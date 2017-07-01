Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 3 Badoo Members Caught In The Early Hours Of Today In Ikorodu Burnt To Death (15244 Views)

'Reporting live from odogunyan area of ikorodu, three members of the badoo cult group were apprehended at the very early hours of today Sunday 2nd of July 2017 and were lynched with immediate effect, according to an eye witness report, stones used for their operation was found in their vehicle.



We can here people shouting, NO MORE BADOO, BADOO MUST GO'.



'Below is the vehicle in which the Badoo cult used in operation, as soon as they were caught, their jeep was set ablaze by angry mob in front of odogunyan Bale's office while the cultist were taken to shagamu express way and lynched. Community were seen celebrating at the capture of these men as youths were also seen with axe cutlasses with other instruments chanting war songs and raining curses upon them butchering them even at death.



Indeed the watch at night paid off.

Community protecting themselves

communitypolice

baddomustgo'







broseme:

for attack







Innocent soul will be wasted sha I know it Hmmmmmm they even use carsfor attackInnocent soul will be wasted sha I know it 6 Likes

Criminals avoid Ikorodu RED hot zone now for your life sake...Over frustrated people all over waiting at the slightest opportunity to Lynch u.



Badoos good for you guys tho...If u must be a criminal,DONT KILL in your line of business. 41 Likes 2 Shares

What's badoo?? 1 Like 1 Share

So what is the difference between the two? 1 Like

Great. Kill them all. All the previous ones arrested by the community and handed over to the police were later released and came back to cause more havoc. 9 Likes

op pls check ur month that u wrote, u said 2nd May, dis is july.

what u sow u harvest, and the harvest is always more. shun evil it brings quick death. 2 Likes

One Nigerian musician always uses that word badoo as slangs.

I hope these boys are not his own. 17 Likes

when they finish setting all the residents ablaze they will find badoo himself. 8 Likes

Good. At OP. Are you assuring us that there won't be something like badoo again. That they are all been killed this morning. If otherwise I will report you to oga buhari when he comes 1 Like

Even as an anti jungle justice advocate, one part of me says very good for them while the other part is afraid for innocent ones that may fall victims.

Jungle justice for real badoo guys? No wahala, una weldone with dat.

Just make sure dat they re real badoo guys sha. 16 Likes

They should be careful how they go about setting ones ablaze in the name of Badoo. They should have wait and catch them in the act.I'll personally participate in the act if I live around there but not dis barbaric way they killed. 3 Likes

op this is "July" not "may" or op are u a badoo member, how come u dont know today's date..! op this is "July" not "may" or op are u a badoo member, how come u dont know today's date..! 1 Like

We were guarding our street around 1:20am when we heard whistling and shouting from the bus stop. It was crazy. People were just screaming "burn them burn them" by the time we got there. The Stone, Charms and handkerchief they use was beside them. I couldn't even watch. It was really Scary and Nauseating. Their SUV is still burning as we speak. 24 Likes 4 Shares

Since the government can't help them those vigilante boys helped theirselves and the community.

KingLennon:

Since the government can't help them those vigilante boys helped theirselves and the community. They were caught by girls actually. Everyone does vigilante these day. To you and your street ni. Protect your street in everyway. 10am - 6am. They were caught by girls actually. Everyone does vigilante these day. To you and your street ni. Protect your street in everyway. 10am - 6am. 17 Likes

Amusaopeyemi:



They were caught by girls actually. Everyone does vigilante these day. To you and your street ni. Protect your street in everyway. 10am - 6am. Girls? How did that happen? Girls? How did that happen?

Ikorodu people have been pushed to the wall and now they are fighting back. Imagine these crazy bastards coming back to Odoguyan again after killing a family of 5 on Wednesday. 18 Likes

Despacito:

when they finish setting all the residents ablaze they find badoo himself. my brother I tire o my brother I tire o

KingLennon:



Girls? How did that happen? Stop and Search. Girls aren't left out from the watch (though it isn't compulsory) They saw the SUV, Stopped it and started asking questions, got the Men alerted and their hen lay a cooked egg. Stop and Search. Girls aren't left out from the watch (though it isn't compulsory) They saw the SUV, Stopped it and started asking questions, got the Men alerted and their hen lay a cooked egg. 13 Likes

Op, which kind pictures be dis? 1 Like 1 Share

They may not be baddo. They might be mere ritualists or cultists. Well, good riddance all.the same. 2 Likes

EmekaBlue:

Criminals avoid Ikorodu RED hot zone now for your life sake...Over frustrated people all over waiting at the slightest opportunity to Lynch u.



Badoos good for you guys tho...If u must be a criminal,DONT KILL in your line of business.

After your last line, endorsing crime, I had to confirm your tribe. Not surprised, I bet you're among those screaming Free Evans. After your last line, endorsing crime, I had to confirm your tribe. Not surprised, I bet you're among those screaming Free Evans. 10 Likes

pressplay411:





After your last line, endorsing crime, I had to confirm your tribe. Not surprised, I bet you're among those screaming Free Evans. I'm not endorsing crime but whether we like it or not there must be criminals,especially in a difficult country like the zoo I'm not endorsing crime but whether we like it or not there must be criminals,especially in a difficult country like the zoo 1 Like