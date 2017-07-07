₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos Of The New Central Mosque Of Maiduguri, Borno State by NorthSide: 9:02pm On Jul 01
The new central Mosque of Maiduguri, Borno state. Beautiful ryt?
CREDIT: Rariya
|Re: Photos Of The New Central Mosque Of Maiduguri, Borno State by NorthSide: 9:04pm On Jul 01
More
|Re: Photos Of The New Central Mosque Of Maiduguri, Borno State by obafemee80(m): 9:05pm On Jul 01
Nice
|Re: Photos Of The New Central Mosque Of Maiduguri, Borno State by sod09(m): 9:13pm On Jul 01
i Hope those bastards won't blow it up....na this kind mosque prayer go day hungry you pray
|Re: Photos Of The New Central Mosque Of Maiduguri, Borno State by AlBaqir(m): 9:37pm On Jul 01
# First, who finance the construction of this mosque?
# If it is built with tax payers money then its never a mosque for Allah. Hard earned salaries of workers are yet to be paid. If it is overseas sponsored, there is better thing to do with the money if properly supervised. Unless there is specific instruction on the money to build mosque.
# We have enough mosques already for Allah's sake. What is the need of building more? Is the number of mosques we have in our environments summarised how religious and righteous we are?
# While North is extremely poor generally, Maiduguri is one of the poorest state of the north. The life of their common people is miserable while 100s of 1000s of almajiris are roaming the streets (and some are being recruited as Boko haram) yet millions of dollar are being wasted to build mosque(s). What kind of mosque is that?
|Re: Photos Of The New Central Mosque Of Maiduguri, Borno State by nurshah: 6:24am On Jul 03
AlBaqir:
Who financed the mosque? You clearly are unaware of the wealth and generosity of the northerners especially when it comes to such projects as this
Secondly u clearly are in aware of how funds/ gifts etc are given in huge sums but diverted by greedy wicked selfish few
Amy thing for Allah is not a waste or extravagance..if u even knew the real truth behind BH you will weep
|Re: Photos Of The New Central Mosque Of Maiduguri, Borno State by modsfucker: 10:22am
See see people with monikers as joyberry accepting that she's a Muslim just to come and view a mosque.... I have never contemplated visiting Christians section if there's any on Nairaland.
|Re: Photos Of The New Central Mosque Of Maiduguri, Borno State by jeff1993: 10:24am
AlBaqir ...... u are one of the few reasonable Muslims I have ever met ...... Ur post up there shows ur I.Q is higher than that of a normal Muslim!!!!
If all Muslim could think like you, the world wud b a better place!!!!
Back to d matter .... What is the essence of building a very beautiful mosque only for it to be attended by wretched people ...... This is what I call misplaced priority!!! .... A place like maidugri needs schools!!! ..... Schools to educate the almajiris who are roaming about waiting to b a useful tool in the hands of Boko Haram!!!!
|Re: Photos Of The New Central Mosque Of Maiduguri, Borno State by lfleak: 10:24am
They are coming with hate now....
Beautiful!
|Re: Photos Of The New Central Mosque Of Maiduguri, Borno State by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 10:25am
Na mosque be our problems
We in the north are dying of stangnation, diseases, poverty, hunger, Islamic terrorism and bad sharia leadership. They should instead convert the money to empower our millions almajiri children
|Re: Photos Of The New Central Mosque Of Maiduguri, Borno State by businesscitadel(m): 10:25am
nurshah:I am interested. Can you explain to us this real truth? You seem to know much about BH. Please, explain...thank you.
|Re: Photos Of The New Central Mosque Of Maiduguri, Borno State by BigBrother9ja: 10:25am
BEWARE OF BOKO..................
|Re: Photos Of The New Central Mosque Of Maiduguri, Borno State by nnokwa04: 10:25am
|Re: Photos Of The New Central Mosque Of Maiduguri, Borno State by patwilly(m): 10:26am
nurshah:Whats the real truth behind boko haram?
|Re: Photos Of The New Central Mosque Of Maiduguri, Borno State by obeyizy: 10:27am
|Re: Photos Of The New Central Mosque Of Maiduguri, Borno State by alcmene: 10:28am
In the face of extreme poverty
When will these Mallams get sense
|Re: Photos Of The New Central Mosque Of Maiduguri, Borno State by OZAA(m): 10:32am
nice
|Re: Photos Of The New Central Mosque Of Maiduguri, Borno State by businesscitadel(m): 10:32am
modsfucker:You don't need to accept before viewing a thread, you only accept the meaningless quote when you want to comment on a thread. It's just a virtual button, it doesn't change what religion the person is with.
|Re: Photos Of The New Central Mosque Of Maiduguri, Borno State by no1madman(m): 10:35am
Center of mosquito in maidugri borno
|Re: Photos Of The New Central Mosque Of Maiduguri, Borno State by ngolokante(m): 10:40am
It is indeed beautiful... Alhamdulilah... But, we really need to look after those kids roaming the streets and this begging issue too...
|Re: Photos Of The New Central Mosque Of Maiduguri, Borno State by laurentunt: 10:42am
Good one
But I think it can be bigger,
the dome in promotional to building?.........................................................
either the dome is too big or the building is too small.
May Allah Reward does who Built it.
|Re: Photos Of The New Central Mosque Of Maiduguri, Borno State by sirLeeem(m): 10:43am
no1madman:
;-> This are the type of people BH/Avengers/FH should be ki**ing not innocent peepz!! IDI*T
|Re: Photos Of The New Central Mosque Of Maiduguri, Borno State by ollah1: 10:43am
Trash!! Can't the funds be spent on other departments which will impact the lives of the citizens directly. Na prayer dem go chop. Mispaced priorities
|Re: Photos Of The New Central Mosque Of Maiduguri, Borno State by Sainttops(m): 10:57am
Imagine your life, just because I want to talk you think you can just open up to spit trash in the name of nonsensical analysis. Is there any Northern state that doesn't have Central Mosques or is it that you are just too pain to the fact that it is needed that's why it's built?
All those that like your comment are hypocrites be them Muslims or Christians. #wiseup
AlBaqir:
|Re: Photos Of The New Central Mosque Of Maiduguri, Borno State by Sainttops(m): 10:58am
Imagine your life, just because I want to talk you think you can just open up to spit trash in the name of nonsensical analysis. Is there any Northern state that doesn't have Central Mosques or is it that you are just too pain to the fact that it is needed that's why it's built?
All those that like your comment are hypocrites be them Muslims or Christians. wiseup
AlBaqir:
|Re: Photos Of The New Central Mosque Of Maiduguri, Borno State by blazingstar: 10:59am
bombua continua....
mosque that shekau did not follow to commission. . is that one mosque
|Re: Photos Of The New Central Mosque Of Maiduguri, Borno State by YaksonFCA(m): 11:00am
Alhamdulilah.
|Re: Photos Of The New Central Mosque Of Maiduguri, Borno State by larrygal(f): 11:13am
The question
What is d essence of spending billions of naira in building a mosque...is it because of the central in the mosque(CENTRAL MOSQUE)..ISLAM is all bout moderacy and does not support extravagant spending
I observed last Friday jumat at national mosque abuja ..I was like this s too much , I couldn't get my eye off d interior decor while praying
We have a lot of hungry Muslim , unemployed Muslim roaming about at least d money could be diverted into charity...
Am not saying a mosque should not be built but use d money for one to build 10 instead and also have a charity program for d poor
|Re: Photos Of The New Central Mosque Of Maiduguri, Borno State by Kendroid: 11:14am
Shekau go just dey somewhere dey shake head!!
|Re: Photos Of The New Central Mosque Of Maiduguri, Borno State by mubar(m): 11:16am
We build mosque someone is challenging us, it is too much I usually use to see it in this forum, anything we do to our religion Islam some people will challenge us, why,is it hatred, or did we Muslims challenge your churches and say such and such like poverty, joblessness, and so on among you people, pls enough is enough, is our worshiping place pls leave us, and confront your problems, go and ask how many years the mosque is under construction, more than 15 yrs to my knowledge, is it must, anything you must comments , despite your ignorance abt it, pls face your problem, these are kind of words and comments that are creating eneminity, hatred, divisions, and so on, we should pls stop such, only the wise know to learn from their mistakes..
