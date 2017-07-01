Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Suspected Badoo Member Almost Lynched After Being Nabbed In Ikorodu. Photos (13939 Views)

Badoo Member Caught At Maya Ikorodu, Interrogated And Confessed (video, Pics) / Suspected Badoo Member Killed In Lagos By Angry Mob (Graphic Photos) / Suspected Badoo Group Member Burnt To Death This Morning In Ikorodu (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Read below according to an eyewitness ‎Rasheed Adedeji Fatuga‎;



When he was approached and asked some few questions, his responses were not clear.



He couldn't defend himself, he said he's a farmer, he's family are all dead. He resides in Ewu-Elepe, he's this and he's that. You know the situation in Ikorodu right now, as it's getting hot, before we know it, people started gathering and kept demanding for jungle justice on him.



To our surprise, we called the Local Vigilante Group's contacts, the Onyabo, several times, but no avail. Some of them told us that they are the only ones on duty, that the patrol van isn't available. Some told us that we should take him to the police station.The Police Department told us that we should find a way to bring him to the police station, that if they come to the scene, the angry mobs won't allow them to take the suspect away, that they will be throwing stones at them.



For over 45 minutes, we stood solidly waiting for the Police or Onyabo and prevented jungle justice, because we need to know if the suspect is innocent or not, he might not know anything about kidnapping or badoo and he might also know a lot about the notorious badoo gang.



But the only way to confirm this and get useful information from him is through interrogation, which will be done by the Police or Onyabo.



Eventually, we took him to the police station in a Tricycle (Keke Nahep), it was then we realised that Fatai Owoseni, CP, is aware, directed the police to visit the scene immediately, but we were already in the Igbogbo Police station by then.



Source; Another suspected kidnapper / Badoo gang member was caught around 7:45pm, yesterday, June 30, 2017... The man was reportedly found wandering around Obafemi Awolowo Road, before Government Technical College, Ikorodu with a cutlass and a bag full of waste. He was later taken to the police station by residents after almost being lynched...Read below according to an eyewitness ‎Rasheed Adedeji Fatuga‎;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/suspected-badoo-cult-member-almost-lynched-residents-ikorodu-photos.html

Everyday badoo be killing, terrorizing and wiping whole families in Lagos but they have the nerve to condemn rivers state. 2 Likes

Everybody for that area na suspect now o 16 Likes 1 Share

God please spare us from the hands of mistaken identity 58 Likes 5 Shares

Amen to the prayer above.... I will never be a victim to mistaken identity 48 Likes 3 Shares

the skull miners would have waste this one by now... Lucky him ,next time don't transpass in a hostile zone 4 Likes 1 Share

Because he had a cutlass?, come to Zamfara n see how thugs n able bodied youths carry cutlass free of charge 2 Likes

Nigerians! Stop jungle Justice! tufia!! why do you people love blood and death so much? 2 Likes

IKORODU YOUTHS FINALLY TAKE ACTION AGAINST BADOO GROUP , WATCH





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UFbSM9lXX3Y

auntysimbiat:

Nice one

Which one is nice? The lynchers or the lynched.





Simbiat. Which one is nice? The lynchers or the lynched.Simbiat. 2 Likes 2 Shares

"The Police Department told us that we should find a way to bring him to the police station, that if they come to the scene, the angry mobs won't allow them to take the suspect away, that they will be throwing stones at them." 4 Likes

This Badoo members no dey finish??

Another Bokoharam in the making 1 Like 1 Share



Chai.

He might just be a random person..

But maybe he looks like Baddo sha.

Or he might be waiting to attack someone in the dark wothghe cutlass.

WNO knows?





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hImzDfoONI4 Badoo.Chai.He might just be a random person..But maybe he looks like Baddo sha.Or he might be waiting to attack someone in the dark wothghe cutlass.WNO knows?

Ikorodu people how far? Soon you will lynch the whole residents, in the name of finding Badoo gang members? Police and NIA what steps are you taking to tackle this Badoo menace? Looks like a farmer to me...Ikorodu people how far? Soon you will lynch the whole residents, in the name of finding Badoo gang members? Police and NIA what steps are you taking to tackle this Badoo menace? 2 Likes

Why are they always looking haggard?





I still don't understand what the white powdery substance Yoruba folks pour on people before lynching/mobbing them is. I still don't understand what the white powdery substance Yoruba folks pour on people before lynching/mobbing them is. 1 Like 1 Share

He looks innocent to me.

A piece of land measuring 120ft X 200ft and strategically located, for sale in Enugu.

Price :N5.5M only.

Interested person should call 08105866473







Someone that shud be dead by now!



But its like all crimes comitted in Ikorodu is nw associated to the BADOO CROONERS OOO





Naira..land this ur favoritism, bigotry n nepotism no good ooo

So I heard a thread of Arewa youths making a U-turn n calling Afonjas Backstabbers was created bt the tribalistic Mods refused to push it to FP for all to see... bt if na small pikin curse Kanu una go rush put am for FP even without any comment.....

Make yna continue oooo.......

Mind U, Im no IPOB nor AFONJA bt I bliv wats good for the goose is also good for the gander.....

GOD THEY SEE UNA OOOO.....

Pls someone one shud post the link of the thread here so all can see n also post it in all FP threads....

U cn ban me bt I wud open a new acct bt wen God decide to BAN u im dn be for be dat Why almostSomeone that shud be dead by now!But its like all crimes comitted in Ikorodu is nw associated to the BADOO CROONERS OOONaira..land this ur favoritism, bigotry n nepotism no good oooSo I heard a thread of Arewa youths making a U-turn n calling Afonjas Backstabbers was created bt the tribalistic Mods refused to push it to FP for all to see... bt if na small pikin curse Kanu una go rush put am for FP even without any comment.....Make yna continue oooo.......Mind U, Im no IPOB nor AFONJA bt I bliv wats good for the goose is also good for the gander.....GOD THEY SEE UNA OOOO.....Pls someone one shud post the link of the thread here so all can see n also post it in all FP threads....U cn ban me bt I wud open a new acct bt wen God decide to BAN u im dn be for be dat

When the native doctors issued their warning some took it for granted....

Why wasn't he barbecued

PrettyCrystal:

Another suspected kidnapper / Badoo gang member was caught around 7:45pm, yesterday, June 30, 2017... The man was reportedly found wandering around Obafemi Awolowo Road, before Government Technical College, Ikorodu with a cutlass and a bag full of waste. He was later taken to the police station by residents after almost being lynched...



Read below according to an eyewitness ‎Rasheed Adedeji Fatuga‎;



When he was approached and asked some few questions, his responses were not clear.



He couldn't defend himself, he said he's a farmer, he's family are all dead. He resides in Ewu-Elepe, he's this and he's that. You know the situation in Ikorodu right now, as it's getting hot, before we know it, people started gathering and kept demanding for jungle justice on him.



To our surprise, we called the Local Vigilante Group's contacts, the Onyabo, several times, but no avail. Some of them told us that they are the only ones on duty, that the patrol van isn't available. Some told us that we should take him to the police station.The Police Department told us that we should find a way to bring him to the police station, that if they come to the scene, the angry mobs won't allow them to take the suspect away, that they will be throwing stones at them.



For over 45 minutes, we stood solidly waiting for the Police or Onyabo and prevented jungle justice, because we need to know if the suspect is innocent or not, he might not know anything about kidnapping or badoo and he might also know a lot about the notorious badoo gang.



But the only way to confirm this and get useful information from him is through interrogation, which will be done by the Police or Onyabo.



Eventually, we took him to the police station in a Tricycle (Keke Nahep), it was then we realised that Fatai Owoseni, CP, is aware, directed the police to visit the scene immediately, but we were already in the Igbogbo Police station by then.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/suspected-badoo-cult-member-almost-lynched-residents-ikorodu-photos.html

Make una no kill am oooo Make una no kill am oooo

Badoo Sneh

all cultist will die this year say amen if u are not one of them

Is that what they look like? That Man looks mental to me.

Mek I book Space first,,



I dey come mek I comment

This guy look's mentally unstable to me

those guys over there should be very careful else they end up killing a mentally unstable person... U can't just conclude he is a member of the gang because he couldn't give reasonable answers to questions thrown at him