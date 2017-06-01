₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,831,475 members, 3,628,267 topics. Date: Friday, 30 June 2017 at 07:55 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Bidemi Babafemi Ojudu Graduates With First Class From The UK (Photos) (11926 Views)
"Basket Of Tomatoes Is N25k In Lagos" - Moremi Ojudu, Daughter Of Buhari's Aide / Farmer Gives Moremi Ojudu 500k Loan, See What She Did With It / Buhari Appoints Babafemi Ojudu As Special Adviser Political Matters (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Bidemi Babafemi Ojudu Graduates With First Class From The UK (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 4:10pm
Congratulations are in order for Bidemi, the 20-year-old son of Senator Babafemi Ojudu who recently graduated with First Class Honors in Account and Finance from Durham University UK. The University is A world top 100 University and coming out in First Class puts Bidemi in the group of the best scholars.
The distinguished senator is currently the Special Adviser to president Muhammed Buhari on Politics and a gubernatorial candidate for Ekiti State. Congratulations to the young chap.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/senator-babafemi-ojudus-son-bidemi-graduates-from-uk-university.html
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bidemi Babafemi Ojudu Graduates With First Class From The UK (Photos) by madridguy(m): 4:11pm
Ok
|Re: Bidemi Babafemi Ojudu Graduates With First Class From The UK (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 4:11pm
see more >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/senator-babafemi-ojudus-son-bidemi-graduates-from-uk-university.html
1 Like
|Re: Bidemi Babafemi Ojudu Graduates With First Class From The UK (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 4:12pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Bidemi Babafemi Ojudu Graduates With First Class From The UK (Photos) by SaulRazor: 4:15pm
Why exactly did we even vote Buhari because I dnt see a single difference between him and past leaders
27 Likes
|Re: Bidemi Babafemi Ojudu Graduates With First Class From The UK (Photos) by asuustrike2009: 4:18pm
SaulRazor:Why exactly did you vote Buhari not we,
46 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bidemi Babafemi Ojudu Graduates With First Class From The UK (Photos) by GuntersChain(m): 4:21pm
hope all those BMC staff, there children are schooling in abroad too.
20 Likes
|Re: Bidemi Babafemi Ojudu Graduates With First Class From The UK (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 4:23pm
And sarrki they lautech
39 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bidemi Babafemi Ojudu Graduates With First Class From The UK (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 4:24pm
madridguy:Its called MAI CHANJI
YOU DON FINISH FROM LASU??
5 Likes
|Re: Bidemi Babafemi Ojudu Graduates With First Class From The UK (Photos) by Tolexander: 4:35pm
SaulRazor:There is a difference between them.
Just that the difference between them is similar!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bidemi Babafemi Ojudu Graduates With First Class From The UK (Photos) by sarrki(m): 4:57pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
1 Like
|Re: Bidemi Babafemi Ojudu Graduates With First Class From The UK (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 5:01pm
Wow congrats,omoh this boy too like licki licki see as he bring out his tongue kai anyways good Naija citizens still making Nigeria proud home and abroad
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bidemi Babafemi Ojudu Graduates With First Class From The UK (Photos) by Blackfire(m): 5:30pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
Come if somebody commit suicide I will personally hold u responsible...
What a TKO
11 Likes
|Re: Bidemi Babafemi Ojudu Graduates With First Class From The UK (Photos) by TheShopKeeper(m): 5:33pm
All the children of politicians seem to study abroad, definetely a class system is already in place in this country.
By the way, a big congrats to the young man for his First Class degree...
5 Likes
|Re: Bidemi Babafemi Ojudu Graduates With First Class From The UK (Photos) by Funlord2(m): 6:20pm
Time to come back home and keep an eye on daddy's cash!
1 Like
|Re: Bidemi Babafemi Ojudu Graduates With First Class From The UK (Photos) by OrestesDante: 6:21pm
Congrats.
But your father has wrecked much havoc on Nigeria and Nigerians through his stubbornness, greed for power.
1 Like
|Re: Bidemi Babafemi Ojudu Graduates With First Class From The UK (Photos) by Caustics: 6:43pm
Evablizin:did you wet yourself?
|Re: Bidemi Babafemi Ojudu Graduates With First Class From The UK (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 6:43pm
May that certificate be worthless in his hands,
May Ojudu's gubernatorial ambition plunge him into unrecoverable debts,
Infact I pray their plane crashes on their way back to Nigeria.
These are the fools that are milking Nigeria dry.
20year old is a first-class UK graduate.
When the average 20year old in Nigeria is still attending JAMB extra mural lessons or riding Keke NAPEP. Not because they don't want to go to school, but because their parent's salaries are not regular enough to even feed them let alone train them.
Enough of this trash, where we celebrate leaders who have looted the country dry and living the best lives when the average man can't even dream of it.
A revolution should take place.
This slate of injustice and partial wealth should be wiped clean.
21 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Bidemi Babafemi Ojudu Graduates With First Class From The UK (Photos) by Vivipop(f): 6:45pm
Congrats Bidemi, it's not an easy feat at all.
2 Likes
|Re: Bidemi Babafemi Ojudu Graduates With First Class From The UK (Photos) by Friedyokes: 6:46pm
If everybody dae complain about buhari
Who vote d guy
2 Likes
|Re: Bidemi Babafemi Ojudu Graduates With First Class From The UK (Photos) by teewai3(m): 6:46pm
There is God oooo
|Re: Bidemi Babafemi Ojudu Graduates With First Class From The UK (Photos) by damosky12(m): 6:46pm
Why exactly do they flaunt this rubbish? Top govt officials' children graduating with first class abroad really shouldn't be something to be proud about. It's such an irony that they post pictures of such a monumental shame on social media.
What's wrong with letting their children school here? These are government officials and ambassadors of the country. These are supposed to be the ones encouraging the citizens to get their children schooling here. It's a shame.
Until their children can graduate with well deserved First class or even 2:1 in UNILAG, UI, Nsuka and the likes, there isn't anything to celebrate.
6 Likes
|Re: Bidemi Babafemi Ojudu Graduates With First Class From The UK (Photos) by Divay22(f): 6:46pm
Well congrats to him
|Re: Bidemi Babafemi Ojudu Graduates With First Class From The UK (Photos) by tiwiex: 6:46pm
Tolexander:LOL. That was genius play with words. Nice. The difference are similar which means they are similar. Abeg go join basket mouth for stage.
|Re: Bidemi Babafemi Ojudu Graduates With First Class From The UK (Photos) by Iseoluwani: 6:46pm
Where is the evidence, show me his certificate n no pinshure
First ko last ni
Op op ooooop
2 Likes
|Re: Bidemi Babafemi Ojudu Graduates With First Class From The UK (Photos) by hollowpot15684(m): 6:46pm
Politicians often ridicule Nigerians just because a common Nigerian cannot stand up to speak for himself.
I have personally commit such error before and I made up my mind that no-one will ever ridicule me anymore. But that doesn't mean because my father is not a politician I can't have such education too, I just have to work for it.
Some people here are vexed. you better stop hating and work harder. unfortunately, you are feeling depressed or oppressed.
you better wake up and stir your paddle harder..
Positive Mindset Always.
|Re: Bidemi Babafemi Ojudu Graduates With First Class From The UK (Photos) by Arian11(m): 6:48pm
big ups
|Re: Bidemi Babafemi Ojudu Graduates With First Class From The UK (Photos) by free2ryhme: 6:48pm
Okay nah
|Re: Bidemi Babafemi Ojudu Graduates With First Class From The UK (Photos) by holluphemydavid(m): 6:48pm
Proudly Ekiti
|Re: Bidemi Babafemi Ojudu Graduates With First Class From The UK (Photos) by free2ryhme: 6:48pm
Congrats
|Re: Bidemi Babafemi Ojudu Graduates With First Class From The UK (Photos) by juman(m): 6:48pm
May be only me dey notice or what.
Almost all people graduated with first class from UK.
4 Likes
The N1.3bn Mortgage Loan For Civil Servants / Reno Omokri, Others To Be Fired Over Lie In Jonathan's Independence Speech? / Alleged Video Of Female Cadet Being Dehumanised In NDA.
Viewing this topic: Yuneehk(f), mrsuccessful(m), PapaNnamdi, Kedro(m), PediakAuthor(m), Emmywhiz, kingLebron, WaZoBiaLander, sweetum, ifekayodee(m), chuksey1(m), tallboo, 1oba, Ihebu4chelsea(m), unclesopu(m), myadekunle, donfeluche(m), adetola007(m), cenaboy(m), josholayinkah(m), vanilson(m), remiade08, Omooba77, bashezz, Debbiehillme, vic4real22, sammy4luvd(m), samchide(m), Pamty(m), Tensionstar(m), omohayek, p4pako, passwelle, januzaj(m), Willie2015, SweetBrito(m), Secretario(m), DarrellEllah(m), OBAGADAFFI, Abisolahafsat, BARRIKADE, achieversbizpro(m), chuks432, mascotblaze(m), user6164, tolusan, amarachi06(f), Fammoboy10, druwak, Owulufelix147(m), sylva1, Danosaur007(m), Yeeee, kokowe(m), introvertme, MRneal, Husty(m), dembrown, Askubur(m), shaydeenamz(m), tonyboy199 and 89 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 8