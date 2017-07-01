₦airaland Forum

Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by Airforce1(m): 3:24pm
Five star music boss, Emoney stormed the Lagos airport today with his fierced looking security guards to board Air peace to Abuja.

E-money is a billionaire brother to Kcee "Limpopo" crooner and also the CEO of five star shipping line.

.photos below

Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by Airforce1(m): 3:25pm
E-money thanks for your mentorship

God bless you forever boss.


It is too late to fail, Amen.

Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by Uchihaitaci: 3:26pm
Lalasticlala, mynd44

I second that Amen bro

Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by coolesmile: 3:28pm
Money is good.

Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by Hotshawarma: 3:29pm
See the stomach of the police man like aso rock...

Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by MDsambo: 3:31pm
1 Billion Dollars when converted to Naira is 350 Billion Naira, so he is worth more than N350,000,000,000. Or is he a Naira Billionaire, Mr Linus?

Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by Hotshawarma: 3:32pm
E-money get dress sense sha

Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by HonAdeli(m): 3:35pm
E-money..I sight you oo

Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by auntysimbiat(f): 3:41pm
E money baba

Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by Airforce1(m): 3:42pm
Lalasticlala thinks otherwise
Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by Tapout(m): 3:43pm
that police guy tho... Take that gun away from him and he becomes a bag of garri

Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by manuel80(m): 3:46pm
That police guy doesn't look fierce, he's fat undecided

Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by ITbomb(m): 3:50pm
I wonder why an officer can't stay fit

Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by lasisi69(m): 4:21pm
If you get money, to go out no go dey bother you if you know what and how I mean...

Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by NwaAmaikpe: 4:21pm
shocked


E-Money's day of reckoning gets close with each passing second.

Please also note that he is not a Billionaire... Bloggers have abused this term.

In Nigeria, once you own a decent house, a few flashy cars and you flaunt some of your life of luxury... You automatically become a billionaire to these unprofessional lying bloggers.

Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by omobabalawo: 4:22pm
..When God was sharing dress sense to emoney dia family kcee was playing outsyd. i love the dress. but that police man shaaaaa. he looks lyk fifa ball size 5
. bt op am still looking for the fierce looking escort. apart from that police belle nothing there.

Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by LOGDAN(m): 4:22pm
shocked
Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by Juve4(m): 4:23pm
hmmmmmmmmm

Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by bbktech: 4:23pm
yayi kyau boss
Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by jeftalene(m): 4:23pm
Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by belzabull(f): 4:24pm
mehhhhn.... this guy can be clean for Africa...chai!


See fine man with correct swag, never disappoints


His 'baff up' is always top notch -one thing I love about him

Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by sonofLuci(m): 4:24pm
Abeg how e money take mentor you bros? E money na business man. You are a musician, how exactly he take mentor you for your music career. The guy you too they confused grin

Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by Debaddest(m): 4:24pm
I'll never sleep hungry (I'll never die without making money) .

Bleep poverty

Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by NwaNimo1(m): 4:25pm
See as his bodyguard dey carry the Cocaine..... grin

Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by ajalawole(m): 4:25pm
Wait ooooo.............. That bodyguard by the right fit make person faint

Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by hollowpot15684(m): 4:25pm
shhhhh
Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by chrislilfee(m): 4:25pm
baddest silent boss
Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by Khutie: 4:25pm
Naira billionaire of course...wetn concern us wid USD?
Tho naira has long lost its value buh we have to respek and recognize our own first before worshiping others.

Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by talk2saintify(m): 4:25pm
wow
Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by chrislilfee(m): 4:26pm

Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by itiswellandwell: 4:26pm
Money is good. Oluwa bless me ooo.



