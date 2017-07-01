₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigeria Vs Cameroon: FIFA Explains Why World Cup Qualifiers Date Was Changed by 247frolic(m): 9:00am
FIFA have provided an explanation as to why the back to back World Cup 2018 Qualifiers tie between Nigeria and Cameroon was moved to Thursday the 31st of August and Monday the 4th of September respectively.
Nigeria presently lead group B of their group with four points more than second placed Cameroon, who are one point ahead of Zambia in third while Algeria occupies the basement of the group with one point.
Leadership of the group is looking like a straight battle between Nigeria and Cameroon, and the tie which will most likely decide who leads will be in the next round of matches.
The double header tie was originally billed for the 1st and 5th of September respectively but FIFA announced on their official website that the games have been moved for reasons bothering on television broadcast.
Toyin Ibitoye the press officer of the senior national team of Nigeria said, the reason FIFA gave for moving the games to week days is to give the game the much needed television broadcast based on the demands of the right owners of the broadcast.
Also the game in Nigeria will be played at 7pm Nigerian time as opposed to the usually 4pm or 5pm that most games involving the Super Eagles are usually played.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2017/07/nigeria-vs-cameroon-fifa-explains-why.html
cc lalasticlala
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: FIFA Explains Why World Cup Qualifiers Date Was Changed by Yeligray(m): 9:10am
Never send a whiteman(coach) to do a blackmans job(coach).
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: FIFA Explains Why World Cup Qualifiers Date Was Changed by kshC(m): 5:43pm
Them wan fix am
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: FIFA Explains Why World Cup Qualifiers Date Was Changed by faithugo64(f): 5:43pm
I wish them well sha
Naija football giving men high BP since 2010
I miss KANU and okocha era
I miss keshi the Boss
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: FIFA Explains Why World Cup Qualifiers Date Was Changed by Kirchhoff01: 5:43pm
I dislike foreign coaches.. .We still got competent people for the JOB.. .
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: FIFA Explains Why World Cup Qualifiers Date Was Changed by bastien: 5:44pm
Match fixing thingy
Those footballers know say football no get pension
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: FIFA Explains Why World Cup Qualifiers Date Was Changed by slimpoet11(m): 5:44pm
Next
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: FIFA Explains Why World Cup Qualifiers Date Was Changed by macpetrus(m): 5:44pm
I smell Rat
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: FIFA Explains Why World Cup Qualifiers Date Was Changed by mayorjosh(m): 5:44pm
They should just win!!!
If they can pick all three points in Uyo and draw in Yaoundé, we already have nine toes in the World Cup already. They should just focus and should not fucc up the way they did against South Africa
No afonja here
No ipob here
No aboki here
Up suer eagles!
Up Nigeria!
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: FIFA Explains Why World Cup Qualifiers Date Was Changed by OMOTOWO(m): 5:44pm
Why dem no shift am go July 28th next year?as in after world cup..we no go kuku qualify
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: FIFA Explains Why World Cup Qualifiers Date Was Changed by cecekay(f): 5:44pm

|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: FIFA Explains Why World Cup Qualifiers Date Was Changed by Antoinemercer: 5:44pm
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: FIFA Explains Why World Cup Qualifiers Date Was Changed by julioralph(m): 5:45pm
I don't care about the dates,
Rohr should better recall Moses and co... for his own good.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: FIFA Explains Why World Cup Qualifiers Date Was Changed by HenryDion: 5:45pm
Football? hmmmm
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: FIFA Explains Why World Cup Qualifiers Date Was Changed by exlinklodge: 5:45pm
no need self
Nigeria will lose anyway
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: FIFA Explains Why World Cup Qualifiers Date Was Changed by fairprincekenzy(m): 5:45pm
I smell match fixing
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: FIFA Explains Why World Cup Qualifiers Date Was Changed by ladyF(f): 5:45pm

|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: FIFA Explains Why World Cup Qualifiers Date Was Changed by tobillionaire(m): 5:46pm
coconut fall on FIFA
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: FIFA Explains Why World Cup Qualifiers Date Was Changed by Albert0011(m): 5:47pm
Super eagles must qualify 4 Russia 2018...hit like if u truly believe it.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: FIFA Explains Why World Cup Qualifiers Date Was Changed by Chikelue2000(m): 5:48pm
exlinklodge:abeg tell conte n Chelsea make them resume ore season, I just tire to even watch enyimba talk more of super chickens
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: FIFA Explains Why World Cup Qualifiers Date Was Changed by manchester1: 5:51pm
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: FIFA Explains Why World Cup Qualifiers Date Was Changed by manchester1: 5:52pm
I don hear and all I need is a win thus time around for the sake of Nigeria and our tickets
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: FIFA Explains Why World Cup Qualifiers Date Was Changed by Mavinkent(m): 5:53pm

|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: FIFA Explains Why World Cup Qualifiers Date Was Changed by moses93(m): 5:54pm
I know that we'll not qualify for the tournament despite the four points lead. up Cameron or Algeria.
modified:::
Nigerian football is just like arsenal football, they will be toping the log from the beginning but fumbles when its time to select men from boys.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: FIFA Explains Why World Cup Qualifiers Date Was Changed by TRUTH2020: 5:55pm
GOD ABEG MAKE CAMEROON WIN AMEN,zoo dont worth any surport
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: FIFA Explains Why World Cup Qualifiers Date Was Changed by moses93(m): 5:59pm
TRUTH2020:no need praying about that, Cameron will beat the hell out of zoopa zoogle.
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: FIFA Explains Why World Cup Qualifiers Date Was Changed by Fabulous7(m): 6:00pm
OMOTOWO:If you believe dis guy is suffering from low self esteem,hit like button
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: FIFA Explains Why World Cup Qualifiers Date Was Changed by olarwarleh(m): 6:03pm
tobillionaire:Banana fall on you
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: FIFA Explains Why World Cup Qualifiers Date Was Changed by chinchum: 6:04pm
6 points in the next two games means we are in russia 2018. It is achievable.
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: FIFA Explains Why World Cup Qualifiers Date Was Changed by Bimpe29: 6:04pm
Be that as it may, the change in the dates will be a blessing in disguise for The Nigerian Super Eagles.
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: FIFA Explains Why World Cup Qualifiers Date Was Changed by olarwarleh(m): 6:05pm
moses93:Yeye dey smell for your head
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Vs Cameroon: FIFA Explains Why World Cup Qualifiers Date Was Changed by Runaway: 6:06pm
Fitness is what I see.
