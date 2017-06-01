₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,831,444 members, 3,628,120 topics. Date: Friday, 30 June 2017 at 06:24 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / How Animals Are Killed And Processed In A Slaughter House In Edo. Photos (12776 Views)
Python Killed And Eaten In Okumagba, Warri (Photos) / The Crocodile My Mechanic Killed And Ate This Morning / Nigerian Customs Destroy N11.5m Worth Of Frozen Products In Edo (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|How Animals Are Killed And Processed In A Slaughter House In Edo. Photos by Angelanest: 2:47pm
A concerned Nigerian man has raised an alarm following how animals are being killed and processed in slaughter house (s)/Abattoir in Edo state. According to an online report, the animals including endangered species are killed in the abattoir and are washed in a gutter and environment filled with dirty water before they are sliced and sold to customers. See photos below;
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/see-animals-killed-processed-slaughter-house-edo-photos.html
1 Share
|Re: How Animals Are Killed And Processed In A Slaughter House In Edo. Photos by Angelanest: 2:48pm
see more >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/see-animals-killed-processed-slaughter-house-edo-photos.html
|Re: How Animals Are Killed And Processed In A Slaughter House In Edo. Photos by Angelanest: 2:49pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: How Animals Are Killed And Processed In A Slaughter House In Edo. Photos by Caustics: 2:51pm
this guy looks like he will do something violent to the op
17 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: How Animals Are Killed And Processed In A Slaughter House In Edo. Photos by Prec1ous(m): 2:51pm
Holy poo
This is hazardous!
MORE ARTICLES FROM THE SAME AUTHOR
- 7 Critical Signs you are depressed and you do not even know it
- 5 Deadly Mistakes Every Undergraduate Make Unknowingly
- Secrets Every Successful And Great Individual Will Never Tell You
- Are you still Waiting for a Job? Why not try these instead to Progress!
|Re: How Animals Are Killed And Processed In A Slaughter House In Edo. Photos by Daniyemi: 2:53pm
WTF!! Why always Edo? #spits.
6 Likes
|Re: How Animals Are Killed And Processed In A Slaughter House In Edo. Photos by Henrypraise: 2:57pm
our Nigerian hospitals are worse dan dis abattoir...
12 Likes
|Re: How Animals Are Killed And Processed In A Slaughter House In Edo. Photos by Qudbell(m): 2:58pm
you are what you eat.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: How Animals Are Killed And Processed In A Slaughter House In Edo. Photos by Qudbell(m): 2:59pm
Henrypraise:hun! muleeee!
2 Likes
|Re: How Animals Are Killed And Processed In A Slaughter House In Edo. Photos by alcmene: 3:13pm
Thank God they are not part of Biafra republic....
They inherited dirtiness from their neighbor(afonjas)
Yeye dey smell like Ooni's crown
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: How Animals Are Killed And Processed In A Slaughter House In Edo. Photos by BUSHHUNTER(m): 5:06pm
I don't give a sh!t how the meat is been processed
Put the forking meat down and let me feast on it!
1 Like
|Re: How Animals Are Killed And Processed In A Slaughter House In Edo. Photos by Jetleeee: 5:07pm
alcmene:
Says the one from the tiny, landlocked, erosion-ridden, unproductive potor republic.
Home of the world famous Ogbete market.
Home of the world famous Aba and Hoenitsha shitholes.
Speaking of crowns, do y'all even have anything over there other than Man Utd head warmers? Serious question
People from rich cultures are throwing shots, potor people that use money to buy titles too are raising their hands.
Roll back into that mud. Potor boy!
48 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: How Animals Are Killed And Processed In A Slaughter House In Edo. Photos by Crauxx(m): 5:07pm
Once the meat is cooked, the boiling water should destroy all organisms in the meat.
No cause for alarm
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Animals Are Killed And Processed In A Slaughter House In Edo. Photos by Jaytecq(m): 5:07pm
oh... you expect the environment to be like white House?
1 Like
|Re: How Animals Are Killed And Processed In A Slaughter House In Edo. Photos by jashar(f): 5:08pm
do we even have health inspectors in this country sef?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: How Animals Are Killed And Processed In A Slaughter House In Edo. Photos by idee91: 5:08pm
Yuk
|Re: How Animals Are Killed And Processed In A Slaughter House In Edo. Photos by Israeljones(m): 5:08pm
University of ekwensu!!
Inside gutter dem dey wash meat wey i dey chop?
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: How Animals Are Killed And Processed In A Slaughter House In Edo. Photos by klassykute(m): 5:08pm
Na fed govt wan give em borehole? Abi
1 Like
|Re: How Animals Are Killed And Processed In A Slaughter House In Edo. Photos by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 5:08pm
Fedral government una dae try oh! Even ordinary clean water u can't distribute but this is my promise 4 u guys
2 Likes
|Re: How Animals Are Killed And Processed In A Slaughter House In Edo. Photos by Truth707: 5:08pm
alcmene:.
Are you mentally stable? Calling Ooni's crown dirty? I am sorry for you
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How Animals Are Killed And Processed In A Slaughter House In Edo. Photos by salbis(m): 5:08pm
nyama, nyama everywhere.
|Re: How Animals Are Killed And Processed In A Slaughter House In Edo. Photos by kunlesufyan(m): 5:09pm
I thought there was supposed to be a regulatory body that inspects the Daily activities in an abattoir, what do I know. Nothing really works in Nigeria.
2 Likes
|Re: How Animals Are Killed And Processed In A Slaughter House In Edo. Photos by Evaberry(f): 5:09pm
....
the saddest thing about this is that even after viewing this pics and commenting foolish nairalanders will still go Nd buy meat
Nigerians are dirty people who have zero care about their environments and how their foods are prepared
they will see iya basira cooking a place filled with poo and refuge dump but will still run there to buy food
|Re: How Animals Are Killed And Processed In A Slaughter House In Edo. Photos by ipobarecriminals: 5:09pm
see them shouting holy poo as if dey'll not chop am when they go party..Come again, these people dey travel go abroad ooo and thry see their abattoirs there.Why not do build the same here?
|Re: How Animals Are Killed And Processed In A Slaughter House In Edo. Photos by amakufrancis(m): 5:10pm
smh
|Re: How Animals Are Killed And Processed In A Slaughter House In Edo. Photos by sonofLuci(m): 5:10pm
good thing I only buy chicken. And only from shop rite. Or if not shop rite I buy live chicken.
|Re: How Animals Are Killed And Processed In A Slaughter House In Edo. Photos by SeniorZato(m): 5:10pm
So disgusting. Am not going to eat anything meat for the next two weeks
|Re: How Animals Are Killed And Processed In A Slaughter House In Edo. Photos by rofanx13: 5:11pm
Until we take environmental education serious, we wil continue to see more of this.
|Re: How Animals Are Killed And Processed In A Slaughter House In Edo. Photos by AhluSunnah(m): 5:11pm
As if we wont wash the meat and cook before we eat... tsw
1 Like
|Re: How Animals Are Killed And Processed In A Slaughter House In Edo. Photos by erico2k2(m): 5:11pm
Angelanest:una don see
|Re: How Animals Are Killed And Processed In A Slaughter House In Edo. Photos by three: 5:11pm
Similar to Oko Oba Lagos
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: How Animals Are Killed And Processed In A Slaughter House In Edo. Photos by klassykute(m): 5:11pm
alcmene:do u knw wat happened wen oba of Lagos disrespected oni of ife.lol na d same fire nia wan born for ur head soon
4 Likes 1 Share
Do People Still Eat Three Square Meals Daily In Nigeria? / How To Prepare Fried Rice And Igbo Palm Fruit Stew / Table Etiquette- For Lefthanded People
Viewing this topic: zuby4real10(m), Goldenboy007(m), Ambrosex(m), Stanleyifio(m), kamantan(m), Nempi(m), uwajeh(m), CirocBoi(m), netjoe, bamo1122(m), Pillars1(m), OPA6IX(m), peripepe(m), foyeks2001(f), Esmith12(m), Adoghame22, tiso222(m), Bodkem(m), Lustig(m), obinnho10, Notatribalist(m), dapotanye(m), Hyinkar97(m), obiksam(m), mellinjaga, breezy119, HSC(f), sperony(m), anochuks08(m), OjayDavido(m), Alum34, bentopsy, VajanahDischaj(f), Sansa143(f), Namzy(m), kenny5811, Gbadegesin19(m), Dan777, Passy089(m), K0y3, kollysnipe(m), hrykanu231(m), telim, martha89, Renegadefrank(m), evenlife08, Vicintonsh(m), sarutobie(m), Israelsanni(m), austanoy2k, Freeman50(m), ipobbigot7, Dubembiafra, dux14, skimmy005, Mcreloaded(m), doyinbaby(f), Flamezreal(m), uist, binajiya(m), kelsgal(f), bizguru000, aries26(m), olayinka807, kzubyar, Kelvinasluv, xavier0327(f), chrisnando, oz4real83(m), opestein, kashala90(m), lilkidofficial and 108 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26