Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Restructuring: “I Was Falsely Reported” – Umahi (4555 Views)

I Support Restructuring, I Can’t Remarry My Wife From Biafra - Akeredolu / Chuka Egwu, Sam Egwu's Son Weds As Saraki, Umahi, Ekweremadu Attend / Umahi Installs CCTV Cameras In Abakaliki Metropolis (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

DAVID Umahi, Ebonyi State Governor, thursday deplored perceived unguarded use of the social media, lamenting that given its unregulated state, the platform possesses the tendency to destroy the country.



Umahi made the remark while answering question from State House correspondents over a report that he rejected the current calls for restructuring of the country particularly from the South.



A national daily had reported that Umahi strongly opposed the agitation for restructuring insisting that the state was not yet economically viable to seek independence.



The governor who denied ever opposing restructuring, said instead, he remained an advocate of restructuring, fairness and equity, insisting that if he were the president of Nigeria, he would take far reaching decision against the use of social media.



“First, l was falsely reported. What we said was that we stand for unity of our great country Nigeria. We stand for restructuring, a country where there is fairness, there is equity, there is love. If l were the president of this country, l will do something about the social media. I think it’s destroying our country.



“We have to agree to that and we are afraid of a bill being passed. I think everyone needs to account for whatever he or she writes. So, we stand for restructuring. We stand for a more united Nigeria where everyone will respect one another,” he said.

http://www.socialtimesng.net/2017/07/restructuring-falsely-reported-umahi/



Lalasticlala 3 Likes 1 Share

Hope you're saying the truth though! Social media owners are only doing their jobs though even though sometimes they go overboard!



Let's watch and see how restructuring Nigeria would end up

I, really was in doubt if a southerner, more so an igbo man will really said what he was reported as having said 7 Likes

V

Okay

Restructuring is the way out, if we do it today we must certainly do it tomorrow albeit painfully.

This denial is even as stupid as the earlier comment.



Umahi just reiterated the label on Igbos as unity beggars i.e igbos can't fulfill their destiny without Nigeria, majority of your teeming population want an independent Igbo nation, but as the chairman of southeast governors forum you're screaming for restructured Nigeria maybe you're privileged to have some information that the masses aren't privy to about their subsistence in Biafra. 13 Likes 1 Share

Dis is d time to restructure Nigeria

Who cares

Lol

Where is Sarrki and his BMC crew 2 Likes

Rubbish!





Are you building on a swampy area, want to do pile foundation /Need Roof parapet.

Reduce the building load by making use of polystyrene material for your roof parapet and slab.

Click below to get more information



http://www.nairaland.com/3726763/alternative-building-material-expanded-polystyrene That is why GOD isn't planning to make you president of Nigeria, you ride on social media propaganda to get to the seat , but now because you are on the other side, you want to take a decision on how it is used. You are planning to take us back to primitive years, where we can't talk or ask questions. God is watching you in 3 D.Are you building on a swampy area, want to do pile foundation /Need Roof parapet.Reduce the building load by making use of polystyrene material for your roof parapet and slab.Click below to get more information

Ereolamide:

This denial is even as stupid as the earlier comment.



Umahi just reiterated the label on Igbos as unity beggars i.e igbos can't fulfill their destiny without Nigeria, majority of your teeming population want an independent Igbo nation, but as the chairman of southeast governors forum you're screaming for restructured Nigeria maybe you're privileged to have some information that the masses aren't privy to about their subsistence in Biafra. Let's start with Restructuring first then division will be easier. Division now won't augur well for any region because no region has the wherewithal to survive as an independent country Let's start with Restructuring first then division will be easier. Division now won't augur well for any region because no region has the wherewithal to survive as an independent country 4 Likes

A national daily made the publication but Umahi is blaming bloggers.



Umahi should make up his mind. If he wants to be Okoro, let him be Okoro. If he wants to be Okafor, let him be Okafor. There's nothing like Okoroafor in this matter.

,





see wetyn linda cos...

All bloggers wan buy houx for banana island



#makebananafallonthem kill em bloggers....see wetyn linda cos...All bloggers wan buy houx for banana island#makebananafallonthem

What do you expect from a flatino governor? He will obviously speak from the two sides of his mouth, as long as money is concerned, an average flatron will sell his generation unborn for money



Lets see how his flatron and flatroness will come out to defend his unguided statement as usual 2 Likes

herd

Sarki and his fake news all the time...



Propaganda and the apc are like 5 & 6

if he says yes to restructuring they complain if he says no to restructuring they complain for God's what do they want the man to say?

I knew it.





because it's the easiest way to separation.. Why do you think Nigeria fear restructuring so MUCHbecause it's the easiest way to separation..

These folks in government are really stupid. Thank God, someone like you will never become the president of this country. It's good that you are letting the people know what you could do if in power. You cannot take drastic action against such a platform that millions of Nigerians rely simply because one or couple of platform erred. The innocent should not be made to suffer because of that. Not surprised, still the stone-age level of thinking.

they are all afraid that the internet has offered a platform to unite people and use it against them thieves...."touch not our internet".



besides I know umahi never said that

The governor who denied ever opposing restructuring, said instead, he remained an advocate of restructuring, fairness and equity, insisting that if he were the president of Nigeria, he would take far reaching decision against the use of social media.

Ok seems like misquote of century if we're supposed to believe this.



“When the issue of Biafra or restructuring is discussed, my heart jumps because Ebonyi State is not ripe for any. Ask yourself, what is it that we are producing? We totally depend on the federal government for allocation. Investors are not coming into the state and our IGR is nothing to write home about, because the idea of an investor is, supposing the allocation that comes from the centre stops, how do I get back my money” Ok seems like misquote of century if we're supposed to believe this. 1 Like

Uchihaitaci:

V Land grabber.



sirequity:

Okay

Is that all?









Well well, Social media na bastard. If you want to know how, please ask Donald Trump. Land grabber.Is that all?Well well, Social media na bastard. If you want to know how, please ask Donald Trump.





Meanwhile



Are you writing jamb,neco,gce,nabteb,waec and want a website to socallize with other students relating to questions(chm,phy,gns,bch,acc) for the exam and the school...



Learn more,relate more,gain more....

VISIT:

WWW.ONLYSAGE.TK OMG.......MeanwhileAre you writing jamb,neco,gce,nabteb,waec and want a website to socallize with other students relating to questions(chm,phy,gns,bch,acc) for the exam and the school...Learn more,relate more,gain more....VISIT:

MrMcJay:

A national daily made the publication but Umahi is blaming bloggers.



Umahi should make up his mind. If he wants to be Okoro, let him be Okoro. If he wants to be Okafor, let him be Okafor. There's nothing like Okoroafor in this matter.

Don't mind him. He nearly a journalist, Charles Otu working for vanguard. Charles did a thorough analysis of his tenure so far and compared it to his campaign promises, then posted it on Facebook. He nearly killed the young man. Just Google it "Charles otu journalist nearly killed" you will see full detail. The man is still lamenting about that post. And Charles Otu always do critical review of his policies in ebonyi through Facebook Don't mind him. He nearly a journalist, Charles Otu working for vanguard. Charles did a thorough analysis of his tenure so far and compared it to his campaign promises, then posted it on Facebook. He nearly killed the young man. Just Google it "Charles otu journalist nearly killed" you will see full detail. The man is still lamenting about that post. And Charles Otu always do critical review of his policies in ebonyi through Facebook