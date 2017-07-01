







Nigeria presently lead group B of their group with four points more than second placed Cameroon, who are one point ahead of Zambia in third while Algeria occupies the basement of the group with one point.





Leadership of the group is looking like a straight battle between Nigeria and Cameroon, and the tie which will most likely decide who leads will be in the next round of matches.





The double header tie was originally billed for the 1st and 5th of September respectively but FIFA announced on their official website that the games have been moved for reasons bothering on television broadcast.





Toyin Ibitoye the press officer of the senior national team of Nigeria said, the reason FIFA gave for moving the games to week days is to give the game the much needed television broadcast based on the demands of the right owners of the broadcast.





Also the game in Nigeria will be played at 7pm‎ Nigerian time as opposed to the usually 4pm or 5pm that most games involving the Super Eagles are usually played.



http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/07/nigeria-vs-cameroon-fifa-explains-why.html



