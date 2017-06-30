Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / We Are Not Part Of Your Agitation – Nnamdi Kanu’s Community Tell IPOB Leader (9459 Views)

DAILY POST reports that the community pledged their support and loyalty to a united and indivisible Nigeria.





Isiama Afaraukwu ibeku community is the hometown of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.



Addressing journalists in a press conference organized by the community on Thursday, an elder statesman, Chief Geoffrey Onyemaobi said the people of Isiama Afaraukwu ibeku was not part of the agitation for sovereign state of Biafra, just as he raised alarm over the invasion of the community by IPOB members.



He explained that on Wednesday, the community was invaded by members of IPOB, with over five hundred vehicles, which led to heavy traffic jam in the area.





According to Onyemaobi, the IPOB members blocked the entire roads in the community and that it took residents of the community about two hours to get home from Umuahia town.



He pointed out that it took him two hours to get Isiama Afaraukwu from the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) junction, Umuahia, appealing to federal and Abia state governments to come to their aid over the invasion of the community by those he referred as ‘outsiders’.



Onyemaobi restated once again that Isiama Afaraukwu ibeku was not supporting break-up of Nigeria, maintaining that they joined other well meaning individuals on the call for Nigeria restructuring.





The Isiama Afaraukwu Ibeku Community in Umuahia north local government area of Abia State on Thursday dissociated themselves from the call for succession as being championed by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

I said it that igbos are different from



Criminal bandits,Terrorist called ipobs



Lead by Emir, mazi, Oba the 2nd



The onikuje of kuje



The onikuje of kuje

The chairman prison council

mumu chief.. who made you leader over the community?? speak for yourself 31 Likes

kocvalour:

mumu chief..

who made you leader over the community??

speak for yourself

kocvalour:







the way u take carry Ipob matter 4 head tire me o...

if dem no d pay u 4 dis stuff mehn, u're WASTED

Your community is inconsequential 6 Likes

eastsidechillz:

Your community is inconsequential

sarrki:

I said it that igbos are different from



Criminal bandits,Terrorist called ipobs



Lead by Emir, mazi, Oba the 2nd



The onikuje of kuje



You forgot to add 'Rabbi' to his list of titles. His devotees have been going to kneel, bow and prostrate before him, in order to get 'blessed.'

The Efulefu Chief or thief is pained that he has no honour again in the community after many years of deceiving the youths and the community. No one regards him again as all attention and support has gone to Nnamdi Kanu.

This is what you get when you have deceived the people for long.





Chief abeg cry me a lagoon. 31 Likes

Since he claimed he's a Jew



But still hold a British and Nigerian passport



obamabinladen:

The Efulefu Chief or thief is pained that he has no honour again in the community after many years of deceiving the youths and the community. No one regards him again as all attention and support has gone to Nnamdi Kanu.

This is what you get when you have deceived the people for long.





Chief abeg cry me a lagoon.

laudate:



You forgot to add 'Rabbi' to his list of titles. His devotees have been going to kneel, bow and prostrate before him, in order to get 'blessed.'

Proverbs 26:11

Proverbs 26:11

"As a dog returneth to his vomit, so a fool returneth to his folly".

Kyase:

Nigerians are not ready for breakup, but atleast we should try DOING away with some politician of age 59 and above, i mean all of them. More espcially those grannies.

Bro, when we clamour for youth to take over this country, I bet you that we might find ourselves in more mess than what we currenctly are. Mind you, I am a youth and partly support youth taking over, but before we move to that level, do we really define the kind of youth we want?



Take for instance, lets make take Nairaland forum as instance, some categories of youths we have here are more corrupt than those old thieves, both minded and character, this will give you a clue to the future leaders we are nurturing.



Another example are the present youth in the politics e.g, Dino, Saraki, Gov. Bello etc what future do this country have in such people?

Most people shouting now are only doing this for personal gain.



My conclusion is, If truly We youth are ready to lead this country, we must start from condemning every single corrupt leaders no matter their Party, Religion, Ethnic. It is so annoying seeing youth who can not yet define their future supporting an accused person facing trial. They use us to make their ways to the top and then dump us by the road side, waiting for another 4yrs to be sharing 1k, 2k highest 5k



The major problem buhari have today is doing what no other past president have gut to do, by standing against corruption (though one sided) this makes him gather more enemies even in his own camp. What are our own contribution the fight against corruption? Condemnations. Mind you, If Buhari refused to steal any kobo for all the time he will spend in office none of his children will be poor. What I was expecting is, why cant we allow someone to lay a foundation to fight against corruption and let better person take it up and do it proper latter? All we contribute online is to abuse each other religion,ethnics while those idiots will meet in Abuja and laugh at us.



Did you ever see Yusuf Buhari during his father's campaign? NO, he only came back with him for innaguration while many youths lost their lifes and some wounded during his campaign.



Bro, when we clamour for youth to take over this country, I bet you that we might find ourselves in more mess than what we currenctly are. Mind you, I am a youth and partly support youth taking over, but before we move to that level, do we really define the kind of youth we want?

Take for instance, lets make take Nairaland forum as instance, some categories of youths we have here are more corrupt than those old thieves, both minded and character, this will give you a clue to the future leaders we are nurturing.

Another example are the present youth in the politics e.g, Dino, Saraki, Gov. Bello etc what future do this country have in such people?

Most people shouting now are only doing this for personal gain.

My conclusion is, If truly We youth are ready to lead this country, we must start from condemning every single corrupt leaders no matter their Party, Religion, Ethnic. It is so annoying seeing youth who can not yet define their future supporting an accused person facing trial. They use us to make their ways to the top and then dump us by the road side, waiting for another 4yrs to be sharing 1k, 2k highest 5k

The major problem buhari have today is doing what no other past president have gut to do, by standing against corruption (though one sided) this makes him gather more enemies even in his own camp. What are our own contribution the fight against corruption? Condemnations. Mind you, If Buhari refused to steal any kobo for all the time he will spend in office none of his children will be poor. What I was expecting is, why cant we allow someone to lay a foundation to fight against corruption and let better person take it up and do it proper latter? All we contribute online is to abuse each other religion,ethnics while those idiots will meet in Abuja and laugh at us.

Did you ever see Yusuf Buhari during his father's campaign? NO, he only came back with him for innaguration while many youths lost their lifes and some wounded during his campaign.

We better get it right once and for All

Funny how the so-called youths keep insulting everyone because some criminals who stole what belongs to the present and future are facing trial.

As you have rightly pointed out, the fight against corruption may be one-sided but at least he has set the foundation and he won't be there forever, the next set of leaders can continue. At least no one will chase anyone if stealing never take place

You are one in a million.

Funny how the so-called youths keep insulting everyone because some criminals who stole what belongs to the present and future are facing trial.

As you have rightly pointed out, the fight against corruption may be one-sided but at least he has set the foundation and he won't be there forever, the next set of leaders can continue. At least no one will chase anyone if stealing never take place

Nice one bro.





Is KANU father not the traditional ruler of the community who should talk on behalf of the community?



So ipob came for just one day and you decided to join one Nigeria. But Fulani herdsmen has invaded in the past and you never talked.



Truth is there are people in that village who are jealous that that family produced a STAR like KANU while there own children from the same community are nobody in the society.



Every village have such envious people 8 Likes

Afonja are really funny

they forget namndi kanu father is the KING of isiama afaraukwu ibeku

lol 3 Likes

Lol. After my meeting with my Anambra family here on Nairaland, our brothers from Abia are speaking up.



That's a good one from Abia. Udo. 1 Like

