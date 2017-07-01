Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Webmasters / Debate: CONTENT Or TRAFFIC; Which One Is KING? (801 Views)

Hi Nairalanders!



It is now a common say and it's everywhere on the Internet that "content is king" but

I was reading a post from a top internet marketer and he said Traffic is the king and not content!



These guys want to confuse me ooo. Abeg help me out.



I will like to ask, from your own experience.



Which one is King, is it Traffic or contents?



Drop your own opinion below!



Thanks!



Few content BUT MASSIVE TRAFFIC is better



try and pay someone here in Nairaland to write a quality article for you. The article will just be there and it will not fetch you a penny BUT write an averagely good content yourself then try to get MASSIVE TRAFFIC and see if you will not be smiling to be bank 4 Likes

Quality Backlink is D King

Quality Content is D Queen

They bring Quality Traffic, D Prince.

It's SEO bullshit to believe that content is king, as it can not drive itself without web links and how far can you burn your wallet to drive one time traffic, making traffic not the king but Backlinks. Most Top Articles in Serp are not truly the best but have more powerful web rings. For now, QB is da bomb until, probably Artificial intelligence is fully in force. 1 Like

That's what they keep telling you and it's a lie... Content is never the king bro...

Seo is the King while content is the Queen...



Have you ever wondered wondered why nairaland always come first with the article you posted yourself on Google search before your blog that Contains the original article...



Same thing when bigger blog copy your post. You'll still be behind them in Google ranking of that copied post.

.





Or Ahr U Into Por.N @Complaint Hw Do U Wnt To Get The Massive Traffic With Few ContentOr Ahr U Into Por.N

Domain authority is the God.

Massive Traffic Site Owner

Quality Content Reader





Cash is king

Content remains the king. Without good content people will wane of your blog or site, it's imperative that people copy and paste links of quality content. It will eventually generate traffic

Content bring traffic

Content drives traffic!

content is king is some sort of myth.



content might be queen but traffic is the undoubted King right from time. remember traffic is the blood of every site.



the statement content brings traffic is not entirely true nor false, it's complicated.

Traffic is the king

While content is the queen that sustains it.

In my opinion, I believe it boils down to why you started blogging in the first place. If your wish was to make money off it, traffic will be king to you. If your wish was to get your thoughts out there, content will definitely be king to you. I believe quality content would bring more loyal and engaging visitors to your blog.

popularity is.

Am Also Wishing To Have A Blog, Wu Can plz Tell me More Abt Blogging

OP wot's d essence of ur content if not 2 gain traffic?

Let's use NL as case study. Some av created great & important threads over & over again wtout getting to FP while others av posting jargons & d jargons keep parambulating FP. There're some whose every post must sha get to FP ni.

