabinladen(m): 2:14pm
sarrki:
Proverbs 26:11
"As a dog returneth to his vomit, so a fool returneth to his folly".
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Your Agitation – Nnamdi Kanu’s Community Tell IPOB Leader by adem30: 2:35pm
Kyase:
Bro, when we clamour for youth to take over this country, I bet you that we might find ourselves in more mess than what we currenctly are. Mind you, I am a youth and partly support youth taking over, but before we move to that level, do we really define the kind of youth we want?
Take for instance, lets make take Nairaland forum as instance, some categories of youths we have here are more corrupt than those old thieves, both minded and character, this will give you a clue to the future leaders we are nurturing.
Another example are the present youth in the politics e.g, Dino, Saraki, Gov. Bello etc what future do this country have in such people?
Most people shouting now are only doing this for personal gain.
My conclusion is, If truly We youth are ready to lead this country, we must start from condemning every single corrupt leaders no matter their Party, Religion, Ethnic. It is so annoying seeing youth who can not yet define their future supporting an accused person facing trial. They use us to make their ways to the top and then dump us by the road side, waiting for another 4yrs to be sharing 1k, 2k highest 5k
The major problem buhari have today is doing what no other past president have gut to do, by standing against corruption (though one sided) this makes him gather more enemies even in his own camp. What are our own contribution the fight against corruption? Condemnations. Mind you, If Buhari refused to steal any kobo for all the time he will spend in office none of his children will be poor. What I was expecting is, why cant we allow someone to lay a foundation to fight against corruption and let better person take it up and do it proper latter? All we contribute online is to abuse each other religion,ethnics while those idiots will meet in Abuja and laugh at us.
Did you ever see Yusuf Buhari during his father's campaign? NO, he only came back with him for innaguration while many youths lost their lifes and some wounded during his campaign.
We better get it right once and for All
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Your Agitation – Nnamdi Kanu’s Community Tell IPOB Leader by sarrki(m): 2:39pm
adem30:
All we need to do is to change our ways
Things will get better
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Your Agitation – Nnamdi Kanu’s Community Tell IPOB Leader by nextprince: 2:47pm
adem30:You are one in a million.
Funny how the so-called youths keep insulting everyone because some criminals who stole what belongs to the present and future are facing trial.
As you have rightly pointed out, the fight against corruption may be one-sided but at least he has set the foundation and he won't be there forever, the next set of leaders can continue. At least no one will chase anyone if stealing never take place
Nice one bro.
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Your Agitation – Nnamdi Kanu’s Community Tell IPOB Leader by madridguy(m): 2:55pm
Today na first Friday after Ramadan make I dey low key dey observe
sarrki:
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Your Agitation – Nnamdi Kanu’s Community Tell IPOB Leader by RisingSun1: 3:01pm
Is KANU father not the traditional ruler of the community who should talk on behalf of the community?
So ipob came for just one day and you decided to join one Nigeria. But Fulani herdsmen has invaded in the past and you never talked.
Truth is there are people in that village who are jealous that that family produced a STAR like KANU while there own children from the same community are nobody in the society.
Every village have such envious people
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Your Agitation – Nnamdi Kanu’s Community Tell IPOB Leader by mrslim1991: 3:48pm
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Your Agitation – Nnamdi Kanu’s Community Tell IPOB Leader by Ogalanyachieze: 4:14pm
sarrki:get well soon, or rest in peace choose one
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Your Agitation – Nnamdi Kanu’s Community Tell IPOB Leader by Urchman27: 4:25pm
Afonja are really funny
they forget namndi kanu father is the KING of isiama afaraukwu ibeku
lol
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Your Agitation – Nnamdi Kanu’s Community Tell IPOB Leader by NgeneUkwenu(f): 4:33pm
Lalasticlala afternoon
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Your Agitation – Nnamdi Kanu’s Community Tell IPOB Leader by mekaboy(m): 4:42pm
Lol. After my meeting with my Anambra family here on Nairaland, our brothers from Abia are speaking up.
That's a good one from Abia. Udo.
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Your Agitation – Nnamdi Kanu’s Community Tell IPOB Leader by MaziOmenuko: 4:43pm
Lol
|Re: We Are Not Part Of Your Agitation – Nnamdi Kanu’s Community Tell IPOB Leader by sarrki(m): 4:52pm
madridguy:
On boss
