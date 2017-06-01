Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Bidemi Babafemi Ojudu Graduates With First Class From The UK (Photos) (11926 Views)

The distinguished senator is currently the Special Adviser to president Muhammed Buhari on Politics and a gubernatorial candidate for Ekiti State. Congratulations to the young chap.



Congratulations are in order for Bidemi, the 20-year-old son of Senator Babafemi Ojudu who recently graduated with First Class Honors in Account and Finance from Durham University UK. The University is A world top 100 University and coming out in First Class puts Bidemi in the group of the best scholars. The distinguished senator is currently the Special Adviser to president Muhammed Buhari on Politics and a gubernatorial candidate for Ekiti State.

Why exactly did we even vote Buhari because I dnt see a single difference between him and past leaders 27 Likes

Why exactly did you vote Buhari not we,

hope all those BMC staff, there children are schooling in abroad too. 20 Likes

And sarrki they lautech 39 Likes 1 Share

Ok Its called MAI CHANJI



Its called MAI CHANJI

Why exactly did we even vote Buhari because I dnt see a single difference between him and past leaders There is a difference between them.



There is a difference between them. Just that the difference between them is similar!

And sarrki they lautech



Wow congrats,omoh this boy too like licki licki see as he bring out his tongue kai anyways good Naija citizens still making Nigeria proud home and abroad

And sarrki they lautech







Come if somebody commit suicide I will personally hold u responsible...





Come if somebody commit suicide I will personally hold u responsible... What a TKO

All the children of politicians seem to study abroad, definetely a class system is already in place in this country.



By the way, a big congrats to the young man for his First Class degree... 5 Likes

Time to come back home and keep an eye on daddy's cash! 1 Like

Congrats.



But your father has wrecked much havoc on Nigeria and Nigerians through his stubbornness, greed for power. 1 Like

did you wet yourself?





May that certificate be worthless in his hands,

May Ojudu's gubernatorial ambition plunge him into unrecoverable debts,

Infact I pray their plane crashes on their way back to Nigeria.



These are the fools that are milking Nigeria dry.



20year old is a first-class UK graduate.



When the average 20year old in Nigeria is still attending JAMB extra mural lessons or riding Keke NAPEP. Not because they don't want to go to school, but because their parent's salaries are not regular enough to even feed them let alone train them.



Enough of this trash, where we celebrate leaders who have looted the country dry and living the best lives when the average man can't even dream of it.

A revolution should take place.

May that certificate be worthless in his hands, May Ojudu's gubernatorial ambition plunge him into unrecoverable debts, Infact I pray their plane crashes on their way back to Nigeria. These are the fools that are milking Nigeria dry. 20year old is a first-class UK graduate. When the average 20year old in Nigeria is still attending JAMB extra mural lessons or riding Keke NAPEP. Not because they don't want to go to school, but because their parent's salaries are not regular enough to even feed them let alone train them. Enough of this trash, where we celebrate leaders who have looted the country dry and living the best lives when the average man can't even dream of it. A revolution should take place. This slate of injustice and partial wealth should be wiped clean.

Congrats Bidemi, it's not an easy feat at all. 2 Likes

If everybody dae complain about buhari



Who vote d guy 2 Likes

There is God oooo

Why exactly do they flaunt this rubbish? Top govt officials' children graduating with first class abroad really shouldn't be something to be proud about. It's such an irony that they post pictures of such a monumental shame on social media.



What's wrong with letting their children school here? These are government officials and ambassadors of the country. These are supposed to be the ones encouraging the citizens to get their children schooling here. It's a shame.



Until their children can graduate with well deserved First class or even 2:1 in UNILAG, UI, Nsuka and the likes, there isn't anything to celebrate. 6 Likes

Well congrats to him

There is a difference between them.



LOL. That was genius play with words. Nice. The difference are similar which means they are similar. Abeg go join basket mouth for stage.

Where is the evidence, show me his certificate n no pinshure





First ko last ni





Op op ooooop 2 Likes

Politicians often ridicule Nigerians just because a common Nigerian cannot stand up to speak for himself.

I have personally commit such error before and I made up my mind that no-one will ever ridicule me anymore. But that doesn't mean because my father is not a politician I can't have such education too, I just have to work for it.



Some people here are vexed. you better stop hating and work harder. unfortunately, you are feeling depressed or oppressed.

you better wake up and stir your paddle harder..



Positive Mindset Always.

big ups

Congrats