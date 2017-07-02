



Emotions have run feverishly high in the debate over women’s rights, and the past few decades have seen the debate move into the theological mainstream.



Now in truth I understand that feminism is defined as “a collection of movements aimed at defining, establishing and defending equal political, economic, social rights and equal opportunities for women.”



Now I know this is what feminism, "on the surface", is trying to portray but down the years and even today, what we see is a whole bunch of women, in majority, trying to feminize men and also abolish the divine hierarchical order as established in the beginning by God himself.



Now in the Bible (The most absolute Book of Truth), we are shown how God sees women and how Jesus himself struck a good balance to show the world the power of accepting yourself as a woman devoid of fighting for rights or looking to knock down the headship of man especially in relationships.



It is true that most men today have abused the scriptures to reduce the woman to just an "an object" restricted to just procreation (in the oda room) and kitchen works but believe me, there are men in this world who still understand the Biblical truth showing the place of a woman beyond cooking and childbearing.





In the books of Esther and Judges. Ch4&5, we see the good examples of Queen Esther, Jael and Deborah who understood their place as women of purpose and not women out to usurp or compete with men. They made a keen difference as ladies focused on fulfilling purpose in a male-dominated system.

They didn't think themselves shortchanged or saw a need to raise placards. In Gen.2v20-25, a woman is called a helper/Helpmeet for Man.

She was created to assist man achieve purpose & also be one with him but with man as the head, for in 1Cor.11v8-10, we are told in v.8&9:



"For man is not from woman, but woman from man. Nor was man created for the woman, but the woman for the man."



Verses 11 elucidate further and verse 12 drives home a crucial point showing part of our distinction as men & women...



"For as the woman was from the man, even so the man also is "through" the woman..."



(Take note of the key words "From"-Origin... "Through"-Channel..That should tell you who is head).



This is the divine hierarchical order. Fighting it, is fighting yourself.



We just have to accept our roles and uniqueness as ladies/women and work towards fulfilling to the highest our very purpose as individuals and as our husband's helpmeet and source of inspiration/strength.



Even Jael didn't take the Glory for killing Sisera. She understood it as her purpose. Deborah also didn't gloat, she just played her role. Same with Esther.



These were women who rose to be influential in their generations all because they embraced their uniqueness as women and followed Purpose. Not feminism.







In the new testament, we saw Jesus Christ treat women with respect and laid down the groundworks on how men should respect and honor the uniqueness of women.



Some feminists will say Jesus was a feminist. But truthfully speaking... He was not.

He was just a man who understood the uniqueness of both sexes and the beauty of what both can bring to the table. Under Jesus, women like Mary magdalene, Joanna, And more played roles as nurturers and "administrative" personnels/disciples. But when it came to choosing 12 apostles, Jesus chose only men.





Also, men suited the bill for the apostle roles because they were to come up against harsh and demanding obstacles and we both know women and men are anatomically and physiologically different plus 1st Peter 3 vs 7 calls women, "the weaker vessel". This is not in anyway derogatory. It is just telling us the difference in vessel strength for roles in the Kingdom. Jesus was wise.





Even when the disciples were to replace Judas iscariot.. They chose between two male adults. No woman was called upon because of the understanding of a woman's place in God's Kingdom.

Both men and women are created in the image of God. Make no mistake about it. And both are called to serve God and do exploits in the home, the church and in the world but each carry unique roles on the overall.

The roles of women are mainly complimentary and may often overlap with that of the man. But the man is head. God has made that clear.



But in intellectual and societal pursuits, women can aspire to whatever heights they aspire to and this is not to be done to spite men or compete with them but to fulfill purpose.







Now this brings me to the talk of equal opportunities for women in society.

Many of these self made women we celebrate everyday didn't need to carry the weight of gender equality and feminism on their heads. They made it on their own. We don't really need it as an excuse do we?





"An average failure, is a product of excuses".



I agree it was really hard for our fore mothers and women in the 17th century but enough opportunity is available to us now to prove our worth. It's not as bad as before where we were Completely dominated.



Let's look very briefly at the first female doctor, Elizabeth Blackwell. She made her way to became the first female doctor and because of her we've millions of female doctors around the world. She rose above obstacles and just stayed focused on fulfilling purpose. We can do it without feminism. We can change the world. We can prove our Worth as Women.





Conclusion:



Feminism is a super broad discourse so I had to narrow it down from this angle.

So in finality, I have to boldly remind my fellow women that fighting the divine hierarchical order is wrong and can only lead to destruction.



Trying to forcefully make ourselves seem self sufficient when It is clear we were made for man as shown earlier in 1Cor.11v9 is only self deceit and denying what makes us really powerful and unique as women.



Check out what happened to Queen Jezebel in the books of 1 Kings 16:31; 18:4-19; 19:1, 2; 21:5-25; 2 Kings 9;

and Queen Athaliah in 2Kings 11 when they both tried to act as "men".



Allow men to be men, while we, as women, focus on the boundless and yet undiscovered treasures of being a woman of purpose. We don't need feminism. What we rather need is to understand fully our place in accordance to what God called us in the beginning... "Helpmeet" and "Being one with the man" and also to be the true definition of the woman described in proverbs 31.10-31.



There is so much truth and revelation still undiscovered in those scriptures in Genesis.2v20-24.



Elisabeth Elliot once said, "True Liberation comes... With humble submission to God's Original Design/Order".



Indeed the noblest achievement of any human being-male or female is actually to discover God's design, accept it and then fulfill it.



Let this be our Goal. Not Feminism. Thank You.



Other scriptural references: Psa.82v6, Gal.3v8, ITim.2v11-14, Icor.14v33-36, Eph5v21-24, Prov31,etc...





Original writer: Makydebbie.



Cc:Lalasticlala. "Feminism"... A word so controversial that to some the word represents liberation and long-awaited justice while to others, it represents divisiveness and Man-hating.Emotions have run feverishly high in the debate over women’s rights, and the past few decades have seen the debate move into the theological mainstream.Now in truth I understand that feminism is defined as “a collection of movements aimed at defining, establishing and defending equal political, economic, social rights and equal opportunities for women.”Now I know this is what feminism,, is trying to portray but down the years and even today,Now in the Bible (The most absolute Book of Truth), we are shown how God sees women and how Jesus himself struck a good balance to show the world the power of accepting yourself as a woman devoid of fighting for rights or looking to knock down the headship of man especially in relationships.It is true that most men today have abused the scriptures to reduce the woman to just an "an object" restricted to just procreation (in the oda room) and kitchen works but believe me, there are men in this world who still understand the Biblical truth showing the place of a woman beyond cooking and childbearing.In the books of Esther and Judges. Ch4&5, we see the good examples of Queen Esther, Jael and Deborah who understood their place as women of purpose and not women out to usurp or compete with men. They made a keen difference as ladies focused on fulfilling purpose in a male-dominated system.They didn't think themselves shortchanged or saw a need to raise placards. In Gen.2v20-25, a woman is called a helper/Helpmeet for Man.She was created to assist man achieve purpose & also be one with him but with man as the head, for in 1Cor.11v8-10, we are told in v.8&9:Verses 11 elucidate further and verse 12 drives home a crucial point showing part of our distinction as men & women...(Take note of the key words "From"-Origin... "Through"-Channel..That should tell you who is head).This is the divine hierarchical order. Fighting it, is fighting yourself.We just have to accept our roles and uniqueness as ladies/women and work towards fulfilling to the highest our very purpose as individuals and as our husband's helpmeet and source of inspiration/strength.Even Jael didn't take the Glory for killing Sisera. She understood it as her purpose. Deborah also didn't gloat, she just played her role. Same with Esther.These were women who rose to be influential in their generations all because they embraced their uniqueness as women and followed Purpose. Not feminism.In the new testament, we saw Jesus Christ treat women with respect and laid down the groundworks on how men should respect and honor the uniqueness of women.Some feminists will say Jesus was a feminist.He was just a man who understood the uniqueness of both sexes and the beauty of what both can bring to the table. Under Jesus, women like Mary magdalene, Joanna, And more played roles as nurturers and "administrative" personnels/disciples. But when it came to choosing 12 apostles, Jesus chose only men.Also, men suited the bill for the apostle roles because they were to come up against harsh and demanding obstacles and we both know women and men are anatomically and physiologically different plus 1st Peter 3 vs 7 calls women, "the weaker vessel". This is not in anyway derogatory. It is just telling us the difference in vessel strength for roles in the Kingdom. Jesus was wise.Even when the disciples were to replace Judas iscariot.. They chose between two male adults. No woman was called upon because of the understanding of a woman's place in God's Kingdom.Both men and women are created in the image of God. Make no mistake about it. And both are called to serve God and do exploits in the home, the church and in the world but each carry unique roles on the overall.The roles of women are mainly complimentary and may often overlap with that of the man. But the man is head. God has made that clear.But in intellectual and societal pursuits, women can aspire to whatever heights they aspire to and this is not to be done to spite men or compete with them but to fulfill purpose.Now this brings me to the talk of equal opportunities for women in society.Many of these self made women we celebrate everyday didn't need to carry the weight of gender equality and feminism on their heads. They made it on their own. We don't really need it as an excuse do we?"An average failure, is a product of excuses".I agree it was really hard for our fore mothers and women in the 17th century but enough opportunity is available to us now to prove our worth. It's not as bad as before where we were Completely dominated.Let's look very briefly at the first female doctor, Elizabeth Blackwell. She made her way to became the first female doctor and because of her we've millions of female doctors around the world. She rose above obstacles and just stayed focused on fulfilling purpose. We can do it without feminism. We can change the world. We can prove our Worth as Women.Feminism is a super broad discourse so I had to narrow it down from this angle.So in finality, I have to boldly remind my fellow women that fighting the divine hierarchical order is wrong and can only lead to destruction.Trying to forcefully make ourselves seem self sufficient when It is clear we were made for man as shown earlier in 1Cor.11v9 is only self deceit and denying what makes us really powerful and unique as women.Check out what happened to Queen Jezebel in the books of 1 Kings 16:31; 18:4-19; 19:1, 2; 21:5-25; 2 Kings 9;and Queen Athaliah in 2Kings 11 when they both tried to act as "men".Allow men to be men, while we, as women, focus on the boundless and yet undiscovered treasures of being a woman of purpose. We don't need feminism. What we rather need is to understand fully our place in accordance to what God called us in the beginning... "Helpmeet" and "Being one with the man" and also to be the true definition of the woman described in proverbs 31.10-31.There is so much truth and revelation still undiscovered in those scriptures in Genesis.2v20-24.Elisabeth Elliot once said, "True Liberation comes... With humble submission to God's Original Design/Order".Let this be our Goal. Not Feminism. Thank You.Other scriptural references: Psa.82v6, Gal.3v8, ITim.2v11-14, Icor.14v33-36, Eph5v21-24, Prov31,etc...Makydebbie.Cc:Lalasticlala. 36 Likes 17 Shares