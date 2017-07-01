₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ogenyi Onazi & Raheem Lawal Step Out For Ahmed Musa's Traditional Wedding (Pics) by ebosie11(f): 2:05pm
Super Eagles player Ahmed Musa is having his traditional wedding today. Pictured above are his friends Ogenyi Onazi,Raheem Lawal and others stepping out for his wedding
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi & Raheem Lawal Step Out For Ahmed Musa's Traditional Wedding (Pics) by NwaAmaikpe: 2:13pm
I honestly don't understand why Nigerian footballers have a poor sense of style.
See how they look like Almajiri people on Sallah day.
My heart goes out to Ahmed Musa's life when this 'calabar' girl Juliet eventually shows him the difference between okpa and moi-moi oka.
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi & Raheem Lawal Step Out For Ahmed Musa's Traditional Wedding (Pics) by Amebo1(m): 2:13pm
Congrats to him, second to comment. I'm getting there
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi & Raheem Lawal Step Out For Ahmed Musa's Traditional Wedding (Pics) by Divay22(f): 2:14pm
Really
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi & Raheem Lawal Step Out For Ahmed Musa's Traditional Wedding (Pics) by Handsomebeing(m): 2:14pm
Congrats
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi & Raheem Lawal Step Out For Ahmed Musa's Traditional Wedding (Pics) by Theyveedo(m): 2:14pm
.
If not for paps that kept saying "face ur book", I prally would have been hanging out with these guys
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi & Raheem Lawal Step Out For Ahmed Musa's Traditional Wedding (Pics) by hollowpot15684(m): 2:14pm
nice one
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi & Raheem Lawal Step Out For Ahmed Musa's Traditional Wedding (Pics) by masada: 2:14pm
Musa has shut everyone up
With money everything is possible
bsides his religion permits it
Congrats to the bride and groom
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi & Raheem Lawal Step Out For Ahmed Musa's Traditional Wedding (Pics) by Evablizin(f): 2:15pm
Ok HML MUSA
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi & Raheem Lawal Step Out For Ahmed Musa's Traditional Wedding (Pics) by verygudbadguy(m): 2:15pm
Congrats Ahmed.
I hope he continues to take full responsibilities of his children because broken marriage affects the children more. I am sure his ex wife will remarry too since she is still young. The children are going to feel the discomfort of not having their parents under one roof.
God help them.
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi & Raheem Lawal Step Out For Ahmed Musa's Traditional Wedding (Pics) by MDsambo: 2:15pm
Which kind wedding again?
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi & Raheem Lawal Step Out For Ahmed Musa's Traditional Wedding (Pics) by Zeebae: 2:15pm
FTC on July 1 Halellujah... Am surely gon make A in the couse i wrote today.. Praise the Lord once more.... FTC on July 1 Halellujah... Am surely gon make A in the couse i wrote today.. Praise the Lord once more....
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi & Raheem Lawal Step Out For Ahmed Musa's Traditional Wedding (Pics) by johnreh: 2:15pm
the only ambitious super eagles player is Wilfred Ndidi. others are out there for the money, very unambitious!
Zeebae:
kindly define your ftc, thanks.
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi & Raheem Lawal Step Out For Ahmed Musa's Traditional Wedding (Pics) by quiverfull(m): 2:16pm
Just be careful make them no go kidnap you. No be only Evans sabi that work o.
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi & Raheem Lawal Step Out For Ahmed Musa's Traditional Wedding (Pics) by evanstinobbc: 2:16pm
happy divorce and marriage, musa have joined our celebs
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi & Raheem Lawal Step Out For Ahmed Musa's Traditional Wedding (Pics) by nepapole(m): 2:16pm
Lolade.
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi & Raheem Lawal Step Out For Ahmed Musa's Traditional Wedding (Pics) by niyiforeal(m): 2:16pm
Congrats to Ahmed musa and his wife hml to them
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi & Raheem Lawal Step Out For Ahmed Musa's Traditional Wedding (Pics) by Geofavor(m): 2:17pm
NwaAmaikpe:Do you have a job at all? You're always on every FP thread struggling for FTC, while Seun is In his comfort making his cool cash. And he doesn't pay you a dime, does he? To make matters worse, your posts are often filled with pessimism.
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi & Raheem Lawal Step Out For Ahmed Musa's Traditional Wedding (Pics) by ontiah: 2:21pm
is this another wedding? cos this is a stale news
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi & Raheem Lawal Step Out For Ahmed Musa's Traditional Wedding (Pics) by Stevebamdex(m): 2:22pm
Ahmed musa 2nd half marriage to calaba girl. .lets just hope you won't be doing this again to another woman in few years to come.
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi & Raheem Lawal Step Out For Ahmed Musa's Traditional Wedding (Pics) by klanny(m): 2:23pm
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi & Raheem Lawal Step Out For Ahmed Musa's Traditional Wedding (Pics) by tyconcepts(f): 2:26pm
HML.....
I see you Mr Jollof.
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi & Raheem Lawal Step Out For Ahmed Musa's Traditional Wedding (Pics) by etinanguy(m): 2:28pm
So those guys left me out while i was bathing?
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi & Raheem Lawal Step Out For Ahmed Musa's Traditional Wedding (Pics) by NwaAmaikpe: 2:29pm
Geofavor:
Thanks for the observation. I was trained not to brag about wealth...but let me school you a bit.
I'm far more established and enlightened than you'd ever aspire to be.
I'm amongst the few living the dream without having to do crime.
God bless you.
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi & Raheem Lawal Step Out For Ahmed Musa's Traditional Wedding (Pics) by Canberra55: 2:30pm
NwaAmaikpe:u na just to dey comment nonsense be d only thing way u sabi?
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi & Raheem Lawal Step Out For Ahmed Musa's Traditional Wedding (Pics) by Limitless72(m): 2:30pm
Zeebae:
Are u dreaming or what....?
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi & Raheem Lawal Step Out For Ahmed Musa's Traditional Wedding (Pics) by Victornezzar(m): 2:37pm
NwaAmaikpe:Bros don't u av human sympathy at all
see finishing
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi & Raheem Lawal Step Out For Ahmed Musa's Traditional Wedding (Pics) by ebereokey(m): 2:38pm
Woah,Christian /Muslim ticket, train your kids well oh,Abeg don't want to hear say they don divorce tomorrow oh,Nairaland una be my witness oh
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi & Raheem Lawal Step Out For Ahmed Musa's Traditional Wedding (Pics) by justmenoni: 2:48pm
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi & Raheem Lawal Step Out For Ahmed Musa's Traditional Wedding (Pics) by Lanre4uonly(m): 2:55pm
Nice outfit.
Happy married life to Ahmed and Juliet.
|Re: Ogenyi Onazi & Raheem Lawal Step Out For Ahmed Musa's Traditional Wedding (Pics) by moonbender(m): 3:03pm
Canberra55:
Victor Moses Was Playing Football When He Heard His Parents Had Been Murdered .. / President Jonathan Visits Super Eagles At Training Ground / The Great Khali Wrestling Match In Dehradun – 28 Feb 2016
