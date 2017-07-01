₦airaland Forum

Fans React To Davido's Hairy Armpit: "Buy N50 Shaving Stick From Your N30bn" by badassProdigy(m): 9:46am
Davido, may be fans favourite but definitely not one above being bashed when needed.

The singer, had taken to IG to share a shirtless photo of himself, immediately garnering insults and advise from fans who saw one or two things wrong with the photo.

While some were unhappy with his tattoos, other advised he gets cleaned up as his armpit hair is way too much.

See below...


Re: Fans React To Davido's Hairy Armpit: "Buy N50 Shaving Stick From Your N30bn" by 10eola(m): 9:47am
Na bush dey under grin

Re: Fans React To Davido's Hairy Armpit: "Buy N50 Shaving Stick From Your N30bn" by tyson98: 9:50am
Omo see bashing grin cheesy grin cheesy some people no get joy at all

Re: Fans React To Davido's Hairy Armpit: "Buy N50 Shaving Stick From Your N30bn" by ellahzy(f): 9:58am
shaving stick fall on you? chisos grin

Re: Fans React To Davido's Hairy Armpit: "Buy N50 Shaving Stick From Your N30bn" by Benjom(m): 10:02am
Let me just smile and pass... smiley smiley smiley
Re: Fans React To Davido's Hairy Armpit: "Buy N50 Shaving Stick From Your N30bn" by auntysimbiat(f): 10:05am
lol
Re: Fans React To Davido's Hairy Armpit: "Buy N50 Shaving Stick From Your N30bn" by softwerk(f): 10:14am
Very Arrogant, Senseless, Irresponsible, Pu*ssy Hunter, Flesh-To-Flesh Crooner, Money-Miss-Road, Talentless Small Boy! angry

Not a single sensible album in all his career yet always picking cheap childish fights with my sweetheart Wizybaby kiss

I mtcheeew for you Davido!!!

Stupidity Fall on YOU lipsrsealed

Re: Fans React To Davido's Hairy Armpit: "Buy N50 Shaving Stick From Your N30bn" by LesbianBoy(m): 10:17am
Ask around I smooch the brezz of girls who post mumu comment! angry

Re: Fans React To Davido's Hairy Armpit: "Buy N50 Shaving Stick From Your N30bn" by Papiikush: 10:19am
Those commenting about his beards are obviously beardless...Them no know say if you shave the hair grows back the following.

I don't know about his armpit though make him go shave that bush grin

small sense like this you don't have

Re: Fans React To Davido's Hairy Armpit: "Buy N50 Shaving Stick From Your N30bn" by obamabinladen(m): 10:21am
Your armpit is like Ogbomosho forest ....... shaving stick fall on you joor.

Re: Fans React To Davido's Hairy Armpit: "Buy N50 Shaving Stick From Your N30bn" by Aguyhasnoname(m): 10:22am
Better hairline fall on you...

Re: Fans React To Davido's Hairy Armpit: "Buy N50 Shaving Stick From Your N30bn" by maxnedu11(m): 10:45am
it's actually 100 naira now.

Re: Fans React To Davido's Hairy Armpit: "Buy N50 Shaving Stick From Your N30bn" by AKPOSbaba: 10:59am
maxnedu11:
it's actually 100 naira now.

Wizkid right now: If he is scared of touching the 30 billion,
Then he should beg me to borrow him the 100 naira so he can payback in the FUTURE grin

Re: Fans React To Davido's Hairy Armpit: "Buy N50 Shaving Stick From Your N30bn" by Peterpan007(m): 11:03am
Lol.....

Re: Fans React To Davido's Hairy Armpit: "Buy N50 Shaving Stick From Your N30bn" by Chimaritoponcho: 11:13am
Na poverty dey worry dis one
Hushpuppi fall on you

Re: Fans React To Davido's Hairy Armpit: "Buy N50 Shaving Stick From Your N30bn" by LastMumu: 11:41am
I'm not one of Davido's biggest fans, but hell, those lashing at him because of the hair on his armpit are just foolish. Na una get the armpit? The hair wey dey there, how e take affect una life?
The hair on the armpit sef isn't bushy, so I no know why people kon carry the issue for head like Wyclef. angry

Re: Fans React To Davido's Hairy Armpit: "Buy N50 Shaving Stick From Your N30bn" by adexdon(m): 12:19pm
but if he pay ur bills u go fall.... haters waka

Re: Fans React To Davido's Hairy Armpit: "Buy N50 Shaving Stick From Your N30bn" by TyushTal(m): 12:35pm
You know if that's his source of money? grin
Doesn't look like he has shaved it in the last 3 years undecided
Re: Fans React To Davido's Hairy Armpit: "Buy N50 Shaving Stick From Your N30bn" by Prettythicksmi(f): 12:39pm
Na una armpit?pple should learn how to mind their bis!must they comment for fuvk sake?at least the armpit looks clean.
Re: Fans React To Davido's Hairy Armpit: "Buy N50 Shaving Stick From Your N30bn" by badbros(m): 12:51pm
Shaving stick fall on you...lawd grin grin

Re: Fans React To Davido's Hairy Armpit: "Buy N50 Shaving Stick From Your N30bn" by BetterHalf: 1:04pm
...and in the defence of Davido: Broke People Always Think They Have An Opinion - Wizkid cool
Broke people everywhere you go like pure water angry
Re: Fans React To Davido's Hairy Armpit: "Buy N50 Shaving Stick From Your N30bn" by HenryDion: 1:04pm
This is savagery
Re: Fans React To Davido's Hairy Armpit: "Buy N50 Shaving Stick From Your N30bn" by kceewhyte(m): 1:04pm
Savage shocked
Re: Fans React To Davido's Hairy Armpit: "Buy N50 Shaving Stick From Your N30bn" by SEXONLY: 1:05pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: Fans React To Davido's Hairy Armpit: "Buy N50 Shaving Stick From Your N30bn" by OkoYibo: 1:05pm
Shaving stick fall on Davido! grin grin grin

Re: Fans React To Davido's Hairy Armpit: "Buy N50 Shaving Stick From Your N30bn" by Gaypal: 1:05pm
Pal
Re: Fans React To Davido's Hairy Armpit: "Buy N50 Shaving Stick From Your N30bn" by CutieGuy(m): 1:06pm
Lol
Which one be flesh-to-flesh again waaaa
Chaii

Re: Fans React To Davido's Hairy Armpit: "Buy N50 Shaving Stick From Your N30bn" by Gaypal: 1:06pm
It's like that your smelling pussie is scratching you again. Desperate bitach

Re: Fans React To Davido's Hairy Armpit: "Buy N50 Shaving Stick From Your N30bn" by jamarifox(m): 1:06pm
people just can mind their business. Shaving is not compulsory. Sense fall on all of you
Re: Fans React To Davido's Hairy Armpit: "Buy N50 Shaving Stick From Your N30bn" by holluphemydavid(m): 1:07pm
Am expecting Davido come back to dat fan
Re: Fans React To Davido's Hairy Armpit: "Buy N50 Shaving Stick From Your N30bn" by mrsfavour(f): 1:08pm
the finishing too much sis. hahahhaha
Re: Fans React To Davido's Hairy Armpit: "Buy N50 Shaving Stick From Your N30bn" by MykOnyxo(m): 1:08pm
o ti take her personal

