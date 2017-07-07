Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Islam for Muslims / Photos Of The New Central Mosque Of Maiduguri, Borno State (10374 Views)

The new central Mosque of Maiduguri, Borno state. Beautiful ryt?





CREDIT: Rariya



i Hope those bastards won't blow it up....na this kind mosque prayer go day hungry you pray

# First, who finance the construction of this mosque?



# If it is built with tax payers money then its never a mosque for Allah. Hard earned salaries of workers are yet to be paid. If it is overseas sponsored, there is better thing to do with the money if properly supervised. Unless there is specific instruction on the money to build mosque.



# We have enough mosques already for Allah's sake. What is the need of building more? Is the number of mosques we have in our environments summarised how religious and righteous we are?



# While North is extremely poor generally, Maiduguri is one of the poorest state of the north. The life of their common people is miserable while 100s of 1000s of almajiris are roaming the streets (and some are being recruited as Boko haram) yet millions of dollar are being wasted to build mosque(s). What kind of mosque is that? 122 Likes 19 Shares

Who financed the mosque? You clearly are unaware of the wealth and generosity of the northerners especially when it comes to such projects as this

Secondly u clearly are in aware of how funds/ gifts etc are given in huge sums but diverted by greedy wicked selfish few



Who financed the mosque? You clearly are unaware of the wealth and generosity of the northerners especially when it comes to such projects as this

Secondly u clearly are in aware of how funds/ gifts etc are given in huge sums but diverted by greedy wicked selfish few

Amy thing for Allah is not a waste or extravagance..if u even knew the real truth behind BH you will weep

AlBaqir ...... u are one of the few reasonable Muslims I have ever met ...... Ur post up there shows ur I.Q is higher than that of a normal Muslim!!!!





If all Muslim could think like you, the world wud b a better place!!!!





Back to d matter .... What is the essence of building a very beautiful mosque only for it to be attended by wretched people ...... This is what I call misplaced priority!!! .... A place like maidugri needs schools!!! ..... Schools to educate the almajiris who are roaming about waiting to b a useful tool in the hands of Boko Haram!!!! 21 Likes

Beautiful!





We in the north are dying of stangnation, diseases, poverty, hunger, Islamic terrorism and bad sharia leadership. They should instead convert the money to empower our millions almajiri children Na mosque be our problemsWe in the north are dying of stangnation, diseases, poverty, hunger, Islamic terrorism and bad sharia leadership. They should instead convert the money to empower our millions almajiri children 3 Likes

I am interested. Can you explain to us this real truth? You seem to know much about BH. Please, explain...thank you.

Whats the real truth behind boko haram?



When will these Mallams get sense In the face of extreme poverty

It is indeed beautiful... Alhamdulilah... But, we really need to look after those kids roaming the streets and this begging issue too... 1 Like

Trash!! Can't the funds be spent on other departments which will impact the lives of the citizens directly. Na prayer dem go chop. Mispaced priorities



The question

What is d essence of spending billions of naira in building a mosque...is it because of the central in the mosque(CENTRAL MOSQUE)..ISLAM is all bout moderacy and does not support extravagant spending

I observed last Friday jumat at national mosque abuja ..I was like this s too much , I couldn't get my eye off d interior decor while praying

We have a lot of hungry Muslim , unemployed Muslim roaming about at least d money could be diverted into charity...

Am not saying a mosque should not be built but use d money for one to build 10 instead and also have a charity program for d poor

Shekau go just dey somewhere dey shake head!!