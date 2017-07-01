Top Nollywood actress Juliet Ibrahim covers the the Pink Impression edition of ATTENTION Magazine as the publication hits news stands Today, July 1st. The Ghanian star had exclusive interview with the Magazine where she discussed on several issues including domestic violence and intention to drop her new song soon.It would be recalled that the Blue Impression edition had the controversial screen Actress Rosaline Meurer as the front page person‎ality. @attentionmagng, @julietibrahim

