|OAU AWARDS: A Nairalander (fynestboi) Needs Your Votes by Fynestboi: 9:26am
Last year OAU AWARD, I was able to win Online Media Personality because Nairalanders supported and voted for me, however due to my impact and contribution thus far, have been nominated for
To vote click on the link below scroll down and click on BOLUWAJAIYE ADEOLUWA
under
FACE OF OAU CATEGORY
http://hotinc.com.ng/oau-awards/
Cc: lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: OAU AWARDS: A Nairalander (fynestboi) Needs Your Votes by Fynestboi: 9:31am
Dont just view, Please do the needful.
|Re: OAU AWARDS: A Nairalander (fynestboi) Needs Your Votes by Ehiscotch(m): 9:33am
But it would quite unfair if we vote for you without knowing the necessary criteria for voting you, just because you are a nairalander
I am not hating but you need to tell me why you deserve my vote.
|Re: OAU AWARDS: A Nairalander (fynestboi) Needs Your Votes by Fynestboi: 9:35am
Ehiscotch:
|Re: OAU AWARDS: A Nairalander (fynestboi) Needs Your Votes by CplusJason(m): 9:38am
And now you want our votes once more......
Mr. Mod, you nor dey graduate sef?
|Re: OAU AWARDS: A Nairalander (fynestboi) Needs Your Votes by toygod2: 9:39am
Adeoluwa be using NL to garner and gather votes since the day of EVANS.
Isn't this corruption?
Mehnnnn, you noh go win this one oooo.
The ones you don win thru us e don do, no be curse.
You no deh even share WE wey vote you!!!!
Give another man chop
|Re: OAU AWARDS: A Nairalander (fynestboi) Needs Your Votes by Victornezzar(m): 9:40am
Fynestboi:Oga boss
1 of my friend tok say she know u
Her name is kelechi.....she dey una union
Ah so dis tin make fp
Seun we no gree ooo
On behalf of d space bookers association of nairaland.....We can't take dis
|Re: OAU AWARDS: A Nairalander (fynestboi) Needs Your Votes by Fynestboi: 9:41am
toygod2:
Share? Lol them no dey give money na. If them give money I go share.
|Re: OAU AWARDS: A Nairalander (fynestboi) Needs Your Votes by Fynestboi: 9:42am
Victornezzar:
Lol OK ooo.
|Re: OAU AWARDS: A Nairalander (fynestboi) Needs Your Votes by Fynestboi: 9:42am
CplusJason:
Na OAU oooo, but no worry I go graduate this year.
You sha don vote?
|Re: OAU AWARDS: A Nairalander (fynestboi) Needs Your Votes by kocvalour(m): 9:48am
you never carry my story before go frontpage nih..
why I go com vote u??
payback time nih
|Re: OAU AWARDS: A Nairalander (fynestboi) Needs Your Votes by shege45: 9:50am
dis guy no dey graduate?last yr d same tin
|Re: OAU AWARDS: A Nairalander (fynestboi) Needs Your Votes by gunners160(m): 9:50am
Ehiscotch:
CplusJason:ahahahahahahah..Epic
toygod2:
CplusJason:ahahahahahahah..Epic!! Pay back period to NL mods. Them dey always feel like say them get the whole world
|Re: OAU AWARDS: A Nairalander (fynestboi) Needs Your Votes by Evablizin(f): 9:51am
Ok take my vote,op you don see the vote?
|Re: OAU AWARDS: A Nairalander (fynestboi) Needs Your Votes by Tiny23(f): 9:51am
CplusJason:
Lol
|Re: OAU AWARDS: A Nairalander (fynestboi) Needs Your Votes by itiswellandwell: 9:51am
Ok
|Re: OAU AWARDS: A Nairalander (fynestboi) Needs Your Votes by Allylic(f): 9:51am
Face of oau ....hmmm
|Re: OAU AWARDS: A Nairalander (fynestboi) Needs Your Votes by adewuyiade: 9:51am
Re open Lautech
|Re: OAU AWARDS: A Nairalander (fynestboi) Needs Your Votes by teewai3(m): 9:52am
Face of what
|Re: OAU AWARDS: A Nairalander (fynestboi) Needs Your Votes by jamarifox(m): 9:52am
fynestboi, why should I vote you up. When you keep censoring my words. If I type poo you give me poo, I type joystick you give me joystick. I type Bleep you give me bleep. No, I won't vote you. I'm not impressed unless you stop censoring me and bribe me with $50 C
|Re: OAU AWARDS: A Nairalander (fynestboi) Needs Your Votes by ugosonics: 9:53am
Ok
|Re: OAU AWARDS: A Nairalander (fynestboi) Needs Your Votes by safiaapussy: 9:53am
*uglyboi, face of oau ke
|Re: OAU AWARDS: A Nairalander (fynestboi) Needs Your Votes by BUSHHUNTER(m): 9:53am
Op, you are in 200L you already going bald?
God knows how your hairline go be when you enter final year
|Re: OAU AWARDS: A Nairalander (fynestboi) Needs Your Votes by NairalandCS(m): 9:53am
If I vote for you, promise say you no go ever ban me again ?
|Re: OAU AWARDS: A Nairalander (fynestboi) Needs Your Votes by cTola: 9:54am
Oga gives rest make another person win
|Re: OAU AWARDS: A Nairalander (fynestboi) Needs Your Votes by ksstroud: 9:54am
Call me when you are nominated for"Face of the Universe"...
|Re: OAU AWARDS: A Nairalander (fynestboi) Needs Your Votes by JeffreyJamez(m): 9:54am
If this were to be done by another Nairalander would it be on front-page? .. because I have seen lost of threads of Nairalanders who needs votes for one thing or the other but it has never graced front page so why is this one different?
|Re: OAU AWARDS: A Nairalander (fynestboi) Needs Your Votes by idu1(m): 9:55am
Where I fit download jay z's 4:44 album. Na that one consign me for now.
|Re: OAU AWARDS: A Nairalander (fynestboi) Needs Your Votes by CplusJason(m): 9:55am
Fynestboi:Actually, I don see my delta brother for the list.
|Re: OAU AWARDS: A Nairalander (fynestboi) Needs Your Votes by whyx06(m): 9:56am
Fynestboi:
Before I vote, update us on the 2.5M bus you people bought and the report at the last Congress...
Grate Iferite
|Re: OAU AWARDS: A Nairalander (fynestboi) Needs Your Votes by iambliss: 9:56am
voted. wait a minute, who is finest boy and why did I vote for him? I guess being a nairalander will have to do. just thinking out loud.
