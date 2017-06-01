Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / How Animals Are Killed And Processed In A Slaughter House In Edo. Photos (12776 Views)

Source; A concerned Nigerian man has raised an alarm following how animals are being killed and processed in slaughter house (s)/Abattoir in Edo state. According to an online report, the animals including endangered species are killed in the abattoir and are washed in a gutter and environment filled with dirty water before they are sliced and sold to customers. See photos below;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/see-animals-killed-processed-slaughter-house-edo-photos.html 1 Share

this guy looks like he will do something violent to the op 17 Likes 3 Shares

WTF!! Why always Edo? #spits. 6 Likes

our Nigerian hospitals are worse dan dis abattoir... 12 Likes

you are what you eat. 1 Like 1 Share

our Nigerian hospitals are worse dan dis abattoir... hun! muleeee! hun! muleeee! 2 Likes

Thank God they are not part of Biafra republic....

They inherited dirtiness from their neighbor(afonjas)

Yeye dey smell like Ooni's crown 20 Likes 2 Shares

I don't give a sh!t how the meat is been processed









Put the forking meat down and let me feast on it! 1 Like

Thank God they are not part of Biafra republic....



They inherited dirtiness from their neighbor(afonjas)



Yeye dey smell like Ooni's crown

Says the one from the tiny, landlocked, erosion-ridden, unproductive potor republic.



Home of the world famous Ogbete market.



Home of the world famous Aba and Hoenitsha shitholes.



Speaking of crowns, do y'all even have anything over there other than Man Utd head warmers? Serious question



People from rich cultures are throwing shots, potor people that use money to buy titles too are raising their hands.



Roll back into that mud. Potor boy!



Says the one from the tiny, landlocked, erosion-ridden, unproductive potor republic.Home of the world famous Ogbete market.Home of the world famous Aba and Hoenitsha shitholes.Speaking of crowns, do y'all even have anything over there other than Man Utd head warmers?People from rich cultures are throwing shots, potor people that use money to buy titles too are raising their hands.Roll back into that mud. Potor boy! 48 Likes 6 Shares

Once the meat is cooked, the boiling water should destroy all organisms in the meat.

No cause for alarm 5 Likes 1 Share

oh... you expect the environment to be like white House? 1 Like

do we even have health inspectors in this country sef? 1 Like 1 Share

Yuk



Inside gutter dem dey wash meat wey i dey chop? University of ekwensu!!Inside gutter dem dey wash meat wey i dey chop? 17 Likes 2 Shares

Na fed govt wan give em borehole? Abi 1 Like

Fedral government una dae try oh! Even ordinary clean water u can't distribute but this is my promise 4 u guys 2 Likes

Thank God they are not part of Biafra republic....



They inherited dirtiness from their neighbor(afonjas)



Yeye dey smell like Ooni's crown .



Are you mentally stable? Calling Ooni's crown dirty? I am sorry for you Are you mentally stable? Calling Ooni's crown dirty? I am sorry for you 8 Likes 1 Share

nyama, nyama everywhere.

I thought there was supposed to be a regulatory body that inspects the Daily activities in an abattoir, what do I know. Nothing really works in Nigeria. 2 Likes

the saddest thing about this is that even after viewing this pics and commenting foolish nairalanders will still go Nd buy meat



Nigerians are dirty people who have zero care about their environments and how their foods are prepared



they will see iya basira cooking a place filled with poo and refuge dump but will still run there to buy food

see them shouting holy poo as if dey'll not chop am when they go party..Come again, these people dey travel go abroad ooo and thry see their abattoirs there.Why not do build the same here? see them shouting holy poo as if dey'll not chop am when they go party..Come again, these people dey travel go abroad ooo and thry see their abattoirs there.Why not do build the same here?

smh





good thing I only buy chicken. And only from shop rite. Or if not shop rite I buy live chicken.

So disgusting. Am not going to eat anything meat for the next two weeks

Until we take environmental education serious, we wil continue to see more of this.

As if we wont wash the meat and cook before we eat... tsw 1 Like

A concerned Nigerian man has raised an alarm following how animals are being killed and processed in slaughter house (s)/Abattoir in Edo state. According to an online report, the animals including endangered species are killed in the abattoir and are washed in a gutter and environment filled with dirty water before they are sliced and sold to customers. See photos below;



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/see-animals-killed-processed-slaughter-house-edo-photos.html una don see una don see

Similar to Oko Oba Lagos



