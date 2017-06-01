₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kiran Matharoo Blasts Lady With Hushpuppi In Dubai by emefav: 8:56pm
Kiran, one of the Matharoo sisters, who was arrested in Nigeria for allegedly blackmailing Otedola, has taken to Instagram to call out a girl spotted in same Dubai villa with Instagram Big Boy Hushpuppi, who has been enmeshed in social media call-outs involving Nigerian celebrities.
According to her, the girl sleeps around with married men. Here's what she wrote;
"Shameless PAB (Pass Around Bitch) as her sister Lo-Lo Rent called it posting her thrush infected tongue & sagging flip flip breasts on a married man's snapchat. I guess his wife is allowing it now that @mompha is acting like a good husband on Insta-stories. Maybe his wife does not use snapchat, who knows.
Titties lookin' longer than my one night in prison. Ask your discount doctor in Turkey for a refund sis.
You were meant to meet his wife? For what? To discuss his bed preferences & exchange sex tips? "
Nice "when your side chick wants a picture so you end up looking like you're in a mugshot pose" @mompha"
Seeing the blast, the girl wrote;
"Kiran I wasn't going to say anything but I've SEEEEEEN all the evidence linking you to the blog .. I've WATCHED your videos that you were recording of these men I've been quiet but I don't HAVE to be."
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/06/one-of-the-matharoo-sisters-arrested-for-allegedly-blackmailing-otedola-calls-out-girl-spotted-in-same-dubai-villa-with-hushpuppi.html
Lalasticlala
|Re: Kiran Matharoo Blasts Lady With Hushpuppi In Dubai by Beltesh(m): 9:04pm
An olosho will always knw an olosho
|Re: Kiran Matharoo Blasts Lady With Hushpuppi In Dubai by FuckBuhari(m): 9:36pm
How are these Oloshos relevant to the growth of the Economy?
Where is The president pls?
|Re: Kiran Matharoo Blasts Lady With Hushpuppi In Dubai by Hotshawarma: 9:37pm
olosho calling out another olosho....were the sisters not thinking when they slept with femi otedola who is a married man too??pot calling kettle black....
|Re: Kiran Matharoo Blasts Lady With Hushpuppi In Dubai by philo04(m): 9:37pm
she try
|Re: Kiran Matharoo Blasts Lady With Hushpuppi In Dubai by maverickdude(m): 9:37pm
Pass around bitch....savages everywhere
|Re: Kiran Matharoo Blasts Lady With Hushpuppi In Dubai by jamarifox(m): 9:37pm
Tk
|Re: Kiran Matharoo Blasts Lady With Hushpuppi In Dubai by veacea: 9:37pm
Shior
|Re: Kiran Matharoo Blasts Lady With Hushpuppi In Dubai by BUSHHUNTER(m): 9:37pm
She's just pained she was not the bitch!
Believe it or not 78% of Nigerian girls would love to spend a night with Hushpuppi.
|Re: Kiran Matharoo Blasts Lady With Hushpuppi In Dubai by Afam4eva(m): 9:37pm
I wish someone can just put these Canadian sisters in a plane telling them that they're going to Miami, only to divert the plane to Lagos, Nigeria with Otedola waiting for them at the airport.
|Re: Kiran Matharoo Blasts Lady With Hushpuppi In Dubai by fuckerstard: 9:37pm
Ashewo toh re mecca ati asewo toh re malay, hustle kan na lo nse ojo kan lo ma rin pade.
|Re: Kiran Matharoo Blasts Lady With Hushpuppi In Dubai by LordBaelish: 9:38pm
Thot tendencies in all these slay queens eh...
My African guys abeg if you wan marry just go abroad.. Africa don cast.
Key zones: Latina and Eastern European ladies
....
|Re: Kiran Matharoo Blasts Lady With Hushpuppi In Dubai by tunatrezy(m): 9:38pm
unimportant post, sorry look forward to something creative to hip FP.
|Re: Kiran Matharoo Blasts Lady With Hushpuppi In Dubai by Kolababe: 9:38pm
.
|Re: Kiran Matharoo Blasts Lady With Hushpuppi In Dubai by tunatrezy(m): 9:38pm
unimportant post, sorry look forward to something creative to hit FP.
|Re: Kiran Matharoo Blasts Lady With Hushpuppi In Dubai by omobabalawo: 9:39pm
.
.
dis poo made fp. tufia
|Re: Kiran Matharoo Blasts Lady With Hushpuppi In Dubai by Abfinest007(m): 9:40pm
why can't u mind ur own business what's ur concern if she sleep around
|Re: Kiran Matharoo Blasts Lady With Hushpuppi In Dubai by ultimateyankee: 9:40pm
Kikikikikiki
|Re: Kiran Matharoo Blasts Lady With Hushpuppi In Dubai by NubiLove(m): 9:41pm
They are both the same thing...
|Re: Kiran Matharoo Blasts Lady With Hushpuppi In Dubai by DeBret(m): 9:41pm
QUOTED
|Re: Kiran Matharoo Blasts Lady With Hushpuppi In Dubai by unitysheart(m): 9:42pm
Birds of a feather.
|Re: Kiran Matharoo Blasts Lady With Hushpuppi In Dubai by hayordehg09: 9:42pm
Olosho crew
|Re: Kiran Matharoo Blasts Lady With Hushpuppi In Dubai by Okies27(m): 9:42pm
I challenge all these yeyebrities to join nairaland n deir sense will start functioning well. Nairalanders will reformat deir yeye brains to normal. Where dat hushpuppi 4 nairaland. Bia, shey ur sense done correct nau cos him no gree yan again.
Olosho will always know Olosho.
|Re: Kiran Matharoo Blasts Lady With Hushpuppi In Dubai by orijintv(m): 9:44pm
Rule 1 : Never Give This Kinda Girls Attention.
Rule 2 : Repeat Rule 1
|Re: Kiran Matharoo Blasts Lady With Hushpuppi In Dubai by vincentjk(m): 9:44pm
SMH for the three of them
|Re: Kiran Matharoo Blasts Lady With Hushpuppi In Dubai by Noblebrown7(m): 9:46pm
Just passinq. .
|Re: Kiran Matharoo Blasts Lady With Hushpuppi In Dubai by Akalia(m): 9:47pm
Can someone please walk me through all that crap she wrote cos I am having a hard time figuring out what these oloshos r up to nowadays- slayqueen oloshos.
|Re: Kiran Matharoo Blasts Lady With Hushpuppi In Dubai by omobabalawo: 9:47pm
FuckBuhari:
they generate revenue by sleeping with men thereby reducing unemployment. and increase the circular flow of money. they also increase sale of contraceptives. so the companies get more revenue. pay tax. and pay workers
|Re: Kiran Matharoo Blasts Lady With Hushpuppi In Dubai by free2ryhme: 9:48pm
emefav:
Can you imagine ashawo dey call another woman prostitute
|Re: Kiran Matharoo Blasts Lady With Hushpuppi In Dubai by Allylic(f): 9:49pm
Birds of a feather
|Re: Kiran Matharoo Blasts Lady With Hushpuppi In Dubai by ikp120(m): 9:51pm
Okies27:You wey dey talk, since you join Nairaland your sense don dey function properly, ba?
Don't let the social media tell you who you are because the social media is a mirage.
Be real. Be you, even if people don't like you, so long as you like you.
