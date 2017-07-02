Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / What Does The Bible Say About Selling, Harvest And Bazaar In Church? (2352 Views)

Answer: The first Scriptures that come to mind in regard to selling in the church are Matthew 21:12-13 ; Mark 11:15-17 ; and Luke 19:45-46 , all of which describe the incidents "What does the Bible say about selling,harvest and bazaar in church?"there were two) when Jesus “cleansed” the Temple. When He saw the kinds of activities that were being carried on in His Father’s house, He became very angry. Clearly, this was not what the Temple was built for.



Jesus regarded both merchants and customers guilty of desecrating the temple. Items being bought and sold included "doves" and other animals for sacrifice ( John 2:14 ). Also present were those who exchanged one currency for another. This was needed because Roman coins and other forms of currency were deemed unacceptable for temple offerings. Evidently, both merchants and money changers were charging such excessive rates that the temple marketplace took on the atmosphere of a thieves’ den (vs. 13).



Obviously, selling books, having a raffle,bazaar, harvest, doing fundraising, etc., is different from what was going on in the temple. Jesus was not necessarily angry that they were selling in the temple, but rather that selling was becoming the focus instead of God. Jesus was also angry that the money-changers were taking advantage of people, many of whom were poor, who needed their services. Doves and other animals were required for the offering, and tithes in acceptable currency were also a requirement.



Such is not the case in today’s churches. Purchases in a church bookstore, for example, are entirely voluntary. No purchase is necessary to attend worship. If a church does decide to sell something inside the church, it should make sure that the selling does not receive undue attention and does not draw away from worship and the teaching of God’s Word. Selling should also never be made “high-pressure.”



Catholics no de read Bible abeg, they just think bin d Ist church gives them right to do whatever they wana do 4 Likes 1 Share

why attacking catholics



harvest and bazaar

selling

offering

taxes

they all yield money to the church 2 Likes 2 Shares

Seun STOP THIS!!! Everyone can comment on Christian topic but when its islam you ask us to accept islam first.



Stop being a fanatic 15 Likes 2 Shares

I am a Protestant (COCIN). But Bazaar is not done inside Church but at any social centre. What is your business with that. There life their business; you gossip your problem. In as much as they don't kill fellow Christians with bomb and sword. 4 Likes 1 Share

Chikelue2000:

Catholics no de read Bible abeg, they just think bin d Ist church gives them right to do whatever they wana do

Who told you that Catholic does not read bible? Who told you that Catholic does not read bible? 1 Like 1 Share

Church is not church again abeg



Fvck religion joor

Harvest in Catholic churches is not done to deceive gullible congregants like some churches we see in present day Nigeria. The proceeds are channelled to mainly church building and development of small stations into parishes. Catholics are not forced even to pay tithes, it's never mandatory. Thanksgiving rather than tithing is our thing. 7 Likes 1 Share

Here comes another thread for supposed Christians to fight and curse themselves. 4 Likes 1 Share

In the time of Jesus they turned the church into main market and Aspamda, but in the case of catholic church they give what they sale to the church or give money to the church since the church don't need those items, they sell it to the congregation that is AFTER MASS must have ended.They don't even do it inside the church they do it in the compound. 1 Like

Chikelue2000:

Catholics no de read Bible abeg, they just think bin d Ist church gives them right to do whatever they wana do

Shut up Shut up 6 Likes

Flashmove:



Who told you that Catholic does not read bible?

Don't mind that tse tse fly Don't mind that tse tse fly 5 Likes 1 Share

Happy Sunday to all Catholics faithful 8 Likes 2 Shares

I think it's just one of numerous religious traditions and ceremony, I'm yet to come across a Bible passage in respite of that #MyOpinion

Chikelue2000:

Catholics no de read Bible abeg, they just think bin d Ist church gives them right to do whatever they wana do They read Bible. Jesus is Lord in Catholic Church is it not from Bible. Liar Atheist They read Bible. Jesus is Lord in Catholic Church is it not from Bible. Liar Atheist 2 Likes

Chikelue2000:

Catholics no de read Bible abeg, they just think bin d Ist church gives them right to do whatever they wana do Ignorance is not an excuse for folly. Harvest and bazaar had its roots in the Bible. The Israelites of old bring their farm harvest to the temple to offer to God. Cf: Numbers 18:12-13; Leviticus 23:10-11. Today, we celebrate harvest by donating money and other things to God. The actual buying of goods(bazaar) presented during the harvest mass is NOT done inside a church that has been dedicated. It is always done outside the building. What Jesus condemned in the gospels is the buying and selling of goods INSIDE the consecrated temple. Don't just read your bible. Read and understand it please!!! 4 Likes 1 Share

talk2saintify:

why attacking catholics





harvest and bazaar



selling



offering



taxes



they all yield money to the church is the church suppose to be a money generating avenue from some gullible fellows in other to enrich it leaders, the op is not attacking Catholics, you are just blinded by religion, something of 1k been sold for as high as 10k in the name of bazaars and you call that money making avenue for the church. by brother you really need jesus. is the church suppose to be a money generating avenue from some gullible fellows in other to enrich it leaders, the op is not attacking Catholics, you are just blinded by religion, something of 1k been sold for as high as 10k in the name of bazaars and you call that money making avenue for the church. by brother you really need jesus.

Chikelue2000:

Catholics no de read Bible abeg, they just think bin d Ist church gives them right to do whatever they wana do What makes you think they don't read bible....Brain fall on you What makes you think they don't read bible....Brain fall on you

Chikelue2000:

Catholics no de read Bible abeg, they just think bin d Ist church gives them right to do whatever they wana do pls may i know ur church? pls may i know ur church?

Whenever you attack a pastor,they will start Quoting Judge not my annointed and Judgement is of the Lords but they can attack Catholics left and Right,eh



Nigerian Christians tire me 2 Likes

Nice one my first post in FP. May God change the heart of our church to make their focus God not money. in Jesus name Amen

Well, I have always thought of selling in the church, in the early church, all men had all things in common and distribution was made as every man had need



































Yea, Good day bro, I want you to know, Jesus sets free and He desires to give you freedom today if you accept Him, freedom from all the causes and curses of sin and death. Make your decision now and say after me, Lord Jesus, you are Emmanuel, God with us, Come into my life and be by my side as I journey through life, forgive me my sins, cleanse me with your precious blood, I receive the salvation of my soul. Halleluhia, welcome yo the Family of God. As a member of the family of God, there are things you should stop and there are things you should start doing which you never wanted to do before, things like praying fervently, studying Gods word, staying closer to God, asking God that He reveals Himself to you that you many know Him for yourself. Jesus is Lord, submit to the writings and teachings of the Bible and always endeavor to preach to people about Christ, see ya soon, and be blessed

The question is why is seun and his mods anti-christianity, always promoting threads that are against Christianity, you don't see such on Fridays.

Chikelue2000:

Catholics no de read Bible abeg, they just think bin d Ist church gives them right to do whatever they wana do What about your pastors that always preach heresy and lies What about your pastors that always preach heresy and lies

Catholics doesnt involve in those stuff insdy d church but outsdy d church premises,White garment churches also do such...and wat of those churches that will insist u drop money b4 dey can pray 4 u,d amount of money even determine the fire and quality of prayers in new generation church, also they do launching inside the church though against the bible bu. U guys sud visit catholic church b4 criticising. 1 Like 1 Share