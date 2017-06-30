₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,831,681 members, 3,629,052 topics. Date: Saturday, 01 July 2017 at 08:24 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Npower N-tax Applicant Set To Take Their Test Today Through To 3rd July (4979 Views)
Solve npower.gov.ng registration Issues Here / Npower Applications Open At 11.30PM June 11, What You Need To Know (videos) / How To Apply For Government Npower Program. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Npower N-tax Applicant Set To Take Their Test Today Through To 3rd July by Godwindavid(m): 6:03am
Npower Good morning, PLEASE READ CAREFULLY Applicants who applied for N- Power TAX will write their test between today and Monday, July 3rd. Text Messages have been sent to a group to write their test today. Only applicants whose BVN records match their applications will write the assessment test. NOTE: Another group of N-TAX applicants will receive Text Messages later today to write their assessment test tomorrow. #NPowerNG
|Re: Npower N-tax Applicant Set To Take Their Test Today Through To 3rd July by Airoflaw(m): 6:08am
issokay..what are the likely Questions?
|Re: Npower N-tax Applicant Set To Take Their Test Today Through To 3rd July by jay2pee(m): 6:15am
OK nah.... Make we dey wait more for ours
|Re: Npower N-tax Applicant Set To Take Their Test Today Through To 3rd July by Godwindavid(m): 6:16am
Airoflaw:possibly current affairs and little mathematics
|Re: Npower N-tax Applicant Set To Take Their Test Today Through To 3rd July by Airoflaw(m): 6:22am
Godwindavid:OK..thanks.make I go and b preparing till I get my test sms
|Re: Npower N-tax Applicant Set To Take Their Test Today Through To 3rd July by chukz999(m): 6:24am
Must You Be Contacted Before You Go For You Assessment Test
|Re: Npower N-tax Applicant Set To Take Their Test Today Through To 3rd July by iykeval1: 6:28am
please is the test computer base? can someone make use of his/her phone to write it?
|Re: Npower N-tax Applicant Set To Take Their Test Today Through To 3rd July by Godwindavid(m): 6:34am
chukz999:Assessment Test is online, you will be contact on how to go about it if you pass the bvn verification stage.
|Re: Npower N-tax Applicant Set To Take Their Test Today Through To 3rd July by Godwindavid(m): 6:35am
iykeval1:Yes
|Re: Npower N-tax Applicant Set To Take Their Test Today Through To 3rd July by chimoskyg(m): 6:54am
The Test is online/computer base, am about to write mine now
|Re: Npower N-tax Applicant Set To Take Their Test Today Through To 3rd July by bobo65(m): 6:55am
chimoskyg:
Wow.
What was ur text msg like?
|Re: Npower N-tax Applicant Set To Take Their Test Today Through To 3rd July by iykeval1: 7:15am
please kindly share your experience after you must have taken the test. Good luck!
|Re: Npower N-tax Applicant Set To Take Their Test Today Through To 3rd July by sakalisis(m): 7:18am
|Re: Npower N-tax Applicant Set To Take Their Test Today Through To 3rd July by Benjom(m): 7:19am
All the best to them.
|Re: Npower N-tax Applicant Set To Take Their Test Today Through To 3rd July by Vanpascore(m): 7:21am
Success
|Re: Npower N-tax Applicant Set To Take Their Test Today Through To 3rd July by chimoskyg(m): 7:21am
It a normal English, History and few logic questions just about 12 questions.
|Re: Npower N-tax Applicant Set To Take Their Test Today Through To 3rd July by emynike2001(m): 7:22am
Wow
So QUICK,
THIS IS d CHANGE WE want, the unemployed should gain meaningful employment.
But meanwhile use this opportunity to put EXTRA cash in your pocket this weekend, CLICK AND FOLLOW THE LINK PROVIDED in my signature to see more.
|Re: Npower N-tax Applicant Set To Take Their Test Today Through To 3rd July by Eazybay(m): 7:23am
Goodluck...
You can still grab a VOGUE frame, not much left tho..
|Re: Npower N-tax Applicant Set To Take Their Test Today Through To 3rd July by essy1(f): 7:23am
chimoskyg:
Abeg wen u finish, tell us how e be
|Re: Npower N-tax Applicant Set To Take Their Test Today Through To 3rd July by princetunex(m): 7:23am
Airoflaw:
Did you get any text after applying?
|Re: Npower N-tax Applicant Set To Take Their Test Today Through To 3rd July by etcme: 7:24am
My friend couldnt copy her reference number. Is there a way out?
|Re: Npower N-tax Applicant Set To Take Their Test Today Through To 3rd July by ebuka10box(m): 7:24am
a graduate like me settle for n-power taaah. I know my worth... 33k can't lead me anywhere.
2 Likes
|Re: Npower N-tax Applicant Set To Take Their Test Today Through To 3rd July by midehi2(f): 7:24am
chimoskyg:how is the text message they sent to you like?
|Re: Npower N-tax Applicant Set To Take Their Test Today Through To 3rd July by longsnake(m): 7:28am
I pray it favour us. Amen
|Re: Npower N-tax Applicant Set To Take Their Test Today Through To 3rd July by Teawhy2011: 7:29am
Pls house,what next for some of 2016 applicants that got congrat message abt 2weeks ago that they have been selected into Npower? We never hear anything since we got the message on June 12
|Re: Npower N-tax Applicant Set To Take Their Test Today Through To 3rd July by sunmolaq: 7:30am
please how is the text message there sent to you like, and which website??
|Re: Npower N-tax Applicant Set To Take Their Test Today Through To 3rd July by chimoskyg(m): 7:32am
Dear applicant your BVN records match your application. proceed to the N-power website to write your N-tax assessment test. use phone number and BVN to login
midehi2:
2 Likes
|Re: Npower N-tax Applicant Set To Take Their Test Today Through To 3rd July by gr8tsuccess: 7:33am
Pls who have recieve SMS for the test here because I have not seen my own.
|Re: Npower N-tax Applicant Set To Take Their Test Today Through To 3rd July by sassy01(f): 7:33am
ebuka10box:
Is that what they pay? How did u know that?
1 Like
|Re: Npower N-tax Applicant Set To Take Their Test Today Through To 3rd July by Desdola(m): 7:33am
Good luck to all those writing
|Re: Npower N-tax Applicant Set To Take Their Test Today Through To 3rd July by mrsfavour(f): 7:34am
pls how will i know when my sis will write hers? her own is Nhealth?
|Re: Npower N-tax Applicant Set To Take Their Test Today Through To 3rd July by ibroh22(m): 7:35am
I haven't seen any SMS and plz any serving Corps member that received the SMS should pls notify
This Is Not Rumors Bt Real Abt Inec / Who Else Got This Message From Sai Atiku Foundation; Is It A Scam Or Real? / Ttc Mobile Ltd. Is Recruiting Graduate Trainee
Viewing this topic: Karufi, amiibaby(f), OGIYEN, Mhizmario(f), laidian(m), chyima(f), uptohim2, aveiro(m), Godfather898989, doctimonyeka(m), Teawhy2011, lordimmaogidi(m), Vokians(m), mity00(m), biotechshola(m), martcrown(m), Lilipawpaw, Sandiyet(f), bissy000, Ajenyeoloaberem(m), Oblang(m), Professordi, phemostics(m), herber(m), abmarine(m), Gestapo123, omachimyk(m), princeDejidayo(m), DrGud, Olamilite, Kimmyslaw(m), Maureen84, Hereignsinam, a4jasper(m), Jwonder(m), Oladimix, R0LL0N(m), grinfingaz, serverconnect, Engineerito, soulpiano23(m), AMINDA, StPete, helpfulposts(m), Anikpee(f), EbonyCy(f), edeXede, LibertyRep, opydan, Moshlaw(m), MYDEBBY(m), deejay102, BlueBrothers(m), Obejieric(m), jaxmand, GenyEbere(f), Tgul(f), cartimor, Modelling(f), sosoliso123 and 85 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16