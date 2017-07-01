₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Debate: CONTENT Or TRAFFIC; Which One Is KING? by johntaiwo123(m): 7:30pm On Jun 30
Hi Nairalanders!
It is now a common say and it's everywhere on the Internet that "content is king" but
I was reading a post from a top internet marketer and he said Traffic is the king and not content!
These guys want to confuse me ooo. Abeg help me out.
I will like to ask, from your own experience.
Which one is King, is it Traffic or contents?
Drop your own opinion below!
Thanks!
|Re: Debate: CONTENT Or TRAFFIC; Which One Is KING? by Compliant: 7:34pm On Jun 30
Few content BUT MASSIVE TRAFFIC is better
try and pay someone here in Nairaland to write a quality article for you. The article will just be there and it will not fetch you a penny BUT write an averagely good content yourself then try to get MASSIVE TRAFFIC and see if you will not be smiling to be bank
|Re: Debate: CONTENT Or TRAFFIC; Which One Is KING? by ayufun: 9:16pm On Jun 30
Quality Backlink is D King
Quality Content is D Queen
They bring Quality Traffic, D Prince.
It's SEO bullshit to believe that content is king, as it can not drive itself without web links and how far can you burn your wallet to drive one time traffic, making traffic not the king but Backlinks. Most Top Articles in Serp are not truly the best but have more powerful web rings. For now, QB is da bomb until, probably Artificial intelligence is fully in force.
|Re: Debate: CONTENT Or TRAFFIC; Which One Is KING? by Obagoblog(m): 2:06am
That's what they keep telling you and it's a lie... Content is never the king bro...
Seo is the King while content is the Queen...
Have you ever wondered wondered why nairaland always come first with the article you posted yourself on Google search before your blog that Contains the original article...
Same thing when bigger blog copy your post. You'll still be behind them in Google ranking of that copied post.
|Re: Debate: CONTENT Or TRAFFIC; Which One Is KING? by Dutchey(m): 7:04am
|Re: Debate: CONTENT Or TRAFFIC; Which One Is KING? by Edopesin(m): 7:05am
@Complaint Hw Do U Wnt To Get The Massive Traffic With Few Content
Or Ahr U Into Por.N
|Re: Debate: CONTENT Or TRAFFIC; Which One Is KING? by Secretario(m): 7:10am
Domain authority is the God.
|Re: Debate: CONTENT Or TRAFFIC; Which One Is KING? by RatedStar: 7:10am
Massive Traffic Site Owner
Quality Content Reader
|Re: Debate: CONTENT Or TRAFFIC; Which One Is KING? by graphiti: 7:12am
Dhur! Why does a 'talenltful' personality get 25 mill for a reality show while a first class graduate gets 250 (Twp hundred and fifty naira) for his effort?
http://punchng.com/bbn-offers-n25m-prize-paediatricians-award-n250-to-best-graduating-student/
#go-figure!
|Re: Debate: CONTENT Or TRAFFIC; Which One Is KING? by Dharkchild: 7:18am
Cash is king
|Re: Debate: CONTENT Or TRAFFIC; Which One Is KING? by crisisexpert321(m): 7:18am
Content remains the king. Without good content people will wane of your blog or site, it's imperative that people copy and paste links of quality content. It will eventually generate traffic
|Re: Debate: CONTENT Or TRAFFIC; Which One Is KING? by sakalisis(m): 7:20am
Content bring traffic
|Re: Debate: CONTENT Or TRAFFIC; Which One Is KING? by eliteweb(m): 7:28am
Content drives traffic!
|Re: Debate: CONTENT Or TRAFFIC; Which One Is KING? by DrinosBlog: 7:34am
|Re: Debate: CONTENT Or TRAFFIC; Which One Is KING? by henryobinna(m): 7:35am
content is king is some sort of myth.
content might be queen but traffic is the undoubted King right from time. remember traffic is the blood of every site.
the statement content brings traffic is not entirely true nor false, it's complicated.
|Re: Debate: CONTENT Or TRAFFIC; Which One Is KING? by Realdeals(m): 7:36am
Traffic is the king
While content is the queen that sustains it.
|Re: Debate: CONTENT Or TRAFFIC; Which One Is KING? by nototribalist: 7:37am
Compliant:Nigerians don't like to pay for a writer to write for them. They will want you to do it for free. And I'm wondering who does that
|Re: Debate: CONTENT Or TRAFFIC; Which One Is KING? by misterh(m): 7:45am
In my opinion, I believe it boils down to why you started blogging in the first place. If your wish was to make money off it, traffic will be king to you. If your wish was to get your thoughts out there, content will definitely be king to you. I believe quality content would bring more loyal and engaging visitors to your blog.
|Re: Debate: CONTENT Or TRAFFIC; Which One Is KING? by bestspoke: 7:52am
popularity is.
|Re: Debate: CONTENT Or TRAFFIC; Which One Is KING? by seegi: 7:52am
|Re: Debate: CONTENT Or TRAFFIC; Which One Is KING? by TechPanda(m): 8:08am
|Re: Debate: CONTENT Or TRAFFIC; Which One Is KING? by Drabrah(m): 8:16am
johntaiwo123:
OP wot's d essence of ur content if not 2 gain traffic?
Let's use NL as case study. Some av created great & important threads over & over again wtout getting to FP while others av posting jargons & d jargons keep parambulating FP. There're some whose every post must sha get to FP ni.
So wu content epp?
|Re: Debate: CONTENT Or TRAFFIC; Which One Is KING? by Jarus(m): 8:21am
We have high quality content on JarusHub.com, but we dont have much traffic ( average of 1000 views per day) due to our non-commitment to in SEO techniques.
Content is good, but fat from being the King.
