|N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by Emmyloaded: 6:15pm On Jul 01
The site for test assessment is www.npower.gov.ng
Applicants who register between July 1st - July 13th will write their assessment tests between July 25th - July 31st.
Steps To Writing The Assessment Test
Once you receive an SMS to write your test, follow the steps below.
1. You will receive an SMS to write the assessment tests because you BVN records match your application.
2. Proceed to the website www.npower.gov.ng
3. Click on Test Menu
4. Log in with your phone number and bvn
Assessment Timetable
N-TAX: July 1st - July 3rd
N-HEALTH: July 4th - July 6th
N-AGRO: July 7th - July 10th
N-TEACH: July 11th - July 21th
Note, ONLY those whose BVN records match their application will be invited to the tests at www.npower.gov.ng
More details, visit: http://www.emmyloaded.com.ng/n-power-online-assessment-test-date-announced/
|Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by Kutis2030(m): 6:27pm On Jul 01
Gud news
|Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by akpur1: 8:42pm On Jul 01
I haven't received any messages
|Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by Dan42(m): 9:34pm On Jul 02
naija wacky hosting
|Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by Olan1y1: 7:46am
|Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by ayo22(m): 7:47am
It's okay
|Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by oautycoon(m): 7:48am
Please Wht next after the assessment??
|Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by greatjoshy(m): 7:50am
Good, i haven't recieved any sms yet oo.
What will the nature of the exam be?
Is the portal still open for one to register??
If eventually i don't recieve any sms, what should i do so as not to miss out??
Please i need answers if anyone can help out
|Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by infogenius(m): 7:51am
This news is encouraging.
Government trying to alleviate poverty indeed
|Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by Gsoul3: 7:51am
I apply with OND wil i receive d msg too
|Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by cartimor: 7:54am
pls house,does one's discipline matter in choosing n power field ?
|Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by masada: 7:54am
what of those who avnt got SMS and registered alredy
|Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by honestivo(m): 7:55am
when would they start sending TeX na or they want tell us another story again
|Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by rossyc(f): 7:55am
ok
|Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by philchudi: 7:55am
Abeg, what about those who registered b4 July
|Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by EmekaBlue(m): 7:56am
I don't think anybody have gotten d sms yet
|Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by Adeoba10(m): 7:57am
.... Can't see any login in link
|Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by Almultma27: 7:58am
Bros ur eye dey pain you? Na .org u see there or .ng
Dan42:
|Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by Mecylinda1: 8:00am
pls what is the nature of the assessment
|Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by Intendy: 8:07am
For questions and enquiries you can follow N- power on there Twitter handle @npower_ng
|Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by joliva(m): 8:08am
It is advisable to take the assessment twice
|Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by WilliamsNedd: 8:10am
How do I register?
|Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by Jackpat: 8:13am
can someone who has done dere test give us rundown of how it goes pls
|Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by Joefixy: 8:17am
Emmyloaded:What is the matter with N-power hope they are not base on number used in bvn for them to invite someone because the number I used way back for bvn was stolen with my phone and I made used of new number and my bvn for the N-power registration
|Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by matonip(m): 8:19am
Good Read More about it here http://www.myschoolbiz.com/2017/07/npower-online-assessment-test-and-timetable.html
Also Get Free Npower Past Questions Here http://www.myschoolbiz.com/2017/06/download-n-power-test-past-questions-and-answers.html
|Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by stevnwigw: 8:19am
are u talking about those that registered in july last year cos we are in july and 2017 registration was done in june if not still ongoing
|Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by Joefixy: 8:21am
masada:is like the way things is going, there are only sending sms to people who are still using the phone number their used in registering bvn.. May God not allow that to happen
|Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by crystal44(m): 8:23am
Pls op wat abt those who registered b4 July??
|Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by darlington64: 8:25am
I have I even wrote the test on Saturday easy to questions
|Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by Hizzy(m): 8:26am
Emmyloaded:can waec or undergraduate aply 4 N-power
|Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by mimi0106(m): 8:30am
I just did mine this morning
|Re: N-power: Site For Test Assessment & Timetable - See Details Here by macuwon(m): 8:31am
Joefixy:
Same here oo
