|Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by vexing(m): 8:54pm On Jun 30
The journey all started about a year ago. The guy is from Edo state while his fiancee is from Ondo state. Wishing them the best as they prepare for their wedding.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by Deadshot(m): 8:55pm On Jun 30
Am i invited?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by beeolhar(f): 8:55pm On Jun 30
lovely
5 Likes
|Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by Mimzyy(f): 8:56pm On Jun 30
Congratulations to you guys. Wish you a happy married life in advance.
3 Likes
|Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by izzou(m): 8:56pm On Jun 30
Seriously, you guys should pray for me
I need my own wife
chaii
11 Likes
|Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by Kingjay5(m): 8:57pm On Jun 30
so mice
|Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by Aguyhasnoname(m): 8:59pm On Jun 30
Kingjay5:
14 Likes
|Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by naijaboiy: 9:05pm On Jun 30
Congratulations my edo brother. It's a giant step you just took...many guys are still not ready to get married yet.
They are not ready to be sentenced to eternal punishment with one woman. . I wish you luck bro.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by goodmorning40: 9:05pm On Jun 30
The lady short fa
Upon her high heel she no fit reach
3 Likes
|Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by vexing(m): 9:05pm On Jun 30
Deadshot:Yeah
|Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by Tiny23(f): 9:06pm On Jun 30
lovely!
1 Like
|Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by Fadman4real(m): 9:06pm On Jun 30
Wow my dad is from ondo and mum from Edo kudos to you guys.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by Tiny23(f): 9:06pm On Jun 30
Kingjay5:
What of cats?
5 Likes
|Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by vanida6(f): 9:07pm On Jun 30
she sabi barbing ne well nice pix
1 Like
|Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by Tiny23(f): 9:08pm On Jun 30
Kingjay5:
What of cats?
1 Like
|Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by vexing(m): 9:09pm On Jun 30
vexing:
1 Like
|Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by Chrisrare: 9:11pm On Jun 30
Marriages posted on social media dey like china products.. They don't last long
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by NairalandCS(m): 9:11pm On Jun 30
This thing called love
1 Like
|Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by Fadiga24(m): 9:14pm On Jun 30
Nikkypearl, this could be us but you no dey reply my dm.
3 Likes
|Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by drunkpunk(m): 9:14pm On Jun 30
My pre wedding shoot is def gonna be with my baby mama and our baby
1 Like
|Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by Homeboiy(m): 9:32pm On Jun 30
After u don fûck her tire
u come use marriage compensate her
Enjoy ur Nigeria used product
#sayNoToTokubbo#
|Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by Nickymezor(f): 9:34pm On Jun 30
Great!
1 Like
|Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by vexing(m): 9:38pm On Jun 30
Homeboiy:You harsh oh, person break your heart?
2 Likes
|Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by vexing(m): 9:39pm On Jun 30
Chrisrare:This will definitely last IJN
6 Likes
|Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by Homeboiy(m): 9:41pm On Jun 30
vexing:
No sir, even if person had broken my heart
super glue is #50
I will gum it back
|Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by nikkypearl(f): 9:43pm On Jun 30
Fadiga24:ok sir
|Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by Fadiga24(m): 9:45pm On Jun 30
nikkypearl:
*googles best wedding attires *
|Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by Tahrah(f): 9:48pm On Jun 30
Beautiful
1 Like
|Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by ShinyJay22(m): 1:02am
Wow...Nice pix,wish y'all a happy married life in advance .
1 Like
|Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by konkonbilo(m): 4:08am
[quote author=vexing post=57999484][/quote] Nice view. Abeg where's the location?
1 Like
|Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by vexing(m): 5:41am
Homeboiy:See this Kid, abeg gerra of here with your olosho mentality. Maybe that's what your dad did to your mom. You son of an olosho.
|Re: Edo Meets Ondo In Beautiful Pre-Wedding Pictures by fatymore(f): 6:53am
Chrisrare:are they celebrities..banana fall on your head if you post your pre wedding pics on nairaland or wedding pics on fb
1 Like
