₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,831,728 members, 3,629,253 topics. Date: Saturday, 01 July 2017 at 09:56 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Juliet Ibrahim Covers ATTENTION Magazine, Set To Drop New Song (2965 Views)
Joy Onumajuru, Miss Commonwealth Celebrates Her Content On ATTENTION Magazine / Dana Airline Applauds Attention Magazine, Confirms Partnership! (photos) / Rosaline Meuer Covers Attention Magazine (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Juliet Ibrahim Covers ATTENTION Magazine, Set To Drop New Song by GLeesMODEL(m): 7:46am
Top Nollywood actress Juliet Ibrahim covers the the Pink Impression edition of ATTENTION Magazine as the publication hits news stands Today, July 1st. The Ghanian star had exclusive interview with the Magazine where she discussed on several issues including domestic violence and intention to drop her new song soon.
It would be recalled that the Blue Impression edition had the controversial screen Actress Rosaline Meurer as the front page personality. @attentionmagng, @julietibrahim
https://www.instagram.com/p/BV-06hnhlxD/
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Covers ATTENTION Magazine, Set To Drop New Song by NwaAmaikpe: 8:49am
Some of you will give anything to have this girl...
Will you believe me if I told you one guy somewhere is tired of her crap and even avoids her
My FTC goes to July.
Happy July everyone.
I am told that the FG is spending so much for the parked Presidential jet in London.
Well, it can wait there as long as it wants...
Nigerians are not complaining.
As long as it brings back his corpse; that 80million is well justified
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Covers ATTENTION Magazine, Set To Drop New Song by almarthins(m): 8:49am
Wetin concern us? Another hole on the loose again.
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Covers ATTENTION Magazine, Set To Drop New Song by kennygee(f): 8:49am
Anything but the song biko.
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Covers ATTENTION Magazine, Set To Drop New Song by exlinklodge: 8:49am
Hmmmmmmmm
Set to drop new sing kwa
Watin she won sing?
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Covers ATTENTION Magazine, Set To Drop New Song by abduldolapo: 8:49am
Cool
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Covers ATTENTION Magazine, Set To Drop New Song by walemoney007(m): 8:50am
T
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Covers ATTENTION Magazine, Set To Drop New Song by xynerise(m): 8:50am
Anything but a song, please
Anyways, good luck to her.
Why is she wearing a mop?
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Covers ATTENTION Magazine, Set To Drop New Song by kikilove(f): 8:50am
Very lovely
1 Like
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Covers ATTENTION Magazine, Set To Drop New Song by adonismuller(m): 8:50am
as acting no favour her,she has resorted to singing..
well,hope she doesnt end up like the likes of genevieve and omotola....
confused Actress
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Covers ATTENTION Magazine, Set To Drop New Song by bsideboii(m): 8:52am
.
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Covers ATTENTION Magazine, Set To Drop New Song by burkingx(f): 8:54am
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Covers ATTENTION Magazine, Set To Drop New Song by burkingx(f): 8:54am
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Covers ATTENTION Magazine, Set To Drop New Song by sonofLuci(m): 8:54am
kikilove:
Said you like making new friends?
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Covers ATTENTION Magazine, Set To Drop New Song by LastMumu: 8:56am
adonismuller:
Who tell you say acting no favour am?
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Covers ATTENTION Magazine, Set To Drop New Song by chukwukahenry(m): 8:56am
. .
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Covers ATTENTION Magazine, Set To Drop New Song by IDEKEALUMONA(m): 8:58am
A piece of land measuring 120ft X 200ft and strategically located, for sale in Enugu.
Price :N5.5M only.
Interested person should call 08105866473
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Covers ATTENTION Magazine, Set To Drop New Song by adonismuller(m): 9:04am
LastMumu:nobody needs to tell me
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Covers ATTENTION Magazine, Set To Drop New Song by kittykollinxx(m): 9:14am
dear Julie Julie,
I just want you to know that its time to brk up with your boifrnd n come marry me. no guy on earth loves you more than I do.
my luv for u is greater than the love 'lala' has for snakes.
sincerely yours,
your husband from heaven
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Covers ATTENTION Magazine, Set To Drop New Song by judgedredd22(m): 9:27am
kikilove:
mmmhhh... are you sure?!
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim Covers ATTENTION Magazine, Set To Drop New Song by Dante2008(m): 9:36am
[quote author=NwaAmaikpe post=58009085]
Some of you will give anything to have this girl...
Will you believe me if I told you one guy somewhere is tired of her crap and even avoids her
My FTC goes to July.
Happy July everyone.
I am told that the FG is spending so much for the parked Presidential jet in London.
Well, it can wait there as long as it wants... I'm suprise at ur sense of reasoning, how on the surface of this earth would you wish your fellow human death. You most be out of ur mind to think the jet will come with his corps, let me say something to u, u never can tell the same Man U wish death may outlive u on the surface of this earth.
(0) (Reply)
Tu-baba Ready To Make Babies Again / Yewande Zaccheaus Among 19 Women Honoured In New York City / Tonto Dike Covers “glitz” Africa Magazine
Viewing this topic: jakautoworld, STJAM(m), itsk99(m), NubiLove(m), josielewa, kerygalerie(f), Switsmart(m), sashx(m), scarpa, seniorgozman(m), xtratagem(m) and 21 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9