|Suspected Badoo Member Almost Lynched After Being Nabbed In Ikorodu. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 5:22am
Another suspected kidnapper / Badoo gang member was caught around 7:45pm, yesterday, June 30, 2017... The man was reportedly found wandering around Obafemi Awolowo Road, before Government Technical College, Ikorodu with a cutlass and a bag full of waste. He was later taken to the police station by residents after almost being lynched...
Read below according to an eyewitness Rasheed Adedeji Fatuga;
When he was approached and asked some few questions, his responses were not clear.
He couldn't defend himself, he said he's a farmer, he's family are all dead. He resides in Ewu-Elepe, he's this and he's that. You know the situation in Ikorodu right now, as it's getting hot, before we know it, people started gathering and kept demanding for jungle justice on him.
To our surprise, we called the Local Vigilante Group's contacts, the Onyabo, several times, but no avail. Some of them told us that they are the only ones on duty, that the patrol van isn't available. Some told us that we should take him to the police station.The Police Department told us that we should find a way to bring him to the police station, that if they come to the scene, the angry mobs won't allow them to take the suspect away, that they will be throwing stones at them.
For over 45 minutes, we stood solidly waiting for the Police or Onyabo and prevented jungle justice, because we need to know if the suspect is innocent or not, he might not know anything about kidnapping or badoo and he might also know a lot about the notorious badoo gang.
But the only way to confirm this and get useful information from him is through interrogation, which will be done by the Police or Onyabo.
Eventually, we took him to the police station in a Tricycle (Keke Nahep), it was then we realised that Fatai Owoseni, CP, is aware, directed the police to visit the scene immediately, but we were already in the Igbogbo Police station by then.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/suspected-badoo-cult-member-almost-lynched-residents-ikorodu-photos.html
|Re: Suspected Badoo Member Almost Lynched After Being Nabbed In Ikorodu. Photos by Slikbae: 5:27am
Everyday badoo be killing, terrorizing and wiping whole families in Lagos but they have the nerve to condemn rivers state.
|Re: Suspected Badoo Member Almost Lynched After Being Nabbed In Ikorodu. Photos by Jephz(m): 5:30am
Everybody for that area na suspect now o
|Re: Suspected Badoo Member Almost Lynched After Being Nabbed In Ikorodu. Photos by sarrki(m): 5:33am
God please spare us from the hands of mistaken identity
|Re: Suspected Badoo Member Almost Lynched After Being Nabbed In Ikorodu. Photos by jay2pee(m): 6:22am
Amen to the prayer above.... I will never be a victim to mistaken identity
|Re: Suspected Badoo Member Almost Lynched After Being Nabbed In Ikorodu. Photos by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 6:30am
the skull miners would have waste this one by now... Lucky him ,next time don't transpass in a hostile zone
|Re: Suspected Badoo Member Almost Lynched After Being Nabbed In Ikorodu. Photos by Chikelue2000(m): 6:32am
Because he had a cutlass?, come to Zamfara n see how thugs n able bodied youths carry cutlass free of charge
|Re: Suspected Badoo Member Almost Lynched After Being Nabbed In Ikorodu. Photos by khalhokage(m): 7:14am
Nigerians! Stop jungle Justice! tufia!! why do you people love blood and death so much?
|Re: Suspected Badoo Member Almost Lynched After Being Nabbed In Ikorodu. Photos by auntysimbiat(f): 10:51am
IKORODU YOUTHS FINALLY TAKE ACTION AGAINST BADOO GROUP , WATCH
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UFbSM9lXX3Y
|Re: Suspected Badoo Member Almost Lynched After Being Nabbed In Ikorodu. Photos by OrestesDante: 10:59am
auntysimbiat:
Which one is nice? The lynchers or the lynched.
Simbiat.
|Re: Suspected Badoo Member Almost Lynched After Being Nabbed In Ikorodu. Photos by Flexherbal(m): 10:59am
"The Police Department told us that we should find a way to bring him to the police station, that if they come to the scene, the angry mobs won't allow them to take the suspect away, that they will be throwing stones at them."
|Re: Suspected Badoo Member Almost Lynched After Being Nabbed In Ikorodu. Photos by Osinachi1: 10:59am
This Badoo members no dey finish??
|Re: Suspected Badoo Member Almost Lynched After Being Nabbed In Ikorodu. Photos by kenbee(m): 10:59am
Another Bokoharam in the making
|Re: Suspected Badoo Member Almost Lynched After Being Nabbed In Ikorodu. Photos by joyceah(f): 11:00am
Badoo.
Chai.
He might just be a random person..
But maybe he looks like Baddo sha.
Or he might be waiting to attack someone in the dark wothghe cutlass.
WNO knows?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hImzDfoONI4
|Re: Suspected Badoo Member Almost Lynched After Being Nabbed In Ikorodu. Photos by kevoh(m): 11:00am
Looks like a farmer to me... Ikorodu people how far? Soon you will lynch the whole residents, in the name of finding Badoo gang members? Police and NIA what steps are you taking to tackle this Badoo menace?
|Re: Suspected Badoo Member Almost Lynched After Being Nabbed In Ikorodu. Photos by cold(m): 11:00am
Why are they always looking haggard?
|Re: Suspected Badoo Member Almost Lynched After Being Nabbed In Ikorodu. Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 11:00am
I still don't understand what the white powdery substance Yoruba folks pour on people before lynching/mobbing them is.
|Re: Suspected Badoo Member Almost Lynched After Being Nabbed In Ikorodu. Photos by Beverages: 11:00am
He looks innocent to me.
|Re: Suspected Badoo Member Almost Lynched After Being Nabbed In Ikorodu. Photos by IDEKEALUMONA(m): 11:01am
|Re: Suspected Badoo Member Almost Lynched After Being Nabbed In Ikorodu. Photos by oshe11(m): 11:01am
Why almost
Someone that shud be dead by now!
But its like all crimes comitted in Ikorodu is nw associated to the BADOO CROONERS OOO
But its like all crimes comitted in Ikorodu is nw associated to the BADOO CROONERS OOO
So I heard a thread of Arewa youths making a U-turn n calling Afonjas Backstabbers was created bt the tribalistic Mods refused to push it to FP for all to see... bt if na small pikin curse Kanu una go rush put am for FP even without any comment.....
Make yna continue oooo.......
Mind U, Im no IPOB nor AFONJA bt I bliv wats good for the goose is also good for the gander.....
GOD THEY SEE UNA OOOO.....
Pls someone one shud post the link of the thread here so all can see n also post it in all FP threads....
U cn ban me bt I wud open a new acct bt wen God decide to BAN u im dn be for be dat
|Re: Suspected Badoo Member Almost Lynched After Being Nabbed In Ikorodu. Photos by Nnamdi98(m): 11:01am
When the native doctors issued their warning some took it for granted....
|Re: Suspected Badoo Member Almost Lynched After Being Nabbed In Ikorodu. Photos by ayusco85(m): 11:01am
Why wasn't he barbecued
|Re: Suspected Badoo Member Almost Lynched After Being Nabbed In Ikorodu. Photos by free2ryhme: 11:02am
PrettyCrystal:
Make una no kill am oooo
|Re: Suspected Badoo Member Almost Lynched After Being Nabbed In Ikorodu. Photos by sleeknick: 11:02am
Badoo Sneh
|Re: Suspected Badoo Member Almost Lynched After Being Nabbed In Ikorodu. Photos by Abfinest007(m): 11:02am
all cultist will die this year say amen if u are not one of them
|Re: Suspected Badoo Member Almost Lynched After Being Nabbed In Ikorodu. Photos by MadCow1: 11:03am
Is that what they look like? That Man looks mental to me.
|Re: Suspected Badoo Member Almost Lynched After Being Nabbed In Ikorodu. Photos by jonero4(m): 11:04am
Mek I book Space first,,
I dey come mek I comment
|Re: Suspected Badoo Member Almost Lynched After Being Nabbed In Ikorodu. Photos by qualityovenbake(m): 11:04am
This guy look's mentally unstable to me
|Re: Suspected Badoo Member Almost Lynched After Being Nabbed In Ikorodu. Photos by Tapout(m): 11:04am
those guys over there should be very careful else they end up killing a mentally unstable person... U can't just conclude he is a member of the gang because he couldn't give reasonable answers to questions thrown at him
|Re: Suspected Badoo Member Almost Lynched After Being Nabbed In Ikorodu. Photos by muller101(m): 11:07am
Really
