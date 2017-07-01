₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,831,953 members, 3,630,042 topics. Date: Saturday, 01 July 2017 at 05:30 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today (14693 Views)
Throwback Photo Of E-Money, Kcee And Presh / These Throwback Photos Of E-money Will Shock You / Fans Blast Korede Bello For His Police Advert,Say He Is Ignorant(photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by Airforce1(m): 3:24pm
Five star music boss, Emoney stormed the Lagos airport today with his fierced looking security guards to board Air peace to Abuja.
E-money is a billionaire brother to Kcee "Limpopo" crooner and also the CEO of five star shipping line.
.photos below
Source
https://www.instagram.com/p/BWAZaexFaCp/
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by Airforce1(m): 3:25pm
E-money thanks for your mentorship
God bless you forever boss.
It is too late to fail, Amen.
26 Likes
|Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by Uchihaitaci: 3:26pm
Airforce1:
I second that Amen bro
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by coolesmile: 3:28pm
Money is good.
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by Hotshawarma: 3:29pm
See the stomach of the police man like aso rock...
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by MDsambo: 3:31pm
Airforce1:
1 Billion Dollars when converted to Naira is 350 Billion Naira, so he is worth more than N350,000,000,000. Or is he a Naira Billionaire, Mr Linus?
22 Likes
|Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by Hotshawarma: 3:32pm
E-money get dress sense sha
18 Likes
|Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by HonAdeli(m): 3:35pm
E-money..I sight you oo
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by auntysimbiat(f): 3:41pm
E money baba
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by Airforce1(m): 3:42pm
Lalasticlala thinks otherwise
|Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by Tapout(m): 3:43pm
that police guy tho... Take that gun away from him and he becomes a bag of garri
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by manuel80(m): 3:46pm
That police guy doesn't look fierce, he's fat
11 Likes
|Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by ITbomb(m): 3:50pm
manuel80:I wonder why an officer can't stay fit
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by lasisi69(m): 4:21pm
If you get money, to go out no go dey bother you if you know what and how I mean...
|Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by NwaAmaikpe: 4:21pm
E-Money's day of reckoning gets close with each passing second.
Please also note that he is not a Billionaire... Bloggers have abused this term.
In Nigeria, once you own a decent house, a few flashy cars and you flaunt some of your life of luxury... You automatically become a billionaire to these unprofessional lying bloggers.
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by omobabalawo: 4:22pm
..When God was sharing dress sense to emoney dia family kcee was playing outsyd. i love the dress. but that police man shaaaaa. he looks lyk fifa ball size 5
. bt op am still looking for the fierce looking escort. apart from that police belle nothing there.
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by LOGDAN(m): 4:22pm
|Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by Juve4(m): 4:23pm
hmmmmmmmmm
|Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by bbktech: 4:23pm
yayi kyau boss
|Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by jeftalene(m): 4:23pm
www.engineerosaz.blogspot.com is where you latest prices of building materials in Nigeria and to meet the contractor of first choice.
Check it out!
|Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by belzabull(f): 4:24pm
mehhhhn.... this guy can be clean for Africa...chai!
See fine man with correct swag, never disappoints
His 'baff up' is always top notch -one thing I love about him
2 Likes
|Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by sonofLuci(m): 4:24pm
Airforce1:
Abeg how e money take mentor you bros? E money na business man. You are a musician, how exactly he take mentor you for your music career. The guy you too they confused
7 Likes
|Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by Debaddest(m): 4:24pm
I'll never sleep hungry (I'll never die without making money) .
Bleep poverty
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by NwaNimo1(m): 4:25pm
See as his bodyguard dey carry the Cocaine.....
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by ajalawole(m): 4:25pm
Wait ooooo.............. That bodyguard by the right fit make person faint
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by hollowpot15684(m): 4:25pm
shhhhh
|Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by chrislilfee(m): 4:25pm
baddest silent boss
|Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by Khutie: 4:25pm
MDsambo:
Naira billionaire of course...wetn concern us wid USD?
Tho naira has long lost its value buh we have to respek and recognize our own first before worshiping others.
4 Likes
|Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by talk2saintify(m): 4:25pm
wow
|Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by chrislilfee(m): 4:26pm
my signature greets u
|Re: Photo Of E-Money And His Police Escort At The Airport Today by itiswellandwell: 4:26pm
Money is good. Oluwa bless me ooo.
Check my signature for your quality customised Atm card flash drive and full capacity powerbank.
Janet Jackson & Wissam Married Last Year / Kiss Daniel Releases His “New Era” Album With No Feature / What Do You Think About Venus Williams' Attire In The Current French Open?
Viewing this topic: Saintp(m), Rexceedo, mn09abk, aktolly54(m), PrinceRey(m), Ighohor, Russellval(m), abby23, cyril700(m), honjohnbright(m), simple87, Lordsonempire(m), shogat(m), chiefengr, k199192, fellowtee1(m), Azeesco, DeeTus(m), alibabamartins67, 88natzy(m), mikgant, ugflame, adeoladeola(m), Boss1914(m), mudiana(m), badttrader(m), Aderinkola, castiello(m), Horladan(m), kaydeekay86(m), Cmeo(m), samwhi(m), Hydriss(m), alabig(m), slimiyke(m), Benny95(m), Frankies(m), yemlas(m), Davidlanny, kennypoka2(m), Mjshexy(f), Officialnelly(m), princestars(m), olajay86(m), emekaRaj(m), phemolala07(m), victor101(m), TheRealGEJ, alcmene, condralbede(m), TemitopeAlways(f), kachi105(m), clevadani, easyflow, Tungy, system21(f), amiskurie(m), MOKWUNYE(m), xmileeasy, vicola0281, Zdoh(m), penta(m), unclemide(m), Liz94(f), silversonuc(m), bxboss(m), roysam(m), Ijscarface, Omeny, seg01, donmarvex1(m), Superstar007(m), GenOrumov, Phonefanatic, Hormoniyi(m), Kustykay(m), cowgirl9090, Temtem1984(m), salamudeen(m), Biggcake, mysteryman2014, ifeomafigure8(f), Shooga27, kesmiraAutos(m), Cardinal25, go4value(m), tropaz(m), ayando(m), Lordfranklin(m), anibo2(m), mokane28, justphillips(m), Lightwands(m), Rickyolu(m), dljbd1(m), mykeloke(m), Neossos(m), sholadunju(m), segtak25, alade112(m), manlawal(m), LordVoldemort(m), joekes(m), konkonbilo(m), DONFASZY(m), OgaJamal, Tapout(m), odiereke(m), 2bolaji and 174 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25