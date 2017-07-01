Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / OAU AWARDS: A Nairalander (fynestboi) Needs Your Votes (3069 Views)

Last year OAU AWARD, I was able to win Online Media Personality because Nairalanders supported and voted for me, however due to my impact and contribution thus far, have been nominated for



FACE OF OAU.



PLEASE I NEED YOUR VOTE TO WIN THIS.





To vote click on the link below scroll down and click on BOLUWAJAIYE ADEOLUWA

under

FACE OF OAU CATEGORY





http://hotinc.com.ng/oau-awards/



Ehiscotch:

Adeoluwa be using NL to garner and gather votes since the day of EVANS.

Isn't this corruption?

Mehnnnn, you noh go win this one oooo.

The ones you don win thru us e don do, no be curse.

You no deh even share WE wey vote you!!!!

Give another man chop

Cc: lalasticlala, Mynd44 Oga boss

1 of my friend tok say she know u

Her name is kelechi.....she dey una union

Ah so dis tin make fp

Seun we no gree ooo

On behalf of d space bookers association of nairaland.....We can't take dis

toygod2:

Share? Lol them no dey give money na. If them give money I go share.

Victornezzar:



Oga boss

1 of my friend tok say she know u

Her name is kelechi.....she dey una union

Lol OK ooo.

CplusJason:

Na OAU oooo, but no worry I go graduate this year.



Na OAU oooo, but no worry I go graduate this year.

You sha don vote?



why I go com vote u??

payback time nih

dis guy no dey graduate?last yr d same tin

ahahahahahahah..Epic!! Pay back period to NL mods. Them dey always feel like say them get the whole world

Ok take my vote,op you don see the vote?

CplusJason:

Lol Lol

Ok

Face of oau ....hmmm

Re open Lautech 2 Likes

Face of what

fynestboi, why should I vote you up. When you keep censoring my words. If I type poo you give me poo, I type joystick you give me joystick. I type Bleep you give me bleep. No, I won't vote you. I'm not impressed unless you stop censoring me and bribe me with $50 C

Ok

*uglyboi, face of oau ke

Op, you are in 200L you already going bald?





God knows how your hairline go be when you enter final year

If I vote for you, promise say you no go ever ban me again ?

Oga gives rest make another person win

Call me when you are nominated for"Face of the Universe"...

.. because I have seen lost of threads of Nairalanders who needs votes for one thing or the other but it has never graced front page so why is this one different?

Where I fit download jay z's 4:44 album. Na that one consign me for now. 1 Like

Fynestboi:

Dont just view, Please do the needful.

Before I vote, update us on the 2.5M bus you people bought and the report at the last Congress...





Before I vote, update us on the 2.5M bus you people bought and the report at the last Congress...

Grate Iferite