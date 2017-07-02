₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Feminism In The Light Of The Bible. by makydebbie(f): 6:17am
"Feminism"... A word so controversial that to some the word represents liberation and long-awaited justice while to others, it represents divisiveness and Man-hating.
Emotions have run feverishly high in the debate over women’s rights, and the past few decades have seen the debate move into the theological mainstream.
Now in truth I understand that feminism is defined as “a collection of movements aimed at defining, establishing and defending equal political, economic, social rights and equal opportunities for women.”
Now I know this is what feminism, "on the surface", is trying to portray but down the years and even today, what we see is a whole bunch of women, in majority, trying to feminize men and also abolish the divine hierarchical order as established in the beginning by God himself.
Now in the Bible (The most absolute Book of Truth), we are shown how God sees women and how Jesus himself struck a good balance to show the world the power of accepting yourself as a woman devoid of fighting for rights or looking to knock down the headship of man especially in relationships.
It is true that most men today have abused the scriptures to reduce the woman to just an "an object" restricted to just procreation (in the oda room) and kitchen works but believe me, there are men in this world who still understand the Biblical truth showing the place of a woman beyond cooking and childbearing.
In the books of Esther and Judges. Ch4&5, we see the good examples of Queen Esther, Jael and Deborah who understood their place as women of purpose and not women out to usurp or compete with men. They made a keen difference as ladies focused on fulfilling purpose in a male-dominated system.
They didn't think themselves shortchanged or saw a need to raise placards. In Gen.2v20-25, a woman is called a helper/Helpmeet for Man.
She was created to assist man achieve purpose & also be one with him but with man as the head, for in 1Cor.11v8-10, we are told in v.8&9:
"For man is not from woman, but woman from man. Nor was man created for the woman, but the woman for the man."
Verses 11 elucidate further and verse 12 drives home a crucial point showing part of our distinction as men & women...
"For as the woman was from the man, even so the man also is "through" the woman..."
(Take note of the key words "From"-Origin... "Through"-Channel..That should tell you who is head).
This is the divine hierarchical order. Fighting it, is fighting yourself.
We just have to accept our roles and uniqueness as ladies/women and work towards fulfilling to the highest our very purpose as individuals and as our husband's helpmeet and source of inspiration/strength.
Even Jael didn't take the Glory for killing Sisera. She understood it as her purpose. Deborah also didn't gloat, she just played her role. Same with Esther.
These were women who rose to be influential in their generations all because they embraced their uniqueness as women and followed Purpose. Not feminism.
In the new testament, we saw Jesus Christ treat women with respect and laid down the groundworks on how men should respect and honor the uniqueness of women.
Some feminists will say Jesus was a feminist. But truthfully speaking... He was not.
He was just a man who understood the uniqueness of both sexes and the beauty of what both can bring to the table. Under Jesus, women like Mary magdalene, Joanna, And more played roles as nurturers and "administrative" personnels/disciples. But when it came to choosing 12 apostles, Jesus chose only men.
Also, men suited the bill for the apostle roles because they were to come up against harsh and demanding obstacles and we both know women and men are anatomically and physiologically different plus 1st Peter 3 vs 7 calls women, "the weaker vessel". This is not in anyway derogatory. It is just telling us the difference in vessel strength for roles in the Kingdom. Jesus was wise.
Even when the disciples were to replace Judas iscariot.. They chose between two male adults. No woman was called upon because of the understanding of a woman's place in God's Kingdom.
Both men and women are created in the image of God. Make no mistake about it. And both are called to serve God and do exploits in the home, the church and in the world but each carry unique roles on the overall.
The roles of women are mainly complimentary and may often overlap with that of the man. But the man is head. God has made that clear.
But in intellectual and societal pursuits, women can aspire to whatever heights they aspire to and this is not to be done to spite men or compete with them but to fulfill purpose.
Now this brings me to the talk of equal opportunities for women in society.
Many of these self made women we celebrate everyday didn't need to carry the weight of gender equality and feminism on their heads. They made it on their own. We don't really need it as an excuse do we?
"An average failure, is a product of excuses".
I agree it was really hard for our fore mothers and women in the 17th century but enough opportunity is available to us now to prove our worth. It's not as bad as before where we were Completely dominated.
Let's look very briefly at the first female doctor, Elizabeth Blackwell. She made her way to became the first female doctor and because of her we've millions of female doctors around the world. She rose above obstacles and just stayed focused on fulfilling purpose. We can do it without feminism. We can change the world. We can prove our Worth as Women.
Conclusion:
Feminism is a super broad discourse so I had to narrow it down from this angle.
So in finality, I have to boldly remind my fellow women that fighting the divine hierarchical order is wrong and can only lead to destruction.
Trying to forcefully make ourselves seem self sufficient when It is clear we were made for man as shown earlier in 1Cor.11v9 is only self deceit and denying what makes us really powerful and unique as women.
Check out what happened to Queen Jezebel in the books of 1 Kings 16:31; 18:4-19; 19:1, 2; 21:5-25; 2 Kings 9;
and Queen Athaliah in 2Kings 11 when they both tried to act as "men".
Allow men to be men, while we, as women, focus on the boundless and yet undiscovered treasures of being a woman of purpose. We don't need feminism. What we rather need is to understand fully our place in accordance to what God called us in the beginning... "Helpmeet" and "Being one with the man" and also to be the true definition of the woman described in proverbs 31.10-31.
There is so much truth and revelation still undiscovered in those scriptures in Genesis.2v20-24.
Elisabeth Elliot once said, "True Liberation comes... With humble submission to God's Original Design/Order".
Indeed the noblest achievement of any human being-male or female is actually to discover God's design, accept it and then fulfill it.
Let this be our Goal. Not Feminism. Thank You.
Other scriptural references: Psa.82v6, Gal.3v8, ITim.2v11-14, Icor.14v33-36, Eph5v21-24, Prov31,etc...
Original writer: Makydebbie.
Cc:Lalasticlala.
|Re: Feminism In The Light Of The Bible. by olisa4(m): 6:19am
Is alright.
|Re: Feminism In The Light Of The Bible. by makydebbie(f): 6:22am
Note that, people's opinions differ. One good thing about arguments is, both parties can be right. It's just depends on how one is able to buttress their points. So if your opinion differs from mine, you can quote me without using derogatory words. If such is done, Be rest assured. I won't be gracing your stupidity and immaturity with a reply.
|Re: Feminism In The Light Of The Bible. by VargasVee(m): 6:33am
Nice one. That's the issue with today's world. The feminists agenda started with a bright purpose, now it's turned into something else. Let men be men and women themselves also. I don't understand why a woman would think a man would derail whatever aspirations she has, look around the world, the women that put in work and dedication to whatever they're doing, they are all respected. We all have our places and use. It's the way we're wired.
|Re: Feminism In The Light Of The Bible. by Opistorincos(m): 6:38am
This is a beautiful piece christian feminists should consider checking out
|Re: Feminism In The Light Of The Bible. by queenkunta(f): 6:48am
.
|Re: Feminism In The Light Of The Bible. by torres89: 6:48am
it's still a man's world
all these preaching won't change anything
|Re: Feminism In The Light Of The Bible. by queenkunta(f): 6:56am
Nothing has ever been said more correctly. It's very impossible to be a christian and feminist at the same time because that would be like mixing oil and water as you would be contradicting one to please the other...
Very nice article debbie
Cc: lalasticlala let's give this post more exposure
|Re: Feminism In The Light Of The Bible. by KingRex1: 7:03am
torres89:Because ur papa na landlord of the world abi
Men's inability to act as heads as well as the abuse of it is the main driver of the feminism movement. In summary, everyone should play their parts right..
Beautiful piece Maky, we need more ladies like you
Lalasticlala this awareness should hit fp.. Before I open my eyes!
|Re: Feminism In The Light Of The Bible. by Tahrah(f): 7:09am
Nice piece Debbie
|Re: Feminism In The Light Of The Bible. by Heromaniaa: 7:12am
Great job
|Re: Feminism In The Light Of The Bible. by torres89: 7:19am
KingRex1:
and throwing multiple women in the system is the solution to the world's problem today abi
we have 50 percent women and 50 percent men in politics will corruption seize
Oga use sense abeg
|Re: Feminism In The Light Of The Bible. by TheSuperNerd(m): 7:21am
Beautiful! Just beautiful!
The most balanced view and best analytical write-up I have come across on NL as regards feminism and the actual embrace of womanhood.
The writer is right to point out most men's abuse of their God-given privilege as heads but also beautifully reinforces the truth of the divine hierarchical order.
What I Love most about this article is that it does not support feminism because of the current negatives it portrays in today's world.... and also the fact that the OP shows Women that being a woman is unique and should be embraced. She emphasizes on The word, "Helpmeet" and the phrase " One with the man" and also on the fact that ladies are not limited to child bearing and the kitchen with her mention of Proverbs.31 and more. She is trying to shine the light of womanhood in its fullness and show why women can can excel with a purpose-driven focus.
I love the balance in this article. Great Job Op. And great conclusion including that Elisabeth Elliot quote. I know she is a very influential Christian author who wrote some powerfully influential books like Passion and Purity, Let me be a woman, etc... Sadly she is no more.
Lalasticlala..... I recommend this piece by the OP to lovely ladies in your life Man.
|Re: Feminism In The Light Of The Bible. by Oyindidi(f): 7:22am
Tahrah:I'm so proud of her right now.
|Re: Feminism In The Light Of The Bible. by ashewoboy(m): 7:28am
no wonder she nor dey reply my mail. she is a feminist. you need a dick in your body. you better reply me.
|Re: Feminism In The Light Of The Bible. by Lsofdk(m): 7:30am
Nice piece
Cc lalasticlala
|Re: Feminism In The Light Of The Bible. by ashewoboy(m): 7:30am
makydebbie:
you sef don dey abuse them before them comment. you are saucy.
|Re: Feminism In The Light Of The Bible. by dingbang(m): 7:31am
Any woman who wants to lead should embrace and understudy the life of Queen Esther in the bible..
My 2 kobo
|Re: Feminism In The Light Of The Bible. by Kondomatic(m): 7:35am
Today's feminism is anti family. They're hating both men and women who step on their path weather they're right or wrong, in fact they're never wrong.
What is rather funny to me is that they attack family in attempt to protect the perpetually victimized female gender but they're too daft to know that once family is subdued the female gender will be exposed to what it has never imagined would come.
Women are taking over, the society is becoming shitty and bereft of moral guidance yet nobody is asking what we are doing wrong.
A typical Nigerian feminist is a woman who wants to do whatever she feels like doing and wherever she feels like doing it and will attack you when confronted with the consequences of her actions.
Feminism is not a movement for equal right and opportunity, it's a modern day Narzism started by some angry men hating women who wants to be given everything because they're women.
QUOTES FROM NOTABLE FEMINISTS.
• Gloria Steinem described marriage as “an arrangement for one and a half people.”
• Andrea Dworkin wrote, “How can anyone love someone who is less than a full person, unless love itself is domination per se?”
• Kate Millett wrote, “so long as every female, simply by virtue of her anatomy, is obliged, even forced, to be the sole or primary caretaker of childhood, she is prevented from being a free human being.”
• Betty Friedan wrote, “women who ‘adjust’ as housewives, who grow up wanting to be ‘just a housewife,’ are in as much danger as the millions who walked to their own death in the concentration camps… they are suffering a slow death of mind and spirit.”
• Linda Gordon said, “the nuclear family must be destroyed… Whatever its ultimate meaning, the break-up of families now is an objectively revolutionary process.”
• Robin Morgan said “We can’t destroy the inequities between men and women until we destroy marriage.”
• Mary Jo Bane said, “in order to raise children with equality, we must take them away from families and communally raise them.”
• Vivian Gornick said, “being a housewife is an illegitimate profession… The choice to serve and be protected and plan towards being a family maker is a choice that shouldn’t be. The heart of radical feminism is to change that.”
• Helen Sullinger said, “We must work to destroy [marriage]… The end of the institution of marriage is a necessary condition for the liberation of women. Therefore it is important for us to encourage women to leave their husbands and not to live individually with men… All of history must be rewritten in terms of oppression of women.”
|Re: Feminism In The Light Of The Bible. by TheSuperNerd(m): 7:40am
Take time to read mister. She preaches against Feminism.
ashewoboy:
|Re: Feminism In The Light Of The Bible. by Tahrah(f): 7:43am
Oyindidi:Me sef,you'll soon see how some people will come here and start bashing her without reading the write-up.
|Re: Feminism In The Light Of The Bible. by TheCarpenter: 7:44am
Anti-spam at work.
I stopped reading when you said the Bible is the book of truth
|Re: Feminism In The Light Of The Bible. by TheSuperNerd(m): 7:45am
I would add Deborah to that but then Queen Esther had a whole book dedicated to her hence her life was more elucidated upon than Deborah the judge and prophetess. But the little on Deborah is still kinda enough to educate ladies on how she soared because she walked in purpose.
dingbang:
|Re: Feminism In The Light Of The Bible. by ashewoboy(m): 7:49am
TheSuperNerd:
na lie. na hypocritical post. she is a feminist. she is just writing it to get likes.
i know her na. she is anti- guys.
|Re: Feminism In The Light Of The Bible. by makydebbie(f): 7:53am
Tahrah:It's inevitable.
But we dey gallant.
|Re: Feminism In The Light Of The Bible. by makydebbie(f): 7:54am
Tahrah:
Tahrah you must be a prophetess just take a look at this.
ashewoboy:
|Re: Feminism In The Light Of The Bible. by TheSuperNerd(m): 8:00am
Like I said.... take time to read next time. Your words of opinion are baseless and totally off tangent.
ashewoboy:
|Re: Feminism In The Light Of The Bible. by Tahrah(f): 8:04am
makydebbie:Na so na, brace yourself more stupid comments/posters are on their way
|Re: Feminism In The Light Of The Bible. by Tahrah(f): 8:09am
makydebbie:Don't mind him joor,he's seeking cheap attention.We dey your back
|Re: Feminism In The Light Of The Bible. by makydebbie(f): 8:11am
Tahrah:Sure.
