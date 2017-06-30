₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,831,447 members, 3,628,150 topics. Date: Friday, 30 June 2017 at 06:45 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Funny Handshakes Between Saraki And Ahmad Lawal (photos). (12703 Views)
Between Saraki And Bola Tinubu In Abuja - Photo / Atiku, Oyegun Settle Rift Between Saraki And Tinubu (photos) / Between Saraki And Tinubu: Who Laughs Last?- Daily Trust (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Funny Handshakes Between Saraki And Ahmad Lawal (photos). by Rokaa: 4:36pm
What's on their mind? Your guess is as good as mine.
The facial expressions of the people watching though.
http://www.arewaonline.com/12/funny-handshakes-between-saraki-ahmad
|Re: Funny Handshakes Between Saraki And Ahmad Lawal (photos). by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 4:39pm
|Re: Funny Handshakes Between Saraki And Ahmad Lawal (photos). by jhydebaba(m): 4:41pm
Thats long distance relationship.
Who the handshake don epp
12 Likes
|Re: Funny Handshakes Between Saraki And Ahmad Lawal (photos). by etzskillz(m): 4:42pm
make we fry poo?
|Re: Funny Handshakes Between Saraki And Ahmad Lawal (photos). by Rokaa: 4:43pm
lalasticlala myd44 seun
Beremx tonyebarcanista omenkalives nafeesaaa vedaxcool fizznation kyase meaboki carinmom sarrki ngeneukwenu
1 Like
|Re: Funny Handshakes Between Saraki And Ahmad Lawal (photos). by auntysimbiat(f): 4:47pm
LOL...
1 Like
|Re: Funny Handshakes Between Saraki And Ahmad Lawal (photos). by Kyase(m): 5:07pm
saraki my niggy
|Re: Funny Handshakes Between Saraki And Ahmad Lawal (photos). by GeneralOjukwu: 5:37pm
Thanks for wasting my time, OP & MOD.
1 Like
|Re: Funny Handshakes Between Saraki And Ahmad Lawal (photos). by Evablizin(f): 5:37pm
Lols,lemme tell you what's on their mind
saraki;thief give me a handshake
Lawal;criminal take a long distance handsake,i don comot here jarri who handshake epp
|Re: Funny Handshakes Between Saraki And Ahmad Lawal (photos). by mlanreh: 5:38pm
Masonic hand shake... The first picture
1 Like
|Re: Funny Handshakes Between Saraki And Ahmad Lawal (photos). by maberry(m): 5:39pm
op I am yet to see what is news about these handshakes
|Re: Funny Handshakes Between Saraki And Ahmad Lawal (photos). by KingLennon(m): 5:39pm
Saraki be like 'you this man u no gree die abi?' nah play oo
1 Like
|Re: Funny Handshakes Between Saraki And Ahmad Lawal (photos). by Amirullaha(m): 5:39pm
This land is for sale!!!
|Re: Funny Handshakes Between Saraki And Ahmad Lawal (photos). by greatiyk4u(m): 5:40pm
Lolz
|Re: Funny Handshakes Between Saraki And Ahmad Lawal (photos). by Deseo(f): 5:40pm
What do you want me to do about this?
|Re: Funny Handshakes Between Saraki And Ahmad Lawal (photos). by wolextayo(m): 5:40pm
What should we now do with the handshake? Will it solve Nigeria issues?
1 Like
|Re: Funny Handshakes Between Saraki And Ahmad Lawal (photos). by ALAYORMII: 5:41pm
Anything wrong in it??
Nigerians always look for news where there's none
|Re: Funny Handshakes Between Saraki And Ahmad Lawal (photos). by stGabrielo(m): 5:42pm
steal 50 million naira from one man,you're a criminal,but steal 1000 naira from 180m people then you're a politician....
naija power holders I carry nyansh for una
1 Like
|Re: Funny Handshakes Between Saraki And Ahmad Lawal (photos). by Lexusgs430: 5:46pm
They don't trust themselves.....
|Re: Funny Handshakes Between Saraki And Ahmad Lawal (photos). by whizzyleejr(m): 5:54pm
The distanace is clear, meaning don't let nigerians start to say we have misunderstandings
|Re: Funny Handshakes Between Saraki And Ahmad Lawal (photos). by ipobarecriminals: 5:57pm
see that girl snapping her head off
|Re: Funny Handshakes Between Saraki And Ahmad Lawal (photos). by sukkot: 5:59pm
lodge tinz. awon ti freemason niyen
|Re: Funny Handshakes Between Saraki And Ahmad Lawal (photos). by Funlord2(m): 6:01pm
Lawal...."this bloody afonjeezy sef?"
Saraki..."Look at this pathetic _aboki?"
|Re: Funny Handshakes Between Saraki And Ahmad Lawal (photos). by Kolababe: 6:03pm
.
|Re: Funny Handshakes Between Saraki And Ahmad Lawal (photos). by Funlord2(m): 6:04pm
Ane99:
1 Like
|Re: Funny Handshakes Between Saraki And Ahmad Lawal (photos). by Akalia(m): 6:09pm
A million dollar handshake meant for big shots. I am headed for such status by the hook or crook.
|Re: Funny Handshakes Between Saraki And Ahmad Lawal (photos). by buffalowings: 6:12pm
Kwarans take heart o
Na saraki you go worship forever.
Nothing going for that state
Tufiakwa
1 Like
|Re: Funny Handshakes Between Saraki And Ahmad Lawal (photos). by Ezechionye: 6:13pm
Ane99:
Ole, onye ori, kparawo,
|Re: Funny Handshakes Between Saraki And Ahmad Lawal (photos). by Obason22(m): 6:16pm
run for ur life
Boko-Haram Leader & 2 Sub-commanders Killed In Maiduguri / SW Will Look For The Support Of SS And SE,when Buhari Starts. / Ignore Petition for Withdrawal Of Award To Iweala - NANS Tell Yale
Viewing this topic: MONITZ, Goodyshoes(m), yarimo(m), afoxy17, Harfosky(m), Hobowobo(f), LeslieChow(m), edunwosu(m), JustMercy, Olagoksen, jeff2010(m), bellolp, jhidey08(m), Wised(m), endofdays, sireaxy(m), eliwa47, titigafar(m), preciousanthony(f), clevadani, kaythinks(m), Meetmeat(m), Mattiegold, BarexB, tonyawo, carzeem1, ibscrib, kenniology(m), ponziponzi, bishopjoe02(m), AyoolaO1, Ifeaka32, etiket(m), balominer, 2n2k(m), rayornb(m), Poshij, marvy77, SexyCrixus25(m), ishiamu(m), saad1991, mrvictor, Caris77(f), balad009(f), Pirfajd, fav444(f), LoveMachine(m), Tunchi101(m), greaterlove001, andre99(m), mulablings007(m), bendozaUche(m), ehmusshogun(m), Cue(m), Smithavalotts, harcemedes(m), freakyjohn(m), JayB11(m), emmddy, jerryjohn727, bababuff(m), mastercho, bosstech(m), suxes2005(m), sajems, tolutweety(m), davehacker(m), Omeokachie, Ovipop and 112 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20