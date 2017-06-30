Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Npower N-tax Applicant Set To Take Their Test Today Through To 3rd July (4979 Views)

Npower Good morning, PLEASE READ CAREFULLY Applicants who applied for N- Power TAX will write their test between today and Monday, July 3rd. Text Messages have been sent to a group to write their test today. Only applicants whose BVN records match their applications will write the assessment test. NOTE: Another group of N-TAX applicants will receive Text Messages later today to write their assessment test tomorrow. #NPowerNG

issokay..what are the likely Questions?

OK nah.... Make we dey wait more for ours

Airoflaw:

Godwindavid:

Must You Be Contacted Before You Go For You Assessment Test

please is the test computer base? can someone make use of his/her phone to write it?

chukz999:

iykeval1:

The Test is online/computer base, am about to write mine now

chimoskyg:

The Test is online/computer base, am about to write mine now





Wow.

What was ur text msg like? Wow.What was ur text msg like?

please kindly share your experience after you must have taken the test. Good luck!

All the best to them.

Success

It a normal English, History and few logic questions just about 12 questions.

Wow











So QUICK,





THIS IS d CHANGE WE want, the unemployed should gain meaningful employment.















Goodluck...



chimoskyg:

The Test is online/computer base, am about to write mine now



Abeg wen u finish, tell us how e be Abeg wen u finish, tell us how e be

Airoflaw:

OK..thanks.make I go and b preparing till I get my test sms

Did you get any text after applying? Did you get any text after applying?

My friend couldnt copy her reference number. Is there a way out?

a graduate like me settle for n-power taaah. I know my worth... 33k can't lead me anywhere. 2 Likes

chimoskyg:

The Test is online/computer base, am about to write mine now

how is the text message they sent to you like? how is the text message they sent to you like?

I pray it favour us. Amen

Pls house,what next for some of 2016 applicants that got congrat message abt 2weeks ago that they have been selected into Npower? We never hear anything since we got the message on June 12

please how is the text message there sent to you like, and which website??



midehi2:



how is the text message they sent to you like? Dear applicant your BVN records match your application. proceed to the N-power website to write your N-tax assessment test. use phone number and BVN to login 2 Likes

Pls who have recieve SMS for the test here because I have not seen my own.

ebuka10box:

a graduate like me settle for n-power taaah. I know my worth... 33k can't lead me anywhere.

Is that what they pay? How did u know that? Is that what they pay? How did u know that? 1 Like

Good luck to all those writing

pls how will i know when my sis will write hers? her own is Nhealth?