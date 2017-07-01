₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,832,682 members, 3,632,744 topics. Date: Monday, 03 July 2017 at 08:56 AM

N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here - Jobs/Vacancies - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here (9036 Views)

N-Power Assessment Details: Starts 20th September / Forte Oil Test Assessment / Post Any Gate Crashable Test, Assessment Centre And Interviews Here!! (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by Emmyloaded: 6:15pm On Jul 01
The site for test assessment is www.npower.gov.ng

Applicants who register between July 1st - July 13th will write their assessment tests between July 25th - July 31st.

Steps To Writing The Assessment Test

Once you receive an SMS to write your test, follow the steps below.

1. You will receive an SMS to write the assessment tests because you BVN records match your application.

2. Proceed to the website www.npower.gov.ng

3. Click on Test Menu

4. Log in with your phone number and bvn

Assessment Timetable

N-TAX: July 1st - July 3rd

N-HEALTH: July 4th - July 6th

N-AGRO: July 7th - July 10th

N-TEACH: July 11th - July 21th

Note, ONLY those whose BVN records match their application will be invited to the tests at www.npower.gov.ng

More details, visit: http://www.emmyloaded.com.ng/n-power-online-assessment-test-date-announced/

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by Kutis2030(m): 6:27pm On Jul 01
Gud news

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by akpur1: 8:42pm On Jul 01
I haven't received any messages
Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by Dan42(m): 9:34pm On Jul 02
naija wacky hosting

Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by Olan1y1: 7:46am
https:///49ysausCirmG9m8BgsbRnG
Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by ayo22(m): 7:47am
It's okay
Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by oautycoon(m): 7:48am
Please Wht next after the assessment??
Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by greatjoshy(m): 7:50am
Good, i haven't recieved any sms yet oo.
What will the nature of the exam be?
Is the portal still open for one to register??
If eventually i don't recieve any sms, what should i do so as not to miss out??
Please i need answers if anyone can help out
Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by infogenius(m): 7:51am
This news is encouraging.
Government trying to alleviate poverty indeed
Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by Gsoul3: 7:51am
I apply with OND wil i receive d msg too
Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by cartimor: 7:54am
pls house,does one's discipline matter in choosing n power field ?
Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by masada: 7:54am
what of those who avnt got SMS and registered alredy
Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by honestivo(m): 7:55am
when would they start sending TeX na or they want tell us another story again
Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by rossyc(f): 7:55am
ok
Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by philchudi: 7:55am
Abeg, what about those who registered b4 July
Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by EmekaBlue(m): 7:56am
I don't think anybody have gotten d sms yet
Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by Adeoba10(m): 7:57am
.... Can't see any login in link
Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by Almultma27: 7:58am
Bros ur eye dey pain you? Na .org u see there or .ng
Dan42:
naija wacky hosting

2 Likes

Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by Mecylinda1: 8:00am
pls what is the nature of the assessment

1 Like

Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by Intendy: 8:07am
For questions and enquiries you can follow N- power on there Twitter handle @npower_ng
Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by joliva(m): 8:08am
It is advisable to take the assessment twice
Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by WilliamsNedd: 8:10am
How do I register?
Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by Jackpat: 8:13am
can someone who has done dere test give us rundown of how it goes pls
Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by Joefixy: 8:17am
Emmyloaded:
The site for test assessment is www.npower.gov.ng

Applicants who register between July 1st - July 13th will write their assessment tests between July 25th - July 31st.

Steps To Writing The Assessment Test

Once you receive an SMS to write your test, follow the steps below.

1. You will receive an SMS to write the assessment tests because you BVN records match your application.

2. Proceed to the website www.npower.gov.ng

3. Click on Test Menu

4. Log in with your phone number and bvn

Assessment Timetable

N-TAX: July 1st - July 3rd

N-HEALTH: July 4th - July 6th

N-AGRO: July 7th - July 10th

N-TEACH: July 11th - July 21th

Note, ONLY those whose BVN records match their application will be invited to the tests at www.npower.gov.ng

More details, visit: http://www.emmyloaded.com.ng/n-power-online-assessment-test-date-announced/
What is the matter with N-power hope they are not base on number used in bvn for them to invite someone because the number I used way back for bvn was stolen with my phone and I made used of new number and my bvn for the N-power registration
Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by matonip(m): 8:19am
Good Read More about it here http://www.myschoolbiz.com/2017/07/npower-online-assessment-test-and-timetable.html
Also Get Free Npower Past Questions Here http://www.myschoolbiz.com/2017/06/download-n-power-test-past-questions-and-answers.html
Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by stevnwigw: 8:19am
are u talking about those that registered in july last year cos we are in july and 2017 registration was done in june if not still ongoing

1 Like

Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by Joefixy: 8:21am
masada:
what of those who avnt got SMS and registered alredy
is like the way things is going, there are only sending sms to people who are still using the phone number their used in registering bvn.. May God not allow that to happen
Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by crystal44(m): 8:23am
Pls op wat abt those who registered b4 July??
Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by darlington64: 8:25am
I have I even wrote the test on Saturday easy to questions
Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by Hizzy(m): 8:26am
Emmyloaded:
The site for test assessment is www.npower.gov.ng

Applicants who register between July 1st - July 13th will write their assessment tests between July 25th - July 31st.

Steps To Writing The Assessment Test

Once you receive an SMS to write your test, follow the steps below.

1. You will receive an SMS to write the assessment tests because you BVN records match your application.

2. Proceed to the website www.npower.gov.ng

3. Click on Test Menu

4. Log in with your phone number and bvn

Assessment Timetable

N-TAX: July 1st - July 3rd

N-HEALTH: July 4th - July 6th

N-AGRO: July 7th - July 10th

N-TEACH: July 11th - July 21th

Note, ONLY those whose BVN records match their application will be invited to the tests at www.npower.gov.ng

More details, visit: http://www.emmyloaded.com.ng/n-power-online-assessment-test-date-announced/
can waec or undergraduate aply 4 N-power
Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by mimi0106(m): 8:30am
I just did mine this morning
Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by macuwon(m): 8:31am
Joefixy:
What is the matter with N-power hope they are not base on number used in bvn for them to invite someone because the number I used way back for bvn was stolen with my phone and I made used of new number and my bvn for the N-power registration

Same here oo

(0) (1) (Reply)

Ernst & Young Nigeria / Sales Rep Sacked For Not Bribing His Managers / Electronic GMAT On Blackberry And Android Phone..!!!

Viewing this topic: SamJT, andiwam7, goldonome(m), fisayodavid84(m), toshino4real(m), vacettetommy(m), pimpimpim, don4real18(m), emeritus00(m), oibrahim11, ignatiuschinedu(m), Imonijesu, iamboody(m), sanandreas(m), wallace1, Ruhamah23(m), kinah(f), Prince4945, testimony1089(m), smshorlar, abu12, Emmyxclusive, jothan(m), emenezer(m), lawlan234, Mrsadebisi, mogboyelade(f), Innobee99(m), MNDY(m), Capsule101(m), Taoflash(m), Kutunban, regularjoe8080(m), erhabor11(m), nogasimplicity, cloudview(m), Daramola057, alexjuv(m), Cubeet, bamayo, h8rr, shaerif(m), chommyAngela, muredo(m), derancle, sosoliso123, DarkHenrie(m), ojinku(m), urchmarley(m), mimi0106(m) and 104 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.