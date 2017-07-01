₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Restructuring: “I Was Falsely Reported” – Umahi by sirequity(m): 4:41pm
DAVID Umahi, Ebonyi State Governor, thursday deplored perceived unguarded use of the social media, lamenting that given its unregulated state, the platform possesses the tendency to destroy the country.
http://www.socialtimesng.net/2017/07/restructuring-falsely-reported-umahi/
|Re: Restructuring: “I Was Falsely Reported” – Umahi by smartty68(m): 4:42pm
Hope you're saying the truth though! Social media owners are only doing their jobs though even though sometimes they go overboard!
Let's watch and see how restructuring Nigeria would end up
|Re: Restructuring: “I Was Falsely Reported” – Umahi by kingjoo: 4:43pm
I, really was in doubt if a southerner, more so an igbo man will really said what he was reported as having said
|Re: Restructuring: “I Was Falsely Reported” – Umahi by Uchihaitaci: 4:43pm
|Re: Restructuring: “I Was Falsely Reported” – Umahi by BornAgainMay: 4:47pm
|Re: Restructuring: “I Was Falsely Reported” – Umahi by sirequity(m): 4:48pm
|Re: Restructuring: “I Was Falsely Reported” – Umahi by Thedruggist: 5:00pm
Restructuring is the way out, if we do it today we must certainly do it tomorrow albeit painfully.
|Re: Restructuring: “I Was Falsely Reported” – Umahi by Ereolamide: 5:07pm
This denial is even as stupid as the earlier comment.
Umahi just reiterated the label on Igbos as unity beggars i.e igbos can't fulfill their destiny without Nigeria, majority of your teeming population want an independent Igbo nation, but as the chairman of southeast governors forum you're screaming for restructured Nigeria maybe you're privileged to have some information that the masses aren't privy to about their subsistence in Biafra.
|Re: Restructuring: “I Was Falsely Reported” – Umahi by kings09(m): 8:33pm
Dis is d time to restructure Nigeria
|Re: Restructuring: “I Was Falsely Reported” – Umahi by maxiuc(m): 8:34pm
|Re: Restructuring: “I Was Falsely Reported” – Umahi by Kathmandu(f): 8:34pm
|Re: Restructuring: “I Was Falsely Reported” – Umahi by Kathmandu(f): 8:34pm
Where is Sarrki and his BMC crew
|Re: Restructuring: “I Was Falsely Reported” – Umahi by BiafraIShere(m): 8:35pm
|Re: Restructuring: “I Was Falsely Reported” – Umahi by Teewhy2: 8:35pm
That is why GOD isn't planning to make you president of Nigeria, you ride on social media propaganda to get to the seat , but now because you are on the other side, you want to take a decision on how it is used. You are planning to take us back to primitive years, where we can't talk or ask questions. God is watching you in 3 D.
|Re: Restructuring: “I Was Falsely Reported” – Umahi by Kathmandu(f): 8:36pm
Ereolamide:Let's start with Restructuring first then division will be easier. Division now won't augur well for any region because no region has the wherewithal to survive as an independent country
|Re: Restructuring: “I Was Falsely Reported” – Umahi by MrMcJay(m): 8:37pm
A national daily made the publication but Umahi is blaming bloggers.
Umahi should make up his mind. If he wants to be Okoro, let him be Okoro. If he wants to be Okafor, let him be Okafor. There's nothing like Okoroafor in this matter.
|Re: Restructuring: “I Was Falsely Reported” – Umahi by cowleg(m): 8:39pm
|Re: Restructuring: “I Was Falsely Reported” – Umahi by oshe11(m): 8:39pm
kill em bloggers....
see wetyn linda cos...
All bloggers wan buy houx for banana island
#makebananafallonthem
|Re: Restructuring: “I Was Falsely Reported” – Umahi by divinecode101: 8:39pm
What do you expect from a flatino governor? He will obviously speak from the two sides of his mouth, as long as money is concerned, an average flatron will sell his generation unborn for money
Lets see how his flatron and flatroness will come out to defend his unguided statement as usual
|Re: Restructuring: “I Was Falsely Reported” – Umahi by miqos02(m): 8:39pm
|Re: Restructuring: “I Was Falsely Reported” – Umahi by raker300: 8:39pm
Sarki and his fake news all the time...
Propaganda and the apc are like 5 & 6
|Re: Restructuring: “I Was Falsely Reported” – Umahi by slivertongue: 8:45pm
if he says yes to restructuring they complain if he says no to restructuring they complain for God's what do they want the man to say?
|Re: Restructuring: “I Was Falsely Reported” – Umahi by Generalyemi(m): 8:45pm
I knew it.
|Re: Restructuring: “I Was Falsely Reported” – Umahi by LastSurvivor11: 8:47pm
Why do you think Nigeria fear restructuring so MUCH
because it's the easiest way to separation..
|Re: Restructuring: “I Was Falsely Reported” – Umahi by ajl: 8:48pm
These folks in government are really stupid. Thank God, someone like you will never become the president of this country. It's good that you are letting the people know what you could do if in power. You cannot take drastic action against such a platform that millions of Nigerians rely simply because one or couple of platform erred. The innocent should not be made to suffer because of that. Not surprised, still the stone-age level of thinking.
|Re: Restructuring: “I Was Falsely Reported” – Umahi by bukynkwuenu: 8:50pm
they are all afraid that the internet has offered a platform to unite people and use it against them thieves...."touch not our internet".
besides I know umahi never said that
|Re: Restructuring: “I Was Falsely Reported” – Umahi by Blue3k(m): 8:51pm
The governor who denied ever opposing restructuring, said instead, he remained an advocate of restructuring, fairness and equity, insisting that if he were the president of Nigeria, he would take far reaching decision against the use of social media.
Ok seems like misquote of century if we're supposed to believe this.
“When the issue of Biafra or restructuring is discussed, my heart jumps because Ebonyi State is not ripe for any. Ask yourself, what is it that we are producing? We totally depend on the federal government for allocation. Investors are not coming into the state and our IGR is nothing to write home about, because the idea of an investor is, supposing the allocation that comes from the centre stops, how do I get back my money”
|Re: Restructuring: “I Was Falsely Reported” – Umahi by unitysheart(m): 8:53pm
Uchihaitaci:Land grabber.
sirequity:
Is that all?
Well well, Social media na bastard. If you want to know how, please ask Donald Trump.
|Re: Restructuring: “I Was Falsely Reported” – Umahi by iamdannyfc(m): 8:56pm
OMG.......
|Re: Restructuring: “I Was Falsely Reported” – Umahi by Olivebranches(m): 8:58pm
MrMcJay:
Don't mind him. He nearly a journalist, Charles Otu working for vanguard. Charles did a thorough analysis of his tenure so far and compared it to his campaign promises, then posted it on Facebook. He nearly killed the young man. Just Google it "Charles otu journalist nearly killed" you will see full detail. The man is still lamenting about that post. And Charles Otu always do critical review of his policies in ebonyi through Facebook
|Re: Restructuring: “I Was Falsely Reported” – Umahi by psalmsjob: 9:00pm
The social media is the number one restructure tool.
If someone writes something false about you then write about the truth instead...it should be a free world.
You can't muzzle the social media Mr. Wannabe President just as you sent your boys to beat up a blogger recently, for your mind you wan be presido where Nnamdi Cownu dey campaign for Anambra and Biafrau.d emperor
