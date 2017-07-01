₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Kenney Rodriguez And His New Girlfriend In Loved Up Photos
|Kenney Rodriguez And His New Girlfriend In Loved Up Photos by Amagite: 10:48pm On Jul 01
Loved Up Photos Of Uche Jombo’s Husband And His Alleged New Girlfriend Surfaces
On June 20th, LailasBlog reported that Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo removed her Puerto Rican husband, Kenney Rodriguez’s name from her Instagram page.
The actress denied having any marital crisis after the post went viral saying she’s just keeping her marriage off social media. But most of her followers questioned what connection the name removal had with keeping her marriage off the media.
According to a TCS source, Uche’s husband Kenney is dating a 22-year old African American student Teresa and the duo have been spotted out and about on romantic dates in Dallas where he is based.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/07/loved-photos-uche-jombos-husband-kenny-alleged-new-girlfriend.html
|Re: Kenney Rodriguez And His New Girlfriend In Loved Up Photos by Amagite: 10:50pm On Jul 01
More....
|Re: Kenney Rodriguez And His New Girlfriend In Loved Up Photos by sexybbstar(f): 10:55pm On Jul 01
Celebrities Sha?ka fi s'enu dake..
|Re: Kenney Rodriguez And His New Girlfriend In Loved Up Photos by LesbianBoy(m): 10:56pm On Jul 01
E don happen!
|Re: Kenney Rodriguez And His New Girlfriend In Loved Up Photos by ellahzy(f): 11:01pm On Jul 01
some people can sha poke nose into other people's business... see details!!
Grinding stone fall on them
|Re: Kenney Rodriguez And His New Girlfriend In Loved Up Photos by dacovajnr: 11:01pm On Jul 01
Na everything wey get beginning get ending.
|Re: Kenney Rodriguez And His New Girlfriend In Loved Up Photos by LesbianBoy(m): 11:01pm On Jul 01
I won't blame the man. The man is abroad while uche resides in Nigeria. Which kain yeye marriage be that!
|Re: Kenney Rodriguez And His New Girlfriend In Loved Up Photos by Cholls(m): 11:12pm On Jul 01
LesbianBoy:my brother preach abeg........sey dat one na marriage.......abeg live and lets live......like say we no know wantin those so called yeyebrity dey do to stay relevant......all na packaged plan she just look for someone far from home she can use and dump..... Jombo u get sense.
|Re: Kenney Rodriguez And His New Girlfriend In Loved Up Photos by dollytino4real(f): 11:22pm On Jul 01
maka y put eye dia bros?
|Re: Kenney Rodriguez And His New Girlfriend In Loved Up Photos by coolcatty: 11:47pm On Jul 01
dollytino4real:
Every man wants peace of mind....respect and Appreciation from his woman...most Nigerian women lack these attributes....they are so stubborn,unfaithful and a huge negative to a man's state of mind and overall happiness.
I really do not blame any man that goes to in search of peace from a side chick....this life is once and should be lived to the fullest.
|Re: Kenney Rodriguez And His New Girlfriend In Loved Up Photos by amber222(f): 11:49pm On Jul 01
Oro ti pe si je Oro ti pe si je
|Re: Kenney Rodriguez And His New Girlfriend In Loved Up Photos by coolcatty: 11:52pm On Jul 01
I will say the truth and shame the devil...
This new girl is hawt for days ooo....she looks jovial,playful and has A1 seeexxx game....clean skin....lovely smile and personality compared to uche and her masculine voice,stubborn face and akpu yam legs....TBH uche has nothing on her.
|Re: Kenney Rodriguez And His New Girlfriend In Loved Up Photos by Tuham(m): 11:53pm On Jul 01
sexybbstar:
See how you type the language with correct punctuation
|Re: Kenney Rodriguez And His New Girlfriend In Loved Up Photos by Ishilove: 1:56am
Hiaaaan! Humon beings! Humon beings!! See Judas friend giving bloggers the scoop. Lesson learned here: it's those who are close to you that can harm you.
As for Uche, e pele o. We should never compare our relationships, marital or otherwise to any of these social media relationships because one may never know what is going on in the background.
While they are busy gushing about their perfect love lives, plans are going on underneath to return bride price, or there's one side chick somewhere frying akara or pancake (worrefa) in the man's house.
Asko. Mscheeeew.
|Re: Kenney Rodriguez And His New Girlfriend In Loved Up Photos by Ishilove: 2:04am
Celebrity marriages seem to be like cards built on shifting sand. One small puff of wind and everything comes crashing down.
So what has Uche gained from this marriage to a handsome younger man? A child. Nothing else.
Maybe this is what she wanted all along because I don't understand the kind of marriage where wife is living in one continent and husband is living in another.
Wo, abeg wetin consine me.
|Re: Kenney Rodriguez And His New Girlfriend In Loved Up Photos by Blackfire(m): 2:52am
There is a big difference between wedding and marriage.
|Re: Kenney Rodriguez And His New Girlfriend In Loved Up Photos by ojibole(m): 3:26am
Later they will say it's naija men that aren't faithful
|Re: Kenney Rodriguez And His New Girlfriend In Loved Up Photos by Nutase(f): 3:38am
Laila you are a married woman ooo.
Those who live in glass houses do not throw stones.
|Re: Kenney Rodriguez And His New Girlfriend In Loved Up Photos by Atakata(f): 3:42am
coolcatty:you sit at home in naija and type what u are not sure of,forget the outlook . You don't know Akata very well cos if u do u will forget the outlook. no be by pretty face or hot body. fear Akata
|Re: Kenney Rodriguez And His New Girlfriend In Loved Up Photos by ModusOperandi(f): 3:55am
Cele perfume lasts longer than celebrity marriages
|Re: Kenney Rodriguez And His New Girlfriend In Loved Up Photos by sisisioge: 5:52am
We all get our own for bodi! So her marriage crashed, so what? You all most definitely have perfect spouses whether or not you are celebrities! Whew!
Uche Pele o...sheets really happens. Some of us ridiculing you right now can't even keep a bf/gf let alone a husband/wife yet we talk. Now it's your turn...who knows who next? It is well.
|Re: Kenney Rodriguez And His New Girlfriend In Loved Up Photos by sexybbstar(f): 7:17am
Tuham:Before nko? I be correct aFUNja!
|Re: Kenney Rodriguez And His New Girlfriend In Loved Up Photos by Keneking: 7:27am
Na dry fasting this African American girl need....
|Re: Kenney Rodriguez And His New Girlfriend In Loved Up Photos by tunde82seidat: 7:44am
[quote author=coolcatty post=58033912]
Every man wants peace of mind....respect and Appreciation from his woman...most Nigerian women lack these attributes....they are so stubborn,unfaithful and a huge negative to a man's state of mind and overall happiness.
I really do not blame any man that goes to in search of peace from a side chick....this life is once and should be lived to the fullest.[/quote
|Re: Kenney Rodriguez And His New Girlfriend In Loved Up Photos by tunde82seidat: 7:46am
I went via most of d comments on this post n I was marvelled ,I think our thinking is messed up,if not y blaming uche jumbo when obviously ( at least from what we can see for now)the husband cheated on her.You ppl just created 1001 reasons d husband cheated without knowing their history o.
|Re: Kenney Rodriguez And His New Girlfriend In Loved Up Photos by policy12: 7:55am
What is happening this days to most marriages, where do we go wrong.
|Re: Kenney Rodriguez And His New Girlfriend In Loved Up Photos by coolcatty: 8:15am
tunde82seidat:
Get married....stay married for 2years and then come back and slowly re-read this your statement.
You need to realize that there is more to a man's state of mind than a pretty faced woman.
|Re: Kenney Rodriguez And His New Girlfriend In Loved Up Photos by DAramis: 8:18am
[quote author=Atakata post=58035647]
you sit at home in naija and type what u are not sure of,forget the outlook . You don't know Akata very well cos if u do u will forget the outlook. no be by pretty face or hot body. fear Akata [/Quote]
True.
|Re: Kenney Rodriguez And His New Girlfriend In Loved Up Photos by veekid(m): 8:24am
Banana fall on them
|Re: Kenney Rodriguez And His New Girlfriend In Loved Up Photos by Despacito: 8:27am
See boobi
|Re: Kenney Rodriguez And His New Girlfriend In Loved Up Photos by sakalisis(m): 8:27am
|Re: Kenney Rodriguez And His New Girlfriend In Loved Up Photos by johnstar(m): 8:27am
Cholls:
She used and dump him?? Weytn dis one dey talk
Hu go cry last, d guy don get anoda babe na
U dey talk sh1t even ur nyash dey jealous ur mowt
