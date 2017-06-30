Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Funny Handshakes Between Saraki And Ahmad Lawal (photos). (12703 Views)

Between Saraki And Bola Tinubu In Abuja - Photo / Atiku, Oyegun Settle Rift Between Saraki And Tinubu (photos) / Between Saraki And Tinubu: Who Laughs Last?- Daily Trust (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The facial expressions of the people watching though.















http://www.arewaonline.com/12/funny-handshakes-between-saraki-ahmad What's on their mind? Your guess is as good as mine.The facial expressions of the people watching though.







Who the handshake don epp Thats long distance relationship.Who the handshake don epp 12 Likes

make we fry poo?

lalasticlala myd44 seun



Beremx tonyebarcanista omenkalives nafeesaaa vedaxcool fizznation kyase meaboki carinmom sarrki ngeneukwenu 1 Like

LOL... 1 Like

saraki my niggy

Thanks for wasting my time, OP & MOD. 1 Like

Lols,lemme tell you what's on their mind

saraki;thief give me a handshake

Lawal;criminal take a long distance handsake,i don comot here jarri who handshake epp

Masonic hand shake... The first picture 1 Like

op I am yet to see what is news about these handshakes

Saraki be like 'you this man u no gree die abi?' nah play oo 1 Like

This land is for sale!!!

Lolz

What do you want me to do about this?

What should we now do with the handshake? Will it solve Nigeria issues? 1 Like

Anything wrong in it??



Nigerians always look for news where there's none

steal 50 million naira from one man,you're a criminal,but steal 1000 naira from 180m people then you're a politician....



naija power holders I carry nyansh for una steal 50 million naira from one man,you're a criminal,but steal 1000 naira from 180m people then you're a politician....naija power holders I carry nyansh for una 1 Like

They don't trust themselves.....

The distanace is clear, meaning don't let nigerians start to say we have misunderstandings

see that girl snapping her head off

lodge tinz. awon ti freemason niyen









Saraki..."Look at this pathetic _aboki?"





Lawal...."this bloody afonjeezy sef?"Saraki..."Look at this pathetic _aboki?"

.

Ane99:

will are back again are you still doubting when orders are making it Add it up and subscribe 100 precent

1 Like

A million dollar handshake meant for big shots. I am headed for such status by the hook or crook.





Na saraki you go worship forever.



Nothing going for that state



Tufiakwa Kwarans take heart oNa saraki you go worship forever.Nothing going for that stateTufiakwa 1 Like

Ane99:

will are back again are you still doubting when orders are making it Add it up and subscribe 100 precent

Ole, onye ori, kparawo, Ole, onye ori, kparawo,