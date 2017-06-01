Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Facebook Now Helps You Finds Free Wi-fi Network Nearby (2765 Views)

Facebook Now Supports Nigeria's 3 Major Languages / Lekki Residents To Get Free Wi-fi / How To Find Password Of Wi-fi Network With Es Explorer On Android Phones (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Once you get the new functionality baked into your app, you can go to the More tab and then select Find Wi-Fi. After this point you may need to turn it on (only the first time you use it). Once you've done that, you'll see a list or map view of the closest public Wi-Fi hotspots to your location. You can easily switch between the map and list view, by the way.





The list of places is populated with the names and details of the businesses that operate those Wi-Fi networks, and you can quickly get directions to any of them. There is just one catch here: to show up in the Find Wi-Fi section of Facebook, every business that has a public Wi-Fi network must first claim it by editing its Facebook Page information. So, since this is purely opt-in for businesses, it might take a while for Facebook's Find Wi-Fi to actually have all of the networks that are out there.



http://www.nueltech.com/2017/06/facebook-now-finds-free-wi-fi-network.html A year ago Facebook began testing another innovative function in its mobile applications that helps you detect where a free open Wi-Fi nearby is. cool innovation right? Today this has been developed and mature enough to roll out to all Facebook users on its Android and iOS applications.Once you get the new functionality baked into your app, you can go to the More tab and then select Find Wi-Fi. After this point you may need to turn it on (only the first time you use it). Once you've done that, you'll see a list or map view of the closest public Wi-Fi hotspots to your location. You can easily switch between the map and list view, by the way.The list of places is populated with the names and details of the businesses that operate those Wi-Fi networks, and you can quickly get directions to any of them. There is just one catch here: to show up in the Find Wi-Fi section of Facebook, every business that has a public Wi-Fi network must first claim it by editing its Facebook Page information. So, since this is purely opt-in for businesses, it might take a while for Facebook's Find Wi-Fi to actually have all of the networks that are out there. 1 Like 1 Share

Cc:Seun,lalasticlala

i Dont Buy Data,i Steal Any Open Wifi In My Area.Omo D Thing Dey Sweet. Can Use 10gb In Hour,because Wifi Runs Up To 15mbs.... 1 Like 1 Share

all my area pple dey out password jare its a dead zone 1 Like

Laziness is about to increase. 1 Like

1 Like

Cool

Free

RETIREDMUMU:

i Dont Buy Data,i Steal Any Open Wifi In My Area.Omo D Thing Dey Sweet. Can Use 10gb In Hour,because Wifi Runs Up To 15mbs.... which area b dat abeg which area b dat abeg 1 Like

#Slayqueens no longer need to subscribe anymore. 2 Likes

for people like me for people like me

How can one assess it.

Since then born me I never ever get free Wi-Fi. Facebook should just send me money to do subscription 2 Likes

Find? or steal?



Anyway, was that not how Facebook was born?

Those twins in Harvard shared their their idea with hopes that he could design them a website. He stole the idea.



Old habit die hardly.

More hacking of phones

okay

RETIREDMUMU:

i Dont Buy Data,i Steal Any Open Wifi In My Area.Omo D Thing Dey Sweet. Can Use 10gb In Hour,because Wifi Runs Up To 15mbs.... most people pasword it most people pasword it

Free wifi go is just a time waster, wen u download all the rubbish u need and u do not need. Sit back and rethink u have wasted valuable time doing nonsense

RETIREDMUMU:

i Dont Buy Data,i Steal Any Open Wifi In My Area.Omo D Thing Dey Sweet. Can Use 10gb In Hour,because Wifi Runs Up To 15mbs....

Brosie



15MBps



Sofri sofri o, shooooouuu. Even MTN switch nor fit give you 3MBps.



But ma glo na 45.56GBps. I just down the entire milky way galaxy sef. Brosie15MBpsSofri sofri o, shooooouuu. Even MTN switch nor fit give you 3MBps.But ma glo na 45.56GBps. I just down the entire milky way galaxy sef.

RETIREDMUMU:

i Dont Buy Data,i Steal Any Open Wifi In My Area.Omo D Thing Dey Sweet. Can Use 10gb In Hour,because Wifi Runs Up To 15mbs....

And if there's no free WiFi nearby, you don't browse abi ? And if there's no free WiFi nearby, you don't browse abi ?

emusmithy:

Find? or steal?



Anyway, was that not how Facebook was born?

Those twins in Harvard shared their their idea with hopes that he could design them a website. He stole the idea.



Old habit die hardly.

If only you just read till the end, u would have noticed the WiFi owners opt in and out themselves. It is way for them to get their businesses registered and known If only you just read till the end, u would have noticed the WiFi owners opt in and out themselves. It is way for them to get their businesses registered and known

Wow yesterday I was desperately looking for an app that can do this, I even downloaded open signal app



only for mark to release this feature.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_m_k7SD95M Facebook coming up with somany things this days..... saw this video and i think it will help

RETIREDMUMU:

i Dont Buy Data,i Steal Any Open Wifi In My Area.Omo D Thing Dey Sweet. Can Use 10gb In Hour,because Wifi Runs Up To 15mbs....

Abeg which area be that make I come visit. Abeg which area be that make I come visit.

RETIREDMUMU:

i Dont Buy Data,i Steal Any Open Wifi In My Area.Omo D Thing Dey Sweet. Can Use 10gb In Hour,because Wifi Runs Up To 15mbs.... lol.... What's this one saying? Can you even get 1gb in an hour with speed of 15mbs? Abeg if you wan lie next time, think well.... lol.... What's this one saying? Can you even get 1gb in an hour with speed of 15mbs? Abeg if you wan lie next time, think well....