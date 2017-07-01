Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kenney Rodriguez And His New Girlfriend In Loved Up Photos (11972 Views)

Loved Up Photos Of Uche Jombo’s Husband And His Alleged New Girlfriend Surfaces



On June 20th, LailasBlog reported that Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo removed her Puerto Rican husband, Kenney Rodriguez’s name from her Instagram page.





The actress denied having any marital crisis after the post went viral saying she’s just keeping her marriage off social media. But most of her followers questioned what connection the name removal had with keeping her marriage off the media.





According to a TCS source, Uche’s husband Kenney is dating a 22-year old African American student Teresa and the duo have been spotted out and about on romantic dates in Dallas where he is based.





Celebrities Sha?ka fi s'enu dake.. 13 Likes

E don happen! 2 Likes

some people can sha poke nose into other people's business... see details!!



Grinding stone fall on them 41 Likes 1 Share

Na everything wey get beginning get ending. 1 Like

I won't blame the man. The man is abroad while uche resides in Nigeria. Which kain yeye marriage be that! 25 Likes 1 Share

LesbianBoy:

I won't blame the man. The man is abroad while uche resides in Nigeria. Which kain yeye marriage be that! my brother preach abeg........sey dat one na marriage.......abeg live and lets live......like say we no know wantin those so called yeyebrity dey do to stay relevant......all na packaged plan she just look for someone far from home she can use and dump..... Jombo u get sense. my brother preach abeg........sey dat one na marriage.......abeg live and lets live......like say we no know wantin those so called yeyebrity dey do to stay relevant......all na packaged plan she just look for someone far from home she can use and dump..... Jombo u get sense. 10 Likes

maka y put eye dia bros?

dollytino4real:

maka y put eye dia bros?

Every man wants peace of mind....respect and Appreciation from his woman...most Nigerian women lack these attributes....they are so stubborn,unfaithful and a huge negative to a man's state of mind and overall happiness.



I really do not blame any man that goes to in search of peace from a side chick....this life is once and should be lived to the fullest. Every man wants peace of mind....respect and Appreciation from his woman...most Nigerian women lack these attributes....they are so stubborn,unfaithful and a huge negative to a man's state of mind and overall happiness.I really do not blame any man that goes to in search of peace from a side chick....this life is once and should be lived to the fullest. 29 Likes 2 Shares

Oro ti pe si je Oro ti pe si jeOro ti pe si je 1 Like

I will say the truth and shame the devil...





This new girl is hawt for days ooo....she looks jovial,playful and has A1 seeexxx game....clean skin....lovely smile and personality compared to uche and her masculine voice,stubborn face and akpu yam legs....TBH uche has nothing on her. 24 Likes

sexybbstar:

Celebrities Sha?ka fi s'enu dake..

See how you type the language with correct punctuation 3 Likes

Humon beings!! See Judas friend giving bloggers the scoop. Lesson learned here: it's those who are close to you that can harm you.



As for Uche, e pele o. We should never compare our relationships, marital or otherwise to any of these social media relationships because one may never know what is going on in the background.



While they are busy gushing about their perfect love lives, plans are going on underneath to return bride price, or there's one side chick somewhere frying akara or pancake (worrefa) in the man's house.



Asko. Mscheeeew. Hiaaaan! Humon beings!See Judas friend giving bloggers the scoop. Lesson learned here: it's those who are close to you that can harm you.As for Uche, e pele o. We should never compare our relationships, marital or otherwise to any of these social media relationships because one may never know what is going on in the background.While they are busy gushing about their perfect love lives, plans are going on underneath to return bride price, or there's one side chick somewhere frying akara or pancake (worrefa) in the man's house.Asko. Mscheeeew. 18 Likes 2 Shares

Celebrity marriages seem to be like cards built on shifting sand. One small puff of wind and everything comes crashing down.



So what has Uche gained from this marriage to a handsome younger man? A child. Nothing else.



Maybe this is what she wanted all along because I don't understand the kind of marriage where wife is living in one continent and husband is living in another.



Wo, abeg wetin consine me. 18 Likes 3 Shares

There is a big difference between wedding and marriage.

Later they will say it's naija men that aren't faithful 2 Likes

Laila you are a married woman ooo.

Those who live in glass houses do not throw stones. 3 Likes

coolcatty:

I will say the truth and shame the devil...





This new girl is hawt for days ooo....she looks jovial,playful and has A1 seeexxx game....clean skin....lovely smile and personality compared to uche and her masculine voice,stubborn face and akpu yam legs....TBH uche has nothing on her. you sit at home in naija and type what u are not sure of,forget the outlook . You don't know Akata very well cos if u do u will forget the outlook. no be by pretty face or hot body. fear Akata you sit at home in naija and type what u are not sure of,forget the outlook . You don't know Akata very well cos if u do u will forget the outlook. no be by pretty face or hot body. fear Akata 5 Likes

Cele perfume lasts longer than celebrity marriages 26 Likes 2 Shares

We all get our own for bodi! So her marriage crashed, so what? You all most definitely have perfect spouses whether or not you are celebrities! Whew!



Uche Pele o...sheets really happens. Some of us ridiculing you right now can't even keep a bf/gf let alone a husband/wife yet we talk. Now it's your turn...who knows who next? It is well. 11 Likes 1 Share

Tuham:



See how you type the language with correct punctuation Before nko? I be correct aFUNja! Before nko? I be correct aFUNja! 2 Likes

Na dry fasting this African American girl need....

[quote author=coolcatty post=58033912]



Every man wants peace of mind....respect and Appreciation from his woman...most Nigerian women lack these attributes....they are so stubborn,unfaithful and a huge negative to a man's state of mind and overall happiness.



I really do not blame any man that goes to in search of peace from a side chick....this life is once and should be lived to the fullest.[/quote

I went via most of d comments on this post n I was marvelled ,I think our thinking is messed up,if not y blaming uche jumbo when obviously ( at least from what we can see for now)the husband cheated on her.You ppl just created 1001 reasons d husband cheated without knowing their history o. 17 Likes 1 Share

What is happening this days to most marriages, where do we go wrong.

tunde82seidat:

I went via most of d comments on this post n I was marvelled ,I think our thinking is messed up,if not y blaming uche jumbo when obviously ( at least from what we can see for now)the husband cheated on her.You ppl just created 1001 reasons d husband cheated without knowing their history o.



Get married....stay married for 2years and then come back and slowly re-read this your statement.



You need to realize that there is more to a man's state of mind than a pretty faced woman. Get married....stay married for 2years and then come back and slowly re-read this your statement.You need to realize that there is more to a man's state of mind than a pretty faced woman. 5 Likes

[quote author=Atakata post=58035647]

you sit at home in naija and type what u are not sure of,forget the outlook . You don't know Akata very well cos if u do u will forget the outlook. no be by pretty face or hot body. fear Akata [/Quote]

True.

Banana fall on them

See boobi 1 Like