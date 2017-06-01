₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Facebook Now Helps You Finds Free Wi-fi Network Nearby by nuelnik(m): 1:28am
A year ago Facebook began testing another innovative function in its mobile applications that helps you detect where a free open Wi-Fi nearby is. cool innovation right? Today this has been developed and mature enough to roll out to all Facebook users on its Android and iOS applications.
Once you get the new functionality baked into your app, you can go to the More tab and then select Find Wi-Fi. After this point you may need to turn it on (only the first time you use it). Once you've done that, you'll see a list or map view of the closest public Wi-Fi hotspots to your location. You can easily switch between the map and list view, by the way.
The list of places is populated with the names and details of the businesses that operate those Wi-Fi networks, and you can quickly get directions to any of them. There is just one catch here: to show up in the Find Wi-Fi section of Facebook, every business that has a public Wi-Fi network must first claim it by editing its Facebook Page information. So, since this is purely opt-in for businesses, it might take a while for Facebook's Find Wi-Fi to actually have all of the networks that are out there.
Re: Facebook Now Helps You Finds Free Wi-fi Network Nearby by nuelnik(m): 1:30am
Re: Facebook Now Helps You Finds Free Wi-fi Network Nearby by HsLBroker(m): 3:47am
Re: Facebook Now Helps You Finds Free Wi-fi Network Nearby by RETIREDMUMU(m): 5:07am
i Dont Buy Data,i Steal Any Open Wifi In My Area.Omo D Thing Dey Sweet. Can Use 10gb In Hour,because Wifi Runs Up To 15mbs....
Re: Facebook Now Helps You Finds Free Wi-fi Network Nearby by NwaAmaikpe: 7:16am
Re: Facebook Now Helps You Finds Free Wi-fi Network Nearby by klassykute(m): 7:17am
all my area pple dey out password jare its a dead zone
Re: Facebook Now Helps You Finds Free Wi-fi Network Nearby by littlewonders: 7:17am
Laziness is about to increase.
Re: Facebook Now Helps You Finds Free Wi-fi Network Nearby by burkingx(f): 7:18am
Re: Facebook Now Helps You Finds Free Wi-fi Network Nearby by WHOcarex: 7:18am
Re: Facebook Now Helps You Finds Free Wi-fi Network Nearby by burkingx(f): 7:18am
Re: Facebook Now Helps You Finds Free Wi-fi Network Nearby by omobabalawo: 7:18am
Re: Facebook Now Helps You Finds Free Wi-fi Network Nearby by burkingx(f): 7:18am
Re: Facebook Now Helps You Finds Free Wi-fi Network Nearby by sakalisis(m): 7:19am
Re: Facebook Now Helps You Finds Free Wi-fi Network Nearby by skimmy005: 7:19am
RETIREDMUMU:which area b dat abeg
Re: Facebook Now Helps You Finds Free Wi-fi Network Nearby by Flamzey00: 7:20am
#Slayqueens no longer need to subscribe anymore.
Re: Facebook Now Helps You Finds Free Wi-fi Network Nearby by finnestdope(m): 7:21am
for people like me
Re: Facebook Now Helps You Finds Free Wi-fi Network Nearby by Promismike(m): 7:22am
How can one assess it.
Re: Facebook Now Helps You Finds Free Wi-fi Network Nearby by lilbabyak(m): 7:22am
Since then born me I never ever get free Wi-Fi. Facebook should just send me money to do subscription
2 Likes
Re: Facebook Now Helps You Finds Free Wi-fi Network Nearby by emusmithy(m): 7:23am
Find? or steal?
Anyway, was that not how Facebook was born?
Those twins in Harvard shared their their idea with hopes that he could design them a website. He stole the idea.
Old habit die hardly.
Re: Facebook Now Helps You Finds Free Wi-fi Network Nearby by ikorodureporta: 7:23am
More hacking of phones
Re: Facebook Now Helps You Finds Free Wi-fi Network Nearby by Goddygee(m): 7:24am
Re: Facebook Now Helps You Finds Free Wi-fi Network Nearby by nwadiuko1(m): 7:24am
RETIREDMUMU:most people pasword it
Re: Facebook Now Helps You Finds Free Wi-fi Network Nearby by demsid(m): 7:27am
Free wifi go is just a time waster, wen u download all the rubbish u need and u do not need. Sit back and rethink u have wasted valuable time doing nonsense
Re: Facebook Now Helps You Finds Free Wi-fi Network Nearby by abumeinben(m): 7:27am
RETIREDMUMU:
Brosie
15MBps
Sofri sofri o, shooooouuu. Even MTN switch nor fit give you 3MBps.
But ma glo na 45.56GBps. I just down the entire milky way galaxy sef.
Re: Facebook Now Helps You Finds Free Wi-fi Network Nearby by AmuEwu: 7:37am
RETIREDMUMU:
And if there's no free WiFi nearby, you don't browse abi ?
Re: Facebook Now Helps You Finds Free Wi-fi Network Nearby by Mayflowa(m): 7:38am
emusmithy:
If only you just read till the end, u would have noticed the WiFi owners opt in and out themselves. It is way for them to get their businesses registered and known
Re: Facebook Now Helps You Finds Free Wi-fi Network Nearby by introvertme: 7:41am
Wow yesterday I was desperately looking for an app that can do this, I even downloaded open signal app
only for mark to release this feature.
Re: Facebook Now Helps You Finds Free Wi-fi Network Nearby by Solomonudofia(m): 7:43am
Facebook coming up with somany things this days..... saw this video and i think it will help
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_m_k7SD95M
Re: Facebook Now Helps You Finds Free Wi-fi Network Nearby by TINALETC3(f): 7:47am
Re: Facebook Now Helps You Finds Free Wi-fi Network Nearby by Olivebranches(m): 7:51am
RETIREDMUMU:
Abeg which area be that make I come visit.
Re: Facebook Now Helps You Finds Free Wi-fi Network Nearby by ceononi: 7:58am
RETIREDMUMU:lol.... What's this one saying? Can you even get 1gb in an hour with speed of 15mbs? Abeg if you wan lie next time, think well....
Re: Facebook Now Helps You Finds Free Wi-fi Network Nearby by Nnamdi98(m): 8:03am
RETIREDMUMU:Are you related to EVANS...
