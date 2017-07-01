Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today (14693 Views)

E-money is a billionaire brother to Kcee "Limpopo" crooner and also the CEO of five star shipping line.



.photos below



E-money thanks for your mentorship



God bless you forever boss.





It is too late to fail, Amen. 26 Likes

Money is good. 1 Like

See the stomach of the police man like aso rock... 32 Likes 1 Share

1 Billion Dollars when converted to Naira is 350 Billion Naira, so he is worth more than N350,000,000,000. Or is he a Naira Billionaire, Mr Linus? 1 Billion Dollars when converted to Naira is 350 Billion Naira,. Or is he a Naira Billionaire, Mr Linus? 22 Likes

E-money get dress sense sha 18 Likes

E-money..I sight you oo 1 Like

E money baba 2 Likes

that police guy tho... Take that gun away from him and he becomes a bag of garri 23 Likes 1 Share

That police guy doesn't look fierce, he's fat 11 Likes

manuel80:

That police guy doesn't look fierce, he's fat I wonder why an officer can't stay fit I wonder why an officer can't stay fit 2 Likes

If you get money, to go out no go dey bother you if you know what and how I mean...







E-Money's day of reckoning gets close with each passing second.



Please also note that he is not a Billionaire... Bloggers have abused this term.



In Nigeria, once you own a decent house, a few flashy cars and you flaunt some of your life of luxury... You automatically become a billionaire to these unprofessional lying bloggers. E-Money's day of reckoning gets close with each passing second.Please also note that he is not a Billionaire... Bloggers have abused this term.In Nigeria, once you own a decent house, a few flashy cars and you flaunt some of your life of luxury... You automatically become a billionaire to these unprofessional lying bloggers. 13 Likes 3 Shares

..When God was sharing dress sense to emoney dia family kcee was playing outsyd. i love the dress. but that police man shaaaaa. he looks lyk fifa ball size 5

. bt op am still looking for the fierce looking escort. apart from that police belle nothing there. 2 Likes

mehhhhn.... this guy can be clean for Africa...chai!





See fine man with correct swag, never disappoints





His 'baff up' is always top notch -one thing I love about him 2 Likes

Airforce1:

E-money thanks for your mentorship



God bless you forever boss.





It is too late to fail, Amen.





Abeg how e money take mentor you bros? E money na business man. You are a musician, how exactly he take mentor you for your music career. The guy you too they confused Abeg how e money take mentor you bros? E money na business man. You are a musician, how exactly he take mentor you for your music career. The guy you too they confused 7 Likes

I'll never sleep hungry (I'll never die without making money) .



Bleep poverty 1 Like

See as his bodyguard dey carry the Cocaine..... 1 Like

Wait ooooo.............. That bodyguard by the right fit make person faint 1 Like

baddest silent boss

1 Billion Dollars when converted to Naira is 350 Billion Naira, so he is worth more than N350,000,000,000. Or is he a Naira Billionaire, Mr Linus?

Naira billionaire of course...wetn concern us wid USD?

Tho naira has long lost its value buh we have to respek and recognize our own first before worshiping others. Naira billionaire of course...wetn concern us wid USD?Tho naira has long lost its value buh we have to respek and recognize our own first before worshiping others. 4 Likes

