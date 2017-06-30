₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,831,443 members, 3,628,118 topics. Date: Friday, 30 June 2017 at 06:24 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / “Biafrans Are So Dumb": Kemi Olunloyo Blows Hot (7958 Views)
Nigerians React To Kemi Olunloyo Appearing In Court In Prison Uniform / Kemi Olunloyo Sent To Port-Harcourt Prison For 'Defaming' Pastor David Ibiyeomie / Kemi Olunloyo: "Jide Kosoko Should Be Investigated For Ritualism & Occultism" (1) (2) (3) (4)
|“Biafrans Are So Dumb": Kemi Olunloyo Blows Hot by tosin400: 2:49pm
Controversial US trained, Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo.
Kemi who was released Last month from Port Harcourt prison after spending 81 days in detention.
Recall that the daughter of former governor of Oyo State, Victor Omololu Olunloyo, was remanded in prison for purportedly publishing materials believed to have defamed an influential cleric, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, of the Salvation Ministries in Port Harcourt.
She took it to her social media pages to blast Biafrans and their leader, Nnamdi Kanu. According to her, what happened in July 1966 is not something anyone will pray for to happen again.
See below:
Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/06/30/biafrans-are-so-dumb-controversial-nigerian-journalist-kemi-olunloyo-blows-hot/
3 Likes
|Re: “Biafrans Are So Dumb": Kemi Olunloyo Blows Hot by Papiikush: 2:50pm
Well,, she has got a point...but she's got to be careful cus Biafrans are time bombs.
24 Likes
|Re: “Biafrans Are So Dumb": Kemi Olunloyo Blows Hot by obamabinladen(m): 2:56pm
Shut up!. A decayed idiot that has no family or relative. If you had advised yourself you wouldn't have bn raped in prison for many months. You are as useless as Buhari. Compound idiot.
42 Likes 1 Share
|Re: “Biafrans Are So Dumb": Kemi Olunloyo Blows Hot by Femidigirits: 2:57pm
This woman is a spirit if she said that.
Bold like late Fela.
8 Likes
|Re: “Biafrans Are So Dumb": Kemi Olunloyo Blows Hot by kocvalour(m): 3:00pm
dumb fool...
typical of an Afonja idiot
44 Likes 1 Share
|Re: “Biafrans Are So Dumb": Kemi Olunloyo Blows Hot by wilybebsy(m): 3:01pm
Well said
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: “Biafrans Are So Dumb": Kemi Olunloyo Blows Hot by Tahrah(f): 3:05pm
4 Likes
|Re: “Biafrans Are So Dumb": Kemi Olunloyo Blows Hot by Papiikush: 3:10pm
obamabinladen:I hate being tribalism but you make it seem like Ibos are professionals in kidnapping and brutality.
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: “Biafrans Are So Dumb": Kemi Olunloyo Blows Hot by Israeljones(m): 3:11pm
Just waiting for the day Nnamdi Kanu will drop the bomb with his mouth....
The only sensible thing this govt has done is releasing that time bomb to the public...
i hope and pray his followers would have the mind to bear the consequences and shame that follows...
and for aunty Kemi i wont be surprise tomorrow if she comes back to support these biafrats,,she is the most unstable woman i have ever known REASON I
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: “Biafrans Are So Dumb": Kemi Olunloyo Blows Hot by Ehiscotch(m): 3:12pm
Don't you just admire the sheer determination of Aunty Kemi to always be entangled in controversies. You were 2years old and you can still give us detailed accounts of the events & you being so dumb to tell us that FFK is a cynic. Yes, we know both he & Fayose are, but FFK is supporting Biafra because he is in the opposition contrary to what you think.
10 Likes
|Re: “Biafrans Are So Dumb": Kemi Olunloyo Blows Hot by Evablizin(f): 3:12pm
Hm ok
|Re: “Biafrans Are So Dumb": Kemi Olunloyo Blows Hot by obamabinladen(m): 3:15pm
Papiikush:
32 Likes
|Re: “Biafrans Are So Dumb": Kemi Olunloyo Blows Hot by Ehiscotch(m): 3:22pm
It would be very dumb sha to support a man who believes that PEJ would have been a better president than GEJ.
10 Likes
|Re: “Biafrans Are So Dumb": Kemi Olunloyo Blows Hot by Ehiscotch(m): 3:24pm
[quote author=obamabinladen post=57989509][/quote] LOL. He meant "I hate being TRIBALISTIC"
|Re: “Biafrans Are So Dumb": Kemi Olunloyo Blows Hot by Evaberry(f): 5:04pm
...
|Re: “Biafrans Are So Dumb": Kemi Olunloyo Blows Hot by Olasco93: 5:04pm
Let's begin from here...
Can any IPOP member willingly donate 10million Naira to finance the realization of Biafra?
2 Likes
|Re: “Biafrans Are So Dumb": Kemi Olunloyo Blows Hot by oheni(f): 5:05pm
You are right my Sister, but saying it in a closet is not a good idea I think you should come down to Onitsha main market and say it out. You will be fully rewarded
3 Likes
|Re: “Biafrans Are So Dumb": Kemi Olunloyo Blows Hot by brainpulse: 5:05pm
This one thick o
1 Like
|Re: “Biafrans Are So Dumb": Kemi Olunloyo Blows Hot by alignacademy(m): 5:07pm
tosin400:
Guess who's back!
|Re: “Biafrans Are So Dumb": Kemi Olunloyo Blows Hot by KKKWHITE(m): 5:08pm
Ipob is far better that the fulani herbsmen and terrorism
1 Like
|Re: “Biafrans Are So Dumb": Kemi Olunloyo Blows Hot by akthedream(m): 5:08pm
Oh... Igbo Jews will cry after reading this.. Oh, this gonna hurt them so bad.
3 Likes
|Re: “Biafrans Are So Dumb": Kemi Olunloyo Blows Hot by Innobee99(m): 5:09pm
Many will never learn from mistakes...Don't talk everything u see and don't see everything u talk!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: “Biafrans Are So Dumb": Kemi Olunloyo Blows Hot by hucienda: 5:09pm
chai ... dis woman take style yab her people towards the end.
1 Like
|Re: “Biafrans Are So Dumb": Kemi Olunloyo Blows Hot by AntiWailer: 5:09pm
Nice one Kemi.
Our Prisons have a way of resetting brains.
*read before you comment dummies.
3 Likes
|Re: “Biafrans Are So Dumb": Kemi Olunloyo Blows Hot by Allylic(f): 5:10pm
This woman and controversy....why she talk now?
|Re: “Biafrans Are So Dumb": Kemi Olunloyo Blows Hot by Jiang(m): 5:10pm
Aunty ipobians are like boko haram members, very unstable fanatics, be very careful since you live in areas easily accessible by them
3 Likes
|Re: “Biafrans Are So Dumb": Kemi Olunloyo Blows Hot by nonut: 5:10pm
Attention seeker
|Re: “Biafrans Are So Dumb": Kemi Olunloyo Blows Hot by ESDKING: 5:10pm
" If Igbos leave, the economy of SW will collapse"
Kemi: 2017.
In other words, she's desperately begging for unity because, she knows what befall them after Igbos must have gone.
Afonjas are terrible.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: “Biafrans Are So Dumb": Kemi Olunloyo Blows Hot by jomoh: 5:10pm
Well, that doesn't seem to be news. Its just a statment of known and proven fact.
The news is that it took Kemi two months in prison to realise that. Maybe FFK and Reno Omokri too should try that prison.
1 Like
|Re: “Biafrans Are So Dumb": Kemi Olunloyo Blows Hot by pazienza(m): 5:10pm
And this made FP because?
|Re: “Biafrans Are So Dumb": Kemi Olunloyo Blows Hot by maxiuc(m): 5:11pm
Umu Chineke eeeeee
Does her suggestion and inputs matter
Is Omotola Ekeinde Really Beautiful? / Photo Of The Lady That Was Mistaken For Mammy Water In Church / Olisa Publicly Apologizes For Beating Up His Colleague
Viewing this topic: lalo128, dclone, FrancisDiote(m), yoho66, hok4u(m), Willzkid(m), steryj, akinboluwarin(m), Highbhee(m), Toc9ja(m), basty, Sphinx02(m), Darksider131, SirChime(m), brosammy(m), successgroup(m), jegusj(m), careertalks, Sagay212, Baroba(m), equity1, morscino, dagreatxt(m), Jiang(m), tunderay(m), Chommieblaq(f), Papichulo8888(m), Okpabana, Chidizman(m), Missy00, ObaKlaz(m), vital, Macqlina1, bionixs, Sexytemi(f), ujukas(f), AngryArmani, bless01, wilsonlexis, Westlord007, Portgas, honestivo(m), anastaciam, Harrisee(m), nzgal, shefflaw(m), code9(m), GameGod(m), temmysammy, Vetsolo(m), hopefulLandlord, eedreez505(m), RisingSun1, chomaloo(m), ikennaf1(m), kimond101, talk2odim(m), n1ky(f), eusuph99(m), djacob(m), pixarela25, laglo, greenpasture(m), white12k, myk009, hitman2911, paulworld, edochie12, oheni(f), sukkot, Sezioha(m), Oxenomy and 89 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9