List Of 10 Biggest Mosques In The World Currently by ThisTrend(f): 1:52pm
The total mosques in the world numbers approximately 1 million. This is because Islam as a religion has spread to many parts of the world. If you calculate the total number of mosques by country, you will see that almost every country in the world has hundreds of beautiful mosques built with exquisite arts and are large in height and space which of course just like the Christians too, have a significant number of beautiful churches in the world also.
This article seeks to outline the top 10 biggest mosques around the world for worship. A mosque is considered a holy religious place by the Muslims where they say prayers to Allah. They also believe in Muhammed, who according to them is thelast prophet. Countries like India, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkey, Iran are just a few places where you can find most of the historical largest mosques in the world.
Below is a List of 10 Biggest Mosques in the World Currently With Pictures
1. Taj-ul-Masajid
Taj-ul-Masajid is located in Bhopal, India and is one of the largest mosque in India and in the world. It was built in 1901. This beautiful mosque in India is seen as the centre of Islamic Studies and is very spacious for up to 300,000 preachers.
2. Masjid al-Haram
This mosque is located in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. This mosque is seen as sacred to the Muslims as it is said to be the holiest and most revered ancient site of Muslim history. Constructed in 638, its building was built with a space for 820,000 worshipers in an expanded area of 356,800 square meters width which makes it one of the biggest mosques in the world currently.
3. Hassan II Mosque
Constructed in 1993, Hassan II Mosque is located in Morocco and is one of the most attractive and biggest mosques in the world. With a space for 105,000 worshipers, this mosque surely lives up to its expectation as one of the world’s largest mosque.
4. Badshahi Mosque
Constructed around the 16th century, historical facts suggest that Badshahi Mosque is one of the oldest mosques in the world located in Lahore, Pakistan. It was even said that it took the engineers then about 15 years to finish the building. It was finally completed in the year 1671 during the reign of the 6th Mughal Emperor, Aurangzeb.
5. Jama Masjid
Just like the Taj-ul-masajid, the Jama Mosque is also located in New Delhi, the capital of India. You might be wondering whether India is a Muslim country. The answer is no, as they are a multi-religious country. Hinduism, Buddhism, Islam, Christianity are the major religions found in India. The Jama Masjid is mostly visited by tourist and muslims as a religious place to perform their holy duties. It was originally constructed in 1656 and can carry about 18 million believers of Islam which makes it one of the biggest mosques in the world today.
6. Faisal Mosque
Faisal Mosque is one of the most beautifulmosque in the world situated at Islamabad in Pakistan and is not just a religious site but a tourist center where thousands of tourists come to view the beauty of this large mosque that has a capacity to contain 17 million worshipers of Islam.
7. Sheikh Zayed Mosque
Another biggest mosque in the world today is Sheikh Zayed Mosque which is located in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirate (UAE). This religious centre is very beautiful and attractive with an area of up to 22000 square meters. Within the spacious premises of this mosque contains a university, religious school and other buildings. It can contain a capacity of about 14 million Muslims.
8. Istiqlal Mosque
This particular mosque is also known as Masjid Istiqlal and it is located in Jakarta, Philippines. It is also among the largest mosques in the world located southeast ofJapan in an area of 95,000 meter square that can contain 9 million preacher.
9. Imam Reza Shrine
This mosque has seven courtyards that can contain twelve million religious persons who come to pray five times every day. It is also one of the biggest mosques around the world with area expanded up to 267,079m2.
10. Al-Masjid al-Nabawi
This is the Mosque of Prophet Mohammed built when he moved to Medina. It has one of the biggest dome in the world with many rooms within its premises. This large mosque can contain 10 million individuals inside it. These are the current biggest mosques we have in the world today and their measurements.
Re: List Of 10 Biggest Mosques In The World Currently by Kingluqman89(m): 4:01pm
Allahu Akbar..... Nice post.
Cant wait to see the 10 biggest in Nigeria,
FTC... I dedicate it to all my muslim brothers and sisters out there.
Lol
Re: List Of 10 Biggest Mosques In The World Currently by Pojomojo: 4:01pm
a counter thread coming right up
Re: List Of 10 Biggest Mosques In The World Currently by etzskillz(m): 4:02pm
alhamdulilai
Re: List Of 10 Biggest Mosques In The World Currently by brandydaniells(m): 4:02pm
what about jeruselem
Re: List Of 10 Biggest Mosques In The World Currently by madridguy(m): 4:03pm
Allah Akbar...
Kingluqman89:
Re: List Of 10 Biggest Mosques In The World Currently by lfleak: 4:03pm
All hamduli lahi!
Re: List Of 10 Biggest Mosques In The World Currently by xclusiveguy4(m): 4:04pm
Allah Akbar
Jazak Allah khairan Op
Re: List Of 10 Biggest Mosques In The World Currently by madridguy(m): 4:04pm
Al-Masjid al-Aqsa
brandydaniells:
Re: List Of 10 Biggest Mosques In The World Currently by bewla(m): 4:04pm
let me book first then comment later
Re: List Of 10 Biggest Mosques In The World Currently by lukaf17(m): 4:06pm
Thanks for this info may Allah bless you
Re: List Of 10 Biggest Mosques In The World Currently by mortaryorsat: 4:06pm
Wao,that's cul,but wait o,no naija mosque neh
Re: List Of 10 Biggest Mosques In The World Currently by AJOBI77(m): 4:06pm
Maa shall ALLAHU
Re: List Of 10 Biggest Mosques In The World Currently by brandydaniells(m): 4:07pm
madridguy:wslm
Re: List Of 10 Biggest Mosques In The World Currently by keyzid: 4:08pm
Beautful
Re: List Of 10 Biggest Mosques In The World Currently by arobest10(m): 4:08pm
Ma sha Allah, i pray to build one of d biggest mosque in my life insah Allah
Re: List Of 10 Biggest Mosques In The World Currently by lfleak: 4:09pm
goldedprince:u will get 0 attention..sorry
Re: List Of 10 Biggest Mosques In The World Currently by ollah1: 4:16pm
While the biggest mosques are located in several countries and not owned by any individual. The biggest churches are owned by Nigerians, some are in Nigeria and some are in construction modes.
Jesus must be a Nigerian
Re: List Of 10 Biggest Mosques In The World Currently by distilledwalex(m): 4:23pm
lfleak:Youve given him one already
Re: List Of 10 Biggest Mosques In The World Currently by lfleak: 4:25pm
distilledwalex:
Re: List Of 10 Biggest Mosques In The World Currently by jamislaw(m): 4:30pm
I pray to visit one of these mosques one day inshaAllah.
Re: List Of 10 Biggest Mosques In The World Currently by horllar007(m): 4:32pm
ALLAH IS THE GREATEST, See Mosque Built In Sizes.
Re: List Of 10 Biggest Mosques In The World Currently by lfleak: 4:35pm
goldedprince:I feel your pain... There is this pill called tetracycline capssule its a great pain reliever...
Re: List Of 10 Biggest Mosques In The World Currently by IshaqAyinde(m): 4:37pm
Allahu Akbar!!!!!!! Allahu Akbar kabira
I wish to pray in Masjid Haram and Mashid l Nabi Madina.
Allah I'm using this opportunity to plead to you, please make it a reality for me and my mom.
Re: List Of 10 Biggest Mosques In The World Currently by goldedprince: 4:37pm
lfleak:na, it is not a pain killer, it is an antibiotic. in the country where i am now. i cant just take it anyhow. maybe if i pour pork blood in a mosque, they might allow e buy it. Bleep allah
Re: List Of 10 Biggest Mosques In The World Currently by Kamelot77(m): 4:38pm
NYC one, bt masjid harm is d biggest mosque in d world.
Re: List Of 10 Biggest Mosques In The World Currently by Adetutu300(f): 4:38pm
Masha Allah, so beautiful.
Re: List Of 10 Biggest Mosques In The World Currently by lfleak: 4:40pm
goldedprince:go home, you're drunk!
Re: List Of 10 Biggest Mosques In The World Currently by factwriter(m): 4:40pm
[quote author=ollah1 post=57991243]While the biggest mosques are located in several countries and not owned by any individual. The biggest churches are owned by Nigerians, some are in Nigeria and some are in construction modes.
Jesus is a prophet of God.
While Nigerian's (like any other human race) are God's creation, it is derogatory to refer to JESUS as a Nigerian.
JESUS has no human father, he was conceived through the will of the supreme almighty God. His entire life is exemplary. He was created holy by God.
Please don't derogate him, especially if you are a Muslim. The consequences before God is high.
I am a Muslim and I accept JESUS as a prophet of God.
Bless you
