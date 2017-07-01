Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Japan Donates 31 Ambulances To Nigerian Teaching Hospitals (8068 Views)

http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/07/japanese-govt-donates-31-ambulances-to.html This is actually best of times for Nigeria hospitals as the Japanese Government has donated first batch of 31 Ambulances to Teaching Hospitals, Federal Medical Centres and Specialty Centers across Nigeria. More pictures below..Source:

I love this,

I saw some of these Ambulances yesterday morning around the Federal Secretariat.





Good one coming from the Japanese Government.



I only hope that these Ambulances will be maintained and used for what it is actually meant for. 13 Likes

They are so beautiful!



But the problem is that before a year runs out, they would have turned to something else.



Or paint them APC color to prove a political point/achievement! 9 Likes 1 Share

Nice gesture. These things will soon be re-modified and sold. 3 Likes 1 Share

let dem send one to london and bring back our vegetable!!!! let dem send one to london and bring back our vegetable!!!! 17 Likes

Africans are seen as underlings



Always accepting hand me downs and donations 23 Likes

dem go soon repaint am... naija I hail oo

THEY WILL SELL IT..TRUST ME..THIS IS NIGERIA

they are trying to market their products.

Asia knows how to patronize and market their products.

that is how an Indian man brought Tata bus for us because he was the head of our department in ihovbor power plant. Benin City



anyway I pray university of Benin get their own share of this ambulance

hope they will not misuse it....them no dey take eye see beta thing

Hopefully we'll stop hearing stories about ambulances not being available to move patients in emergency situations, because me I do not understand this country. Japan thank you!

And we have 36states 2 Likes

believe me this things donated will not be useful some of these equipment Will end in someone else hospital

maintenace

Come 1yr later and ask for this vehicle



Naija I hail thee



We should just return this country to the colonial master





Kudos Japan



Am coming to develop your country

These are not ambulance



They are first response/supervisor's fleet

dem go soon repaint am... naija I hail oo yes o yes o

Shame on our leaders, someone else took up their responsibility, sooner we will hear china help nigeria to construct road freely

Lol this is funny cuz as the ambulance dey land na so them dey sell am give private niggas 1 Like

Nonsense!!!, we don't have maintenance steucture Nonsense!!!, we don't have maintenance steucture

They will all sell them

So my country don turn less privileged under buhari. We need a recourse.

That's a nice gesture by the Japanese domo arigato. Anyway the state should do more to provide for these in future.

That's nice. But maintenance is the key. 1 Like