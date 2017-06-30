Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Hushpuppi Cancels Appearance At A Show In Anambra For Fear Of Zoro (11806 Views)

---------------------> Anusiobi Itfranklyn



See Pix Below



Source: it seems the war is still hot For Instagram Gucci Celebrity Hushpupi, as he cancels his anambra Trip for fear of the achikolo master Zoro---------------------> Anusiobi ItfranklynSee Pix BelowSource: https://www.instagram.com/p/BV91QM4lSvq/?taken-by=hushpuppi 1 Like

idiot is scared 21 Likes

Those questioning his source of wealth should shut up abeg!!



We are in a man kill Man world.



Money is king and all in all...!! 5 Likes

Alas!that doesn't give him the audacity to talk anyhow, no be only him dey the man kill man world. Alas!that doesn't give him the audacity to talk anyhow, no be only him dey the man kill man world. 38 Likes 1 Share

@landlady



Some bellefull guys wey no sabi wetin to do with their money are disturbing the cyberspace. Yet, one lady who probably has got the MB through begging on WhatsApp chat was putting mouth.

But you can't fly a private jet na...



so he has to talk anyhow to you.



I know that he can't do so to Dangote and other politicians, because they are richer.



So my dear... in the world today, the number of people you can talk to depends on the amount that is lying in state inside your account!! But you can't fly a private jet na...so he has to talk anyhow to you.I know that he can't do so to Dangote and other politicians, because they are richer.So my dear... in the world today, the number of people you can talk to depends on the amount that is lying in state inside your account!! 21 Likes

Bìtch ass Niggas always have the loudest mouth. 3 Likes

God make us bigger o, afi lying in state God make us bigger o, afi lying in state

hmmm see life

lol... that is the thing.



When I see people calling him attention seeker, it is obvious that it is propelled by jealousy. (Jealousy results from not having what you see others having with ease)



Most of them would buy a trumpet and blow on their first million!!



Money is king and lord!! lol... that is the thing.When I see people calling him attention seeker, it is obvious that it is propelled by jealousy. (Jealousy results from not having what you see others having with ease)Most of them would buy a trumpet and blow on their first million!!Money is king and lord!! 15 Likes

Iam not hating on husspuppy BT I dislike his childish attitude

He is called a puppy wat do u expect of him? Mk he put he chest for front like bulldog? Nah mehh he is too small hz a PUPPY





Bush paw paw abi hush poti is the current celebrity, last week was Evans.

Current FP password husspuppy. Bush paw paw abi hush poti is the current celebrity, last week was Evans.Current FP password husspuppy.

Not again please, this punishment don dey too much. 3 Likes

Someone that wear wristwatch of $250,000 and you want to beat him just like that









Guy if I dey thre I won't let that happen...





I dey sure say DAT ZoroFlatino wan beg moni ni





Omo ale! 15 Likes 1 Share

The truth of the matter is that Zoro can't do him anything and besides who know zoro? 3 Likes 2 Shares

all those saying trash about him are people who wish they were him

hush is a god 2 Likes

That guy is just a spoilt brat !

Seun whats wrong with you? Hushpussy againSeun whats wrong with you? 1 Like

The fear of Igbo boys is the.... .. 2 Likes

all this drama to trend for how long?

See the way they are making this FOOL popular..

Who Gucci help?

i like you way jare...... run for ya life

?in the den of kidnappers ?? What's was he thinking of doing their in the first place?in the den of kidnappers??

OP, Cancelling is different from Denial. He denied the show, not cancelled his coming to the show 3 Likes 1 Share

AND YOU THINK U MAKE SENSE ABI AND YOU THINK U MAKE SENSE ABI 2 Likes

oh... you are not scared? oh... you are not scared?

This nairaland sef! Always bringing nonsense to front-page! How is hushpuppi scared? He made it clear he is on his way to malvides and you say he is scared?

he can only troll phyno and iceprince, he is afraid of the SWORD of ZORO Cowardhe can only troll phyno and iceprince, he is afraid of the SWORD of ZORO

So contrary to what they say, becoming a celebrity isn't really that hard