Applicants who register between July 1st - July 13th will write their assessment tests between July 25th - July 31st.



Steps To Writing The Assessment Test



Once you receive an SMS to write your test, follow the steps below.



1. You will receive an SMS to write the assessment tests because you BVN records match your application.



2. Proceed to the website



3. Click on Test Menu



4. Log in with your phone number and bvn



Assessment Timetable



N-TAX: July 1st - July 3rd



N-HEALTH: July 4th - July 6th



N-AGRO: July 7th - July 10th



N-TEACH: July 11th - July 21th



Note, ONLY those whose BVN records match their application will be invited to the tests at



Gud news

I haven't received any messages

It's okay

Please Wht next after the assessment??

Good, i haven't recieved any sms yet oo.

What will the nature of the exam be?

Is the portal still open for one to register??

If eventually i don't recieve any sms, what should i do so as not to miss out??

Please i need answers if anyone can help out

This news is encouraging.

Government trying to alleviate poverty indeed

I apply with OND wil i receive d msg too

pls house,does one's discipline matter in choosing n power field ?

what of those who avnt got SMS and registered alredy

when would they start sending TeX na or they want tell us another story again

ok

Abeg, what about those who registered b4 July

I don't think anybody have gotten d sms yet

.... Can't see any login in link

Dan42:

Bros ur eye dey pain you? Na .org u see there or .ng

pls what is the nature of the assessment 1 Like

For questions and enquiries you can follow N- power on there Twitter handle @npower_ng

It is advisable to take the assessment twice

How do I register?

can someone who has done dere test give us rundown of how it goes pls

Emmyloaded:

What is the matter with N-power hope they are not base on number used in bvn for them to invite someone because the number I used way back for bvn was stolen with my phone and I made used of new number and my bvn for the N-power registration



are u talking about those that registered in july last year cos we are in july and 2017 registration was done in june if not still ongoing 1 Like

masada:

is like the way things is going, there are only sending sms to people who are still using the phone number their used in registering bvn.. May God not allow that to happen

Pls op wat abt those who registered b4 July??

I have I even wrote the test on Saturday easy to questions

Emmyloaded:

can waec or undergraduate aply 4 N-power

I just did mine this morning