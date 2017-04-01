Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Islam for Muslims / List Of 10 Biggest Mosques In The World Currently (11070 Views)

This article seeks to outline the top 10 biggest mosques around the world for worship. A mosque is considered a holy religious place by the Muslims where they say prayers to Allah. They also believe in Muhammed, who according to them is thelast prophet. Countries like India, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkey, Iran are just a few places where you can find most of the historical largest mosques in the world.



Below is a List of 10 Biggest Mosques in the World Currently With Pictures



1. Taj-ul-Masajid



Taj-ul-Masajid is located in Bhopal, India and is one of the largest mosque in India and in the world. It was built in 1901. This beautiful mosque in India is seen as the centre of Islamic Studies and is very spacious for up to 300,000 preachers.



2. Masjid al-Haram



This mosque is located in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. This mosque is seen as sacred to the Muslims as it is said to be the holiest and most revered ancient site of Muslim history. Constructed in 638, its building was built with a space for 820,000 worshipers in an expanded area of 356,800 square meters width which makes it one of the biggest mosques in the world currently.



3. Hassan II Mosque



Constructed in 1993, Hassan II Mosque is located in Morocco and is one of the most attractive and biggest mosques in the world. With a space for 105,000 worshipers, this mosque surely lives up to its expectation as one of the world’s largest mosque.



4. Badshahi Mosque



Constructed around the 16th century, historical facts suggest that Badshahi Mosque is one of the oldest mosques in the world located in Lahore, Pakistan. It was even said that it took the engineers then about 15 years to finish the building. It was finally completed in the year 1671 during the reign of the 6th Mughal Emperor, Aurangzeb.



5. Jama Masjid



Just like the Taj-ul-masajid, the Jama Mosque is also located in New Delhi, the capital of India. You might be wondering whether India is a Muslim country. The answer is no, as they are a multi-religious country. Hinduism, Buddhism, Islam, Christianity are the major religions found in India. The Jama Masjid is mostly visited by tourist and muslims as a religious place to perform their holy duties. It was originally constructed in 1656 and can carry about 18 million believers of Islam which makes it one of the biggest mosques in the world today.



6. Faisal Mosque



Faisal Mosque is one of the most beautifulmosque in the world situated at Islamabad in Pakistan and is not just a religious site but a tourist center where thousands of tourists come to view the beauty of this large mosque that has a capacity to contain 17 million worshipers of Islam.



7. Sheikh Zayed Mosque



Another biggest mosque in the world today is Sheikh Zayed Mosque which is located in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirate (UAE). This religious centre is very beautiful and attractive with an area of up to 22000 square meters. Within the spacious premises of this mosque contains a university, religious school and other buildings. It can contain a capacity of about 14 million Muslims.



8. Istiqlal Mosque



This particular mosque is also known as Masjid Istiqlal and it is located in Jakarta, Philippines. It is also among the largest mosques in the world located southeast ofJapan in an area of 95,000 meter square that can contain 9 million preacher.



9. Imam Reza Shrine



This mosque has seven courtyards that can contain twelve million religious persons who come to pray five times every day. It is also one of the biggest mosques around the world with area expanded up to 267,079m2.



10. Al-Masjid al-Nabawi



This is the Mosque of Prophet Mohammed built when he moved to Medina. It has one of the biggest dome in the world with many rooms within its premises. This large mosque can contain 10 million individuals inside it. These are the current biggest mosques we have in the world today and their measurements.



Allahu Akbar..... Nice post.

Cant wait to see the 10 biggest in Nigeria,

FTC... I dedicate it to all my muslim brothers and sisters out there.

Lol 25 Likes

a counter thread coming right up 4 Likes

alhamdulilai

what about jeruselem what about jeruselem 2 Likes





Kingluqman89:

Allahu Akbar..... Nice post.

Cant wait to see the 10 biggest in Nigeria, Allah Akbar... 1 Like

All hamduli lahi!

Allah Akbar

Jazak Allah khairan Op





brandydaniells:

what about jeruselem Al-Masjid al-Aqsa 1 Like

let me book first then comment later

Thanks for this info may Allah bless you



Maa shall ALLAHU

madridguy:

Al-Masjid al-Aqsa



wslm wslm

Beautful

Ma sha Allah, i pray to build one of d biggest mosque in my life insah Allah 2 Likes

goldedprince:

Bleep allah. Bleep all moslems, Bleep all suicide bombers u will get 0 attention..sorry u will get 0 attention..sorry 5 Likes 2 Shares

While the biggest mosques are located in several countries and not owned by any individual. The biggest churches are owned by Nigerians, some are in Nigeria and some are in construction modes.







Jesus must be a Nigerian 2 Likes

lfleak:

u will get 0 attention..sorry Youve given him one already Youve given him one already 4 Likes

distilledwalex:



Youve given him one already

I pray to visit one of these mosques one day inshaAllah. 1 Like

ALLAH IS THE GREATEST, See Mosque Built In Sizes. 3 Likes

goldedprince:



omg, Bleep your father and Bleep your allah. did i tell you i need attention from usles mohamed folllowers called moslems.

why will you give me attention hen you clearly know i aint reather to bomb myself I feel your pain... There is this pill called tetracycline capssule its a great pain reliever... I feel your pain... There is this pill called tetracycline capssule its a great pain reliever... 1 Like

Allahu Akbar!!!!!!! Allahu Akbar kabira



I wish to pray in Masjid Haram and Mashid l Nabi Madina.



Allah I'm using this opportunity to plead to you, please make it a reality for me and my mom.

lfleak:

I feel your pain... There is this pill called tetracycline capssule its a great pain reliever... na, it is not a pain killer, it is an antibiotic. in the country where i am now. i cant just take it anyhow. maybe if i pour pork blood in a mosque, they might allow e buy it. Bleep allah na, it is not a pain killer, it is an antibiotic. in the country where i am now. i cant just take it anyhow. maybe if i pour pork blood in a mosque, they might allow e buy it. Bleep allah

NYC one, bt masjid harm is d biggest mosque in d world.

Masha Allah, so beautiful.

goldedprince:



na, it is not a pain killer, it is an antibiotic. in the country where i am now. i cant just take it anyhow. maybe if i pour pork blood in a mosque, they might allow e buy it. Bleep allah go home, you're drunk! go home, you're drunk!