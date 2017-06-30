Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / “Biafrans Are So Dumb": Kemi Olunloyo Blows Hot (7958 Views)

Kemi who was released Last month from Port Harcourt prison after spending 81 days in detention.



Recall that the daughter of former governor of Oyo State, Victor Omololu Olunloyo, was remanded in prison for purportedly publishing materials believed to have defamed an influential cleric, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, of the Salvation Ministries in Port Harcourt.



She took it to her social media pages to blast Biafrans and their leader, Nnamdi Kanu. According to her, what happened in July 1966 is not something anyone will pray for to happen again.





See below:





Well,, she has got a point...but she's got to be careful cus Biafrans are time bombs. 24 Likes

Shut up!. A decayed idiot that has no family or relative. If you had advised yourself you wouldn't have bn raped in prison for many months. You are as useless as Buhari. Compound idiot. 42 Likes 1 Share

Bold like late Fela. 8 Likes

typical of an Afonja idiot 44 Likes 1 Share

Shut up!. A decayed idiot that has no family or relative. If you had advised yourself you wouldn't have bn raped in prison for many months. You are as useless as Buhari. Compound idiot. I hate being tribalism but you make it seem like Ibos are professionals in kidnapping and brutality. 24 Likes 1 Share

Just waiting for the day Nnamdi Kanu will drop the bomb with his mouth....

The only sensible thing this govt has done is releasing that time bomb to the public...

i hope and pray his followers would have the mind to bear the consequences and shame that follows...



and for aunty Kemi i wont be surprise tomorrow if she comes back to support these biafrats,,she is the most unstable woman i have ever known REASON I 4 Likes 1 Share

Don't you just admire the sheer determination of Aunty Kemi to always be entangled in controversies. You were 2years old and you can still give us detailed accounts of the events & you being so dumb to tell us that FFK is a cynic. Yes, we know both he & Fayose are, but FFK is supporting Biafra because he is in the opposition contrary to what you think. 10 Likes

I hate being tribalism but you make it seem like Ibos are professionals in kidnapping and brutality. 32 Likes

It would be very dumb sha to support a man who believes that PEJ would have been a better president than GEJ. 10 Likes

[quote author=obamabinladen post=57989509][/quote] LOL. He meant "I hate being TRIBALISTIC"

Let's begin from here...

Can any IPOP member willingly donate 10million Naira to finance the realization of Biafra? 2 Likes

You are right my Sister, but saying it in a closet is not a good idea I think you should come down to Onitsha main market and say it out. You will be fully rewarded 3 Likes

Controversial US trained, Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo.



Kemi who was released Last month from Port Harcourt prison after spending 81 days in detention...





Guess who's back! Guess who's back!

Ipob is far better that the fulani herbsmen and terrorism 1 Like

Oh... Igbo Jews will cry after reading this.. Oh, this gonna hurt them so bad. 3 Likes

Many will never learn from mistakes...Don't talk everything u see and don't see everything u talk! 2 Likes 1 Share

chai ... dis woman take style yab her people towards the end. 1 Like

Nice one Kemi.





Our Prisons have a way of resetting brains.





*read before you comment dummies. 3 Likes

This woman and controversy....why she talk now?

Aunty ipobians are like boko haram members, very unstable fanatics, be very careful since you live in areas easily accessible by them 3 Likes

" If Igbos leave, the economy of SW will collapse"

Kemi: 2017.



In other words, she's desperately begging for unity because, she knows what befall them after Igbos must have gone.

Afonjas are terrible. 4 Likes 1 Share

Well, that doesn't seem to be news. Its just a statment of known and proven fact.









The news is that it took Kemi two months in prison to realise that. Maybe FFK and Reno Omokri too should try that prison. 1 Like

