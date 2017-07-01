Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Ogenyi Onazi & Raheem Lawal Step Out For Ahmed Musa's Traditional Wedding (Pics) (10240 Views)

Source: Super Eagles player Ahmed Musa is having his traditional wedding today. Pictured above are his friends Ogenyi Onazi,Raheem Lawal and others stepping out for his wedding





I honestly don't understand why Nigerian footballers have a poor sense of style.

See how they look like Almajiri people on Sallah day.



Congrats to him, second to comment. I'm getting there

Really

Congrats 1 Like

If not for paps that kept saying "face ur book", I prally would have been hanging out with these guys If not for paps that kept saying "face ur book", I prally would have been hanging out with these guys 4 Likes

nice one

Musa has shut everyone up

With money everything is possible

bsides his religion permits it



Congrats to the bride and groom

Ok HML MUSA

Congrats Ahmed.



I hope he continues to take full responsibilities of his children because broken marriage affects the children more. I am sure his ex wife will remarry too since she is still young. The children are going to feel the discomfort of not having their parents under one roof.



God help them. 1 Like

Which kind wedding again?

kindly define your ftc, thanks. the only ambitious super eagles player is Wilfred Ndidi. others are out there for the money, very unambitious! 1 Like

Just be careful make them no go kidnap you. No be only Evans sabi that work o.

happy divorce and marriage, musa have joined our celebs

Lolade.

Congrats to Ahmed musa and his wife hml to them

is this another wedding? cos this is a stale news

.lets just hope you won't be doing this again to another woman in few years to come. Ahmed musa 2nd half marriage to calaba girl..lets just hope you won't be doing this again to another woman in few years to come.

HML.....





I see you Mr Jollof.

So those guys left me out while i was bathing? 3 Likes

Thanks for the observation. I was trained not to brag about wealth...but let me school you a bit.

I'm far more established and enlightened than you'd ever aspire to be.

I'm amongst the few living the dream without having to do crime.

God bless you. Thanks for the observation. I was trained not to brag about wealth...but let me school you a bit.I'm far more established and enlightened than you'd ever aspire to be.I'm amongst the few living the dream without having to do crime.God bless you. 8 Likes 1 Share

I honestly don't understand why Nigerian footballers have a poor sense of style.

See how they look like Almajiri people on Sallah day.



My heart goes out to Ahmed Musa's life when this 'calabar' girl Juliet eventually shows him the difference between okpa and moi-moi oka. u na just to dey comment nonsense be d only thing way u sabi? u na just to dey comment nonsense be d only thing way u sabi? 1 Like

Are u dreaming or what....? Are u dreaming or what....?

Thanks for the observation. I was trained not to brag about wealth...but let me school you a bit.

I'm far more established and enlightened than you'd ever aspire to be.

I'm amongst the few living the dream without having to do crime.

God bless you. Bros don't u av human sympathy at all

see finishing Bros don't u av human sympathy at allsee finishing 2 Likes

Woah,Christian /Muslim ticket, train your kids well oh,Abeg don't want to hear say they don divorce tomorrow oh,Nairaland una be my witness oh

Nice outfit.

Happy married life to Ahmed and Juliet.