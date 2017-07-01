₦airaland Forum

Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by vexing(m): 8:54pm On Jun 30
The journey all started about a year ago. The guy is from Edo state while his fiancee is from Ondo state. Wishing them the best as they prepare for their wedding.

Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by Deadshot(m): 8:55pm On Jun 30
Am i invited? grin

Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by beeolhar(f): 8:55pm On Jun 30
lovely

Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by Mimzyy(f): 8:56pm On Jun 30
Congratulations to you guys. Wish you a happy married life in advance.

Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by izzou(m): 8:56pm On Jun 30
Seriously, you guys should pray for me

I need my own wife cry


chaii sad

Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by Kingjay5(m): 8:57pm On Jun 30
so mice
Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by Aguyhasnoname(m): 8:59pm On Jun 30
Kingjay5:
so mice

Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by naijaboiy: 9:05pm On Jun 30
Congratulations my edo brother. It's a giant step you just took...many guys are still not ready to get married yet.

They are not ready to be sentenced to eternal punishment with one woman. grin. I wish you luck bro.

Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by goodmorning40: 9:05pm On Jun 30
The lady short fa
Upon her high heel she no fit reach

Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by vexing(m): 9:05pm On Jun 30
Deadshot:
Am i invited? grin
Yeah
Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by Tiny23(f): 9:06pm On Jun 30
lovely!

Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by Fadman4real(m): 9:06pm On Jun 30
Wow my dad is from ondo and mum from Edo kudos to you guys.

Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by Tiny23(f): 9:06pm On Jun 30
Kingjay5:
so mice

What of cats?

Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by vanida6(f): 9:07pm On Jun 30
she sabi barbing ne well nice pix

Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by Tiny23(f): 9:08pm On Jun 30
Kingjay5:
so mice

What of cats?

Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by vexing(m): 9:09pm On Jun 30
vexing:
The journey all started about a year ago. The guy is from Edo state while his fiancee is from Ondo state. Wishing them the best as they prepare for their wedding.

Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by Chrisrare: 9:11pm On Jun 30
Marriages posted on social media dey like china products.. They don't last long

Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by NairalandCS(m): 9:11pm On Jun 30
This thing called love grin

Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by Fadiga24(m): 9:14pm On Jun 30
Nikkypearl, this could be us but you no dey reply my dm.

Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by drunkpunk(m): 9:14pm On Jun 30
My pre wedding shoot is def gonna be with my baby mama and our baby

Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by Homeboiy(m): 9:32pm On Jun 30
After u don fûck her tire
u come use marriage compensate her


Enjoy ur Nigeria used product
#sayNoToTokubbo#
Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by Nickymezor(f): 9:34pm On Jun 30
Great!

Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by vexing(m): 9:38pm On Jun 30
Homeboiy:
After u don fûck her tire

u come use marriage compensate her



Enjoy ur Nigeria used product

#sayNoToTokubbo#
You harsh oh, person break your heart?

Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by vexing(m): 9:39pm On Jun 30
Chrisrare:
Marriages posted on social media dey like china products.. They don't last long
This will definitely last IJN

Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by Homeboiy(m): 9:41pm On Jun 30
vexing:
You harsh oh, person break your heart?

No sir, even if person had broken my heart
super glue is #50
I will gum it back
Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by nikkypearl(f): 9:43pm On Jun 30
Fadiga24:
Nikkypearl, this could be us but you no dey reply my dm.
grin ok sir
Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by Fadiga24(m): 9:45pm On Jun 30
nikkypearl:
grin ok sir

*googles best wedding attires *
Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by Tahrah(f): 9:48pm On Jun 30
Beautiful

Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by ShinyJay22(m): 1:02am
Wow...Nice pix,wish y'all a happy married life in advance .

Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by konkonbilo(m): 4:08am
[quote author=vexing post=57999484][/quote] Nice view. Abeg where's the location?

Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by vexing(m): 5:41am
Homeboiy:
After u don fûck her tire

u come use marriage compensate her



Enjoy ur Nigeria used product

#sayNoToTokubbo#
See this Kid, abeg gerra of here with your olosho mentality. Maybe that's what your dad did to your mom. You son of an olosho.
Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by fatymore(f): 6:53am
Chrisrare:
Marriages posted on social media dey like china products.. They don't last long
are they celebrities..banana fall on your head if you post your pre wedding pics on nairaland or wedding pics on fb grin

