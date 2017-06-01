₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,831,541 members, 3,628,528 topics. Date: Friday, 30 June 2017 at 10:56 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / D'banj Pictured With Amber Rose (13213 Views)
D'banj Pictured With Blac Chyna And Bernice Burgos In Los Angeles / D'banj Pictured With 2face, Says: "2baba Is A Wicked Sharp Guy" / D'banj Pictured With 2face And Don Jazzy At Eko Hotels (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|D'banj Pictured With Amber Rose by habgito: 7:02pm
The world is feeling D'Banj. It's not a lie.
Kokomaster, D'banj was pictured with Racy American Model, Amber Rose.
The pair were pictured in a conversation while posing for a picture later. This comes after meeting Amber Rose's friend, Blac Chyna at his listening party,
Kings Season is truly here.
NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/06/dbanj-pictured-with-amber-rose.html
1 Share
|Re: D'banj Pictured With Amber Rose by dyadeleye(m): 7:05pm
Im in love with her body!!!
7 Likes
|Re: D'banj Pictured With Amber Rose by Hotshawarma: 7:11pm
DemonMonkey7:your moniker sef don talk am say u be monkey...
24 Likes
|Re: D'banj Pictured With Amber Rose by DemonMonkey7(m): 7:12pm
expired, outdated, story seeking adults..
|Re: D'banj Pictured With Amber Rose by praizephoto(m): 7:13pm
|Re: D'banj Pictured With Amber Rose by dapsoneh: 7:13pm
E go reach fp?
|Re: D'banj Pictured With Amber Rose by Aguyhasnoname(m): 7:15pm
Shey this olosho wey everybody don see Her toto?
24 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: D'banj Pictured With Amber Rose by LesbianBoy(m): 7:19pm
Why is dbanj's hand in his pocket? The other time he was pictured with blac chyna and another endowed model he also had his hand in his pocket! It seems dbanj cannot stand near an endowed woman without his "kini" rising!
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: D'banj Pictured With Amber Rose by Ehiscotch(m): 8:12pm
Dbanj is always pictured with all these endowed ladies. Mr endowed, you sha need to chill, all these hoes have been passed around by other celebrities.
2 Likes
|Re: D'banj Pictured With Amber Rose by Ehiscotch(m): 8:21pm
LesbianBoy:Not everyone is a pervert like you. Koko master has seen ladies of all races, shapes, sizes, colours etc.
17 Likes
|Re: D'banj Pictured With Amber Rose by Realkenny: 8:52pm
Na olosho na
|Re: D'banj Pictured With Amber Rose by NwaNimo1(m): 9:49pm
See his teeth..... licking there lips!
And with bra on show.....
Chai!
|Re: D'banj Pictured With Amber Rose by ChangetheChange: 9:49pm
Dbanj, Amber Rose and 21 Savage
Clear Road for men dem Olamide, Davido, Dbanj , Tuface
7-7 -17 is the day
#Egede Season
Dodorima to all Glorious A men in the house
Enuff Jollification on 7-7-17
10 Likes
|Re: D'banj Pictured With Amber Rose by GossipHeart(m): 9:49pm
Amber Rose was never and is not an American model
Amber Rose was a stripper before he met and had a son named Bash for Wiz Khalifa
The guy in the first picture is who she now dates, his name is 21 Savage
Sexy American model ?? Amber Rose has more milage than a 1954 Peugeot 405
Amber Rose an American model ?? Kemi Olunloyo is a Nigerian model
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: D'banj Pictured With Amber Rose by NwaAmaikpe: 9:49pm
D'Banj the irredeemable failure.
His greatest undoing is his pride; if only he could be humble enough, come himself and beg Don Jazzy to take him back.
Instead of using Ben Murray Bruce.
DonJazzy is holding D'Banj's destiny tighter than a man trapped by magun.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: D'banj Pictured With Amber Rose by orijintv(m): 9:49pm
BangaaLeee (Baangg Her Lee)
Only the real ones will understand the words above.
1 Like
|Re: D'banj Pictured With Amber Rose by GeneralOjukwu: 9:49pm
Amber Rose is super sexy....
Gentlemen of the Vaseline Crew ...over to you!
|Re: D'banj Pictured With Amber Rose by auntysimbiat(f): 9:49pm
Eja nla
|Re: D'banj Pictured With Amber Rose by lonelydora(m): 9:50pm
Koko master
|Re: D'banj Pictured With Amber Rose by lmm4real: 9:50pm
Bangalee be like: Let me show u the koko naa
2 Likes
|Re: D'banj Pictured With Amber Rose by Nymbols1(m): 9:50pm
|Re: D'banj Pictured With Amber Rose by vanida6(f): 9:50pm
he would be feeling on top now that he have snap wit amber Rose chaii
|Re: D'banj Pictured With Amber Rose by omobabalawo: 9:50pm
..i love the face of the woman on that tattoo in amber rose right hand. soooo cute. thats all
|Re: D'banj Pictured With Amber Rose by GossipHeart(m): 9:52pm
vanida6:
She's with her boyfriend in that picture
|Re: D'banj Pictured With Amber Rose by Allylic(f): 9:52pm
Koko master..beware
|Re: D'banj Pictured With Amber Rose by helphelp: 9:52pm
Checking my account balance...
Same ish... Next
|Re: D'banj Pictured With Amber Rose by Ahmadgani(m): 9:52pm
dbanj is now a model with class
|Re: D'banj Pictured With Amber Rose by pioki05(m): 9:52pm
He is married, perfect gentleman.. His hands straight in the pocket. KiNG!!!!
|Re: D'banj Pictured With Amber Rose by holluphemydavid(m): 9:52pm
Dbanj and Amber are frds tey tey no be lie
|Re: D'banj Pictured With Amber Rose by Awodipog(m): 9:52pm
DemonMonkey7:E Dy pepper u
|Re: D'banj Pictured With Amber Rose by maurice11: 9:52pm
Naso. Dbanj, Dbanj.
But I taught you Should be a bigger celebrity than amber.
The title should be (Amber Rose Pictured with Dbanj)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hImzDfoONI4
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: D'banj Pictured With Amber Rose by vanida6(f): 9:52pm
GossipHeart:that crazy man her boyfriend
CRAZY!! Female Fan Of K'CEE Tattoos His "Five Star" Permanently On Her bosoms / Tonto Dikeh Damages 2 Iphone 6 In 3 Days(photos) / Doctors Warn Kim Kardashian To Stop Having Too Much Sex
Viewing this topic: Serginho(m), Dollaz, Djbond(m), prof1990(m), holaxi(m), ipafricaStaff(m), ebubeval, b4bola(m), Tealess(m), Olusegun90, DandyWalker(m), coachee, dj5naira, OlaSammie, TipsterK(m), Realwvn(m), motorized, kasmail(m), Tbillz(m), IllegalMoney, beedrixz, Somebodee(m), alade112(m), Raheemzee(m), STEVENcrack(m), mayze, Samkeniyy(m), ustanuge, kriss27(m), 100Th(m), Odaveboy(m), lekinsbaba, trixstar(m), kowalsky, adeblow(m), SMREXY(m), Ellegacy(m), normaljenny(m), trihablee, jimmyemmanuel86(m), KingBish(f), iJhoe(m), yconcrete, lummy247, MrShine(m), princedammy2017(m), Hmhalilu, wizzprince, collitexnaira(m), ayodeji86, itriumph(m), femo122, Deivid10(m), shullamite, kenney28, mayusdino, EmekaMD(m), Dollypro(m), emoa2002(m), franklynx(m), Aurobindo(m), nkemokoyon(m), maronih, baiaon, xtratagem(m), sigmundfreud(m), MhizterBharnei1(m), willjoe, written007, Ayomild, djlaqua91(m), lifeispeace(f) and 91 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12