|3 Badoo Members Caught In The Early Hours Of Today In Ikorodu Burnt To Death by broseme: 5:34am
According to a report shared by Nwosu,3 members of badoo cult group were caught in the early hours of today(think he made a mistake in the month).They were burnt to death.Their car was also said ablaze.Below is what he wrote...
'Reporting live from odogunyan area of ikorodu, three members of the badoo cult group were apprehended at the very early hours of today Sunday 2nd of July 2017 and were lynched with immediate effect, according to an eye witness report, stones used for their operation was found in their vehicle.
We can here people shouting, NO MORE BADOO, BADOO MUST GO'.
'Below is the vehicle in which the Badoo cult used in operation, as soon as they were caught, their jeep was set ablaze by angry mob in front of odogunyan Bale's office while the cultist were taken to shagamu express way and lynched. Community were seen celebrating at the capture of these men as youths were also seen with axe cutlasses with other instruments chanting war songs and raining curses upon them butchering them even at death.
Indeed the watch at night paid off.
Community protecting themselves
communitypolice
baddomustgo'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/3-badoo-members-caught-today-in.html
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Caught In The Early Hours Of Today In Ikorodu Burnt To Death by broseme: 5:34am
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Caught In The Early Hours Of Today In Ikorodu Burnt To Death by broseme: 5:34am
broseme:more
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Caught In The Early Hours Of Today In Ikorodu Burnt To Death by Jeffboi(m): 5:38am
Hmmmmmm they even use cars for attack
Innocent soul will be wasted sha I know it
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Caught In The Early Hours Of Today In Ikorodu Burnt To Death by EmekaBlue(m): 5:39am
Criminals avoid Ikorodu RED hot zone now for your life sake...Over frustrated people all over waiting at the slightest opportunity to Lynch u.
Badoos good for you guys tho...If u must be a criminal,DONT KILL in your line of business.
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Caught In The Early Hours Of Today In Ikorodu Burnt To Death by AbuMaryam1(m): 5:43am
What's badoo??
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Caught In The Early Hours Of Today In Ikorodu Burnt To Death by BroZuma: 5:50am
So what is the difference between the two?
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Caught In The Early Hours Of Today In Ikorodu Burnt To Death by thesicilian: 5:51am
Great. Kill them all. All the previous ones arrested by the community and handed over to the police were later released and came back to cause more havoc.
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Caught In The Early Hours Of Today In Ikorodu Burnt To Death by dollytino4real(f): 6:00am
op pls check ur month that u wrote, u said 2nd May, dis is july.
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Caught In The Early Hours Of Today In Ikorodu Burnt To Death by dollytino4real(f): 6:04am
what u sow u harvest, and the harvest is always more. shun evil it brings quick death.
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Caught In The Early Hours Of Today In Ikorodu Burnt To Death by chemicalDisease: 6:16am
One Nigerian musician always uses that word badoo as slangs.
I hope these boys are not his own.
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Caught In The Early Hours Of Today In Ikorodu Burnt To Death by LilSmith55(m): 6:28am
Good For Them
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Caught In The Early Hours Of Today In Ikorodu Burnt To Death by Despacito: 6:28am
when they finish setting all the residents ablaze they will find badoo himself.
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Caught In The Early Hours Of Today In Ikorodu Burnt To Death by nifemi25(m): 6:29am
Good. At OP. Are you assuring us that there won't be something like badoo again. That they are all been killed this morning. If otherwise I will report you to oga buhari when he comes
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Caught In The Early Hours Of Today In Ikorodu Burnt To Death by Oche211(m): 6:32am
Even as an anti jungle justice advocate, one part of me says very good for them while the other part is afraid for innocent ones that may fall victims.
Jungle justice for real badoo guys? No wahala, una weldone with dat.
Just make sure dat they re real badoo guys sha.
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Caught In The Early Hours Of Today In Ikorodu Burnt To Death by ipobarecriminals: 6:32am
They should be careful how they go about setting ones ablaze in the name of Badoo. They should have wait and catch them in the act.I'll personally participate in the act if I live around there but not dis barbaric way they killed.
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Caught In The Early Hours Of Today In Ikorodu Burnt To Death by whitebeard(m): 6:36am
op this is "July" not "may" or op are u a badoo member, how come u dont know today's date..!
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Caught In The Early Hours Of Today In Ikorodu Burnt To Death by Amusaopeyemi(f): 6:42am
We were guarding our street around 1:20am when we heard whistling and shouting from the bus stop. It was crazy. People were just screaming "burn them burn them" by the time we got there. The Stone, Charms and handkerchief they use was beside them. I couldn't even watch. It was really Scary and Nauseating. Their SUV is still burning as we speak.
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Caught In The Early Hours Of Today In Ikorodu Burnt To Death by KingLennon(m): 6:45am
Since the government can't help them those vigilante boys helped theirselves and the community.
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Caught In The Early Hours Of Today In Ikorodu Burnt To Death by Amusaopeyemi(f): 6:47am
KingLennon:They were caught by girls actually. Everyone does vigilante these day. To you and your street ni. Protect your street in everyway. 10am - 6am.
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Caught In The Early Hours Of Today In Ikorodu Burnt To Death by KvnqPrezo(m): 6:49am
Cult
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Caught In The Early Hours Of Today In Ikorodu Burnt To Death by KingLennon(m): 6:50am
Amusaopeyemi:Girls? How did that happen?
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Caught In The Early Hours Of Today In Ikorodu Burnt To Death by Amusaopeyemi(f): 6:50am
Ikorodu people have been pushed to the wall and now they are fighting back. Imagine these crazy bastards coming back to Odoguyan again after killing a family of 5 on Wednesday.
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Caught In The Early Hours Of Today In Ikorodu Burnt To Death by Cholls(m): 6:52am
Despacito:my brother I tire o
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Caught In The Early Hours Of Today In Ikorodu Burnt To Death by Amusaopeyemi(f): 6:53am
KingLennon:Stop and Search. Girls aren't left out from the watch (though it isn't compulsory) They saw the SUV, Stopped it and started asking questions, got the Men alerted and their hen lay a cooked egg.
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Caught In The Early Hours Of Today In Ikorodu Burnt To Death by shortgun(m): 6:58am
Op, which kind pictures be dis?
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Caught In The Early Hours Of Today In Ikorodu Burnt To Death by kingthreatz: 6:58am
They may not be baddo. They might be mere ritualists or cultists. Well, good riddance all.the same.
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Caught In The Early Hours Of Today In Ikorodu Burnt To Death by pressplay411(m): 7:12am
EmekaBlue:
After your last line, endorsing crime, I had to confirm your tribe. Not surprised, I bet you're among those screaming Free Evans.
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Caught In The Early Hours Of Today In Ikorodu Burnt To Death by ogologoamu: 7:15am
Ok
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Caught In The Early Hours Of Today In Ikorodu Burnt To Death by mrslim1991: 7:15am
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Caught In The Early Hours Of Today In Ikorodu Burnt To Death by EmekaBlue(m): 7:18am
pressplay411:I'm not endorsing crime but whether we like it or not there must be criminals,especially in a difficult country like the zoo
|Re: 3 Badoo Members Caught In The Early Hours Of Today In Ikorodu Burnt To Death by pressplay411(m): 7:27am
EmekaBlue:
Apparently you've not been on the receiving end as the victim of a crime. You'll never encourage it.
The problem is everyone want to ball like their favorite celebrities forgetting they actually worked hard for it.
Kids want to skip the hard work and be living the Vida loca.
And no, smart/soft work doesn't imply criminal activities.
