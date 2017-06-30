₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hushpuppi Cancels Appearance At A Show In Anambra For Fear Of Zoro by ipafricaStaff(m): 4:36pm
it seems the war is still hot For Instagram Gucci Celebrity Hushpupi, as he cancels his anambra Trip for fear of the achikolo master Zoro
---------------------> Anusiobi Itfranklyn
See Pix Below
Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/BV91QM4lSvq/?taken-by=hushpuppi
1 Like
|Re: Hushpuppi Cancels Appearance At A Show In Anambra For Fear Of Zoro by etzskillz(m): 4:41pm
idiot is scared
21 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Cancels Appearance At A Show In Anambra For Fear Of Zoro by BiafraBushBoy(m): 4:41pm
Those questioning his source of wealth should shut up abeg!!
We are in a man kill Man world.
Money is king and all in all...!!
5 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Cancels Appearance At A Show In Anambra For Fear Of Zoro by fuckerstard: 4:44pm
BiafraBushBoy:
Alas!that doesn't give him the audacity to talk anyhow, no be only him dey the man kill man world.
38 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hushpuppi Cancels Appearance At A Show In Anambra For Fear Of Zoro by Tolexander: 4:45pm
@landlady
Some bellefull guys wey no sabi wetin to do with their money are disturbing the cyberspace. Yet, one lady who probably has got the MB through begging on WhatsApp chat was putting mouth.
|Re: Hushpuppi Cancels Appearance At A Show In Anambra For Fear Of Zoro by BiafraBushBoy(m): 4:50pm
fuckerstard:
But you can't fly a private jet na...
so he has to talk anyhow to you.
I know that he can't do so to Dangote and other politicians, because they are richer.
So my dear... in the world today, the number of people you can talk to depends on the amount that is lying in state inside your account!!
21 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Cancels Appearance At A Show In Anambra For Fear Of Zoro by Papiikush: 4:52pm
Bìtch ass Niggas always have the loudest mouth.
3 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Cancels Appearance At A Show In Anambra For Fear Of Zoro by fuckerstard: 4:55pm
BiafraBushBoy:
God make us bigger o, afi lying in state
|Re: Hushpuppi Cancels Appearance At A Show In Anambra For Fear Of Zoro by praizephoto(m): 5:01pm
hmmm see life
|Re: Hushpuppi Cancels Appearance At A Show In Anambra For Fear Of Zoro by BiafraBushBoy(m): 5:05pm
fuckerstard:
lol... that is the thing.
When I see people calling him attention seeker, it is obvious that it is propelled by jealousy. (Jealousy results from not having what you see others having with ease)
Most of them would buy a trumpet and blow on their first million!!
Money is king and lord!!
15 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Cancels Appearance At A Show In Anambra For Fear Of Zoro by Homeboiy(m): 5:08pm
Iam not hating on husspuppy BT I dislike his childish attitude
|Re: Hushpuppi Cancels Appearance At A Show In Anambra For Fear Of Zoro by klassykute(m): 5:13pm
He is called a puppy wat do u expect of him? Mk he put he chest for front like bulldog? Nah mehh he is too small hz a PUPPY
|Re: Hushpuppi Cancels Appearance At A Show In Anambra For Fear Of Zoro by ableguy(m): 5:13pm
Bush paw paw abi hush poti is the current celebrity, last week was Evans.
Current FP password husspuppy.
|Re: Hushpuppi Cancels Appearance At A Show In Anambra For Fear Of Zoro by salbis(m): 5:13pm
Not again please, this punishment don dey too much.
3 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Cancels Appearance At A Show In Anambra For Fear Of Zoro by BUSHHUNTER(m): 5:13pm
Someone that wear wristwatch of $250,000 and you want to beat him just like that
Guy if I dey thre I won't let that happen...
I dey sure say DAT ZoroFlatino wan beg moni ni
Omo ale!
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hushpuppi Cancels Appearance At A Show In Anambra For Fear Of Zoro by yemmight(m): 5:13pm
The truth of the matter is that Zoro can't do him anything and besides who know zoro?
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Hushpuppi Cancels Appearance At A Show In Anambra For Fear Of Zoro by Evaberry(f): 5:14pm
...
all those saying trash about him are people who wish they were him
hush is a god
2 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Cancels Appearance At A Show In Anambra For Fear Of Zoro by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 5:14pm
That guy is just a spoilt brat !
|Re: Hushpuppi Cancels Appearance At A Show In Anambra For Fear Of Zoro by INVESTORBNAIRA: 5:14pm
Hushpussy again Seun whats wrong with you?
1 Like
|Re: Hushpuppi Cancels Appearance At A Show In Anambra For Fear Of Zoro by R2bees(m): 5:14pm
The fear of Igbo boys is the.... ..
2 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Cancels Appearance At A Show In Anambra For Fear Of Zoro by hucienda: 5:14pm
all this drama to trend for how long?
|Re: Hushpuppi Cancels Appearance At A Show In Anambra For Fear Of Zoro by LastSurvivor11: 5:15pm
See the way they are making this FOOL popular..
|Re: Hushpuppi Cancels Appearance At A Show In Anambra For Fear Of Zoro by solid3(m): 5:15pm
Who Gucci help?
|Re: Hushpuppi Cancels Appearance At A Show In Anambra For Fear Of Zoro by Jaytecq(m): 5:15pm
i like you way jare...... run for ya life
|Re: Hushpuppi Cancels Appearance At A Show In Anambra For Fear Of Zoro by tiger28: 5:16pm
What's was he thinking of doing their in the first place?in the den of kidnappers??
|Re: Hushpuppi Cancels Appearance At A Show In Anambra For Fear Of Zoro by lollypeezle(m): 5:17pm
OP, Cancelling is different from Denial. He denied the show, not cancelled his coming to the show
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hushpuppi Cancels Appearance At A Show In Anambra For Fear Of Zoro by yoruBADboi(m): 5:17pm
BiafraBushBoy:
AND YOU THINK U MAKE SENSE ABI
2 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Cancels Appearance At A Show In Anambra For Fear Of Zoro by Jaytecq(m): 5:18pm
etzskillz:
oh... you are not scared?
|Re: Hushpuppi Cancels Appearance At A Show In Anambra For Fear Of Zoro by LesbianBoy(m): 5:20pm
This nairaland sef! Always bringing nonsense to front-page! How is hushpuppi scared? He made it clear he is on his way to malvides and you say he is scared?
|Re: Hushpuppi Cancels Appearance At A Show In Anambra For Fear Of Zoro by whizzyleejr(m): 5:20pm
Coward he can only troll phyno and iceprince, he is afraid of the SWORD of ZORO
|Re: Hushpuppi Cancels Appearance At A Show In Anambra For Fear Of Zoro by valboy20(m): 5:21pm
So contrary to what they say, becoming a celebrity isn't really that hard
|Re: Hushpuppi Cancels Appearance At A Show In Anambra For Fear Of Zoro by Stormisova(m): 5:21pm
don't joke with igbo boiz...hushpuppi abi na wetin u call yasef no try enta east ooh..coZ dem go chuk u chuku chuku
7 Likes
