Japan Donates 31 Ambulances To Nigerian Teaching Hospitals by AutoReportNG: 4:44pm
This is actually best of times for Nigeria hospitals as the Japanese Government has donated first batch of 31 Ambulances to Teaching Hospitals, Federal Medical Centres and Specialty Centers across Nigeria. More pictures below..


Source:
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/07/japanese-govt-donates-31-ambulances-to.html

Re: Japan Donates 31 Ambulances To Nigerian Teaching Hospitals by AutoReportNG: 4:44pm
Whats your take on this?
Re: Japan Donates 31 Ambulances To Nigerian Teaching Hospitals by Jerryojozy(m): 4:44pm
Ok
Re: Japan Donates 31 Ambulances To Nigerian Teaching Hospitals by remi1444(m): 4:46pm
I love this,
Re: Japan Donates 31 Ambulances To Nigerian Teaching Hospitals by uboma(m): 5:36pm
I saw some of these Ambulances yesterday morning around the Federal Secretariat.


Good one coming from the Japanese Government.

I only hope that these Ambulances will be maintained and used for what it is actually meant for.

Re: Japan Donates 31 Ambulances To Nigerian Teaching Hospitals by Tolexander: 7:37pm
They are so beautiful!

But the problem is that before a year runs out, they would have turned to something else.

Or paint them APC color to prove a political point/achievement!

Re: Japan Donates 31 Ambulances To Nigerian Teaching Hospitals by Phemmygbl(m): 8:37pm
Nice gesture. These things will soon be re-modified and sold.

Re: Japan Donates 31 Ambulances To Nigerian Teaching Hospitals by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 8:38pm
AutoReportNG:
Whats your take on this?
let dem send one to london and bring back our vegetable!!!!

Re: Japan Donates 31 Ambulances To Nigerian Teaching Hospitals by raker300: 8:38pm
Africans are seen as underlings

Always accepting hand me downs and donations

Re: Japan Donates 31 Ambulances To Nigerian Teaching Hospitals by obajoey(m): 8:38pm
dem go soon repaint am... naija I hail oo
Re: Japan Donates 31 Ambulances To Nigerian Teaching Hospitals by ojeffo: 8:38pm
THEY WILL SELL IT..TRUST ME..THIS IS NIGERIA
Re: Japan Donates 31 Ambulances To Nigerian Teaching Hospitals by tobtap: 8:38pm
cool cool
Re: Japan Donates 31 Ambulances To Nigerian Teaching Hospitals by slawomir: 8:38pm
they are trying to market their products.
Asia knows how to patronize and market their products.
that is how an Indian man brought Tata bus for us because he was the head of our department in ihovbor power plant. Benin City

anyway I pray university of Benin get their own share of this ambulance
Re: Japan Donates 31 Ambulances To Nigerian Teaching Hospitals by HarmonyDee(f): 8:39pm
hope they will not misuse it....them no dey take eye see beta thing
Re: Japan Donates 31 Ambulances To Nigerian Teaching Hospitals by kevoh(m): 8:39pm
Japan thank you! cry cry Hopefully we'll stop hearing stories about ambulances not being available to move patients in emergency situations, because me I do not understand this country.
Re: Japan Donates 31 Ambulances To Nigerian Teaching Hospitals by bewla(m): 8:39pm
w
Re: Japan Donates 31 Ambulances To Nigerian Teaching Hospitals by Jamiubond009(m): 8:39pm
K
Re: Japan Donates 31 Ambulances To Nigerian Teaching Hospitals by bZoMa(m): 8:39pm
And we have 36states

Re: Japan Donates 31 Ambulances To Nigerian Teaching Hospitals by Abfinest007(m): 8:39pm
believe me this things donated will not be useful some of these equipment Will end in someone else hospital
Re: Japan Donates 31 Ambulances To Nigerian Teaching Hospitals by ilovebbwgirl: 8:40pm
maintenace cry cry cry cry
Re: Japan Donates 31 Ambulances To Nigerian Teaching Hospitals by maxiuc(m): 8:40pm
Come 1yr later and ask for this vehicle

Naija I hail thee

We should just return this country to the colonial master


Kudos Japan

Am coming to develop your country
Re: Japan Donates 31 Ambulances To Nigerian Teaching Hospitals by bfire(m): 8:40pm
These are not ambulance

They are first response/supervisor's fleet
Re: Japan Donates 31 Ambulances To Nigerian Teaching Hospitals by bewla(m): 8:40pm
obajoey:
dem go soon repaint am... naija I hail oo
yes o
Re: Japan Donates 31 Ambulances To Nigerian Teaching Hospitals by whizzyleejr(m): 8:40pm
Shame on our leaders, someone else took up their responsibility, sooner we will hear china help nigeria to construct road freely
Re: Japan Donates 31 Ambulances To Nigerian Teaching Hospitals by jayAjoku(m): 8:40pm
Lol this is funny cuz as the ambulance dey land na so them dey sell am give private niggasgrin grin grin

Re: Japan Donates 31 Ambulances To Nigerian Teaching Hospitals by Chikelue2000(m): 8:40pm
AutoReportNG:
Whats your take on this?
Nonsense!!!, we don't have maintenance steucture
Re: Japan Donates 31 Ambulances To Nigerian Teaching Hospitals by kinibigdeal(m): 8:40pm
They will all sell them
Re: Japan Donates 31 Ambulances To Nigerian Teaching Hospitals by Emperor119(m): 8:41pm
ugochukwufrenzy:
let dem send one to london and bring back our vegetable!!!!
grin
ugochukwufrenzy:
let dem send one to london and bring back our vegetable!!!!
Re: Japan Donates 31 Ambulances To Nigerian Teaching Hospitals by Akalia(m): 8:41pm
So my country don turn less privileged under buhari. We need a recourse.
Re: Japan Donates 31 Ambulances To Nigerian Teaching Hospitals by Blue3k(m): 8:41pm
That's a nice gesture by the Japanese domo arigato. Anyway the state should do more to provide for these in future.
Re: Japan Donates 31 Ambulances To Nigerian Teaching Hospitals by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:42pm
That's nice. But maintenance is the key.

Re: Japan Donates 31 Ambulances To Nigerian Teaching Hospitals by omoadeleye(m): 8:42pm
In no time they will convert it to their personal cars

